Foster adviser faces fourth day at inquiry

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin begins with another of his occasional comments on how the RHI Inquiry is viewed by the public outside the Senate chamber.

"If you think something sensational is being said, go to look at what the evidence what the evidence.

"Don't prejudge what a witness is going to be asked about or is going to say until that witness has finished his or her tranche of evidence - that's the only fair way to do it."

RHI Inquiry

The inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken says the "proper time to make judgements" is when "the inquiry provides its report, not on a daily basis arising out of particular testimony".

Today's witness Dr Andrew Crawford takes his chance to comment, saying that some of the media have been "selective in what they report".

But he's quickly shut down by the chair, who tells him: "Dr Crawford, I'm not inviting a comment from you."