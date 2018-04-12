Foster adviser faces cash-for-ash probe
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- DUP leader and former DETI minister Arlene Foster faces inquiry
- Arlene Foster's former special adviser Andrew Crawford answers questions
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'56 RHI concerns identified after minsterial meeting'
On 8 June 2011, a submission was made to the minister Mrs Foster ahead of a meeting on 14 June later when the important decision was taken on what model to choose for the RHI scheme.
But officials at Mrs Foster's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) still had serious questions about an economic appraisal report by the external consultancy firm Cambridge Economic Policy Associates (CEPA), which was still in draft form, and on which the RHI scheme was based.
In spite of this, the submission went ahead with a note that "there are a number of issues to be addressed before the report can be finalised".
CEPA replied to DETI's concerns, identifying 56 concerns that had to be addressed - that response came on 15 June, the day after meeting with the minister.
'Foster wouldn't order tweaks for sake of it'
Matters begin with a return to some intriguing evidence Dr Crawford gave yesterday when he said that nationalist parties had a reluctance in allowing Northern Ireland to join UK-wide projects when the issue at hand could be devolved to Stormont.
In the case of the RHI scheme, Stormont set up its own instead of joining a nearly-identical initiative that was already running in Great Britain and some witnesses have told the inquiry in retrospect that that wasn't a good idea.
Mr Aiken digs out evidence from the RHI scheme's administrator Ofgem dating back to 2011, when an official noted that the Stormont department running the initiative said "some local political issues" could impact on how the initiative would work and there was an "imperative to differentiate" its initiative from the similar one in GB.
Mr Aiken says that shows that civil servants also had on their mind the political sensitivities that Dr Crawford referred to yesterday.
But Dr Crawford adds: "At no stage would the minister have said: 'Make tweaks to the scheme for the sake... so it's a Northern Ireland scheme, not a UK-wide scheme.'
"Before the minister could decide to just adopt a UK scheme she had to take into account of the political implications that would have to be discussed at the executive."
Witness Andrew Crawford returns to give evidence
Dr Crawford has already taken the oath so we're straight into the action, with the inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken once again asking the questions.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
Arlene Foster's former ministerial adviser said he did not try to keep the RHI scheme open as it ran out of budgetary control in 2015.
He was referring to an accusation that was made against him by a senior Stormont civil servant in January last year, which led to Dr Crawford's resignation soon afterwards.
He said the claim "runs contrary to what I was doing at that time" and he had provided the inquiry with evidence that proved he had not been seeking to keep the scheme open.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry from Stormont's Parliament Buildings.
It's fair to say that all eyes will be on this afternoon's session when we'll be hearing from Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster, who was enterprise minister when the RHI scheme was being set up and initially run.
But we've still got to hear more from her former special adviser Andrew Crawford, who began his oral evidence yesterday.
The session starts shortly so stay with us for what promises to be a fascinating day.