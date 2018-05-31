DUP adviser in 'cash for ash' hotseat

A son of a farmer from Beragh in County Tyrone, Dr Andrew Crawford is a former employee of the Ulster Farmers' Union.

He was an assistant to the former DUP MEP Jim Allister before the North Antrim politician quit to form the Traditional Unionist Voice.

Dr Crawford was an adviser to Arlene Foster when she was enterprise minister during the time the RHI scheme was created, and followed her to the Department of Finance and Personnel.

BBC

Former DUP minister Jonathan Bell accused him of preventing the closure of the scheme, but Dr Crawford denied that.

He was also named by senior civil servant Andrew McCormick, in a hearing of the Northern Ireland Assembly's Public Accounts Committee, as the adviser who exerted influence to keep the scheme open - although Dr McCormick said he had no evidence for his claim.

Dr Crawford resigned as a DUP ministerial adviser shortly after that but denied Dr McCormick's claim and said he had "acted with complete integrity".