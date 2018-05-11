Cash-for-ash technical expert at inquiry

Dr Ward was one of three Ofgem officials who appeared before the Northern Ireland Assembly's Public Accounts Committee in October 2016 to answer questions about the RHI debacle, just as the scale of it was emerging.

Mr Lunny looks back the part of that session in which Dr Ward said the practice of installing multiple boilers was "common" in the Great Britain scheme as well as in Northern Ireland.

MLAs on the committee wanted to know whether Ofgem had flagged that it up DETI and Dr Ward said the department would have been aware of that through its knowledge from how the GB scheme had operated.

But he couldn't pick out a "documented record" of Ofgem ever having informed DETI about the issue.

Looking back on that now, Dr Ward tells the inquiry that since then Ofgem has found papers that show it did flag the issue up to DETI.