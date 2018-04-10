Agriculture official at cash-for-ash probe

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin intervenes to ask Mr Ellis about his recollection that he spoke to Mr Hutchinson about the significant heat requirement in the mushroom farming industry.

"I don't recall anything significant being said back to me," the witness replies.

RHI Inquiry

Asked whether that caused him worry that DETI hadn't taken it into account, Mr Ellis says it didn't strike him.

"I can only says that it was probably a lack of experience, a lack of confidence on my part to take that forward," he says.