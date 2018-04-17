Foster adviser faces fourth day at inquiry
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Arlene Foster's ex-adviser adviser Andrew Crawford back before inquiry
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
Witness Dr Andrew Crawford returns to give evidence
Back for a fourth day before the inquiry, Dr Crawford is already in the witness chair and is taking questions from Mr Aiken.
'Only make judgements when inquiry finishes its work'
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin begins with another of his occasional comments on how the RHI Inquiry is viewed by the public outside the Senate chamber.
"If you think something sensational is being said, go to look at what the evidence what the evidence.
"Don't prejudge what a witness is going to be asked about or is going to say until that witness has finished his or her tranche of evidence - that's the only fair way to do it."
The inquiry's junior counsel Joseph Aiken says the "proper time to make judgements" is when "the inquiry provides its report, not on a daily basis arising out of particular testimony".
Today's witness Dr Andrew Crawford takes his chance to comment, saying that some of the media have been "selective in what they report".
But he's quickly shut down by the chair, who tells him: "Dr Crawford, I'm not inviting a comment from you."
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
Arlene Foster effectively wrote a "blank cheque" for the RHI scheme without knowing what the full cost would be, the inquiry heard.
Mrs Foster - the enterprise minister when the initiative began in 2012 - signed off a key document about the scheme in spite of it not containing a final bill for the project.
Inquiry panellist Dr Keith MacLean said it was "inconceivable" he would have signed off on a project without assurances about the cost.
And he asked Mrs Foster former ministerial adviser Dr Andrew Crawford: "Why would you not, when you don't see that information, advise the minister not to sign a blank cheque?" he asked.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News Northern Ireland
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Welcome to Parliament Buildings at Stormont for Day 57 of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry.
If you were with us yesterday you'll know it was a fairly lively day at the office.
We'll be back in the old Senate chamber shortly as Arlene Foster's former ministerial adviser Dr Andrew Crawford slips into the witness chair for another all-day questioning.
Stick with us throughout the day for all of the action.