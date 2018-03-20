Civil service boss admits cash-for-ash failures
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Head of NI Civil Service and ex-DETI chief David Sterling returns to inquiry
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Robin Sheeran and Iain McDowell
What happened today at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland's top civil servant admitted personal responsibility for failings in the RHI scheme.
David Sterling told the inquiry that he now felt he should have asked the then enterprise minister Arlene Foster (above) not to go ahead with the initiative, which could end up costing the public purse hundreds of millions of pounds.
But he said he was not sure that even if he and senior colleagues had made that case it would have been accepted by Mrs Foster.
'Don't know why key scheme review didn't happen'
An internal review of the RHI scheme was due to be conducted in January 2014 but that never happened.
Asked if he knows why that was the case Mr Sterling says he doesn't know and he's "nonplussed".
"In actual fact as the evidence has unfolded and witnesses have given their statements I'm actually at a greater loss why it didn't happen," he adds.
It should've been in the annual operating plan for DETI's energy team.
'No intolerable pressure to prioritise domestic RHI'
Dr MacLean asks where the "pressure" to introduce the domestic RHI scheme came from, given that there was already an initiative - the Renewable Heat Premium Payment (RHPP) - that was supporting people who wanted to install renewable heat systems in their homes.
He asks if there was a "ministerial edict", and queries what pressure there may have been from stakeholders, such as businesses and biomass boiler installers.
Mr Sterling says the RHPP was seen as an "interim" scheme that would be in place until the domestic RHI opened.
He says he doesn't remember any order from the then DETI minister Mrs Foster, and while there was "some stakeholder pressure" it wasn't to the level that the department felt on other energy issues.
He can't recall any "intolerable pressure from any source" to get the domestic scheme opened at the expense of introducing cost controls.
'Decision to defer cost controls should've gone to minister'
DETI had intended to develop the RHI scheme in autumn 2013, opening up a similar offer to domestic users and adding cost controls to the non-domestic initiative at the same time.
But somewhere along the line the cost controls fell down the department's priority list and it ultimately didn't happen, as had been planned.
Mr Sterling says he was aware of a "desire to get the domestic scheme up and running" but he didn't believe that to be at the expense of the introduction of cost controls.
Had a conscious decision been taken for the cost controls to be pushed back to speed up the opening of the domestic scheme, it should've been referred to the minister and DETI's top management team, he says.
DETI's then energy boss Ms Hepper has told the inquiry that cost controls should have gone hand-in-hand with the opening of the domestic scheme and she said she made her successor aware of the need for budget protection measures.
John Mills, who succeeded her, says in his written statement that cost controls were "far from being energy division's... priority" when he took up the role.
'Hard to justify why scheme board not set up'
A board made up of officials from DETI and the RHI scheme administrator Ofgem was to be set to keep an eye on the initiative, scrutinising and controlling its operation and cost.
That was identified as a key way to keep a handle on the scheme, but it was never established.
It's been suggested that critical problems were able to develop because the board wasn't in place to spot them and deal with them when they first arose.
Mr Sterling accepts that it's "hard" for DETI to defend its actions in not setting the board up when it had been seen as an important way of dealing with scheme risks.
"When things go wrong and you've taken that risk [of not setting up the board], it's hard to justify," he adds.
'Risks were not managed and followed-up'
Mr Sterling says in his written evidence to the inquiry that risks associated with the RHI scheme were identified when the business case was being prepared, "but were not adequately managed and followed-up".
He says now that, in spite of the risks having been identified there hadn't been "sufficient analysis of what was going on in the scheme".
Mr Sterling says DETI would've been looking to the initiative's administrators Ofgem to flag up concerns.
"I think the significance of what Ofgem were reporting has not been recognised," he adds.
'Why wasn't DETI told about cash-for-ash leaflets?'
"Joined-up government" is one of those popular political buzz phrases from recent decades.
Sir Patrick asks about an instance where it seems to have failed in connection with the RHI scheme.
Mr Sterling tells him he is now aware of events organised by Stormont's agriculture department, at which biomass boiler firms distributed leaflets advertising the scheme as "cash for ash" and "burn to earn".
"Can you think of any reason why, on the basis of good inter-departmental relations, DETI should not have been informed [of that activity] by the Department of Agriculture?" the inquiry chair asks.
Mr Sterling replies that if agriculture department officials were aware that a scheme "was operating in a clearly perverse way" then DETI should have been informed.
'Staff didn't apply sufficiently sceptical eye'
Officials didn't apply a "sufficiently sceptical eye" to the RHI scheme, says Mr Sterling.
The concern drawn to DETI's attention bythe so-called whistleblower Janette O'Hagan, who said that scheme claimants were producing unnecessary heat simply to collect cash, should have been investigated, he adds.
He says civil servants are being given training that will be equip them the necessary commercial awareness to work on and fully understand business-based projects.
'Staff should've stopped need for cost control'
DETI has to accept some responsibility for the lack of tiering of subsidies in the RHI scheme, says Mr Sterling.
An important method of controlling the cost of the scheme, tiering works by dropping the subsidy rate on offer once a certain limit of heat usage has been reached, with the intention of preventing a claimant from overusing their heating system to collect more cash.
He says it should've been spotted by those who were involved setting up the scheme, and those who assessed and approved it in value-for-money terms, including the department's economist and the senior staff who sat on the internal scrutiny committee.
He "trusted" those people and did not consider them to be "error-prone", saying some of them had "quite considerable experience in this type of work".
Asked how many people missed the same error, he says people could maybe not have bene "questioning sufficiently".
'Five key reasons for the failure of RHI scheme'
Back after lunch, Mr Scoffield is straight into it, asking the witness if the scheme represented value for money.
"No, I don't think I could conclude that it did," Mr Sterling replies.
He refers to the conclusions in the July 2016 report from the Northern Ireland Audit Office, in which the catastrophic failings in the scheme were firs laid bare, and again to the last month's report from National Audit Office on the Great Britain RHI scheme.
So, what went wrong? Five key factors appear in Mr Sterling's evidence - they are:
"I think they remain the questions that need to be answered," Mr Sterling says.
'Lesson to be learned for staff with spending concerns'
Matters move to the budget arrangement for the RHI scheme, which the inquiry has heard from numerous witness was "unconventional" and they hadn't encountered it before.
The initiative was funded on a hybrid arrangement using capped annually managed expenditure (AME) funding.
As part of that arrangement, the Treasury was to impose a monetary penalty of 5% if the budget for the scheme was exceeded.
Some witnesses have accepted that they didn't fully understand it, and was not discussed by DETI's internal scrutiny, nor was it mentioned to the minister.
A "lesson to be learned" for staff, says Mr Sterling, is that if they have concerns about overspending or underspending a budget they should "immediately seek advice from their department's finance experts.
He adds that he doesn't understand why there were misunderstandings by staff about ho the funding arrangement worked.
'Did department feel that RHI was running itself?'
Dr MacLean is concerned that once the new team working on the RHI scheme was in place there was a feeling that the project "is up and running - it's running itself".
Mr Sterling says he can't remember the scheme being "flagged up as a particular issue or concern" in his discussions with Ms Hepper's successor, John Mills.
Dr MacLean says there seems to have been a culture in DETI of "nobody was telling me".
"If you weren't being positively told something then it meant it didn't exist," he suggests.
'We should've deferred move of key RHI staff member'
A number of staff involved in the development of the RHI scheme moved on from DETI's energy division within a few months of each other.
Energy boss Ms Hepper left in November 2013, while Mr Hutchinson (below) and Ms McCutcheon departed in spring 2014.
Mr Sterling says he agrees with his then subordinate Mr Thomson, who told the inquiry that it was "an incorrect decision" to have allowed that to happen.
"It probably would have been sensible to defer Peter's move for a period of say three, maybe even six months just to allow continuity," he adds.
'I accept responsibility for light allocation of staff'
Asked if two people were sufficient to oversee a project with the "novelty and complexity" of the RHI scheme, Mr Sterling accepts that it was an "extremely light allocation of resources".
He admits that "we were taking a risk relying on such a small number of staff to do such a complex project".
"I would accept some personal responsibility for that."
But he reiterates his point that he didn't see it as his position to know how many people were working in every division within his department.
He explains that the Northern Ireland Civil Service was under huge financial pressure and had faced much deeper cuts than administrations elsewhere in the UK.
'Staffing figures given to assembly committee were misleading'
In 2016, Mr Sterling told the Northern Ireland Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that staffing levels had increased in DETI's energy division from 29 in March 2010 to 38 in June 2014.
By June 2014, there were five staff working on the RHI scheme, he said.
But there was, in fact, only one full-time and one part-time staff member working on the RHI scheme throughout much that time, and that figure had not increased.
Mr Sterling accepts that the figures he gave to the PAC were "misleading" and he apologises for that.
He explains that he had asked DETI for a staff breakdown and he misinterpreted what he was provided with.
'Critical to assign more staff scheme'
Just two DETI staff - one working full-time and one part-time - developed the RHI scheme.
They were Peter Hutchinson and Joanne McCutcheon, and they didn't have energy expertise.
In contrast, 77 people were working on Great Britain's RHI scheme and some of them were specialists.
Reading from the scheme's risk register from 2012, Mr Scoffield explains that it was assessed that there was a risk risk of inadequate resources - including staffing - to deliver the project.
The action required to manage that risk includes providing extra resources and was described in the document as being "of high criticality" and must be "actioned immediately".
Watch: Civil service boss admits cash-for-ash failures
BBC News Northern Ireland
'We should've viewed RHI scheme as unnecessary risk'
Mr Sterling admits that he should have seen that the RHI scheme was "an unnecessary risk", given the lack of resources his department had.
DETI "didn't foresee the difficulties that were going to arise", and he accepts that there were shortcomings in what he believed to be robust controls within the department that he had relied upon.
There was a responsibility on him, his second-in-command David Thomson and energy team boss Fiona Hepper to tell the minister Mrs Foster that the scheme shouldn't happen, he says.
That's because they wouldn't have have been able to guarantee that it could be delivered "in a safe and secure way".
But he adds: "There would've been resistance to that... and I'm not sure if we had made that case that it would've been accepted."
'No-one said it was reckless to proceed with scheme'
Mr Sterling has previously told the inquiry that DETI's energy division was stretched and had resource pressures.
The inquiry counsel asks if that's simply a polished civil service way of saying "energy division had too much on its plate".
Mr Sterling says DETI tried to provide extra resource to meet the division's requests, adding: "Nobody came to me and said: 'I think it's reckless to proceed with this project because we're under-resourced.'
"If anybody had, I would have taken cognisance of that, and either stopped the project or done something else."
'RHI scheme was a step too far for us'
The RHI scheme is a project that DETI should have looked at and decided to "pause and say: 'Let's do something different'", says Mr Sterling.
There was "considerable pressure to move forward" with it at the time but he accepts that it "was a project too far for us".
A number of witnesses to the inquiry have suggested that running a complex energy incentive scheme was beyond DETI's capabilities.
Asked if DETI had the expertise to set up the scheme, Mr Sterling says: "If I'd had a magic wand we wouldn't have done this."
He points to last month's National Audit Office report on the similar scheme in Great Britain - it said the initiative didn't represent value for money, and Mr Sterling says it illustrates that there are "fairly significant issues" with the RHI model, regardless of who is putting it into place.
'Brexit a major challenge for civil servants'
Brexit is posing major challenges for the policy-makers in the Northern Ireland Civil Service, says Mr Sterling.
As discussion strays away from the RHI scheme for a moment, and on to how Stormont departments work with their Whitehall counterparts, he says there is an "imbalance" between the two in terms of resources.
Picking out the example of new agriculture and environment laws which will be needed once the UK leaves the EU, he explains that the relevant UK government department dealing with that has 1,200 people working on policy.
"Here we're barely able to muster 30 people to do similar work," he says.
It's not just in agricultural policy that Stormont is hamstrung, he adds, saying that that is a position replicated that across other areas, including economy and criminal justice.
The civil service must address the problem, but it is compounded by the fact that Stormont is without ministers and an executive at the moment.
'I should have been more inquisitive about scheme'
Northern Ireland's RHI scheme was based closely on a similar initiative in Great Britain, which was run by the Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC).
DECC wrote to DETI in 2013 and 2014 to keep it informed about issues it was looking at in its scheme, such as subsidy reviews and cost controls.
So, should DECC's communications not have spurred DETI to take action on those matters in its initiative, asks Mr Scoffield.
"Clearly, knowing what we know now, yes," replies Mr Sterling, but he says there was a perception at the time of a low uptake of the scheme and that DETI was having to return unspent money to the Treasury.
Sir Patrick says it could be seen from the correspondence that DECC was introducing cost controls even though the uptake in GB was lower than in Northern Ireland.
"I don't see any evidence that that was thought about," he says.
"I have accepted that I should have been more inquisitive," Mr Sterling replies.
'Legal warning should've been relayed to me'
Ofgem, the administrator for the RHI scheme, warned DETI in mid-2012 not to go ahead with the scheme without adding cost controls similar to those adopted in the Great Britain RHI initiative.
DETI's energy boss Fona Hepper says she met Mrs Foster after the Ofgem warning and relayed it to her, but there's no written record of that happening.
The minister has told the inquiry that she has no recollection of being clearly informed of the risks of proceeding without cost controls, adding that Ofgem's warning "must have been significantly downplayed" if they were even raised at all.
Mr Sterling says that is the type of issue that should have been the subject of a written submission to the minister, which he would also have seen.
But he adds that if Ofgem did have "major concerns" then it should have "picked up the phone... and say: 'Look, you're proceeding here on a basis that we think is unwise, to say the least.'"
'Energy staff weren't excessive risk-takers'
Legal advisers warned that the regulations for the RHI scheme were deficient in some aspects, and DETI was told that it could mitigate risks that might arise from them by amending them before opening the initiative.
Asked if that decision should've gone to the then minister Arlene Foster, Mr Sterling says senior civil servants exercise judgement on issues like that "on a regular basis" and there is a case that she didn't need to be informed.
He says DETI's energy team at the time were not "excessive risk-takers" and "would normally have been reasonably prudent and cautious in their approach".
But he says it should've at least gone to his second-in-line David Thomson for a decision to be made on it.
'Not sure why Foster didn't get clear explanation'
It was agreed at an internal DETI scrutiny committee that the RHI scheme business case to be sent to Stormont's Department of Finance and the then DETI minister Arlene Foster for approval should explicitly address the reasons why the subsidy model was favoured over the grants fund.
Mr Sterling was copied into the subsequent submission sent to the minister in March 2016.
Mr Scoffield reads from the submission, and it does not appear that the reasons for preferring one scheme over the other were put before the minister.
"The minster should have been given a very clear explanation of the differences and the pros and cons between the main options that have been considered, so I would accept that," says Mr Sterling.
Asked why that didn't happen, he pauses says: "I'm not sure I can easily answer that."
'Concerned about quality of decision-making'
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin says that a decision about what model to adopt for the RHI scheme "should be properly informed" and there was "no debate" within DETI on the issue of admin costs.
"What we might be concerned about is the quality of the decision-making and why it wasn't fully informed."
Inquiry panellist Dr Keith MacLean says it appears that DETI had already made "if not a full decision, a preliminary decision" to run with the subsidy scheme, regardless of the extra long-term cost.
Mr Sterling accepts that there was a "direction of travel" that "suggested a strong preference for the incentive scheme" that was ultimately adopted by DETI.
'Would've been difficult to find budget for cheaper scheme'
One of the key questions for the inquiry is why DETI chose to push ahead with a ongoing subsidy model for the RHI scheme, rather than an up-front grants initiative that would've cost £329m less.
Effectively, DETI effectively said it couldn't do the cheaper option because the initial £5m admin costs for it weren't affordable.
Instead it chose the much more expensive one because the £1.5m admin costs could be covered at the time.
This was in spite of the fact that the much cheaper option having been projected to result in the production of the most renewable heat at the lowest cost.
Quizzed about why the cheaper model was overlooked, Mr Sterling says the interpretation of DETI's energy division at the time would've been "that level of admin cost would not have been available just given the budgetary pressures we were under".
But he acknowledges that DETI "should have paused" to consider whether it was possible to see if the admin costs for the ultimately cheaper grants model could've been found in the budget.
Witness David Sterling returns to gives evidence
Having taken the affirmation last week, Mr Sterling doesn't need to do so again, but he's reminded that he remains under obligation to give truthful answers.
Posing the questions today is the inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC.
What happened last time Sterling faced the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
Last week when he was appearing before the RHI Inquiry, Northern Ireland's top civil servant admitted that meetings between Stormont ministers and their staff were sometimes not minuted in order to frustrate freedom of information requests.
Mr Sterling said the practice of taking minutes had "lapsed".
He said the DUP and Sinn Féin were sensitive to criticism when they were in government and civil servants had therefore "got into the habit" of not recording all meetings.
His comments prompted significant debate throughout last week, with politicians and commentators expressing concerns about a lack of transparency at Stormont.
Who is David Sterling?
BBC News Northern Ireland
The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service since his appointment last summer, David Sterling has a lot on his plate, especially in the absence of ministers at Stormont.
He joined the civil service in 1978, rising up the ranks and eventually heading some Stormont departments, including the Department of Finance.
At the time of the set-up of the RHI scheme, he was the permanent secretary - the top civil servant - at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI).
In November 2016, he appeared before the Northern Ireland Assembly inquiry to answer questions about the cash-for-ash debacle and denied trying to "duck responsibility" for his role in it.
BBC News NI's business correspondent Julian O'Neil profiled Mr Sterling last June, and you can read that here.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Also returning is David Sterling, the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, to answer more questions after his eyebrow-raising evidence last week.
Proceedings begin at earlier than usual today, at 09:30, so stick with us for a full live stream and text commentary throughout the day.