It turned out to be a morning of political interviews dominated by the government's plans to monitor online material.

* Theresa May told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that the bill to be unveiled on Wednesday would not include some of the more controversial aspects of past proposals and would have world leading oversight.

* Labour's Andy Burnham told Pienaar's Politics and Keir Starmer told Sunday Politics they agreed the law needed updating to allow law enforcement agencies to keep up with modern technology but said a judge, rather than a politician, should be the one to authorise warrants.

* Scottish Labour has voted to scrap Trident, putting it at odds with the existing UK party's position (although in line with new leader Jeremy Corbyn's view). See entry at 13:32 for analysis.

* UKIP leader Nigel Farage told the Marr programme he thought the prime minister had decided to attack the Out alternative for the UK this week because his renegotiation was failing. Mr Farage also said that letting the UK population rise by another 10 million, as predicted by the ONS, would lessen people's "happiness".

* In other news - work has begun to build the UK's first base in Saudi Arabia; Tony Blair denies a newspaper report he ordered the burning of secret legal advice ahead of the Iraq war

