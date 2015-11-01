Theresa May tells Andrew Marr Show there will be 'world leading oversight' rules for new web monitoring powers
Shadow home secretary Andy Burnham says new web monitoring powers are needed but judge oversight is necessary
Keir Starmer and David Davis say web surveillance powers must be authorised by judges
Scottish Labour vote to oppose the renewal of Trident - putting it at odds with party's current UK-wide stance
UKIP's Nigel Farage says UK can thrive outside the EU - but warns UK population growth could hit 'happiness'
It turned out to be a morning of political interviews dominated by the government's plans to monitor online material.
* Theresa May told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that the bill to be unveiled on Wednesday would not include some of the more controversial aspects of past proposals and would have world leading oversight.
* Labour's Andy Burnham told Pienaar's Politics and Keir Starmer told Sunday Politics they agreed the law needed updating to allow law enforcement agencies to keep up with modern technology but said a judge, rather than a politician, should be the one to authorise warrants.
* Scottish Labour has voted to scrap Trident, putting it at odds with the existing UK party's position (although in line with new leader Jeremy Corbyn's view). See entry at 13:32 for analysis.
* UKIP leader Nigel Farage told the Marr programme he thought the prime minister had decided to attack the Out alternative for the UK this week because his renegotiation was failing. Mr Farage also said that letting the UK population rise by another 10 million, as predicted by the ONS, would lessen people's "happiness".
Scottish Labour's Trident vote
As we've been reporting, Scottish Labour Party delegates have backed a vote to scrap the UK's Trident nuclear missile system.
Both party members and unions voted 70% for the motion not to renew the UK's nuclear deterrent, which is based at Faslane on the Clyde.
The vote at the Scottish Labour conference in Perth puts the party north of the border at odds with the UK Labour policy.
However, UK leader Jeremy Corbyn supports not renewing the system.
Analysis: Scottish Labour vote to scrap Trident
BBC Scotland political reporter Philip Sim
Delegates seemed to thoroughly enjoy a lengthy debate, which featured impassioned arguments from both sides.
But the vocal reception made it clear that the bulk of those in the hall in Perth were behind the motion to oppose Trident.
The result was almost a formality, with delegates cheering as the margin of victory was read out.
In a way this may not be hugely surprising; prior to devolution, Labour conferences north of the border regularly voted against the nuclear deterrent.
But this was a significant moment for the autonomy of Scottish Labour, as a distinct party from the UK-wide movement.
Not only is it taking a stance on matters reserved to Westminster, there is now clear policy water between the two parties - although leader Jeremy Corbyn will actually be happier than most about this.
As an avowed opponent of Trident, he may well use today's vote to put pressure on party members south of the border to follow suit.
The reaction of Kezia Dugdale, who all but sat on her hands throughout the debate, will be something else entirely.
She used the weekend to set out her stall as the leader of a separate, distinct Scottish Labour party - but as this vote shows, it is a party which is not going to let her have everything her own way.
Labour MP: This is 'about debate not division'
Labour's only MP in Scotland, Ian Murray, tells the BBC News Channel that the debate on Trident was a victory for the party's democracy.
He says the UK-wide Labour Party is reviewing the policy and the Scottish Labour Party would "feed its views in".
We are a broad church and it's not new for the Scottish Labour Party to have different views to the UK party, he adds.
Mr Murray says he will not pre-empt the UK party's review of Trident policy when it is suggested it all looks a bit of a mess - "this is about debate not division", he insists.
Scottish Labour: 70% vote against renewing Trident
More on that Scottish Labour Trident vote. The vote was held at their autumn conference and in a combined college vote the resolution was carried by 70%.
It means Labour now holds different positions north and south of the border on the issue.
The unions Unison and GMB were divided during the passionate debate. Stephen Low, representing Unison, opened the debate, saying Trident was something that we don't need and cannot afford.
Gary Smith from the GMB said the motion was a "nonsense" and an "indulgence" which threatened his members' jobs.
BreakingScottish Labour vote to oppose Trident renewal
The Scottish Labour conference has voted to oppose the controversial renewal of the UK's trident nuclear missile system. It puts them at odds with the policy of the UK party and its own leader, Kezia Dugdale - although it is in line with new UK party leader Jeremy Corbyn's view.
SNP's Angela Constance on Sunday Politics Scotland...
Keir Starmer: Judicial authorisation a 'red line'
BBC Sunday Politics
A bit more now from that Sunday Politics interview earlier with shadow Home Office minister – and former director of public prosecutions – Sir Keir Starmer. He said judicial authorisation of new intercept powers was a “red line” for the Labour Party if it was to support the new Investigatory Powers Bill.
Asked about the broad principle of a two-tier system, in which an initial warrant to access browsing history would be issued by a minister, but a judge’s approval would be necessary to access the content of a communication, Mr Starmer said:
It’s slightly difficult because we don’t know the details… I’m not in favour of a two-tier system. I think if you’re going to go for content we should go to a judge straight off. There are roughly speaking about 2,500 warrants per year for interception. That’s a very high number for a home secretary to deal with. What that means in reality is that a lot of preparation is done by her team for her to look at... it would be far better if it was done by a judge independent of any of the operations, independent of all the parties. It’s a classically judged test: is it necessary? Is it proportionate? Is it focused on the right person? This is what’s done in other countries. This would really, I think, settle this dispute and it would allow everybody to move on. Consensus here is really important. This could be a historic moment if the home secretary will allow it to be. And, as I say, she’s stepped in the right direction. If she completes on that by having the right safeguards then that is a prize worth having.”
No 10 update on PM call to Putin about Russian air crash
Prime Minister David Cameron called President Putin this morning to express his condolences following the Russian plane crash in Egypt. The PM said how sorry he was about the "terrible tragedy" and said Britain shared the pain and grief of the Russian people.
The PM added that the UK stood ready to help if there was anything it could do to establish the reasons behind the crash.
President Putin welcomed the offer, noting that Russian experts were already in Sinai and working with the Egyptians and that analysis of the black box would be the next step.
He thanked Mr Cameron for the call and they both said they looked forward to seeing each other at the G20 summit in Turkey later this month.
David Cameron's EU stance in focus
BBC Sunday Politics
The Guardian's Nick Watt told Sunday Politics that David Cameron had hoped to finish his renegotiation and then put the case for the UK to stay in the EU, but now realised that "the In campaign and the Out campaign are on the pitch" and the government is not.
And on that pitch the leave people are doing "quite well in setting the agenda" with their insurgency campaign, so the government is "trying to hit on the head the fundamental weakness of the Out campaign" - ie what happens if the UK votes to leave?
Ken Clarke on new web monitoring powers
On Sky News' Murnaghan programme earlier, Conservative Ken Clarke said the new investigatory powers bill "sounds encouraging". He added the UK needs this bill because the "law has got out of date, because technology has moved fast and the law hasn't".
Mr Clarke said he thought "it should be tightly limited to serious crime and it should be properly authorised by somebody who agrees that the security service or the police have a really good reason for suspecting they need this information."
He said he was worried about politicians being the only people who control the use of these powers - although he said both Labour and Conservative home secretaries had been very conscientious - and felt that in the US these powers had regularly been used to bug political opponents.
Davies puts case for men's day debate
BBC Sunday Politics
Conservative MP Philip Davies is on Sunday Politics talking about the need for a debate on men's issues in the House of Commons - saying there's a difference between having lots of men in the Commons and having men's issues debated, such as high suicide rates or under-achievement among certain groups. He says it's not just about men - lots of women are interested in the issues too.
He also condemns the social media criticism of Labour MP Jess Philips for her comments earlier this week opposing his application for a International Men's Day debate in the Commons.
Scottish Labour to vote on Trident renewal
Scottish Labour is to vote on whether to call for the UK's Trident nuclear missile system to be scrapped.
A motion opposing the renewal of Trident is being debated by delegates at the party's conference in Perth.
The main UK party as a whole currently backs replacing the country's nuclear deterrent, which is based at Faslane on the Clyde.
Members are expected to vote against renewal, in a move supported by UK leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Theresa May on Investigative Powers Bill proposals
The Andrew Marr Show
In case you missed it earlier, Home Secretary Theresa May was on the Andrew Marr Show. She insisted the government's new Investigatory Powers Bill would be "world-leading" in its oversight arrangements.
The home secretary said that a number of "contentious powers" proposed in the 2012 version of this Bill, what critics dubbed the "Snoopers Charter", had been removed.
She said the government would not be giving powers to go through people's browsing history, nor would there be new powers to restrict encryption.
"It doesn't have some of the more contentious powers that were in that Bill. So, for example we won't be requiring communication service providers from in the UK to store third party data, we won't be making the same requirements in relation to data retention on overseas CSPs."
The Home Secretary said she would outline more details on how surveillance warrants would be issued, when the legislation is brought this week. Currently it is the decision of the Secretary of State, but a recent review by the terror laws watchdog David Anderson said that power should be passed to judges.
"What the Bill will do on Wednesday is, it sets a modern legal framework.... and it will be clearer, and more comprehensive and comprehensible than the previous legislation has been."
David Davis says he doesn't think the bill will get through either the Commons or the Lords unless it has judicial authorisation. He said:
There's a new consensus on this right across the board - across the experts, across the spooks, across the parties and across both Houses of Parliament."
In quotes: Burnham on Pienaar's Politics
Changes in technology have created blind spots where the authorities can't see any more. And obviously we have to have a modern framework that allows them to, not just tackle counter terrorism, this is also about child sexual exploitation, about fraud. So this is needed in the modern world. The question is, will the government get the balance right, and it's my job to ensure that they do get that balance right. So we will be insisting on strong safeguards to protect people's privacy and their liberty."
David Davis: Judicial authorisation needed
BBC Sunday Politics
David Davis says judicial authorisation of interception warrants would be "nine 10ths of the way" to him agreeing to the proposed web monitoring plans.
It "can't be the policeman or the spook in the office next door" deciding to approve a surveillance request. Ensuring it is being authorised by an independent judge would tackle many of the civil liberty issues, he says.
Keir Starmer: Corbyn agrees...
Asked if he has differences with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Keir Starmer says there is agreement in the party on its position.
He says Labour will be "uncompromising" on the need for safeguards covering use of web monitoring powers but, if they are present, the party will back stronger, more modernised powers.
Keir Starmer: There is a need to update laws
BBC Sunday Politics
Former Director of Public Prosecutions - and current Labour shadow minister - Sir Keir Starmer says there is a need for the laws allowing monitoring of digital communications to be modernised.
He says this is "a chance" to agree a framework for the future with the "right safeguards" which, he says, must include judicial oversight (ie a judge being in charge of allowing warrants). He says the home secretary has "stepped in the right direction".
What is Momentum, and why is it worrying Labour MPs?
For some background on Momentum - the grassroots Labour organisation set up in the wake of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership victory - the BBC's assistant political editor Norman Smith spent some time with the group...
Momentum's aim 'is to help Labour win 2020 election'
BBC 5Live
James Schneider says there will not be Momentum candidates put forward to be prospective Labour MPs. He adds:
I don't think any hard working MPs who are engaging with their community - even if they are at odds on some particular issues - are going to have any problems whatsoever."
The purpose of Momentum is not to have internal factional battles "it is to grow a Labour-oriented movement" that can help the party win the 2020 election on a progressive platform, James Schneider says.
He says - to those Labour MPs suspicious of Momentum - look at its first campaign, which is on electoral registration.
He says they are organising around issues like saving their local library or local hospital. Mr Schneider says he welcomes anyone who wants to join to help Labour win the 2020 election.
Asked why not just do it via local Labour parties, Mr Schneider says we are trying to make the Labour Party more like a social campaign and use the powers of things like tenants groups. He adds it is "Labour-oriented".
Momentum 'not campaigning' on deselections or reslections
BBC 5Live
Momentum's James Schneider says "we are not campaigning" on deselection at all. He says if there is a selection going ahead there might be a candidate that the local Momentum group might support. There is "no hit list" out there and no plans to campaign for mandatory reselection of current Labour MPs.
Momentum founder 'wants to build social power'
BBC 5Live
James Schneider, one of the founders of the Labour movement Momentum is next on Pienaar's Politics.
He says what they are trying to do is "build a social power in the country so we can defend what was won in the last Labour government" and fight against what the current government is doing.
Andy Burnham on Momentum
Shadow home secretary Andy Burnham is asked about Labour unhappiness with the Momentum group - which is an organisation set up by Jeremy Corbyn campaign backers outside the official Labour Party organisation and which some Labour MPs believe might try to deselect them.
Mr Burnham says "I don't interest myself on these things" and says Labour MPs should focus on doing their job and "challenging the Tories":
If the Labour Party becomes obsessed with internal debates it will let down the people of this country and it will leave the way clear for an arrogant government to bulldoze their way through."
Burnham: Without trust system is 'counter-productive'
Labour's Andy Burnham says the whole country needs to have trust in whatever web monitoring regime is established, because if not it will prove counter-productive.
He says the powers to monitor web communications must have a high threshold and only be for tackling things like terrorism.
Mr Burnham warns against an "over-hysterical" reaction which could leave the UK with an outdated system.
Burnham: New web powers are needed
Andy Burnham says measures to modernise the ability for the law enforcement agencies to get access to communications data are needed.
"We have got to give them the tools to do their job," he says. The question is whether or not there is proper oversight of the system.
Mr Burnham says it is his role to make sure the government's measures "get the balance right". He says a judge should oversee the system rather than a politician.
(Earlier, on the Andrew Marr Show, Theresa May would not say which of the two would be overseeing the issuing of warrants)
Andy Burnham: This isn't a 'snooper's charter'
BBC 5Live
Shadow home secretary Andy Burnham is on Pienaar's Politics on BBC Radio 5 live.
He begins by being asked about the web monitoring measures set out by Home Secretary Theresa May.
Mr Burnham says it seems clear the proposal is not for a "snooper's charter".
Watch: Theresa May says immigration needs to be controlled
Watch: Theresa May on web monitoring plans
UKIP v Labour in by-election?
Following the death last month of Michael Meacher there is now going to be a by-election in his long-held Labour seat in Oldham West and Royton.
The Marr programme ends with Labour's Jess Phillips and UKIP's Nigel Farage discussing their parties' prospects.
Mr Farage says it has been a solid Labour seat, but UKIP had come close in a neighbouring seat a few months back.
He says it is the first test for Jeremy Corbyn as leader and asks if he is perceived by patriotic old Labour to be for them, or whether he is ready to deal with immigration.
Jess Phillips - who reminds Mr Farage of his own failure to get elected at the general election and his pledge to step down - says Mr Corbyn will pass the test.
Theresa May on EU vote
Andrew Marr says that "in his waters" it appears the prime minister has made clear he wants to stay in the European Union and asks Theresa May "in your waters" whether she wants to stay in the EU or not?
The home secretary says the negotiations will be done and then put to the British people to decide and the TV show host says he knows he's not going to get a headline about the UK and the EU out of Mrs May.
Social cohesion and controlled immigration
Theresa May is asked about her past comments about social cohesion being difficult when there is mass immigration. She says there is "still more for us to do" to control immigration.
Andrew Marr says the policy to cut net migration has been a "total failure". The home secretary says they had been elected on a manifesto pledging to tackle the issue, especially with regard to immigration from within the European Union.
Mrs May says the negotiations are taking place and we "need to wait and see" what comes out of those.
Theresa May asked about encryption
Theresa May is asked about encryption online and the prime minister's previous concerns about online encryption which hamper the abilities for people's communication to be monitored in the digital age.
Mrs May says encryption "will not be banned" but suggests there will still be the ability, subject to warrants, for law enforcement agencies to intercept communications (ie that sounds like they will have the ability, subject to a warrant, to see the unencrypted data).
Read the developing story here
Read more
Read Norman Smith's article
