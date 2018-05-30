The Senate chamber at Stormont's Parliament Buildings

Foster adviser returns to give evidence

Summary

  1. Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
  2. DUP special adviser Andrew Crawford answers questions from the inquiry
  3. Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
  4. Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
  5. Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018

Live Reporting

By Iain McDowell and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

Good morning

Sunny Parliament Buildings
AFP

Welcome to a warm and sunny Stormont - a strange day to be discussing 99kW heating boilers perhaps.

We're primed for a fascinating session tody with the return of former DUP special adviser (SPAD) Dr Andrew Crawford.

Dr Cawford has been here several times before, and there were some sharp exchanges between him and inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin back in April.

Stick with us for live video and updates throughout the day.

The session kicks off at 09:45.

