Top RHI administrator gives evidence
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Senior Ofgem administrator Gareth John answers questions from the inquiry
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
New witness Gareth John gives evidence
Gareth John was the associate director for the RHI scheme at the initiative's administrator Ofgem’s from January 2014.
That meant he was - and still is - responsible for the operation and delivery of both the Great Britain and Northern Ireland schemes.
You can read his witness statement to the inquiry here.
Inquiry junior counsel Joseph Aiken is asking the questions today.
What happened yesterday at the RHI Inquiry?
The top auditor in the department in charge of the RHI scheme was thanked for saying she accepts responsibility for a failure to spot flaws in the scheme.
Elaine Dolan told the inquiry that as head of the internal audit the buck stopped with her after an audit in 2014 failed to pick up governance issues in the department.
As Ms Dolan concluded her evidence, inquiry panel member Dame Una O'Brien thanked her for accepting responsibility for failures of the audit process.
She said her "frank" acknowledgement was an example of words heard "too infrequently so far in this inquiry".
What is the RHI Inquiry?
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
For more information on the RHI Inquiry, you can read our handy Q&A.
RHI scheme - the fallout
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
You can find much more detail on the RHI scheme in our need-to-know guide.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls aren't introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016... and the fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
It may be sunny outside but we're deep inside Stormont's Parliament Building for the important business in the old Senate chamber.
We haven't heard from the scheme's administrator Ofgem for a while and today top official Gareth John will be answering questions, with proceedings starting shortly.