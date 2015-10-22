Politics Live - Thursday 22 October

MPs are set to vote on the government's revised plans to allow fracking underneath national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty in England.

The proposals are due to go before MPs next Tuesday with a vote expected shortly after.

The changes will be considered by what is known as a Delegated Legislation Committee, and it's likely there will not be a fuller debate in the House of Commons.

Plans to completely ban energy companies from drilling for gas in these protected areas were overturned in the summer.

Companies won't be allowed to set up drills inside the protected zones but instead they will be permitted to drill horizontally to search for gas directly underneath.

The government says protections remain in place through the planning system to ensure national parks and other areas aren't damaged. But the prospect remains of drilling rigs being set up around the edge of the areas.

Greenpeace has accused the government of using an "arcane parliamentary process" that it says could see parts of the English countryside "fracked without anyone noticing".