Politics Live: Monday 26 October
Related Video and Audio
RTL
Summary
- The government is defeated twice in the House of Lords over tax credit cuts
- Peers vote by 307 to 277 to pause the proposals until an independent assessment is carried out
- They also back a Labour motion, by 289 votes to 272, calling for full compensation for those affected
- Ahead of the votes, ministers said they would listen "very carefully" to concerns if opponents back down
Live Reporting
By Gavin Stamp and Tom Moseley
All times stated are UK
Lookahead to Tuesday
That's all from us following a dramatic evening in the House of Lords. There is sure to be plenty of fallout from this on Tuesday, with Chancellor George Osborne and his Labour counterpart John McDonnell due to come face-to-face in Parliament at Treasury questions. Please join us then.
Tory MPs had 'very little idea'
Radio 4's World Tonight tweets...
'Extraordinary step' by Lords
Radio 4's World Tonight tweets...
Minister promises to raise issue with EU
Treasury Minister David Gauke told MPs he would raise the issue of VAT on sanitary products with European Commissioners.
EU rules block member states from adding new products to existing lists of zero-rated items and can only be changed with agreement from all 28 countries.
BreakingTampon tax vote
The Commons has voted against a Labour move forcing the government to end the imposition of VAT on female sanitary products.
MPs voted 287 to 305 to reject the motion from Labour's Paula Sherriff.
It required the Chancellor to state how he would negotiate with the EU the ending of the levy within three months.
What's it all about?
Click here to watch BBC economics correspondent Andy Verity explaining what the Lords have been arguing about.
No 10: 'Rapid review' of Lords conventions
No 10 has said it will review arrangements around the House of Lords after the defeat over tax credits. A spokesman said: "The prime minister is determined we will address this constitutional issue. A convention exists and it has been broken. He has asked for a rapid review to see how it can be put back in place." Details will be announced tomorrow.
All in the detail
BBC political correspondent tweets
Osborne reacts to the vote
Chancellor George Osborne said the vote had "raised constitutional issues that need to be dealt with".
But he added that on tax credits "I said I would listen to the concerns raised and that is precisely what I will do. I think we can achieve the same goal as reforming these tax credits, securing the money we need to ensure our economy is safe and at the same time helping in the transition to these changes".
He said he would set out how that could be achieved in next month's Autumn Statement.
'Blow to Osborne's reputation'
Political editor of The Sun tweets
'Back to the drawing board'
Lib Dem leader Tim Farron tweets
Commons 'shouldn't be overruled'
Conservative MP Michael Ellis tells Sky News: "We cannot have a situation where an unelected house overrules a democratically elected one"
Charity reacts to the vote
Rachael Orr from Oxfam said the result "gives the government and MPs the opportunity to think again and act to prevent thousands of working families from falling into poverty".
MP complains about Lords votes
BBC political correspondent tweets
Bad night for the government
BBC political editor tweets
BreakingLabour motion accepted
Another defeat for the government - Labour's motion, under the name of Baroness Hollis, has been passed by 289 to 272.
It calls for the changes to be delayed until a three-year package of transitional financial help for those affected has been agreed upon.
'Right to delay'
Conservative MP tweets...
Ms Allen criticised the reforms in her maiden speech in the House of Commons:
What the vote means
The motion peers have passed instructs the government to delay the tax credit cuts (which are due to come into force in April) until it has taken account of an independent analysis of who is going to lose out.
The result means the Bishop of Portsmouth's motion will not be voted on. Labour's motion, put forward by Baroness Hollis, is now being put to the vote. This would delay the reforms until a three-year package of transitional financial help has been agreed upon.
'New territory'
BBC political editor tweets
Meacher motion passed
The government has been defeated in the Lords over tax credit cuts.
Baroness Meacher's motion to delay the cuts has been backed by peers by 307 votes to 277.
'Why abstain?'
SNP leader tweets
The Meacher motion
BBC political editor tweets
'Fatal' motion rejected
Lib Dem Baroness Manzoor's "fatal" motion has been rejected by 310 to 99 votes. Peers now turn to crossbencher Baroness Meacher's motion to defer the tax credit reforms to enable the government to "think again". Once again, the House divides for a vote.
Voting in the Lords
Peers are now voting on Lady Manzoor's "fatal" motion to kill off the tax credit cuts.
Minister: Changes 'not easy'
Earl Howe, deputy leader of the House of Lords, is bringing the debate to a close. Defending the reforms, he says: "I cannot pretend that these have been easy decisions" but says the changes are "the right thing to do". He says eight of 10 working households will be better off by 2017-18 as a result of all of the government's changes, clarifying this refers to overall households, not just those receiving tax credits.
Lords over-running
BBC political editor tweets
'No constitutional crisis at all'
Labour's shadow Lords leader Baroness Smith expresses regret that the focus of the debate has been on the constitution rather than the people that will be affected by the changes.
She says there is "no constitutional crisis at all", saying peers will not exceed their powers but will also not be cowed in their responsibility to hold the government to account.
Lords debate 'impressive'
Political blogger tweets...
Tax credits: First vote coming up
BBC political editor tweets...
The Labour and Conservative benches have begun their winding-up speeches at the end of the tax credit debate, meaning the first in a series of votes is imminent.
'Tampon tax': Rebels expect concessions
BBC political correspondent tweets...
Minister takes on Northern Echo
Away from the tax credits debate for a moment. Northern Powerhouse minister James Wharton has had quite a falling out with the Northern Echo newspaper. The regional title's editor, Peter Barron, has written an editorial accusing Mr Wharton of refusing "point blank" to take his reporters' calls. "It is no secret I am not a fan of this local paper", responded Mr Wharton in a Facebook post, accusing it of pro-Labour bias.
Fowler: Chancellor 'is answerable'
Former Conservative cabinet minister Lord Fowler says the last Tory manifesto was perhaps the most explicit there has ever been about what was intended in the field of welfare cuts. He welcomes the assurances given by Lords Leader Baroness Stowell that some elements of the reforms could be reconsidered and says the Lib Dem and Labour motions "cannot be justified"
Watch: This week's Westminster diary
The Daily Politics
Earlier on the Daily Politics, Jo Coburn looked at what is coming up in the Commons and Lords in the coming days, including a change of cast at this week's Prime Minister's Questions.
Lords risks 'infringing constitution'
Some of the most distinguished members of the House of Lords have been contributing to the tax credit debate, including a former Lord Chancellor, a former Cabinet Secretary, a former Chancellor, the Archbishop of York and a former chairman of the Conservative Party. Lord Butler, a former head of the civil service, addresses the constitutional implications of the vote, arguing that for the Lords to defy the Commons over such a matter would be a "constitutional infringement of the greatest gravity".
Tax credit vote timings
Spectator assistant editor tweets
Archbishop's 'have and have nots warning'
The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, says he is minded to support the motions put forward by Baroness Hollis or Baroness Meacher. He warns that reducing the income of low-paid workers could push them into the arms of loan sharks. He says:
'Impressive' Stowell
Times deputy political editor tweets
Labour peer: Cameron lied to the public
Labour peer Lord Campbell-Savours has accused the government of lying during the general election over changes to tax credits.
He told the House of Lords that David Cameron had "deliberately misled the British public" in order to win the general election.
Comparing the scale of the lie to the Liberal Democrats' broken pledge on tuition fees he added "at least they didn't know what was going to come after the election".
"But in this case Mr Cameron did know and they set out to avoid revealing the fact, by hiding behind this statement that they would have to make substantial cuts."
Lord Campbell-Savours said he would be backing his Labour colleague Lady Hollis' delay motion.
Bishop of Portsmouth's argument
Guardian political correspondent tweets...
Graphic: Parties' representation in the Lords