Agriculture official at cash-for-ash probe
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Agriculture official Cathal Ellis appears before inquiry panel
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'Lack of confidence to pursue issue'
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin intervenes to ask Mr Ellis about his recollection that he spoke to Mr Hutchinson about the significant heat requirement in the mushroom farming industry.
"I don't recall anything significant being said back to me," the witness replies.
Asked whether that caused him worry that DETI hadn't taken it into account, Mr Ellis says it didn't strike him.
"I can only says that it was probably a lack of experience, a lack of confidence on my part to take that forward," he says.
'We had no idea how tariffs were developed'
Mr Lunny probes the witness's knowledge of the scheme's tariffs at the time it opened.
He's particularly interested in the tariff for 20kW to 99 kW boilers, which formed the majority of installations under the scheme.
"We had no information or idea of how the tariffs had been developed or put together - we had no access to any information," says Mr Ellis.
He adds that he was never "fully aware of" the rate of return available through the scheme but he "made the assumption" that DETI had technical experts and economists who would've ensured the scheme was watertight.
He claims he told DETI's Mr Hutchinson that scheme claimants from the agricultural industry would've needed to use their heating systems for long periods of time - that was a crucial detail that hadn't been considered when setting up the initiative.
'Main contact at DETI was with Hutchinson'
Asked about contacts with DETI officials at DARD promotional events, Mr Ellis says he was busy delivering lectures and giving guided tours.
"The way things worked out our paths didn't cross," he says.
His main contact with DETI's Peter Hutchinson (above) - the main official who was working on the RHI scheme, almost single-handedly at times - was to clear up queries of a technical nature, often from farmers.
That was usually on the phone because he "found that sometimes emails weren't responded to".
'Good position to advise DETI about scheme'
Mr Ellis accepts that he would've been in a good position to give Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) - which was running the RHI scheme - feedback, given his level of contact with the agriculture industry and his expertise of it.
As a renewable energy technologist, Mr Ellis promoted energy systems that could be applied across the agricultural sector, which was the main industry that benefitted from the scheme.
He also had responsibility for overseeing the installation of renewable energy systems - such a biomass boilers and wind turbines - at CAFRE campuses.
He tells the inquiry he would've been in frequent contact with installers of biomass boiler as well as fuel supplies as he would've invited them to promotional events that were run by DARD.
'Questions over interactions with industry figures'
Mr Lunny wants to explore a number of areas with Mr Ellis. They include:
New witness Cathal Ellis gives evidence
Mr Ellis had been a civil servant from 1984 until last December, when he retired.
He spent much of his career at the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) working in horticulture but during the time of the RHI scheme he was a renewable energy technologist.
You can find his written witness statement of evidence on the inquiry's website.
He takes the oath and the inquiry counsel Donal Lunny begins asking the questions.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
After a couple of weeks off, the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry returns with an intriguing week in store.
We'll be hearing from Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster and her former adviser Andrew Crawford over the next few days.
But first up is Cathal Ellis, who had an involvement in the RHI scheme during his time as an official at the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.