Prime Minister David Cameron has said that he is "immensely frustrated by the slowness and amount of time" the Chilcot Inquiry has taken.

"I share the frustrations of many across our country. We should be learning the lessons from what happened and it shouldn't be taking this long."

Speaking at a summit in Iceland Mr Cameron said "as soon as the report arrives on my desk I will move as quickly as I possibly can to publish it."

He said he was was frustrated "on behalf of the mums and dads who lost loved ones and who want to know what happened and why it happened and make sure lessons are learned."

He said the Government had no control over the timing of publication because it is an "independent inquiry", but criticised the last Labour government for not starting it sooner. He said if Labour had launched it when his party had first called for it then "this inquiry...would have been done and dusted by now".