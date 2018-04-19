Foster returns for cash-for-ash questions

In September 2014, Mrs Foster gave her approval for the domestic RHI scheme to open as soon as possible later that year.

But there were still no cost controls in the non-domestic initiative - they had been put off by the department to allow it to get the domestic scheme up and running.

With the domestic scheme then rubber stamped at that point, Mrs Foster is asked whether that was then a "fairly clear prompt" to prioritise the cost controls forward and "get on with them".

The former minister says there was no concern from her officials about the lack of cost controls and it "wasn't a live issue" at the time.

"The issue of const control was not at the forefront of the officials and 'cause of everything else that was going on in the department it wasn't at the forefront of my mind either."ll