Foster returns for cash-for-ash questions
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- DUP leader and ex-enterprise minister Arlene Foster returns to inquiry hotseat
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'I don't normally sit and watch RHI Inquiry'
Disappointingly for us, Mrs Foster "doesn't "normally sit and watch the RHI Inquiry".
She was responding to Mr Scoffield's query about whether or not she'd seen evidence from the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service when he said that his guidance to civil servants is that they "don't say 'no' to a minister".
We'd hoped she was one of our many loyal followers...
'I challenged civil servants who worked for me'
Civil servants should "challenge" ministers if they think something they are asking for "is not right", says Mrs Foster.
Inquiry panellist Dame Una O'Brien tells that the "challenge function is "mutual".
Mrs Foster says that most civil servants she worked with "would say that I did challenge them - hopefully not in an aggressive way".
'False sense of security that scheme was working'
Mrs Foster says "one wishes I had asked more questions" about the RHI scheme and she admits that it "wasn't a personal priority of mine".
"Doesn't mean I wasn't interested, before somebody writes that tomorrow," she adds.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin points out that it was a "unique scheme" that didn't exist anywhere else in Europe apart from in Great Britain and wonders whether that should "boost it up in your concerns".
The former DETI minister says she had a "false sense of security" that the scheme was "working" in Great Britain and the same would happen in Northern Ireland.
'Difficult to go rooting abut the department'
Back to the matter of cost controls, Mrs Foster says that if there were issues that she should have been made aware of "then they should have been brought up to me".
There was no submission made to her that raise the issue and asking for a decision on it.
"It's very difficult for me to go rooting about in the department to find out that isn't being brought up to me," she says.
The term "rooting around" is "a good Fermanaghism", she jokes!
'Should DETI even have had energy responsibility?'
There were questions about whether DETI should've had responsibility to deal with energy matters, says Mrs Foster.
She says that a Stormont committee had suggested that there could be a need for a separate department to deal with it in the way there is at Whitehall.
She says the the Department of the Environment (DoE) had responsibility for climate change targets and a question for the inquiry panel will therefore be whether energy powers at Stormont were "located in the correct place".
"Was there a better home for energy division in DoE? It could've been the case at that time?"
'Did Foster check officials were aware of cost controls?'
Most of the DETI officials who'd developed the RHI project left the department over a period of six months from the end of 2012.
Inquiry panel member Dr Keith MacLean asks whether Mrs Foster was aware of the departure of these key officials and if she'd thought of checking with the new staff that they were aware of the cost controls issue.
The former minister says that if she started down that road she'd have had to see that each official was properly briefed every time they were moved.
"Frankly, if I did that that's all I would be engaged in as a minister," she says.
'Need for cost controls wasn't live issue'
In September 2014, Mrs Foster gave her approval for the domestic RHI scheme to open as soon as possible later that year.
But there were still no cost controls in the non-domestic initiative - they had been put off by the department to allow it to get the domestic scheme up and running.
With the domestic scheme then rubber stamped at that point, Mrs Foster is asked whether that was then a "fairly clear prompt" to prioritise the cost controls forward and "get on with them".
The former minister says there was no concern from her officials about the lack of cost controls and it "wasn't a live issue" at the time.
"The issue of const control was not at the forefront of the officials and 'cause of everything else that was going on in the department it wasn't at the forefront of my mind either."ll
Witness Arlene Foster returns to give evidence
Back in the Senate chamber for her final day of evidence for now, Arlene Foster will be taking questions from the inquiry's senior counsel David Scoffield QC.
He begins with the matter of plans in September 2014 to open the domestic RHI scheme.
Why is Arlene Foster at the RHI Inquiry?
Mrs Foster was the minister at Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) when it set up the RHI scheme in 2012 and in that role she signed off on the project.
A key question for the RHI Inquiry panel will be whether or not she was aware of key information regarding the scheme when she approved it.
When the scale of the scandal emerged in December 2016, there were widespread calls for her to resign to allow an investigation to be carried out into what went wrong.
She refused and has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to the scheme.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
Arlene Foster dismissed as "nonsense" a claim by the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service that notes of ministerial meetings were not taken due to concerns about freedom of information requests.
Arlene Foster says she "never" demanded secrecy from officials when she was a minister.
David Sterling had made the claim in evidence to the inquiry last month but Mrs Foster said she didn't accept what he'd said.
The DUP leader said that in all her time as a Stormont minister she had never asked officials not to minute meetings.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Welcome to what's going to be the last day at the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry for a couple of weeks.
And after what we've heard over the past fortnight from Arlene Foster and her former ministerial adviser Dr Andrew Crawford it's all set up to be an interesting one.
The Democratic Unionist Party leader will return to the witness chair shortly to answer more questions about the green energy scheme debacle.
We'll have live video stream and commentary of the best bits throughout the day, so do stick with us.