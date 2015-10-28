Prime Minister's Questions

Summary

  1. David Cameron and Jeremy Corbyn clash over tax credits at PM's questions
  2. The PM announces a review of children's residential care
  3. Cameron is heading to Iceland for talks set to focus on EU membership
  4. Iain Duncan Smith says jobs advisers are being placed in food banks

Live Reporting

By Alex Hunt, Pippa Simm and Rajdeep Sandhu

All times stated are UK

Look ahead to Thursday

That's all from us today.Please join us again tomorrow. David Cameron is in Iceland for a meeting of the Northern Future Forum, where all eyes will be on what other European leaders have to say about the UK's future in Europe and forthcoming referendum. Back in Westminster, the focus will again be on tax credits - as MPs debate a motion put forward by Labour MP Frank Field calling for the cuts to be staggered to allow employers to increase wages in line with the loss in lower tax credits. Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn and Shadow Business Secretary Angela Eagle will visit Tata Steel in Scunthorpe.

EU debate: What does 'out' look like?

BBC Newsnight tweets...

M15 urges 'mature' intelligence debate

M15 director general Andrew Parker
PA

This from the BBC's security correspondent Gordon Corera

The head of MI5 has said in a speech that he hopes the upcoming debate on intelligence powers will be a mature one and not one characterised by ill-informed accusations of mass surveillance. 

A draft bill updating the state's powers to intercept communications and carry out surveillance is expected next week. 

Andrew Parker was speaking at at the Lord Mayor of London's annual defence and security lecture. 

His part of a broader campaign by spies and police to make their case ahead of the new bill. He said that a growing proportion of communications by those involved in terrorism was now beyond the reach of MI5 due to new technology. 

This problem - which he described as that of 'going dark' - was, he said, an enormous challenge. Sifting through large amounts of data - such as phone records - and even hacking into computers was increasingly vital, he argued. 

But he also said he recognized the need for greater transparency. 

Images from PM's visit to Iceland

David Cameron tweets...

UK 'pretty clear' about EU objectives - minister

David Lidington (left) and David Cameron in 2010
Reuters

This from the BBC's political correspondent Robin Brant.

The other 27 nations in the European Union are "pretty clear" about what reforms the UK wants, the Europe minister has said. 

David Lidington rejected criticism that Britain has been ambiguous and failed to put detail on the changes it wants in the run-up to the EU referendum - to be held before the end of 2017.

He told an audience in London he thinks officials are "pretty clear about what it is that we want" from the renegotiation process. The British government is focused on four areas of reform. 

Technical talks have been completed and David Cameron is expected to lay out more specifics about the reforms he wants in a letter to the President of the EU council Donald Tusk in a few weeks time. 

That letter will be made public.German Chancellor Angela Merkel is reportedly among those who've said the British government has not yet explained in any detail what it wants to achieve. 

SNP anger over human rights vote

SNP MP tweets...

No police action over China arrests

This from the BBC's political correspondent Paul Rowley.

Three protesters arrested during last week's state visit to Britain of China's President Xi Jinping will not face further police action. The three were initially bailed for alleged breach of the peace and suspicion of conspiracy to commit threatening behaviour. But Scotland Yard have confirmed tonight there'll be "no further action". The Labour MP for Leeds North East, Fabian Hamilton, told the Commons on Monday that he was "deeply concerned" at the arrests, which he said led to their homes being searched while they were in police custody, and their computers and iPads seized. Their mobile phones were also confiscated on arrest. This evening the MP told the Commons that "all charges have been dropped".

EU vote: Better off in or out?

Tory MEP tweets...

Wednesday recap

David Cameron and Jeremy Corbyn at PMQs
BBC

At this week's Prime Minister's Questions, David Cameron and Jeremy Corbyn clashed over the government's tax credits plans

The Labour leader pressed the PM six times to guarantee nobody will be worse off as a result of cuts to tax credits. Mr Cameron defended the changes and said workers would benefit from other government policies including a higher minimum wage and free childcare as well as a stronger economy.

In other political developments:

  • David Cameron has told some Eurosceptics campaigning for an EU exit they are wrong, ahead of a summit of northern leaders in Iceland where he will continue to make the case for EU reform 
  • A review into the workings of Parliament triggered by government defeats in the House of Lords could be completed by Christmas
  • Job advisers are set to be placed in food banks across the country, Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith has told MPs
  • The UK business secretary Sajid Javid has called for an emergency EU meeting to discuss the crisis in the steel industry
  • The PM has launched an independent "root and branch" review of children's homes in England.
EU: Cameron warning over 'Norway model'

David Cameron
BBC

Speaking in Iceland ahead of the meeting of the Northern Futures Forum, David Cameron has warned against those who are arguing for the UK to leave the EU and adopt a looser trade relationship similar to that which Norway has with the EU. The prime minister said Norway still had to pay as much into the EU as the UK, was bound by similar rules on migration, and had less influence over its decisions.

While they pay, they don't have a say. They don't have a seat around the table."

In numbers: Corbyn's PMQs appearances

Corbyn
BBC

Here. courtesy of the BBC's Jack Evans, are some stats on Jeremy Corbyn's choices of subject for his PMQs appearances so far:

  • 58% of the questions have been about tax credits
  • Four have been about housing or housing costs, and two about the steel industry
  • His crowdsourced questions have come from Marie, Steven, Paul, Claire, Gail, Angela, Kelly, Matthew, Frances, Emma, Lisette, John and Karen
  • So far, there has been a lack of questions from Mr Corbyn on two of Ed Miliband’s big topics - the economy and foreign affairs
  • In Mr Miliband's five years at the despatch box, the economy was his most asked-about topic, on 183 occasions

Watch: Soubry says no offers to save steel plants

No offers to save steel plants, says business minister
Watch: Jeremy Hunt on junior doctors' pay

Hunt: Junior doctors working 'legal limit week' will not lose pay
Labour: Junior doctors 'left in dark'

Heidi Alexander, shadow health secretary
BBC

Shadow health secretary Heidi Alexander has accused the government of not providing enough clarity to junior doctors on the proposed changes to their contracts. 

During an opposition day debate on the issue in the Commons, she said junior doctors were the lifeblood of the NHS and that the vast majority already work nights and weekends. Yet, she argued, "everybody thinks they are going to lose out" under the new arrangements.

Referring to a morning she spent shadowing a junior doctor, she said:

The junior doctor I shadowed was working an 11 hour night shift. He regularly works 60 hour weeks. I left the hospital asking myself how it could possibly be right to say to that individual you might be paid less for the work that you do

Details of junior doctors' contracts 'due shortly'

BBC health editor tweets...

Jeremy Hunt challenged over junior doctors' pay

BBC health editor tweets...

David Cameron enters EU referendum fray

Laura Kuenssberg

BBC political editor

David Cameron
BBC

Listen very carefully and you just might hear the sound of a third, yes a third, campaign joining the arguments about whether the UK should stay in, or run for the EU exit.

OK, it's not an official campaign, but its leader is already well known - our prime minister, who, until today has been hanging back from the fray.

The case - they want you to vote to stay in if they improve our relationship with the rest of the European Union. But if the next few months don't go their way, well, they might just ask you to leave. 

This unofficial campaign, run from No 10, may as well be called, "reform, or we might just cut and run".

Read more from Laura.

Changing mood on Lords reform?

SNP MP tweets...

Tory MP fails in 'Men's Day debate' bid

Conservative MP Philip Davies
PA

Conservative MP Philip Davies has called for a Commons debate to mark International Men's Day (on 19 November), Buzzfeed News reporter Emily Ashton reports.

He made the request to the Backbench Business Committee which sets non-government business on an allocated number of days.

Mr Davies said MPs could discuss men’s shorter life expectancy, the high male suicide rate and domestic violence against men - and his call was backed by 15 male Conservatives as well DUP MPs, 

But the committee rejected his pleas, Emily Ashton writes. Labour MP Jess Philips - the only woman on the committee - told him:

When I’ve got parity, when women in these buildings have parity, you can have your debate. And that will take an awfully long time.”

Listen: Lords review could report by Christmas

The World at One

BBC Radio 4

Former Lords leader Lord Strathclyde, who is to lead a review into Parliament's workings, says his work could be completed before Christmas.

Lord Strathclyde says he'd like to complete his review of Lords powers before Christmas.
EU produces 'better decisions' with UK at table

The World at One

BBC Radio 4

Norwegian minister Vidar Helgesen says the EU produces "better decisions" with UK at the table.

EU produces 'better decisions' with UK at the table says Norwegian minister.
A new alliance for the Lib Dems?

Here's an exchange between the party's press office and former X Factor winner Steve Brookstein:

Tweets between Lib Dem press and Steve Brookstein
Twitter
UKIP: Iain Duncan Smith stole our policy

UKIP has accused the Conservative Party of stealing a policy from their 2015 manifesto.

It claims the plan to place job advisers in food banks was taken by the work and pensions secretary, Iain Duncan Smith

Suzanne Evans, who wrote UKIP's election manifesto, said she would have preferred to see the policy taken further, as they outlined.

Suzanne Evans
BBC

He’s missed an opportunity here: UKIP’s full manifesto proposal recognised that issues such as debt, family breakdown, addiction and poor physical or mental health will also be holding them back. Just funding DWP advisors in job centres won’t tackle these kind of underlying problems that prevent people working."

Suzanne EvansUKIP Deputy Chairman
Lords review 'is a gross over-reaction' - Labour

House of Lords

Parliament

Asking a so-called private notice (or urgent) question in the Lords, Labour's Baroness Smith of Basildon says the review into Parliament's workings - prompted by the Lords voting the government's tax credit measures on Monday - is "a gross over reaction". She claims the government is "trying to change the rules to ensure it won't lose a vote again".

The shadow Lords leader says Labour is not against a review of the Lords as such - noting the Opposition has called for a constitutional convention. But, she cautions, "any review must be in the public interest and not for short-term party political gain."

Responding, Lords leader Baroness Stowell says Monday was a “significant day” as for the first time the Lords rejected "a financial measure" that had already been approved several times in the Commons.

“That’s never happened before”, she adds, saying a review is therefore necessary. She tells peers it will be “limited and focused” and look at the issues that arose on Monday.

Elected governments need to be confident they can secure their business when it has been passed by the elected Commons.

PM: I rule nothing out on EU referendum vote

The prime minister has said "no options are off the table" when it comes to Britain's membership of the European Union. He said in a statement on his official Facebook page, that "I’ve been clear that if we don’t get what we need in our renegotiation, I rule nothing out".

But it’s important as we have this debate as a nation that we’re very clear about the facts and figures about the alternatives. Some people arguing for Britain to leave the European Union have particularly pointed to the position of Norway, saying that is a good outcome. I would guide very strongly against that. Norway still pays into the EU budget, still takes migrants - but they have no seat at the table and no ability to negotiate."

Tim Farron: PM a bad team player in migrant crisis response

Tim Farron
BBC

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron has accused David Cameron of being a "bad team player" in his response to the migrant crisis.

Mr Farron said the PM faces a choice; to behave like a leader in a "British fashion" and help out, or to turn his back on the migrants.

I am concerned this is a humanitarian crisis that is building. And frankly the UK is turning its back on that. Because for all David Cameron, under pressure from ourselves and others, agreed to take 20,000 people from the camps in the Middle East over the next five years, he isn't going to take a single one of those people from the camps in Lesbos and other places. That makes him a very bad team player as well as depicting Britain in a very poor light."

PM welcomes Karl Andree planned release

View more on twitter
Michael Meacher funeral to be held on 13 November

BBC North West political editor tweets...

Scottish government 'excluded' from EU steel talks

Tata Steel plant
Reuters

A request by the Scottish government to attend EU steel talks in Brusselshas been rejected by the UK government.

Scottish Business Minister Fergus Ewing had asked to be take part in the talks, which are being attended by his UK counterpart Sajid Javid.

But Mr Javid said it would not be possible to accommodate Mr Ewing's request.

Last week, Tata Steel announced it would be mothballing Scotland's last two major steelworks.

More here.

Karl Andree Saudi Arabia lashes case

Briton Karl Andree, who had been threatened with flogging after breaching strict alcohol laws, will be released from Saudi custody within a week and reunited with his family, Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond has announced.

Review of children in care homes to be launched

Carole Walker

Political correspondent

A Downing Street spokesman has confirmed that the Prime Minister has asked Sir Martin Narey to carry out a review of children in residential care. 

Sir Martin will be looking at why children end up in care, what treatment they receive and how the state could do more to support them. 

The spokesman said the prime minister wanted to ensure that children in care get the best possible opportunities in life - at the moment they often have very poor outcomes and the prime minister believes it is very important to tackle that.

The spokesman said the review would start straight away and full details would be announced shortly.   

Watch: David Cameron says internet filters will be put into law of land

PMQs: Cameron's answer to question on internet safety for children
Watch: Farron 'ashamed' UK not taking more migrants

PMQs: Farron and Cameron on UK and Lesbos refugees
Watch: Landale and MPs review PMQs

The Daily Politics

The exchanges at PMQs, dominated by tax credit cuts, are reviewed by MPs Brandon Lewis and Jon Ashworth, joining Andrew Neil, Jo Coburn and BBC deputy political editor James Landale on the Daily Politics.  

PMQs review: Landale, Lewis and Ashworth on tax credits
The EU and the Norwegian model

Discussions on the World at One also included matters European and David Cameron's apparent rejection of the so-called "Norwegian model" of a looser, trade-based association with the European Union. UKIP MEP Douglas Carswell said the PM had set up something of a straw man since he and others calling for the UK to leave the EU are not advocating replicating Norway's relationship with the EU, which he says is "awkward". He says the PM's intervention, on the eve of a key meeting in Iceland, shows that he has given up "trying to frame the debate as a choice between out and something better" and is trying to "scare people" to accept EU membership on the current terms. Lib Dem leader Tim Farron says the Norwegian model would be the "least terrible" option should the UK vote to leave the EU but, in his opinion, the UK would be better off in the European Union "irrespective" of the outcome of the PM's negotiations with other leaders 

Strathclyde 'open' to cutting size of Lords

The World at One

BBC Radio 4

More from Lord Strathclyde. He appears to rule out creating new peers as a solution to what he describes as the "semi-crisis" affecting Parliament. The Upper House already has nearly 800 new members and does not need major supplementing. But he suggests he would be open to arguments for reducing the size of the House. He appears to question the legitimacy of a situation where the Lib Dems have more than 100 peers when they only have eight MPs. But Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, also speaking on the World at One, says that his party sought to "democratise and reform" the House of Lords during the last Parliament but was frustrated by the Conservatives and Labour. He says he makes no apology for using "all the mechanisms" open to his party to defend the interests of working people on low incomes. 

Strathclyde review could report by Christmas

Lord Strathclyde says he wants to move fast and potentially complete his review of Lords powers by Christmas. One of the options he will consider is whether to outlaw the ability of the Lords to vote down or significantly amend secondary legislation so that the unelected House does not "rub up against the authority and power of the House of Commons". His job, he says, is to bring "some clarity" to parliamentary conventions that have existed for many years and to ensure the normal "conversations" over legislation between the two Houses do not break down. 

Lunchtime recap

A sandwich being eaten at a desk
PA

It's lunchtime, which feels like a good moment to take stock and summarise the political happenings so far today.

  • David Cameron and Jeremy Corbyn clashed over the government's plans for tax credits, after they were voted down by the House of Lords on Monday.
  • The Labour leader used his six questions to ask the PM to spell out the detail of plans to soften the impact of the cuts, but Mr Cameron said he would have to wait until Chancellor George Osborne's Autumn Statement
  • Ministers have accused the Lords for overreaching itself when it voted down the government's tax credit plans - and a review into Parliament's working has been announced. Baroness Hayman, a former Lords Speaker has warned it must not "punish" the House of Lords for the defeat
  • After PMQs, David Cameron left for Iceland for a summit with Northern European leaders.
  • The PM is to challenge Eurosceptic claims the UK could emulate Norway if it left the EU, as he continues to push other leaders to accept his EU reform demands
  • Job advisers are set to be placed in food banks across the country, Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith has told MPs, saying a trial scheme received "very strong feedback" 
