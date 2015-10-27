Politics Live: Tuesday 27 October
Summary
- Reaction to the Lords defeat of government plans to cut tax credits
- Government announces review, led by Lord Strathclyde, into workings of Parliament
- Chancellor George Osborne says he will "lessen" impact of the cuts
- He says government will "deal with" constitutional issue of Lords defeating measure backed by MPs
- Peers backed a Labour motion, by 289 votes to 272, calling for full compensation for those affected
By Alex Hunt and Pippa Simm
Look ahead to Wednesday
That's all from us today. Tomorrow is the traditional highlight of the parliamentary week, Prime Minister's Questions, with David Cameron going up against Jeremy Corbyn. There will also be plenty else going on in Westminster so please join us then.
Police station closures
FBU 'welcomed back to Labour family'
We reported earlier that the Fire Brigades Union may re-affiliate to Labour and will hold a special conference next month to discuss the issue. The party has now responded, saying: "We welcome the news that firefighters will consider returning to the Labour family. This is another confirmation that it's Labour that is the real party of working people."
Tax credits and Osborne's leadership
Warsi tribute to Lord Noon
Farage's 'exciting news'
MPs approve welfare bill
MPs have this evening approved the Welfare Reform and Work Bill at third reading by 317 votes to 285. The bill, which would reduce the annual household benefits cap, introduce a national living wage and create more apprenticeships, will now pass for detailed consideration by the House of Lords.
UKIP call to 'open up' family courts
Former MP to stand for Holyrood
Civil service and the EU referendum
Tory MP: Left-wing majority in Lords
Reflecting on the government's announcement of a review of the Lords' powers vis-a-vis the Commons. Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg says there is an in-built "anti-Conservative left-wing majority" in the Upper House.
While he supports the Lords' function as a revising chamber, he tells Sky News that it "only works if the House of Lords obeys the conventions".
It is time to enshrine these historic conventions determining the extent of the Lords powers into law, he says. Dr Hannah White, from the Institute of Government, agrees, saying there has been a lack of clarity surrounding the issue of financial privilege and the Lords.
Labour: Lords review a 'grudge match'
Labour has responded to the government's review of the powers of the Lords after its tax credit defeats. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has accused ministers of trying to "intimidate" the Upper House and said the move looked more like a "grudge match than a serious exercise in reform".
Baroness Smith, Labour's leader in the House of Lords, said she would support a root-and-branch look at how the Commons and Lords interacted but said the remit of the proposed review was "too narrow".
Lords row: PM faces 'larger challenges'
Abbott: Crosby a 'fine export'
Tony Abbott speaking in London
Who is Lord Strathclyde?
Lord Strathclyde entered the lords as a hereditary peer in 1986 at a young age and was one of 92 to stay on after the reforms in the 1990s.
Under the coalition government he was leader of the House of Lords from 2010 to 2013 and had a seat in the Cabinet.
His full name is Thomas Galloway Dunlop du Roy de Blicquy Galbraith - but he goes by the name Tom Strathclyde.
Baron to run Lords review
Downing Street reaction
Review of the Lords
BreakingGovernment announces Lords review
The government has announced it is setting up a review to "examine how to protect the ability of elected governments to secure their business in Parliament".
The review, which comes in the wake of the government's defeats in the Lords over tax credits, will consider "how to secure the decisive role of the elected House of Commons in relation to its primacy on financial matters".
The review will be led by Lord Strathclyde.
Tuesday afternoon recap
Here's a round-up of today’s political developments so far:
Government wins Lords electoral roll vote
Opposition peers in the House of Lords have failed in efforts to inflict another defeat on the government, this time over electoral registration.
Peers rejected a Lib Dem attempt to block moves to accelerate the full switchover to individual registration by 257 votes to 246.
Read our full story.
Tax credits: Osborne's options
Paul Gregg, professor of economic and social policy at Bath University, suggests the most sensible way for Chancellor George Osborne to soften the blow of the tax credit changes would be to increase the amount which people earn before the credits start to be withdrawn.
He says this would be "relatively low cost". But it would mean George Osborne either has to slow down the pace of deficit reduction, or try to find the money from elsewhere, he adds.
Tax credits system 'has become expensive'
Professor Paul Gregg is a former special advisor to Gordon Brown at the Treasury and helped design tax credits.
He tells BBC Radio 4's PM programme the system "has become very expensive", in part because it became a way of trying to "soften the blow" of the recession - with Labour putting extra money into tax credits.
Falling wages over the last few years have also "increased the burden", he adds.
Peer: We must address 'over-representation' in Lords
Back in the House of Lords, Conservative peer Lord Cormack addresses the number of Liberal Democrat peers who are eligible to sit in the upper chamber.
The Lib Dems have tabled the motion to throw out the timetable to bring in individual voter registration.
"You have 104 more members than you do in the elected House," Lord Cormack tells them.
If the size of the Lords is to be addressed, the relative size of parties in the Commons should be kept in mind, he argues.
UK Steel 'has failed the country' - MP
Family courts must 'let the sunlight in' , says UKIP
The UK Independence Party has launched a review, promised in its election manifesto, of Britain's family courts system.
It proposes more extensive use of Special Guardianship Orders, "particularly where a child is made a ward of an extended family member, such as a grandparent", and to "remove the current blanket ban on media reporting of placement and adoption proceedings".
At a cross-party event in the Commons, the party's only MP Douglas Carswell, said "secrecy" within the system was "allowing social workers to ride roughshod over ordinary people and resulting in the unnecessary breakup of families and forced adoptions".
UK steel industry 'bleeding to death', MPs told
Gareth Stace, director of trade body UK Steel, has said the industry in Britain risks bleeding to death unless the government takes urgent action within weeks.
He told the Business Select Committee that the situation was very grave, saying:
Mr Stace said that within the last few months, almost a fifth of the work force had lost their jobs, or was under threat of losing them.
He said the government needed to take action within weeks in five key areas - chief among them, the cost of energy which, he said, was double that paid by the steel sector in France and Germany.
Ken Clarke: Defeat on tax credits is 'real potatoes'
The World at One
BBC Radio 4
Former Conservative Chancellor Ken Clarke said peers have "just cheerily put on hold" £4.5bn of tax credit savings.
Tory peer: 'Absolutely insane' to create more peers
The World at One
BBC Radio 4
Conservative peer and former cabinet minister Lord Forsyth told BBC Radio 4's World at One programme earlier the idea of flooding the House of Lords with Tory peers following yesterday's tax credits defeat would be "absolutely insane".
Warnings over health of UK steel industry
'No-one will be robbed of the right to vote' - Tory peer
Labour spokesman Lord Kennedy of Southwark has moved an amendment to Lord Tyler's motion to reject the order on the grounds it "goes against" the recommendations of the Electoral Commission.
Labour backs individual electoral registration but opposes the government's move to bring implementation forward to "a mere six weeks away".
Lord Kennedy told peers the government is making "a rash decision".
But Conservative Lord Lexden insisted: "No-one will be robbed of the right to vote by this order."
He said online registration will make the process easier and "the young will be well-represented, as they should be".
Peers debate electoral registration changes
The House of Lords is debating a motion to reject the transitional timetable to move to individual voter registration.
Lord Tyler, who tabled the motion, claimed the order meant "up to 1.9 million people who are currently on the register, and were on it at the general election in May, will be dropped off it at a stroke".
He said the government seemed "prepared to risk legal challenges" to forthcoming elections in Scotland, Wales and London.
Justice Committee discuss new court fees and charges
Izin Akhabau
Political reporter
Earlier today, the Commons Justice Committee discussed fees and charges in the court system. Recent reforms mean that anybody convicted of a criminal offence faces a mandatory charge, and civil offences carry enhanced charges.
Frances Crook, Chief Executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform argued that this was unfair in some cases; such as people in court for begging, which is a criminal offence. She cited the case of a 19-year-old, arrested for begging, calling it "medieval".
Questions are also being raised over what the abolition of fees and charges in the court system would mean, and how else savings can be made in the running of the courts system.
Penelope Gibbs from Transform Justice suggested the government should reform its current prosecution system entirely, rather than chasing "piecemeal" reforms. She cited initiatives such as Operation Turning Point, which has been trialled in Birmingham.
However, there is some support for the court charges, with figures from a Magistrates Association survey saying 56% of 960 magistrates being in favour of court charges on principle, and Crook suggested that charges were fine as long as judges could exercise discretion.
You can watch the whole meeting here
Giving evidence were Frances Crook, Chief Executive, Howard League for Penal Reform, Phil Bowen, Director, The Centre for Justice Innovation, Ben Summerskill, Director, The Criminal Justice Alliance, and Penelope Gibbs, Transform Justice; Richard Monkhouse, Chairman, and Malcom Richardson, Deputy Chairman, Magistrates’ Association
EU migrant crisis (part 2)
Alex Forsyth
Political correspondent
On Sunday an emergency summit was called to address the migrant situation in the Western Balkans.
European Parliament President Martin Schulz said he left the talks - described as challenging - feeling “deeply worried”. He told the European Parliament:
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the need for a meeting to encourage discussion between member states showed the EU was "not in good shape".
He said last week countries were “finger pointing” at each other which was the “politics of panic” which would “damage European solidarity”.
He urged member states to deliver on commitments made in dealing with the migrant crisis.
Migrant crisis 'threatens EU cohesion'
Alex Forsyth
Political correspondent
EU leaders have warned the migrant crisis could threaten the cohesion of the European Union and cause “tectonic changes” in Europe’s political landscape.
Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, European Council President Donald Tusk said the crisis was the biggest the EU had faced for a decade.
Mr Tusk said these were "extraordinary times” that required "extraordinary measures, extraordinary sacrifices and extraordinary solidarity” and said he did not want to think of the alternative if member states and European institutions failed to handle the crisis together with unity.
Watch: 'Very serious constitutional problems'
The Daily Politics
The constitutional issues raised by Monday's votes in the House of Lords on tax credit cuts are explored by Liberal Democrat peer Paul Tyler and the constitutional expert Vernon Bogdanor.
They spoke to Jo Coburn, and guest Toby Young, about the fallout from the vote, and how the government might act after it lost a vote on welfare changes.
Watch: This is quite without precedence, says Tory MP
The Daily Politics
A Conservative MP defended government plans for tax credits, saying it was a "crazy situation" where spending on them had risen from £6bn to £30bn, while in-work poverty was rising.
Oliver Dowden, who was once David Cameron's deputy chief of staff, said a lack of action would mean cuts to health and education spending, or higher taxes.
And he spoke to Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics about the "legitimacy" of Lib Dems using their 100 peers to "overturn something that has been introduced by a majority government, and which was promised and clearly signalled during the election campaign.”
Minister's CSR/CSI confusion
A government minister has been corrected by colleagues in the House of Lords after appearing to confuse the government's internal budget procedure with the American TV series "Crime Scene Investigation".
Internet Security Minister Lady Shields was asked by Labour about the government's Comprehensive Spending Review - widely known in Westminster as the "CSR".
The Anglo-American technology executive - who was appointed to the Lords last year - asked peers: "I'm sorry, I'm not familiar with... What is CSI?"
Labour's culture spokesman, Lord Stevenson of Balmacara, explained to Baroness Shields: "The CSR is forthcoming and will be involving public expenditure for the whole of the public sector." A number of peers then mouthed at her the words "Comprehensive Spending Review".
The minister replied: "Thank you for bringing the Comprehensive Spending Review to my attention and we'll look into it."
Lady Shields was appointed as a minister in May this year, having previously acted as a "digital adviser" to David Cameron.
George Osborne: I've always backed elected Lords
In his interview with BBC economics editor Robert Peston, George Osborne said he had always supported and voted in favour of an elected House of Lords. But he said there wasn't a Commons majority in favour of it.
He added that the Lords, while it existed in its current form, should "respect" the constitutional convention that says the elected Commons votes on financial matters and the unelected Lords doesn't.