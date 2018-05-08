Cash-for-ash official in inquiry hotseat
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Veteran DETI official Seamus Hughes returns for another session at the inquiry
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'Cost controls not discussed at administrator meeting'
In October 2014, Mr Hughes had his first meeting with the RHI scheme administrator Ofgem.
Dr Edmund Ward of Ofgem has told the inquiry that there was a discussion about cost controls, including degression, at the meeting.
Mr Hughes is adamant that there was no such discussion, saying: "I am absolutely certain that meeting did not deal with cost controls."
Inquiry panel member Dame Una O'Brien (above) asks if there is a written minute of the meeting and it appears that there was no minute taken - that's become something of a recurring theme in the inquiry.
'Cost control mechanism was to be considered'
In September 2014, Mr Hughes was contacted by Connel McMullan of the biomass boiler firm Alternative Heat, who said he believed that the subsidies on offer through the non-domestic RHI scheme could be reviewed in April the next year.
He asked DETI for an update on the development of the scheme and was told that the work on changes would begin in early-2015.
He wondered whether degression - a cost control mechanism - would be put in place and Mr Hughes told him that it would be looked at and considered.
Mr McMullan was also informed that at that point there'd been about 270 applications in the near-two years that the scheme had been open, most of which were for biomass installations.
'Issues with scheme may have slipped under radar'
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin questions Mr Hughes about why he didn't ask Mr Hutchinson about the issues with the non-domestic RHI scheme that needed to be addressed.
When leaving DETI, Mr Hutchinson provided a handover document for his successors that listed "immediate actions" that he felt had to be addressed by the end of August 2014, including adjusting the subsidies on offer - Mr Hughes believed the to-do list was unrealistic.
Sir Patrick tells Mr Hughes that "you don't seem to have done anything about arranging another meeting" to discuss the non-domestic scheme.
The witness says his priority at that time was to work on the domestic scheme - the department had been keen to get it opened - and therefore the non-domestic initiative may have "slipped under the radar".
'Meeting with predecessor solely on domestic scheme'
Mr Hughes had no experience or knowledge of the RHI scheme when he joined DETI's energy team, which was running the initiative, in June 2014.
He was appointed as a deputy principal and he handled the domestic and non-domestic initiatives.
In August that year, he met his predecessor in the role, Peter Hutchinson (below), who had been the most hands-on official since the scheme was conceived, to get an overview of the work that needed to be done.
Crucially, Mr Hughes tells the inquiry that the focus of their meeting was "solely" on the domestic RHI scheme, not the non-domestic initiative, even though it had problems that needed to be addressed urgently.
Mr Aiken quotes from the energy division plan that indicates that the meeting offered an opportunity to discuss issues about the tariffs on offer through the non-domestic scheme.
"Consideration of tiered tariffs to prevent excessive payments - check understanding with Peter Hutchinson," it reads.
Witness Seamus Hughes returns to give evidence
On the day of Seamus Hughes's previous appearance at the RHI Inquiry - 1 March - snow was falling at Stormont.
The inquiry heard then that there was no effective monitoring of the RHI scheme as it began to hit serious problems.
Mr Hughes, a civil servant at Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI), looked after the day-to-day running of the scheme in 2014 but "didn't really understand" what was going on.
And he said he had not been told to monitor key things like technology types and boiler sizes and their running times.
You can glance through the full summary of Mr Hughes' previous appearance here and his written statement to the inquiry is available here.
What is the RHI Inquiry?
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
After a two-weeks absence, the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry is back and so too are we.
We'll shortly be hearing more from civil servant Seamus Hughes, who had a hand in running the scheme from 2014 - he's appeared before the inquiry once already.
We'll keep you updated on the key pieces of evidence he provides so stick with us throughout the day.