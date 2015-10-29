Politics Live: Thursday 29 October

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Sir John Chilcot says long-awaited Iraq Inquiry report should be ready by July 2016
  2. David Cameron says he is disappointed at timing and asks if it can be brought forward
  3. Mr Cameron is in Iceland for talks set to focus on EU membership
  4. Ex-Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg launching a report backing the UK's EU membership
  5. In other political news... it's the Dog of the Year show for MPs and peers

Live Reporting

By Alex Hunt, Rajdeep Sandhu and Izin Akhabau

All times stated are UK

Thursday recap

Before we sign off for the evening, a look at the main political stories from today:

  • Sir John Chilcot, author of the inquiry into the Iraq War, is facing criticism after announcing his report would not be published until June or July 2016
  • David Cameron has said "now the pace will quicken" in his efforts to get a new deal for the UK in Brussels ahead of an in/out referendum
  • MPs are to investigate the "intelligence basis" for a UK drone strike which killed two British Islamic State jihadists in Syria
  • The founder of Kids Company has defended the charity's "exceptional" value, after a report revealed it received at least £46m of public money.
  • Former Chancellor Ken Clarke has warned Conservatives that choosing the next leader based on their opinion of the EU could lead to civil war within the party
  • The former Conservative leader of Essex County Council has indicated he will plead not guilty to a charge related to false Parliament expense claims
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said a future Labour government would "intervene" to save the steel industry
  • The UK population is to increase beyond 70 million in the next 12 years, official projections suggest
  • Commons leader Chris Grayling has called journalists' use of Freedom of Information (FOI) "unacceptable"
  • The new devolution settlement offered by the UK government is a "rusty old banger" dressed up like a "flashy new car", Wales' first minister has said.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dugdale voted for Cooper to be Labour leader

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tax credits reform 'absolutely vital'

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lords 'a democratic abomination' - Keith Brown

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Goldie: Lords was wrong to vote down tax credits plan

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tonight's Question Time

BBC Question Time is under way and this week comes from Edinburgh. You can watch it by clicking on the 'Live Coverage' tab above, or on BBC One.

On today's panel are: Scottish minister Keith Brown MSP, former leader of the Scottish Conservatives Annabel Goldie, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale MSP, singer and campaigner Billy Bragg and editor of MoneyWeek Merryn Somerset Webb.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Devolution settlement for Wales a 'rusty old banger'

Carwyn Jones
BBC

The new devolution settlement offered by the UK government is a "rusty old banger" dressed up like a "flashy new car", the Welsh first minister has said.

Carwyn Jones was responding to a claim by Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabbthat arguments about the constitution could harm the economy.

It comes after Mr Crabb published proposals for the next stage of devolution in the draft Wales Bill.

Mr Jones said Mr Crabb was the one "banging on" about the constitution.

More here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Baroness Brady announces new slavery duty

Baroness Karen Brady has announced legislation which means that businesses will have to produce a statement on what they are doing to keep slavery out of their supply chains. 

The Transparency in Supply Chain duty goes further than any similar laws worldwide, and will mean that any commercial organisation that does business in the UK, and turns over more than £36m will have to comply. 

Estimates suggest the new legislation will affect around 17,000 businesses.

Read more here

Modern slavery is a despicable crime which exploits the most vulnerable in our society."

Karen BradyMinister for Preventing Abuse and Exploitation
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Don't let EU views determine next leader, Clarke tells Tories

Ken Clarke
Getty Images

Former chancellor Ken Clarke has warned Conservatives that choosing a leader based on their opinion of the EU could lead to civil war within the party.

In an interview with House magazine, the veteran Europhile said going back to "euro-wars" would keep the party out of office.

He said he thought it was "pretty zany" Europe was being debated again.

And it would be "irresponsible" for anyone to tactically campaign to leave the EU to further their leadership bid.

More here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

UK drone strike to be investigated by MPs

RAF drone
PA

MPs are to investigate the "intelligence basis" for a UK drone strike which killed two British Islamic State jihadists in Syria.

The Intelligence and Security Committee said it would not be assessing the legality of the strike, saying this was a matter for Parliament and Number 10.

The government has described the strike as "an act of self defence".

Meanwhile, the Joint Committee on Human Rights has announced a separate inquiry into "government drone strikes".

Read more.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Coming up on This Week

This Week

Andrew Neil, Margaret Hodge and Michael Portillo review the political week, and they are later joined by Alex Salmond. 

Alex Salmond
BBC
Kevin Maguire
BBC

Journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer explains why she is not happy about the votes on tax credits, believing some families already get too many handouts. 

Kevin Maguire (above) rounds up the week in a film, and Melvyn Bragg discusses class and background.

They are live on BBC1 from 23:35 GMT.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Thursday recap

A round up of today's political developments:

  • Sir John Chilcot, author of the inquiry into the Iraq War, is facing criticism after announcing his report would not be published until June or July 2016
  • David Cameron has said "now the pace will quicken" in his efforts to get a new deal for the UK in Brussels ahead of an in/out referendum
  • The founder of Kids Company has defended the charity's "exceptional" value, after a report revealed it received at least £46m of public money.
  • The former Conservative leader of Essex County Council has indicated he will plead not guilty to a charge related to false Parliament expense claims
  • Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said a future Labour government would "intervene" to save the steel industry
  • The UK population is to increase beyond 70 million in the next 12 years, official projections suggest
  • Commons leader Chris Grayling has called journalists' use of Freedom of Information (FOI) "unacceptable".
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Corbyn aide apologises for anti-Labour tweet

Andrew Fisher, Jeremy Corbyn's newly appointed policy adviser, has written to “completely and unreservedly apologise” to the Labour Party for a tweet he sent. It encouraged people to vote for a non-Labour candidate standing for the Class War party in the general election, which is against party rules.

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

FOI campaigners criticise Grayling

The Campaign for Freedom of Information has responded to comments made by Commons Leader ChrisGrayling, complaining about journalists using FOI legislation "as a research tool". The campaign's director Maurice Frankel said: 

"The FOI Act exists to help hold government to account, improve the public's understanding of what it does, to show whether policies are working and identify where public services need to be improved. Journalists are key users of the Act for those purposes and no-one should be surprised if that involves producing 'stories'. That's how the public learns what is going on."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Oborne on Chilcot Report and radio documentary

The Daily Politics

A timetable has been released for the long-awaited inquiry into the Iraq war, and the Chilcot Report is set to be finally made public by June or July next year. 

Andrew Neil heard from the Daily Mail's Peter Oborne, who presents his own report on the Iraq War on BBC Radio 4, Thursday from 20:00 GMT, as they looked at the reasons for the delay and the justifications for the war.

Iraq War: Oborne on Chilcot Report and radio documentary
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MPs pass 'non-binding' tax credits motion

Press Association political reporter tweets...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Intelligence and Security Committee announces its agenda

Keyboard
BBC

The Commons Intelligence and Security Committee has set out its upcoming work priorities. It will review the government's draft Investigatory Powers Bill on surveillance powers and the UK drone strike in Syria which killed two British Islamic State jihadists.

In addition, committee chairman Dominic Grieve, a former Attorney General, said:

Our longer-term priority is the substantial Inquiry into the role of the UK government and security and intelligence Agencies in relation to detainee treatment and rendition, where there are still unanswered questions. In addition, the committee has an ongoing responsibility to scrutinise the work of the entire UK intelligence community and this will give rise to a number of smaller investigations."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

CBI response to women on boards report

Businesswoman
Science Photo Library

Women should make up a third of of directors in the boardroom by 2020, according to a government-commissioned report. Former trade minister Lord Davies says UK top companies have reached a "major milestone" in increasing the number of women on boards, but more needs to be done.

Responding to his recommendations, CBI Interim Chief Policy Director Matthew Fell, said the voluntary approach was working and it was "right" to set business "a stretching new voluntary target".

He said business must "keep up the momentum" but argued that government could do more, by offering more free childcare, flexible working and "tackling occupational stereotypes in schools".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

MPs 'to investigate UK drone strikes'

Former acting Labour leader tweets...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Changes to protected status for refugees

Refugees in the UK will have their protected status withdrawn if their home countries are assessed as being safe.

The new rules, announced in a written ministerial statement by immigration minister James Brokenshire, confirm measures set out by Home Secretary Theresa May in her Conservative Party conference speech last month.

Also under the government's plans, refugee status would be stripped from extremists who threatened national security and anyone who obtained protection "by deception" would lose their rights.

The rules are being changed to make clear the circumstances in which we can withdraw refugee status and leave. The changes clarify terminology and make clear that refugee status can be withdrawn where evidence emerges that such status was obtained by deception or where it is clear that protection is no longer needed. It can also be withdrawn where someone commits a serious crime or is a considered a danger to our national security such that they do not deserve our protection and all the benefits that come with that status."

James BrokenshireHome Office minister
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Comparison of inquiry lengths

By BBC parliamentary analyst Jack Evans

Inquiry lengths comparison
BBC
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Peer in court over false accounting charges

Lord Hanningfield
PA

Former Conservative peer Lord Hanningfield has appeared in court charged with false accounting in relation to parliamentary expenses claims.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London listed under his common name of Paul White.

He was charged with false accounting in September in connection with claims he submitted for daily allowance at the House of Lords. Prosecutor Zoe Martin said the total amount involved was around £3,300.

Hanningfield's lawyer Daniel Godden indicated the peer would enter a plea of not guilty to the charge, something Lord Hanningfield reiterated from the dock.

He was released on unconditional bail and will appear at Southwark Crown Court on 12 November.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Harman pitches in on National Cat Day

Former acting Labour leader Harriet Harman tweets...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

McDonnell backs Longford calls on asylum seekers

John McDonnell
bbc

The number of asylum seekers being sent to one street in "one tiny village" near Heathrow is too much for it to cope with, local Labour MP and shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said.

Residents in Longford, Hillingdon, have recently been "overwhelmed" by asylum seekers,Mr McDonnell said.

Pub-landlord Rana Saif, a migrant himself from Pakistan, said the swell in migrants had deterred customers and he was leaving the village.

The Home Office said it had tried to address residents' concerns.

Read more.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wrong number

Lib Dem and former deputy Commons leader tweets...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chancellor: 'Taking the UK-Brazil relationship onto the next level'

Chancellor George Osborne
Getty Images

Chancellor George Osborne met Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy for the first "UK-Brazil Economic and Financial Dialogue" in London.

The Treasury says financial agreements reached were mainly around infrastructure, financial services and collaboration to deliver Rio 2016.

They included UK Export Finance announcing financing of £80m to the Brazilian Ministry of Sport; this will be used to pay British companies who share their expertise from London 2012 to help with the Rio Olympic Games. 

A number of commercial contracts were also announced in the transport, maintenance and telecommunications sector. The UK is currently the fourth largest investor in Brazil.

The agreements we have come to today show our shared goal of building stronger, more productive economies that protect us from global challenges and will help us prosper in the future and I look forward to taking the UK-Brazil relationship onto the next level."

George OsborneChancellor
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Talks deal needed 'within 10 days' - Peter Robinson

Peter Robinson
BBC

Northern Ireland's parties need to reach a deal in the next 10 days or "there will be no agreement", First Minister Peter Robinson has said.

The five biggest parties have been in negotiations for almost six weeks about the budget, welfare reform as well as past and present paramilitary activity.

"We are coming to a vital stage, the endgame," said the DUP leader.

"It is my view that if we can't reach agreement then the process itself will be terminated."

More here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weighty tomes

The Sun's Westminster correspondent tweets...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour would 'intervene' on steel

Jeremy Corbyn in Scunthorpe
BBC

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said a future Labour government would "intervene" to save the steel industry.

He was speaking on a visit to Tata Steel in Scunthorpe following the recent announcement of almost 1,000 job losses at the plant.

Mr Corbyn said the government was doing nothing about "job loss after job loss".

The industry blames cheap Chinese imports for a collapse in steel prices.

More here.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hammond meets Malala Yousafzai

The foreign secretary tweets...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Jeremy Corbyn says Chilcot delays 'getting beyond ridiculous'

Jeremy Corbyn on delay of Chilcot report
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

In quotes: David Cameron on EU talks

Speaking in Reykjavik the prime minister was asked if the UK would be better inside or outside of the EU, Mr Cameron said:

There's a debate about Britain's membership of the European Union, that's why we're having a referendum and people will be able to listen to all of the advice and all of the positions that they hear before they make up their mind. My job as prime minister is to get the best deal for Britain in Europe, to make sure we have the best of both worlds. And so that's what I'm doing by setting out very clearly the things that needs to change; on sovereignty, on competitiveness, on fairness between Euro ins and out, on migration and welfare - I've been very consistent."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: David Cameron on Chilcot frustrations and EU renegotiations

Iraq Inquiry: David Cameron 'immensely frustrated' at delays
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

In quotes: David Cameron on Chilcot frustrations

Prime Minister David Cameron has said that he is "immensely frustrated by the slowness and amount of time" the Chilcot Inquiry has taken.

"I share the frustrations of many across our country. We should be learning the lessons from what happened and it shouldn't be taking this long."

Speaking at a summit in Iceland Mr Cameron said "as soon as the report arrives on my desk I will move as quickly as I possibly can to publish it."

He said he was was frustrated "on behalf of the mums and dads who lost loved ones and who want to know what happened and why it happened and make sure lessons are learned."

He said the Government had no control over the timing of publication because it is an "independent inquiry", but criticised the last Labour government for not starting it sooner. He said if Labour had launched it when his party had first called for it then "this inquiry...would have been done and dusted by now".

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Listen: Nick Clegg on UK options outside the EU

Nick Clegg says that any options for the UK outside the EU are worse than being a member.
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Chris Grayling on journalists and FOI

BBC Freedom of Information specialist tweets...

View more on twitter
  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top