Politics Live - Friday 23 October

- It is the final day of China's President Xi Jinping's state visit to the UK
- David Cameron and George Osborne will accompany the Chinese leader on visits in Manchester and announce a number of deals
- The chancellor has also announced new devolution deals for the north-east of England and Tees Valley
- Plaid Cymru holds its annual autumn conference
- The party's leader Leanne Wood says Labour voters who value the NHS should back Plaid Cymru in next year's assembly election
Friday recap
As we conclude proceedings for the day, here's a recap of Friday's main political developments.
- Opponents of tax credits cuts will "probably" win a vote in the House of Lords killing off the changes, a leading Liberal Democrat peer says amid calls from one Tory MP for reprisals against the Lords if peers defy the House of Commons.
- The government's Northern Powerhouse project is gathering strength and now has "Chinese backing", Prime Minister David Cameron says on the last day of President Xi Jinping's visit.
- Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood tells her party conference that the Labour administraton in Wales is "tired and incompetent" and her party has "what it takes" to replace them next May.
- Controversial plans to introduce the right-to-buy for housing association tenants will be the first test for the new English votes for English laws provisions early next month.
- Steelworkers in Scunthorpe facing redundancy get a £9m package of financial support from the government and Tata Steel
Watch: Letts dresses up to review political week
This Week
The Mail's Quentin Letts dresses up to review the political week at Westminster when the Chinese president came to town, and job losses were announced at steel plants in England and Scotland.
Talk Talk boss defends cyber attack response
Talk Talk chief executive Dido Harding says the company alerted the Information Commissioner about the hacking of its systems and customer details as soon as it could once it was "reasonably confident" about what had happened. Watchdog Christopher Graham has suggested he would liked to have be informed sooner but Ms Harding says this was not possible, telling the BBC that her staff have worked "tirelessly" since the cyber attack was identified.
The week ahead in Parliament
Agincourt special
Reflections on Leanne Wood's speech
Reflecting on Leanne Wood's speech, the BBC's Hywel Griffith says it was as interesting for the things that didn't get mentioned - such as the EU referendum, the threat of UKIP in Wales and the dream of independence - as what was in it. As to Ms Wood's political future, he says there are plenty of people "waiting in the wings" if the party falters in May's Welsh election and does not increase its presence in the Welsh Parliament. Realistically, he adds, the best it can hope for is to deny Labour a majority in the Welsh Parliament.
Wood: It is time for Plaid
Leanne Wood channels the recent successes of the Welsh Rugby and Football teams, saying it shows the country "does not duck the big challenges, it rises to them". She brings her speech to a close by urging people to take "another look" at her party, saying it has the "ideas and personnel and vision to deliver". In short, she concludes, it is "time for Plaid".
Wood: No fracking in Wales
In the next section of her speech, Leanne Wood sets out her plans for small business and the environment. She gets a loud round of applause when she says "not one inch of soil will be fracked under a Plaid Cymru government". Turning to farming, she bemoans the amount of New Zealand lamb on Welsh supermarket shelves while many domestic farmers are shut out. While she has got nothing against imports, she calls for a "level playing field and fair pricing for Welsh farmers".
Wood on health and education pledges
Leanne Wood is spelling out some of the party's policy pledges on health, including increased funding for dementia and cancer treatment, and education - saying school standards are "not rising fast enough at the moment" and Plaid will not "tolerate mediocrity". Teachers will be paid more and the best-performing schools will be taken out of the existing inspections regime, she says. She adds:
Sturgeon in front row for Wood speech
Labour has 'taken Wales for granted'
Leanne Wood says she wants to work with Labour at Westminster to stop spending cuts and the renewal of Trident. But she goes on to to mount a strong attack on Labour in Wales, saying Carwyn Jones and previous first ministers have "taken people for granted and rewarded long-term loyalty with incompetence, inaction and indifference".
Wood: Welsh language 'in the balance'
To applause from Plaid Cymru delegates, Leanne Wood urges the UK government to "desist from treating Wales and its people as second-class citizens". She then reads the next section of her speech in Welsh, saying the future of the language at a community level is "in the balance" and the country cannot "rest on its laurels" in terms of protecting and promoting its use.
Tories 'dragging feet' on Welsh devolution
Ms Wood turns to the subject of devolution to Wales, accusing her opponents of "dragging their feet and allowing a few crumbs to fall from the table". She says she is fed up with the "vain pursuit of consensus" over the issue, saying Manchester is being offered powers of policing which are being denied to Wales. Wales does not crave extra powers, such as shared income tax powers, "for the sake of it" but to improve its citizens' lives. She goes on to attack Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb and says her party will support English Votes for English Laws at Westminster, but only as long as it also gets Welsh Votes for Welsh Laws.
Wood: Opponents 'hapless and ideological'
Ms Wood says Wales is "trapped" between a "hapless" Labour administration in Cardiff and an "ideological" Conservative government in Westminster, promising to fight cuts to tax credits and other "attacks on working people". If Plaid Cymru forms the next Welsh government, she also says she will block the application of proposed trade union reforms in Wales saying they are "regressive".
Wood: Plaid 'has what it takes'
Leanne Wood begins her leader's address to the Plaid Cymru conference by saying the Labour administration in Wales is "tired and incompetent" and her party has "what it takes" to replace them at next May's elections.
Refugees in Cyprus
A defence minister has told the Commons that all the refugees who arrived at the British base in Cyprus are fit and well and their claims for asylum are being assessed by the Cypriot authorities.
Defence Minister Philip Dunne said the 114 migrants were Syrian, Palestinian and Lebanese nationals - 67 men, 19 women and 28 children. He said:
Sturgeon: Wood 'ready' to lead Wales
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood is "ready and able" to lead Wales.
Urging voters to back Plaid in the May 2016 Welsh assembly election, the SNP leader praised Ms Wood for being modern, principled and passionate.
Ms Sturgeon said the leadership qualities of Ms Wood were proved in the general election TV debates.
She told Plaid's conference in Aberystwyth she knew Ms Wood would "stand firm" with the SNP against cuts.
Angus Robertson's generous gift
Labour MP turns down jungle offer
A Labour MP has revealed that he has turned down an offer to appear in ITV reality show I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here. Jamie Reed, who left the frontbench after Jeremy Corbyn's election, told the Guardian he wasn’t interested because he wasn’t a celebrity and would find it impossible to serve his constituents from Australia. He explained to the paper why he wouldn't be following in the footsteps of Nadine Dorries and Lembit Opik, who have starred in previous series of the show.
Was that really a former minister dancing?
This Week
Late-night viewers might have been checking their wine glasses when Andrew Neil signed off from This Week with a clip of Michael Portillo dancing in Bulgaria.
The former defence secretary may have been trying to build relations with the former communist state on one of his Great Continental Railway Journeys but viewers can decide whether his actions will help, or not.
Watch: Does it matter what political leaders look like?
The Daily Politics
Justin Trudeau swept to victory in Canada's general election this week and some suggest his good looks might have played a part, as well as his politics.
Giles Dilnot looks at the images of some international leaders, and what the media and public make of them.
Andrew Neil asks social commentator Peter York, pollster Katherine Peacock, and former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis about how important looks are to the voters.
Watch: Lords v Commons - Newby v Rees-Mogg
The Daily Politics
Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg,and Liberal Democrat chief whip in the House of Lords Dick Newby debated the potential power struggle between the House of Lords and House of Commons.
They spoke to Andrew Neil as peers have given the government a headache and are possibly getting in the way of its legislative plans, as they look at whether the Commons or the Lords are really in charge.
Former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis joined in the debate on the Daily Politics.
Watch: What now for Yanis Varoufakis?
The Daily Politics
Yanis Varoufakis spoke about leaving office, where he admitted his position had become "undermined" by his own side.
After a film on his political career from Adam Fleming, the former Greek finance minister spoke to Andrew Neil about Greek and EU finances.
Asked about advising Jeremy Corbyn, he said he was "in conversation with the Labour Party."
Ex-minister: China's behind cyber attacks
A former Conservative defence minister has criticised China for being behind cyber attacks similar to last night's targeting of telecommunications firm Talk Talk.
Speaking in the Commons, Sir Gerald Howarth said the Chinese were also "causing concern" in the Asia Pacific region through their military ambitions.
The Tory MP was introducing his private members bill seeking to enshrine into law the UK commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defence, which passed its first parliamentary hurdle on Friday.
Sir Gerald cited the growing threat of cyber attack as a reason military spending needs protecting.
SNP: Heathrow 'can't be England only matter'
Drew Hendry, the SNP's transport spokesperson at Westminster, has called for clarity following suggestions by Chris Grayling, the Conservative leader of the House of Commons, that any vote on future expansion of airport capacity in the south east of England would be an 'England only matter'.
Mr Hendry said the drive for new capacity had been presented as a "national infrastructure project" and, whatever decision was reached, it would have ramifications for all nations of the UK.
Was anyone paying attention to Varoufakis?
The Daily Politics
Extension to improve National Parks
'Wish we'd heard earlier'
Regulator on Talk Talk cyber attack
Cenotaph discussions 'ongoing'
"Discussions with the Palace are ongoing" on the format of the wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph, David Cameron's spokesman has told reporters.
The spokesman said he was not aware of any opposition parties raising concerns about their leaders' proposed involvement.
Earlier a Buckingham Palace spokesman said the format had been reviewed and “that in order to allow the parade to get under way earlier, some members of the Royal Family and political figures will lay their wreaths simultaneously”.
A Downing Street spokesman said that talks on the format for the ceremony were "ongoing" between the Royal Household and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.
Cameron 'hasn't seen Saudi video'
David Cameron's spokesman has said he's "not aware" of the prime minister having watched a video message from the grandchildren of British man who reportedly faces 350 lashes for breaking the law in Saudi Arabia.
The video which is an appeal to David Cameron as "his only hope" has been published by the Sun newspaper.
The PM's official spokesman said he was "not aware" of Mr Cameron having seen the video.
He would not say whether Mr Cameron had received a reply from Saudi Arabia to his letter about the case.
"The prime minister wrote to the Saudis recently and we continue to maintain dialogue on this important issue," the spokesman added.
Ex-Greece finance minister in Labour talks
Lib Dem peer welcomes reform
Lords 'will have to be reformed'
High Noon for the Lords?
The Daily Politics
Jacob Rees-Mogg warns peers that they will be signing the death warrant for the Upper House if they insist on blocking the government's tax credits legislation on Monday.
The Tory MP says David Cameron will "flood" the Lords with 150 or more Conservative peers so that he can get a majority in the chamber, to prevent such a thing happening again.
And this will "bring the House of Lords into disrepute" and trigger reform.
Lib Dem Lord Newby, who argues that the Lords does have the right to block the legislation, says he would welcome reform.
Cameron standing firm on tax credits
David Cameron's spokesman says the prime minister sees tax credits as "an important part of the package of reforms" and a step towards moving the economy to a "high pay, low welfare, low tax economy".
He said the PM's view is the Lords are there to play a role and they should take note of the votes in the House of Commons.
He highlighted that issue has "been through the Commons twice".
The PM's spokesman pointed to David Cameron's comments at PMQs on Wednesday.
He was asked whether the PM was concerned that the Chancellor had been saying privately there will be some mitigation for tax credits, to which he replied that the PM and Chancellor have been "speaking as one" on this issue.
He also said that there is no plan to engage in Lords reform.
Tax credits: 'Money is democratically controlled'
The Daily Politics
Monday's showdown between the House of Lords and the Commons over the government's controversial tax credit cuts is sparking a lively debate.
Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg is adamant that the Lords cannot block the legislation.
"On money matters the Commons has exclusive competency and this is a most ancient right," he says.
Lib Dem peer Lord Newby, who is among those attempting to delay or ease the tax credit cuts, insists peers would be perfectly within their rights to do so.
"We are going to vote for our motions and vote for the other motions," he says, with the aim of forcing George Osborne to "think again".
Lord Oakeshott back in the Lords
Talk Talk attack is 'concerning'
On the Talk Talk cyber attack the Prime Minister's Spokesman has said "Any attack of this size and scale is concerning" and said it is right that the authorities investigate.
Staying safe at Halloween
