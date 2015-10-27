A government minister has been corrected by colleagues in the House of Lords after appearing to confuse the government's internal budget procedure with the American TV series "Crime Scene Investigation".

Internet Security Minister Lady Shields was asked by Labour about the government's Comprehensive Spending Review - widely known in Westminster as the "CSR".

The Anglo-American technology executive - who was appointed to the Lords last year - asked peers: "I'm sorry, I'm not familiar with... What is CSI?"

Labour's culture spokesman, Lord Stevenson of Balmacara, explained to Baroness Shields: "The CSR is forthcoming and will be involving public expenditure for the whole of the public sector." A number of peers then mouthed at her the words "Comprehensive Spending Review".

The minister replied: "Thank you for bringing the Comprehensive Spending Review to my attention and we'll look into it."

Lady Shields was appointed as a minister in May this year, having previously acted as a "digital adviser" to David Cameron.