Cash-for-ash boss faces inquiry questions
- Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
- Former DETI energy boss John Mills returns to answer inquiry questions
- Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
- Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
- Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018
By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran
'Should greater attention have been paid?'
The UK government department running the Great Britain RHI scheme was the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC).
Its then minister Greg Barker sent regular updates to DETI about developments - letters in November 2013, March, June and October 2014 all made mention of updates to its cost control plans - but he didn't always get a reply.
Mr Scoffield (above) lists some of the correspondence from DECC to DETI that spoke about tariff reviews and budget management.
"Do you think if greater attention had been paid to the response from DECC would that have caused greater reflection about whether Northern Ireland was falling behind Great Britain?" asks Mr Scofield.
Mr Mills says "it certainly wouldn't have done any harm".
'Basic problem was lack of time'
The "basic problem" that DETI's energy team had was that it didn't have the time "to have more than surface-level discussions with people" about the best ways to run its projects.
He says the breadth of the portfolio - there were about 12 issues falling under the team's responsibility, whereas other teams only dealt with four or five - meant it was difficult to get into depth on some topics.
"I can deal with complex issues as a generalist, I can deal with several... but 12 not so much," he explains.
'Tyranny of the urgent over the important'
Sir Patrick says he wants to understand how Mr Mills and DETI officials had not acted on warnings from Ofgem, sent in letters, about the issues of cost control.
Inquiry panelist Dr Keith MacLean says it seems Mr Mills was just looking through the correspondence to see if there was anything he needed to do and breathing a sigh of relief if there was nothing actionable.
Mr Mills says his day-to-day work was "reactive".
"If the list got on to two pages things were bad and if it stayed on one page we were managing," says Mr Mills.
He says it is the "tyranny of the urgent over the important".
Dr MacLean says there was no "helicopter view" of the overall department.
'Rescources were extremely limited'
DETI planned to introduce another important cost control mechanism - degression - to the RHI scheme in 2015 but, as Mr Mills says in his witness statement, problems with the scheme cropped up in the spring of that year and it was set to the side.
Degression is a trigger that kicks in to divide up the available pot of subsidy among an increasing number of applicants.
Mr Mills says staffing resources "were extremely limited", making it difficult for DETI's energy team to do any planning work for the introduction of degression to the scheme.
He says it was really only in spring 2015 that he looked at the legislation of the similar RHI scheme that was running in Great Britain that he "realised how far behind we were".
'Two schemes happily paying out public money'
Mr Mills is being pushed now on his decision not to introduce cost controls to the RHI scheme.
Sir Patrick (above) is being particularly critical, saying that the result of Mr Mills' decisions was "no cost control".
The witness makes the point that this was a decision that had been made previously, but one he "failed to correct".
"Without cost control you have two schemes happily paying out public money," says Sir Patrick.
"That's absolutely correct," says Mr Mills in response.
'Why wasn't decision left for minister to take?'
The inquiry has heard that a decision was taken within DETI to prioritise the introduction of the domestic RHI scheme over the need to add cost controls to the original one for non-domestic users.
It had been put to the public in a consultation that cost controls would be introduced to both schemes at the same time but that ultimately didn't happen when the domestic scheme was given higher priority.
The cost control issue dropped off DETI's radar, meaning neither scheme had a budget protection measure.
Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coglhin presses to find out why that decision wasn't left for a minister to take.
Mr Mills insists, as he has done before, that he believed the decision had been taken by someone before he joined DETI in January 2014.
'Vagueness in planning'
Senior counsel David Scoffield (pictured below) begins his questioning of Mr Mills - focusing on the domestic RHI scheme.
He's asked why the introduction of the domestic scheme was delayed.
It was originally planned to be introduced in 2013, but only opened the following year.
He lists some of the jobs that had to be completed before the scheme was opened, such as developing a business case, hiring extra staff and meeting regulatory standards.
"There was a lack of realistic planning and methodology and a desire to meet whatever was the last deadline that was promised to the minister," says Mr Mills.
He adds that the changeover of staff would have been an issue too.
"There was a vagueness in planning," he says.
Witness John Mills returns to give evidence
John Mills managed the energy team at Stormont's Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) DETI - which was responsible for the RHI scheme.
His time in the post began in January 2014 and continued through a key period when a range of things went badly wrong with the initiative.
He has more than 30 years of experience in the civil service, having served in the Department of Justice, the Department for Regional Development and now at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, which he joined after leaving DETI in May 2016.
Mr Mills first appeared before the inquiry across two days in March and you can find his full written statement on the inquiry's website.
BBC News NI
There was a "total divorce" between the two Stormont departments that were involved with the RHI scheme, according to the inquiry chair.
Sir Patrick Coghlin said officials in the agriculture department didn't communicate concerns with the initiative to officials in the enterprise department, which had responsibility for running it.
He made the point after agriculture official Chris Johnston agreed that paying attention to a key flaw in the scheme had not been his "focus".
BBC News NI
An independent inquiry into the RHI scandal was established in January last year by the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir.
He ordered it in the wake of the huge public concern and what was then a developing political crisis surrounding the scheme.
The RHI Inquiry began in November and Sir Patrick Coghlin (below), a retired Court of Appeal judge, is its chair and has been given full control over how it will operate.
It will look at:
When the scale of the overspend emerged, public and political concern rocketed.
As the minister in charge of the Stormont department that set up the RHI scheme, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster faced calls to resign from her role as Northern Ireland's first minister in December 2016.
She resisted, and Sinn Féin's Martin McGuinness then quit as deputy first minister in protest at the DUP's handling of what had by then become a full-blown political crisis.
That move brought about the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive. Now, more than a year on from that, Northern Ireland remains without a devolved administration.
RHI scheme - the flaws
The budget of the RHI scheme ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up.
Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.
The most recent estimate for the overspend was set at £700m, if permanent cost controls are not introduced.
The massive overspend bill will have to be picked up by the Northern Ireland taxpayer.
RHI scheme - what was it?
The Renewable Heat Incentive scheme - or RHI for short - came to the fore of the Northern Ireland public's knowledge in late-2016.
The fallout from the scandal attached to it is still being felt in the region's politics today.
The scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.
Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.
Good morning
Thanks for joining us up on Stormont hill on this lovely spring morning for day 66 of the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry.
We're due to hear from former Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) energy boss John Mills today - he led the team running the scheme during a critical phase.
Proceedings start at 09:45, so stick with us for a full live stream and text commentary.