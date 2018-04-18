Foster 'didn't write blank cheque' on RHI

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin returns to the "basic issue, which is did this happen or did it not happen".

He explains that DETI's energy boss Mrs Hepper has told the inquiry that it was raised with the department's second most senior official David Thomson, who can remember the discussion about the scheme's legal risks.

RHI Inquiry

Sir Patrick says: "If Fiona Hepper was making it up that the conversation with you took place," he tells Mrs Foster, "that seems a pretty risky hostage to fortune that she would've had to face Mr Thomson who might've said: 'Well, what did the minister say?'

"That sees to me quite a potent factor in deciding whether or not come form of communication took place."

Mrs Foster reiterates that if the call did take place the issue "must've been significantly played down for me not to have reacted in the way that I think I would've reacted".