PA

This from the BBC's security correspondent Gordon Corera

The head of MI5 has said in a speech that he hopes the upcoming debate on intelligence powers will be a mature one and not one characterised by ill-informed accusations of mass surveillance.

A draft bill updating the state's powers to intercept communications and carry out surveillance is expected next week.

Andrew Parker was speaking at at the Lord Mayor of London's annual defence and security lecture.

His part of a broader campaign by spies and police to make their case ahead of the new bill. He said that a growing proportion of communications by those involved in terrorism was now beyond the reach of MI5 due to new technology.

This problem - which he described as that of 'going dark' - was, he said, an enormous challenge. Sifting through large amounts of data - such as phone records - and even hacking into computers was increasingly vital, he argued.

But he also said he recognized the need for greater transparency.