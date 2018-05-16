Agriculture official at cash-for-ash inquiry

A debate has sprung up about Northern Ireland's carbon footprint and whether burning willow is really good for the atmosphere.

Sir Patrick questions Mr Johnson about whether cutting down willow trees reduces emissions.

Mr Johnson answers that "there is not a short answer" to that question.

Inquiry panelist Dame Una O'Brien cuts in to make the point that producing willow trees locally can reduce transport and therefore reduce carbon emissions.

Sir Patrick gets a few laughs when he wraps up the slight digression by saying: "I don’t think the panel needs two or three chapters on whether or not this is a good idea."