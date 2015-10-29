Politics Live: Thursday 29 October
- Sir John Chilcot says long-awaited Iraq Inquiry report should be ready by July 2016
- David Cameron says he is disappointed at timing and asks if it can be brought forward
- Mr Cameron is in Iceland for talks set to focus on EU membership
- Ex-Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg launching a report backing the UK's EU membership
- In other political news... it's the Dog of the Year show for MPs and peers
By Alex Hunt, Rajdeep Sandhu and Izin Akhabau
Dugdale voted for Cooper to be Labour leader
Tax credits reform 'absolutely vital'
Call for an elected second chamber
Lords 'a democratic abomination' - Keith Brown
Dugdale welcomes Lords vote
Goldie: Lords was wrong to vote down tax credits plan
First question to the panel
Tonight's Question Time
BBC Question Time is under way and this week comes from Edinburgh. You can watch it by clicking on the 'Live Coverage' tab above, or on BBC One.
On today's panel are: Scottish minister Keith Brown MSP, former leader of the Scottish Conservatives Annabel Goldie, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale MSP, singer and campaigner Billy Bragg and editor of MoneyWeek Merryn Somerset Webb.
Devolution settlement for Wales a 'rusty old banger'
The new devolution settlement offered by the UK government is a "rusty old banger" dressed up like a "flashy new car", the Welsh first minister has said.
Carwyn Jones was responding to a claim by Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabbthat arguments about the constitution could harm the economy.
It comes after Mr Crabb published proposals for the next stage of devolution in the draft Wales Bill.
Mr Jones said Mr Crabb was the one "banging on" about the constitution.
Baroness Brady announces new slavery duty
Baroness Karen Brady has announced legislation which means that businesses will have to produce a statement on what they are doing to keep slavery out of their supply chains.
The Transparency in Supply Chain duty goes further than any similar laws worldwide, and will mean that any commercial organisation that does business in the UK, and turns over more than £36m will have to comply.
Estimates suggest the new legislation will affect around 17,000 businesses.
Don't let EU views determine next leader, Clarke tells Tories
Former chancellor Ken Clarke has warned Conservatives that choosing a leader based on their opinion of the EU could lead to civil war within the party.
In an interview with House magazine, the veteran Europhile said going back to "euro-wars" would keep the party out of office.
He said he thought it was "pretty zany" Europe was being debated again.
And it would be "irresponsible" for anyone to tactically campaign to leave the EU to further their leadership bid.
UK drone strike to be investigated by MPs
MPs are to investigate the "intelligence basis" for a UK drone strike which killed two British Islamic State jihadists in Syria.
The Intelligence and Security Committee said it would not be assessing the legality of the strike, saying this was a matter for Parliament and Number 10.
The government has described the strike as "an act of self defence".
Meanwhile, the Joint Committee on Human Rights has announced a separate inquiry into "government drone strikes".
Tonight's Question Time line-up
Coming up on This Week
Andrew Neil, Margaret Hodge and Michael Portillo review the political week, and they are later joined by Alex Salmond.
Journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer explains why she is not happy about the votes on tax credits, believing some families already get too many handouts.
Kevin Maguire (above) rounds up the week in a film, and Melvyn Bragg discusses class and background.
They are live on BBC1 from 23:35 GMT.
Corbyn aide apologises for anti-Labour tweet
Andrew Fisher, Jeremy Corbyn's newly appointed policy adviser, has written to “completely and unreservedly apologise” to the Labour Party for a tweet he sent. It encouraged people to vote for a non-Labour candidate standing for the Class War party in the general election, which is against party rules.
FOI campaigners criticise Grayling
The Campaign for Freedom of Information has responded to comments made by Commons Leader ChrisGrayling, complaining about journalists using FOI legislation "as a research tool". The campaign's director Maurice Frankel said:
Watch: Oborne on Chilcot Report and radio documentary
A timetable has been released for the long-awaited inquiry into the Iraq war, and the Chilcot Report is set to be finally made public by June or July next year.
Andrew Neil heard from the Daily Mail's Peter Oborne, who presents his own report on the Iraq War on BBC Radio 4, Thursday from 20:00 GMT, as they looked at the reasons for the delay and the justifications for the war.
MPs pass 'non-binding' tax credits motion
Press Association political reporter tweets...
Intelligence and Security Committee announces its agenda
The Commons Intelligence and Security Committee has set out its upcoming work priorities. It will review the government's draft Investigatory Powers Bill on surveillance powers and the UK drone strike in Syria which killed two British Islamic State jihadists.
In addition, committee chairman Dominic Grieve, a former Attorney General, said:
CBI response to women on boards report
Women should make up a third of of directors in the boardroom by 2020, according to a government-commissioned report. Former trade minister Lord Davies says UK top companies have reached a "major milestone" in increasing the number of women on boards, but more needs to be done.
Responding to his recommendations, CBI Interim Chief Policy Director Matthew Fell, said the voluntary approach was working and it was "right" to set business "a stretching new voluntary target".
He said business must "keep up the momentum" but argued that government could do more, by offering more free childcare, flexible working and "tackling occupational stereotypes in schools".
MPs 'to investigate UK drone strikes'
Former acting Labour leader tweets...
Changes to protected status for refugees
Refugees in the UK will have their protected status withdrawn if their home countries are assessed as being safe.
The new rules, announced in a written ministerial statement by immigration minister James Brokenshire, confirm measures set out by Home Secretary Theresa May in her Conservative Party conference speech last month.
Also under the government's plans, refugee status would be stripped from extremists who threatened national security and anyone who obtained protection "by deception" would lose their rights.
Comparison of inquiry lengths
By BBC parliamentary analyst Jack Evans
Peer in court over false accounting charges
Former Conservative peer Lord Hanningfield has appeared in court charged with false accounting in relation to parliamentary expenses claims.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London listed under his common name of Paul White.
He was charged with false accounting in September in connection with claims he submitted for daily allowance at the House of Lords. Prosecutor Zoe Martin said the total amount involved was around £3,300.
Hanningfield's lawyer Daniel Godden indicated the peer would enter a plea of not guilty to the charge, something Lord Hanningfield reiterated from the dock.
He was released on unconditional bail and will appear at Southwark Crown Court on 12 November.
Harman pitches in on National Cat Day
Former acting Labour leader Harriet Harman tweets...
McDonnell backs Longford calls on asylum seekers
The number of asylum seekers being sent to one street in "one tiny village" near Heathrow is too much for it to cope with, local Labour MP and shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said.
Residents in Longford, Hillingdon, have recently been "overwhelmed" by asylum seekers,Mr McDonnell said.
Pub-landlord Rana Saif, a migrant himself from Pakistan, said the swell in migrants had deterred customers and he was leaving the village.
The Home Office said it had tried to address residents' concerns.
Wrong number
Lib Dem and former deputy Commons leader tweets...
Chancellor: 'Taking the UK-Brazil relationship onto the next level'
Chancellor George Osborne met Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy for the first "UK-Brazil Economic and Financial Dialogue" in London.
The Treasury says financial agreements reached were mainly around infrastructure, financial services and collaboration to deliver Rio 2016.
They included UK Export Finance announcing financing of £80m to the Brazilian Ministry of Sport; this will be used to pay British companies who share their expertise from London 2012 to help with the Rio Olympic Games.
A number of commercial contracts were also announced in the transport, maintenance and telecommunications sector. The UK is currently the fourth largest investor in Brazil.
Talks deal needed 'within 10 days' - Peter Robinson
Northern Ireland's parties need to reach a deal in the next 10 days or "there will be no agreement", First Minister Peter Robinson has said.
The five biggest parties have been in negotiations for almost six weeks about the budget, welfare reform as well as past and present paramilitary activity.
"We are coming to a vital stage, the endgame," said the DUP leader.
"It is my view that if we can't reach agreement then the process itself will be terminated."
Weighty tomes
The Sun's Westminster correspondent tweets...
Jeremy Corbyn: Labour would 'intervene' on steel
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said a future Labour government would "intervene" to save the steel industry.
He was speaking on a visit to Tata Steel in Scunthorpe following the recent announcement of almost 1,000 job losses at the plant.
Mr Corbyn said the government was doing nothing about "job loss after job loss".
The industry blames cheap Chinese imports for a collapse in steel prices.
Hammond meets Malala Yousafzai
The foreign secretary tweets...
Watch: Jeremy Corbyn says Chilcot delays 'getting beyond ridiculous'
In quotes: David Cameron on EU talks
Speaking in Reykjavik the prime minister was asked if the UK would be better inside or outside of the EU, Mr Cameron said:
Watch: David Cameron on Chilcot frustrations and EU renegotiations
In quotes: David Cameron on Chilcot frustrations
Prime Minister David Cameron has said that he is "immensely frustrated by the slowness and amount of time" the Chilcot Inquiry has taken.
"I share the frustrations of many across our country. We should be learning the lessons from what happened and it shouldn't be taking this long."
Speaking at a summit in Iceland Mr Cameron said "as soon as the report arrives on my desk I will move as quickly as I possibly can to publish it."
He said he was was frustrated "on behalf of the mums and dads who lost loved ones and who want to know what happened and why it happened and make sure lessons are learned."
He said the Government had no control over the timing of publication because it is an "independent inquiry", but criticised the last Labour government for not starting it sooner. He said if Labour had launched it when his party had first called for it then "this inquiry...would have been done and dusted by now".
Listen: Nick Clegg on UK options outside the EU
Chris Grayling on journalists and FOI
BBC Freedom of Information specialist tweets...