Foster adviser back at cash-for-ash inquiry

Dr Crawford claims that DETI's energy boss recommended an ongoing subsidy scheme as the model for the RHI scheme at a key meeting involving the minister in June 2011.

Two main options were on the table - the ongoing subsidy model and an up-front grants offer, which would've been much better value, and the first of those was ultimately selected by Mrs Foster.

Mrs Hepper has told the inquiry that she didn't express a preference and nor was she asked for one.

Dr Crawford disagrees with her version of events and says that there was a "clear recommendation" from civil servants that the subsidy offer was their preference.