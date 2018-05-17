Cash-for-ash boss faces inquiry questions

The UK government department running the Great Britain RHI scheme was the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC).

Its then minister Greg Barker sent regular updates to DETI about developments - letters in November 2013, March, June and October 2014 all made mention of updates to its cost control plans - but he didn't always get a reply.

RHI Inquiry

Mr Scoffield (above) lists some of the correspondence from DECC to DETI that spoke about tariff reviews and budget management.

"Do you think if greater attention had been paid to the response from DECC would that have caused greater reflection about whether Northern Ireland was falling behind Great Britain?" asks Mr Scofield.

Mr Mills says "it certainly wouldn't have done any harm".