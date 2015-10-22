Politics Live - Thursday 22 October
- MPs back plans for 'English votes for English laws' after bad tempered debate
- Home Secretary Theresa May condemns lack of black officers in police forces
- Chinese President Xi Jinping continues his state visit to the UK
- Chancellor George Osborne says he is 'comfortable' with his 'judgement call' on tax credits
By Alex Hunt, Sally Heptonstall and Pippa Simm
Thursday recap
Today the government won a Commons vote on its plans to introduce "English votes for English laws", with MPs backing the move by 312 to 270. The SNP claimed the plans would make Scottish MPs "second class citizens". But Commons leader Chris Grayling dismissed objections to the new law as "nonsense" during the bad-tempered debate.
Here's a recap of today's other political developments:
Fridays 'i' front page
Coming up on This Week
Greer: Globalisation a disaster
Feminist write Germaine Greer blames the situation on globalisation. She says China is being accused of dumping cheap steel "but it isn't dumping, it's marketing". She says it is "a bad idea to produce steel which is actually uneconomic" and goes on to criticise globalisaion which she says has been a particularly "disastrous policy" for developing countries.
Farage: EU rules have destroyed UK manufacturing
BBC Question TIme
Nigel Farage, UKIP leader, says the government can't intervene "because its hands are tied" by EU state aid rules.
Friday's Guardian
Friday's Daily Telegraph front page
Friday's The Times
UK steel industry 'in crisis'
BBC Question Time
Apprentice winner and businesswoman Michelle Dewberry says the UK steel industry is in "crisis" and she doesn't believe the government is doing enough. She says it's not a problem that has emerged over the past few weeks, saying the industry's been facing issues for some time.
'Overcapacity in steel market'
BBC Question Time
Conservative MP Nadhim Zahawi says global steel prices have gone from $1,600 a ton to below $400. "This isn't just dumping from China - it's Ukraine and it's India. It's happening because there's overcapacity."
Defending the government, he says it is looking at ways to help the UK steel industry through procurement and ways to make it more competitive. The government is also looking at training workers who have been made redundant, he adds.
The Stratford MP says once demand catches up with supply, prices will rise again and the UK industry will be "robust".
Question Time under way
This week's Question Time comes from Grimsby. The first question is on the UK steel industry, amid a series of job losses. We could be doing much more to help the UK steel industry, argues former Labour home secretary Alan Johnson.
He says the government needs to look at business rates and energy costs and should do more - through the EU and World Trade Organisation - to deal with "dumping", when steel is sold at below cost price.
"I've seen no real attempt to have a strategy for dealing with this," he adds.
Friday's Independent
Friday's FT
Friday's Guardian
Analysis: English votes for English laws vote
James Landale
Deputy political editor
Britain's famously flexible constitution has changed once again. England gets a greater voice. The SNP has another grievance. There are going to be huge rows over the changes as they begin to bite in the coming weeks. But the impact will be felt far beyond the corridors of Westminster. When you start tugging at one part of the devolution settlement, quite often you'll find it frays somewhere else.
MPs to vote on revised fracking plans
Robin Brant
Political Correspondent
MPs are set to vote on the government's revised plans to allow fracking underneath national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty in England.
The proposals are due to go before MPs next Tuesday with a vote expected shortly after.
The changes will be considered by what is known as a Delegated Legislation Committee, and it's likely there will not be a fuller debate in the House of Commons.
Plans to completely ban energy companies from drilling for gas in these protected areas were overturned in the summer.
Companies won't be allowed to set up drills inside the protected zones but instead they will be permitted to drill horizontally to search for gas directly underneath.
The government says protections remain in place through the planning system to ensure national parks and other areas aren't damaged. But the prospect remains of drilling rigs being set up around the edge of the areas.
Greenpeace has accused the government of using an "arcane parliamentary process" that it says could see parts of the English countryside "fracked without anyone noticing".
Defence review 'to be published in November'
BBC Newsnight diplomatic editor tweets...
Xi Jinping and David Cameron 'to discuss extremism'
Prime Minister David Cameron is hosting China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at his country retreat, Chequers this evening.
Mr Xi is to discuss global affairs and tackling extremism during the meeting, Downing Street has said.
In a joint statement, the leaders have praised the trip as opening a "golden era" in UK-China relations.
Earlier the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh bid farewell to Mr Xi on the penultimate day of his UK state visit.
More here.
PM jokes about leaving daughter in pub
Press Association political correspondent tweets...
'No plans' to rebrand Scotland Office
The Scotland Office has said there are no plans to change its name after a revamp of its social media accounts.
The office has rebranded its Facebook page and Twitter accounts to UK Government for Scotland and @UKGovScotland.
The former @ScotlandOffice handle was taken over by someone running a parody, but it has since been suspended.
The Scotland Office said the branding was to explain what the department does and that no major changes are planned.
'Pint and some fish and chips'
This Week
Andrew Neil reviews the political week with Michael Portillo and Labour MP, and former leadership contestant, Liz Kendall.
They are joined by businessman and entrepreneur Sir David Tang for a look at China and its relationship with the UK.
The Mail's Quentin Letts (above) reviews the political week in a film, while Simon Mayo and Mark Kermode (below) take a look at politics and films as they talk about movies to match our moods
That's live on BBC1, after Question Time, from 23:35 (later for viewers in Northern Ireland)
PM takes China's president to his local
Press Association political correspondent tweets...
Thursday round-up
A recap of today's political developments:
Steel industry hearing
The Business Select Committee will hold a special session looking at the steel industry next Tuesday afternoon. MPs will hear evidence from Tata, Celsa Steel, UK Steel and the steel workers union, Community. The small business minister, Anna Soubry, is also due to attend.
Grayling: 'English votes won't fuel resentment'
BBC News Channel
Leader of the Commons Chris Grayling - the minister who led the government's efforts to get English votes passed - denies today's vote will feed resentment in Scotland.
He says there is mounting resentment in England as powers are devolved to Scotland and Wales.
Reaction to 'English votes for English laws' plans
SNP's leader at Westminster tweets...
Cuts mean police 'will struggle with terror'- chief constable
Ross Hawkins
Political correspondent
Police would struggle to monitor terror threats if further significant cuts were made to budgets, a chief constable has told the BBC.
Without funds for neighbourhood policing a "significant footprint of terrorism" could be overlooked, Steve Finnigan of Lancashire Police said.
Greater Manchester Police chief Ian Hopkins said some burglaries may not be responded to immediately in future.
The Home Office is rewriting the Whitehall funding formula for police.
More here.
Chilcot inquiry: Report timetable 'may be set out before November'
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
Sources close to Sir John Chilcot's inquiry into the Iraq War have indicated the inquiry chairman might write to David Cameron with a timetable for his report before 3 November - though they would give no guidance on the precise date.
Any correspondence is unlikely to be published on the inquiry's website until the prime minister replies.
But this afternoon in a House of Lords debate former Labour law officer Lord Morris repeated his criticism over the delay in producing the report -pointing out that the Franks inquiry into the Falklands war took six months. "Justice delayed is justice denied", he told peers.
He also said that Chilcot's decision to produce a timetable did not mean he would simultaneously produce a date for publication.
Both the Conservative peer Lord Finkelstein and Lib Dem Lady Williams did not support pressure to speed up the inquiry. The former said "if Sir John is choosing depth over deadline, he is making the right judgment", while the latter said "getting to the truth is more important".
Former cabinet secretary Lord Butler - who chaired the inquiry into the intelligence behind the Iraq conflict - said of the Chilcot inquiry: "Judge it by its outcome, and be patient until that outcome is delivered."
BME police officer figures 'wrong'
Figures on senior black and minority ethnic police officers “wrong”, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Helen King has told BBC Radio 4's World at One.
Reaction to 'English votes for English laws' plan passing
What English votes result means
There will now be a new stage added to the usual law-making process at Westminster allowing MPs for English constituencies to vote on issues deemed to only affect England. The Speaker will decide whether a Bill only affects England, and all MPs in the Commons will still have to pass legislation at other stages of the process. Read a full guide.
BreakingEnglish votes for English laws plans passed
MPs have approved plans for English votes for English laws by 312 votes to 270.
No 10 repeats its 'no sugar tax' stance
The afternoon briefing for Westminster correspondents was again told the Prime Minister doesn't back calls for a tax on products high in sugar.
The Prime Minister's Official spokesman said David Cameron's view "is clear" that he is "keen that we tackle the problem of childhood obesity" but the prime minister does not believe that a so-called sugar tax is the best way to do that.
Asked about recommendations in a Public Health England report calling for restrictions in advertising and more transparent labelling, the spokesman said that the government would be publishing its new strategy in January and we should wait for the official recommendations.
The spokesman was not aware if Mr Cameron had read the report.
Government 'likely to win vote'
The Herald's Westminster correspondent tweets...
MPs voting on 'English votes for English laws' proposals
The debate has finished and MPs have started a series of votes. The most significant vote, which show whether MPs have passed (or not) the government's proposals for English votes for English laws will be due around 17:00 BST.
Student launches petition to ban Germaine Greer
Cardiff University's Women's Officer has launched a petition to ban Germaine Greer from speaking at the university in November.
Rachel Melhuish, the Women's Officer at Cardiff University Student's Union launched the petition because she believes the speaker is "trans-exclusionary"
Greer is booked to give a lecture entitled 'Women and Power: The Lessons of the 20th Century' for the university's Hadyn Ellis Distinguished Lecture.
Here's what writer and feminist campaigner Caroline Criado-Perez thinks:
You can see Germaine Greer on Question Time at 22:35 BST on BBC One (and on this page via the Live video tab)
Labour: EVEL plans 'threaten UK'
House of Commons
Parliament
The Commons has moved on to the wind-up speeches, with shadow deputy House leader Melanie Onn summing up for Labour. She warns that the government's English votes for English laws plans are "cumbersome and unintelligble" and will "threaten the UK". This is "too important a change to rush through and get wrong", she tells MPs.
Watch: Alistair Carmichael: 'They are still inviting us to do the wrong thing'
