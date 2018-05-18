Cash-for-ash admin boss faces inquiry

The NAO report on the GB RHI scheme says that Ofgem was relied on to "flag up instances of gaming" to the Department of Energy and Climate Change, which was running the initiative.

Mr Aiken puts it to the witness that the same should applied in the relationship between Ofgem and DETI.

PA

Mr Poulton says that's correct and he believes there's "a role for Ofgem to play" in pointing out gaming.

But he says he doesn't think that his organisation operated the same system as it did with DECC in relation to flagging up gaming.

Pressed by Sir Patrick to explain why DETI wasn't treated in the same way as DECC, the witness accepts that "more could've been done".