Prime Minister's Questions
Summary
- David Cameron and Jeremy Corbyn clash over tax credits at PM's questions
- The PM announces a review of children's residential care
- Cameron is heading to Iceland for talks set to focus on EU membership
- Iain Duncan Smith says jobs advisers are being placed in food banks
By Alex Hunt, Pippa Simm and Rajdeep Sandhu
All times stated are UK
EU debate: What does 'out' look like?
M15 urges 'mature' intelligence debate
This from the BBC's security correspondent Gordon Corera
The head of MI5 has said in a speech that he hopes the upcoming debate on intelligence powers will be a mature one and not one characterised by ill-informed accusations of mass surveillance.
A draft bill updating the state's powers to intercept communications and carry out surveillance is expected next week.
Andrew Parker was speaking at at the Lord Mayor of London's annual defence and security lecture.
His part of a broader campaign by spies and police to make their case ahead of the new bill. He said that a growing proportion of communications by those involved in terrorism was now beyond the reach of MI5 due to new technology.
This problem - which he described as that of 'going dark' - was, he said, an enormous challenge. Sifting through large amounts of data - such as phone records - and even hacking into computers was increasingly vital, he argued.
But he also said he recognized the need for greater transparency.
Images from PM's visit to Iceland
UK 'pretty clear' about EU objectives - minister
This from the BBC's political correspondent Robin Brant.
The other 27 nations in the European Union are "pretty clear" about what reforms the UK wants, the Europe minister has said.
David Lidington rejected criticism that Britain has been ambiguous and failed to put detail on the changes it wants in the run-up to the EU referendum - to be held before the end of 2017.
He told an audience in London he thinks officials are "pretty clear about what it is that we want" from the renegotiation process. The British government is focused on four areas of reform.
Technical talks have been completed and David Cameron is expected to lay out more specifics about the reforms he wants in a letter to the President of the EU council Donald Tusk in a few weeks time.
That letter will be made public.German Chancellor Angela Merkel is reportedly among those who've said the British government has not yet explained in any detail what it wants to achieve.
SNP anger over human rights vote
No police action over China arrests
This from the BBC's political correspondent Paul Rowley.
Three protesters arrested during last week's state visit to Britain of China's President Xi Jinping will not face further police action. The three were initially bailed for alleged breach of the peace and suspicion of conspiracy to commit threatening behaviour. But Scotland Yard have confirmed tonight there'll be "no further action". The Labour MP for Leeds North East, Fabian Hamilton, told the Commons on Monday that he was "deeply concerned" at the arrests, which he said led to their homes being searched while they were in police custody, and their computers and iPads seized. Their mobile phones were also confiscated on arrest. This evening the MP told the Commons that "all charges have been dropped".
EU vote: Better off in or out?
At this week's Prime Minister's Questions, David Cameron and Jeremy Corbyn clashed over the government's tax credits plans.
The Labour leader pressed the PM six times to guarantee nobody will be worse off as a result of cuts to tax credits. Mr Cameron defended the changes and said workers would benefit from other government policies including a higher minimum wage and free childcare as well as a stronger economy.
In other political developments:
EU: Cameron warning over 'Norway model'
Speaking in Iceland ahead of the meeting of the Northern Futures Forum, David Cameron has warned against those who are arguing for the UK to leave the EU and adopt a looser trade relationship similar to that which Norway has with the EU. The prime minister said Norway still had to pay as much into the EU as the UK, was bound by similar rules on migration, and had less influence over its decisions.
In numbers: Corbyn's PMQs appearances
Here. courtesy of the BBC's Jack Evans, are some stats on Jeremy Corbyn's choices of subject for his PMQs appearances so far:
Osborne meeting with 1922 committee of Tory MPs
Labour: Junior doctors 'left in dark'
Shadow health secretary Heidi Alexander has accused the government of not providing enough clarity to junior doctors on the proposed changes to their contracts.
During an opposition day debate on the issue in the Commons, she said junior doctors were the lifeblood of the NHS and that the vast majority already work nights and weekends. Yet, she argued, "everybody thinks they are going to lose out" under the new arrangements.
Referring to a morning she spent shadowing a junior doctor, she said:
Details of junior doctors' contracts 'due shortly'
Jeremy Hunt challenged over junior doctors' pay
David Cameron enters EU referendum fray
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
Listen very carefully and you just might hear the sound of a third, yes a third, campaign joining the arguments about whether the UK should stay in, or run for the EU exit.
OK, it's not an official campaign, but its leader is already well known - our prime minister, who, until today has been hanging back from the fray.
The case - they want you to vote to stay in if they improve our relationship with the rest of the European Union. But if the next few months don't go their way, well, they might just ask you to leave.
This unofficial campaign, run from No 10, may as well be called, "reform, or we might just cut and run".
Read more from Laura.
Changing mood on Lords reform?
When Hammond knew about Andree release
Tory MP fails in 'Men's Day debate' bid
Conservative MP Philip Davies has called for a Commons debate to mark International Men's Day (on 19 November), Buzzfeed News reporter Emily Ashton reports.
He made the request to the Backbench Business Committee which sets non-government business on an allocated number of days.
Mr Davies said MPs could discuss men’s shorter life expectancy, the high male suicide rate and domestic violence against men - and his call was backed by 15 male Conservatives as well DUP MPs,
But the committee rejected his pleas, Emily Ashton writes. Labour MP Jess Philips - the only woman on the committee - told him:
Listen: Lords review could report by Christmas
The World at One
BBC Radio 4
Former Lords leader Lord Strathclyde, who is to lead a review into Parliament's workings, says his work could be completed before Christmas.
EU produces 'better decisions' with UK at table
The World at One
BBC Radio 4
Norwegian minister Vidar Helgesen says the EU produces "better decisions" with UK at the table.
A new alliance for the Lib Dems?
UKIP: Iain Duncan Smith stole our policy
UKIP has accused the Conservative Party of stealing a policy from their 2015 manifesto.
It claims the plan to place job advisers in food banks was taken by the work and pensions secretary, Iain Duncan Smith.
Suzanne Evans, who wrote UKIP's election manifesto, said she would have preferred to see the policy taken further, as they outlined.
Lords review 'is a gross over-reaction' - Labour
House of Lords
Parliament
Asking a so-called private notice (or urgent) question in the Lords, Labour's Baroness Smith of Basildon says the review into Parliament's workings - prompted by the Lords voting the government's tax credit measures on Monday - is "a gross over reaction". She claims the government is "trying to change the rules to ensure it won't lose a vote again".
The shadow Lords leader says Labour is not against a review of the Lords as such - noting the Opposition has called for a constitutional convention. But, she cautions, "any review must be in the public interest and not for short-term party political gain."
Responding, Lords leader Baroness Stowell says Monday was a “significant day” as for the first time the Lords rejected "a financial measure" that had already been approved several times in the Commons.
“That’s never happened before”, she adds, saying a review is therefore necessary. She tells peers it will be “limited and focused” and look at the issues that arose on Monday.
Elected governments need to be confident they can secure their business when it has been passed by the elected Commons.
PM: I rule nothing out on EU referendum vote
The prime minister has said "no options are off the table" when it comes to Britain's membership of the European Union. He said in a statement on his official Facebook page, that "I’ve been clear that if we don’t get what we need in our renegotiation, I rule nothing out".
Tim Farron: PM a bad team player in migrant crisis response
Lib Dem leader Tim Farron has accused David Cameron of being a "bad team player" in his response to the migrant crisis.
Mr Farron said the PM faces a choice; to behave like a leader in a "British fashion" and help out, or to turn his back on the migrants.
PM welcomes Karl Andree planned release
Michael Meacher funeral to be held on 13 November
Scottish government 'excluded' from EU steel talks
A request by the Scottish government to attend EU steel talks in Brusselshas been rejected by the UK government.
Scottish Business Minister Fergus Ewing had asked to be take part in the talks, which are being attended by his UK counterpart Sajid Javid.
But Mr Javid said it would not be possible to accommodate Mr Ewing's request.
Last week, Tata Steel announced it would be mothballing Scotland's last two major steelworks.
More here.
Karl Andree Saudi Arabia lashes case
Briton Karl Andree, who had been threatened with flogging after breaching strict alcohol laws, will be released from Saudi custody within a week and reunited with his family, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond has announced.
Review of children in care homes to be launched
Carole Walker
Political correspondent
A Downing Street spokesman has confirmed that the Prime Minister has asked Sir Martin Narey to carry out a review of children in residential care.
Sir Martin will be looking at why children end up in care, what treatment they receive and how the state could do more to support them.
The spokesman said the prime minister wanted to ensure that children in care get the best possible opportunities in life - at the moment they often have very poor outcomes and the prime minister believes it is very important to tackle that.
The spokesman said the review would start straight away and full details would be announced shortly.
The Daily Politics
The exchanges at PMQs, dominated by tax credit cuts, are reviewed by MPs Brandon Lewis and Jon Ashworth, joining Andrew Neil, Jo Coburn and BBC deputy political editor James Landale on the Daily Politics.
The EU and the Norwegian model
Discussions on the World at One also included matters European and David Cameron's apparent rejection of the so-called "Norwegian model" of a looser, trade-based association with the European Union. UKIP MEP Douglas Carswell said the PM had set up something of a straw man since he and others calling for the UK to leave the EU are not advocating replicating Norway's relationship with the EU, which he says is "awkward". He says the PM's intervention, on the eve of a key meeting in Iceland, shows that he has given up "trying to frame the debate as a choice between out and something better" and is trying to "scare people" to accept EU membership on the current terms. Lib Dem leader Tim Farron says the Norwegian model would be the "least terrible" option should the UK vote to leave the EU but, in his opinion, the UK would be better off in the European Union "irrespective" of the outcome of the PM's negotiations with other leaders
Strathclyde 'open' to cutting size of Lords
The World at One
BBC Radio 4
More from Lord Strathclyde. He appears to rule out creating new peers as a solution to what he describes as the "semi-crisis" affecting Parliament. The Upper House already has nearly 800 new members and does not need major supplementing. But he suggests he would be open to arguments for reducing the size of the House. He appears to question the legitimacy of a situation where the Lib Dems have more than 100 peers when they only have eight MPs. But Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, also speaking on the World at One, says that his party sought to "democratise and reform" the House of Lords during the last Parliament but was frustrated by the Conservatives and Labour. He says he makes no apology for using "all the mechanisms" open to his party to defend the interests of working people on low incomes.
Strathclyde review could report by Christmas
Lord Strathclyde says he wants to move fast and potentially complete his review of Lords powers by Christmas. One of the options he will consider is whether to outlaw the ability of the Lords to vote down or significantly amend secondary legislation so that the unelected House does not "rub up against the authority and power of the House of Commons". His job, he says, is to bring "some clarity" to parliamentary conventions that have existed for many years and to ensure the normal "conversations" over legislation between the two Houses do not break down.
It's lunchtime, which feels like a good moment to take stock and summarise the political happenings so far today.