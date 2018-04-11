Foster adviser faces cash-for-ash inquiry

Dr Crawford tells the inquiry he has deleted emails "touching upon or relevant to" the RHI scheme.

He explains that he "regularly deleted emails before this inquiry started" and it was a "routine thing that I done".

He notes that some of the emails he has deleted have made appearances at the inquiry in evidence from other witnesses, and they relate to planned changes to the scheme in 2015.

The deletion of emails was not a deliberate act and was not related to the RHI Inquiry, he insists.