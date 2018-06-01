The Senate chamber at Stormont's Parliament Buildings

Next stages of RHI inquiry outlined

Summary

  1. Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry examining botched energy scheme
  2. Inquiry counsel David Scoffield outline evidence for the final series of hearings
  3. Inquiry set up after public concern over scheme's huge projected overspend
  4. Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Patrick Coghlin chairing inquiry at Stormont
  5. Public evidence sessions expected to last until well into 2018

Live Reporting

By Leanna Byrne and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

Good morning

Flower bed outside Parliament Buildings
Welcome to Stormont's Parliament Buildings for Day 70 of the RHI inquiry.

We've a change of gear today as the inquiry grinds inexorably towards the completion of the hearings - don't hold your breath though, that's still months away.

There are no witnesses in for a grilling - instead we have the openings for phases three and four of the inquiry.

This includes the period when it became apparent that things were not all as they should have been on planet RHI, and some of the political fallout.

All will be revealed - stick around for the live updates starting at 09:45

