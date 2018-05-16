Agriculture official at cash-for-ash inquiry
'Don't need chapters on willow's merit'
A debate has sprung up about Northern Ireland's carbon footprint and whether burning willow is really good for the atmosphere.
Sir Patrick questions Mr Johnson about whether cutting down willow trees reduces emissions.
Mr Johnson answers that "there is not a short answer" to that question.
Inquiry panelist Dame Una O'Brien cuts in to make the point that producing willow trees locally can reduce transport and therefore reduce carbon emissions.
Sir Patrick gets a few laughs when he wraps up the slight digression by saying: "I don’t think the panel needs two or three chapters on whether or not this is a good idea."
'I didn't ask about lack of subsidy tiering'
Mr Johnson argues that he believed that DETI had a plan to develop the RHI scheme in order to make it more sustainable.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin puts it to him that he didn't know when the next phase of the scheme was coming down the track.
"You didn’t know that GB had had these since 2011 and therefore one would have thought given your common interest in this kind of industry, you would have asked about tiering," said Mr Coghlin.
Mr Johnson said: "I didn't."
'Tiering would definitely have stopped overcompensation'
Asked whether he understood that without tiering, there was a likelihood for overcompensation from the RHI scheme Mr Johnston says he did.
"Tiering definitely would have [stopped overcompensation]," he says.
But he didn't raise any concerns with DETI about the absence of the cost control.
'Never thought people would burn to earn'
Mr Johnson attended a renewable energy presentation in 2013 that pointed out the "perverse incentives" associated with schemes without tiering.
He said he doesn't remember it word-for-word and that he would go to presentations to learn "as a whole" about biomass and renewables, not to focus on scrutinising "the mechanics of an RHI scheme" and he "wasn't looking for problems in it".
Mr Johnson says he never thought people would take advantage of the scheme and the prospect of people "burning biomass just to make money on it" didn't cross his mind.
"I didn't think that the incentive along would actually be enough to put in biomass boiler, buy a load of pellets and burn them all and make money - I never considered that would happen."
'Don't know when scheme differences sunk in'
Mr Johnston was provided with information in 2012 about the RHI scheme by Peter Hutchinson, the DETI civil servant who was virtually running it single-handedly.
Questioned on the RHI scheme's subsidies, he says he a document that showed that the tariffs were not tiered - the absence of tiering was a critical flaw in the initiative.
Tiering works by dropping the subsidy rate on offer once a certain limit of heat usage has been reached, with the intention of controlling costs by preventing a claimant from overusing their heating system to collect more cash.
"I was aware there was tiering in the GB scheme," he says, but adds that he didn't know when it sunk in that there was no tiering in the Northern Ireland scheme.
'Reasonably good position to give scheme feedback'
Mr Johnston says in his witness statement that to do his role "effectively" he had to have "many connections to people and bodies operating within the renewable energy and heat sectors" in Northern Ireland.
He says his interest in the scheme was on how it could promote the growth of biomass fuel crops and his contact with industry about the RHI scheme would've been focused on that subject.
It's put to him that because of his links to industry he would've been "in a reasonably good position" to provide feedback to Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI), which was running the scheme.
He doesn't agree with that, stating that he never had any evidence of how the scheme was performing.
He claims he "would never have been shy of saying" of telling DETI about what the scheme was doing for biomass growth and the growth of energy supply in the small and medium business sector in Northern Ireland.
He says he hopes he was considered an honest broker by DETI when it came to giving the department information.
New witness Chris Johnston gives evidence
Chris Johnston is from the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (Afbi), which falls under Stormont's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.
He joined Afbi in 2012 he has led the Environment and Renewable Energy Centre there, which carries out renewable energy research and development projects.
In his witness statement,which you can find on the inquiry website, he says his job is to assist the agri-food industry, and other sectors, in maximising the potential of renewable energy".
He'll be asked questions about his knowledge of the scheme, Afbi's promotion of it and contact he had with third parties about the initiative.
His profile on the Afbi website reveals that he's big fan of Graham Linehan comedies - Father Ted and The IT Crowd are favourites - and he loves BBC Radio 4, skiing, rugby and lobster potting.
Good morning
Another splendid spring day at Stormont, the scent of fresh-cut grass making the dander up the hill to Parliament Buildings in the sun all the more enjoyable.
But from bright sunlight we're in the bowels of the building, settling in for Wednesday's session of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
We'll be hearing from a new witness - agriculture civil servant Chris Johnston - shortly, so stick with us for updates throughout the day.