Cash-for-ash official in inquiry hotseat

In October 2014, Mr Hughes had his first meeting with the RHI scheme administrator Ofgem.

Dr Edmund Ward of Ofgem has told the inquiry that there was a discussion about cost controls, including degression, at the meeting.

RHI Inquiry

Mr Hughes is adamant that there was no such discussion, saying: "I am absolutely certain that meeting did not deal with cost controls."

Inquiry panel member Dame Una O'Brien (above) asks if there is a written minute of the meeting and it appears that there was no minute taken - that's become something of a recurring theme in the inquiry.