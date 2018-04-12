Foster adviser faces cash-for-ash probe

On 8 June 2011, a submission was made to the minister Mrs Foster ahead of a meeting on 14 June later when the important decision was taken on what model to choose for the RHI scheme.

But officials at Mrs Foster's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) still had serious questions about an economic appraisal report by the external consultancy firm Cambridge Economic Policy Associates (CEPA), which was still in draft form, and on which the RHI scheme was based.

Getty Images

In spite of this, the submission went ahead with a note that "there are a number of issues to be addressed before the report can be finalised".

CEPA replied to DETI's concerns, identifying 56 concerns that had to be addressed - that response came on 15 June, the day after meeting with the minister.