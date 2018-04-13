Foster in cash-for-ash inquiry hotseat

A former president of the Ulster Farmers' Union "was particularly forthright about the need for incentivisation" of renewable heat production and "sought to influence" Mrs Foster, she says in her written statement.

She describes Dr John Gilliland (below), who has a farm in County Londonderry, as a "pioneer" in the renewable energy sector whose view was widely valued.

He wrote to her in May 2011 - a couple of weeks before she decided on what type of RHI scheme to opt for - saying that matter was his "favourite bugbear".

BBC

Asked if Dr Gilliland or others in the industry made a "push" for an ongoing subsidy scheme rather than an up-front grants offer, Mrs Foster says "they probably did have a preference" for that.

It "may well have been in my thinking" when she was deciding on what option to choose, says Mrs Foster, but it wouldn't have "overruled" any expert advice that may have suggested that was not the best option.

She points out that "it's not unusual" for interested individuals to write to her about their wants and needs but it "doesn't mean that we're going to go in that direction".