Labour peer Lord Campbell-Savours has accused the government of lying during the general election over changes to tax credits.

He told the House of Lords that David Cameron had "deliberately misled the British public" in order to win the general election.

Comparing the scale of the lie to the Liberal Democrats' broken pledge on tuition fees he added "at least they didn't know what was going to come after the election".

"But in this case Mr Cameron did know and they set out to avoid revealing the fact, by hiding behind this statement that they would have to make substantial cuts."

Lord Campbell-Savours said he would be backing his Labour colleague Lady Hollis' delay motion.