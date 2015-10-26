Politics Live: Monday 26 October

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. The government is defeated twice in the House of Lords over tax credit cuts
  2. Peers vote by 307 to 277 to pause the proposals until an independent assessment is carried out
  3. They also back a Labour motion, by 289 votes to 272, calling for full compensation for those affected
  4. Ahead of the votes, ministers said they would listen "very carefully" to concerns if opponents back down

Live Reporting

By Gavin Stamp and Tom Moseley

All times stated are UK

Lookahead to Tuesday

That's all from us following a dramatic evening in the House of Lords. There is sure to be plenty of fallout from this on Tuesday, with Chancellor George Osborne and his Labour counterpart John McDonnell due to come face-to-face in Parliament at Treasury questions. Please join us then.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tory MPs had 'very little idea'

Radio 4's World Tonight tweets...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Extraordinary step' by Lords

Radio 4's World Tonight tweets...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Minister promises to raise issue with EU

Treasury Minister David Gauke told MPs he would raise the issue of VAT on sanitary products with European Commissioners.   

EU rules block member states from adding new products to existing lists of zero-rated items and can only be changed with agreement from all 28 countries. 

Without that agreement, we are not permitted to lower rates below 5%. Nonetheless, as this debate illustrates there is very considerable cross-party support for the UK to abolish VAT on sanitary products.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingTampon tax vote

The Commons has voted against a Labour move forcing the government to end the imposition of VAT on female sanitary products. 

MPs voted 287 to 305 to reject the motion from Labour's Paula Sherriff.

It required the Chancellor to state how he would negotiate with the EU the ending of the levy within three months.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What's it all about?

Andy Verity
BBC

Click here to watch BBC economics correspondent Andy Verity explaining what the Lords have been arguing about.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

No 10: 'Rapid review' of Lords conventions

No 10 has said it will review arrangements around the House of Lords after the defeat over tax credits. A spokesman said: "The prime minister is determined we will address this constitutional issue. A convention exists and it has been broken. He has asked for a rapid review to see how it can be put back in place." Details will be announced tomorrow. 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

All in the detail

BBC political correspondent tweets

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Osborne reacts to the vote

George Osborne
BBC

Chancellor George Osborne said the vote had "raised constitutional issues that need to be dealt with".

But he added that on tax credits "I said I would listen to the concerns raised and that is precisely what I will do. I think we can achieve the same goal as reforming these tax credits, securing the money we need to ensure our economy is safe and at the same time helping in the transition to these changes".

He said he would set out how that could be achieved in next month's Autumn Statement.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Blow to Osborne's reputation'

Political editor of The Sun tweets

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Commons 'shouldn't be overruled'

Conservative MP Michael Ellis tells Sky News: "We cannot have a situation where an unelected house overrules a democratically elected one"   

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Charity reacts to the vote

Rachael Orr from Oxfam said the result "gives the government and MPs the opportunity to think again and act to prevent thousands of working families from falling into poverty". 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MP complains about Lords votes

BBC political correspondent tweets

Edward Leigh in Commons: not for 100 years has HoL defied this elected House, demands statement to protect rights of elected representatives

Ross Hawkins

rosschawkins

Edward Leigh in Commons: not for 100 years has HoL defied this elected House, demands statement to protect rights of elected representatives

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bad night for the government

BBC political editor tweets

V bad result for the government - and a good night for the Lords seeking to assert its authority - not clear yet what it means for families

Laura Kuenssberg

bbclaurak

V bad result for the government - and a good night for the Lords seeking to assert its authority - not clear yet what it means for families

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingLabour motion accepted

Another defeat for the government - Labour's motion, under the name of Baroness Hollis, has been passed by 289 to 272.

It calls for the changes to be delayed until a three-year package of transitional financial help for those affected has been agreed upon.  

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

What the vote means

The motion peers have passed instructs the government to delay the tax credit cuts (which are due to come into force in April) until it has taken account of an independent analysis of who is going to lose out.

The result means the Bishop of Portsmouth's motion will not be voted on. Labour's motion, put forward by Baroness Hollis, is now being put to the vote. This would delay the reforms until a three-year package of transitional financial help has been agreed upon.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'New territory'

BBC political editor tweets

Vote was 307 - 277 - Lords just strayed into new territory - next vote is on even stronger motion, Labour peer Baroness Hollis

Laura Kuenssberg

bbclaurak

Vote was 307 - 277 - Lords just strayed into new territory - next vote is on even stronger motion, Labour peer Baroness Hollis

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Meacher motion passed

The government has been defeated in the Lords over tax credit cuts.

Baroness Meacher's motion to delay the cuts has been backed by peers by 307 votes to 277.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

The Meacher motion

BBC political editor tweets

Baroness Meacher's motion would delay tax credit cuts until govt takes into account IFS analysis of who loses out

Laura Kuenssberg

bbclaurak

Baroness Meacher's motion would delay tax credit cuts until govt takes into account IFS analysis of who loses out

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Fatal' motion rejected

Lib Dem Baroness Manzoor's "fatal" motion has been rejected by 310 to 99 votes. Peers now turn to crossbencher Baroness Meacher's motion to defer the tax credit reforms to enable the government to "think again". Once again, the House divides for a vote.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Voting in the Lords

Lords voting
BBC

Peers are now voting on Lady Manzoor's "fatal" motion to kill off the tax credit cuts.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Minister: Changes 'not easy'

Earl Howe
BBC

Earl Howe, deputy leader of the House of Lords, is bringing the debate to a close. Defending the reforms, he says: "I cannot pretend that these have been easy decisions" but says the changes are "the right thing to do". He says eight of 10 working households will be better off by 2017-18 as a result of all of the government's changes, clarifying this refers to overall households, not just those receiving tax credits.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'No constitutional crisis at all'

Baroness Smith
BBC

Labour's shadow Lords leader Baroness Smith expresses regret that the focus of the debate has been on the constitution rather than the people that will be affected by the changes.

She says there is "no constitutional crisis at all", saying peers will not exceed their powers but will also not be cowed in their responsibility to hold the government to account.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lords debate 'impressive'

Political blogger tweets...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tax credits: First vote coming up

BBC political editor tweets...

The Labour and Conservative benches have begun their winding-up speeches at the end of the tax credit debate, meaning the first in a series of votes is imminent. 

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Tampon tax': Rebels expect concessions

BBC political correspondent tweets...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Minister takes on Northern Echo

Conservative MP James Wharton
PA

Away from the tax credits debate for a moment. Northern Powerhouse minister James Wharton has had quite a falling out with the Northern Echo newspaper. The regional title's editor, Peter Barron, has written an editorial accusing Mr Wharton of refusing "point blank" to take his reporters' calls. "It is no secret I am not a fan of this local paper", responded Mr Wharton in a Facebook post, accusing it of pro-Labour bias.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fowler: Chancellor 'is answerable'

Lord Fowler
BBC

Former Conservative cabinet minister Lord Fowler says the last Tory manifesto was perhaps the most explicit there has ever been about what was intended in the field of welfare cuts. He welcomes the assurances given by Lords Leader Baroness Stowell that some elements of the reforms could be reconsidered and says the Lib Dem and Labour motions "cannot be justified" 

It is frankly a matter for the chancellor who is answerable for this... to the House of Commons, and not to us. It is a common sense position."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: This week's Westminster diary

The Daily Politics

Earlier on the Daily Politics, Jo Coburn looked at what is coming up in the Commons and Lords in the coming days, including a change of cast at this week's Prime Minister's Questions. 

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lords risks 'infringing constitution'

Lord Butler
BBC

Some of the most distinguished members of the House of Lords have been contributing to the tax credit debate, including a former Lord Chancellor, a former Cabinet Secretary, a former Chancellor, the Archbishop of York and a former chairman of the Conservative Party. Lord Butler, a former head of the civil service, addresses the constitutional implications of the vote, arguing that for the Lords to defy the Commons over such a matter would be a "constitutional infringement of the greatest gravity". 

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tax credit vote timings

Spectator assistant editor tweets

Now expecting tax credits votes to end around 7.30. Lords sources think it’s still too difficult to call which amendment will succeed.

Isabel Hardman

IsabelHardman

Now expecting tax credits votes to end around 7.30. Lords sources think it’s still too difficult to call which amendment will succeed.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Archbishop's 'have and have nots warning'

Dr John Sentamu, the Archbishop of York
BBC

The Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, says he is minded to support the motions put forward by Baroness Hollis or Baroness Meacher. He warns that reducing the income of low-paid workers could push them into the arms of loan sharks. He says: 

Britain is at risk of becoming a place where the haves and the have nots live in parallel worlds."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Labour peer: Cameron lied to the public

Lord Campbell-Savours
BBC
Lord Campbell-Savours

Labour peer Lord Campbell-Savours has accused the government of lying during the general election over changes to tax credits. 

He told the House of Lords that David Cameron had "deliberately misled the British public" in order to win the general election.

Comparing the scale of the lie to the Liberal Democrats' broken pledge on tuition fees he added "at least they didn't know what was going to come after the election".

"But in this case Mr Cameron did know and they set out to avoid revealing the fact, by hiding behind this statement that they would have to make substantial cuts."

Lord Campbell-Savours said he would be backing his Labour colleague Lady Hollis' delay motion.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Bishop of Portsmouth's argument

Guardian political correspondent tweets...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Graphic: Parties' representation in the Lords

Political representation in the Lords
BBC

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top