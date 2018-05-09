Cash-for-ash auditor in inquiry hotseat

Poultry firm Moy Park was told of proposed changes in the RHI scheme before they had been cleared by senior DETI officials or the minister, the inquiry was been told.

It happened in early 2015 as pressure in the scheme was starting to build but before officials realised.

Moy Park was one of the biggest users of the initiative as more of its producers made the switch to biomass heating systems.

It told officials another 200 chicken houses were likely to apply that year.