Politics Live - Friday 23 October

As we conclude proceedings for the day, here's a recap of Friday's main political developments.

- Opponents of tax credits cuts will "probably" win a vote in the House of Lords killing off the changes, a leading Liberal Democrat peer says amid calls from one Tory MP for reprisals against the Lords if peers defy the House of Commons.

- The government's Northern Powerhouse project is gathering strength and now has "Chinese backing", Prime Minister David Cameron says on the last day of President Xi Jinping's visit.

- Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood tells her party conference that the Labour administraton in Wales is "tired and incompetent" and her party has "what it takes" to replace them next May.

- Controversial plans to introduce the right-to-buy for housing association tenants will be the first test for the new English votes for English laws provisions early next month.

- Steelworkers in Scunthorpe facing redundancy get a £9m package of financial support from the government and Tata Steel