Primary school pupils in England could face formal tests at the age of seven - and a pool of "elite teachers" will be recruited for struggling schools, under plans set out by Education Secretary Nicky Morgan
David Cameron holds talks with Kazakhstan President
This afternoon, David Cameron met Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev at Downing Street, the UK government said.
They discussed foreign policy; agreeing that ISIL and Islamist extremism was "one of the most significant threats to our generation", and committing to the full implementation of the Minsk Accord for Russia and Ukraine.
They also discussed relations between the two countries, economic challenges and Kazakhstan's progress on sociopolitical reform.
University of Buckingham to house Thatcher centre
The University of Buckingham says it is going to house a library and museum dedicated to the life of former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
Lady Thatcher, who died in 2013, was a former chancellor of the private university.
The university says it has been in talks with Margaret Thatcher Centre trustees about housing its collection.
Buckingham's vice-chancellor, Sir Anthony Seldon, said the centre would become a "huge attraction".
A government plan for starter homes is a "non-starter for most families", according to Labour's housing spokesman.
John Healey said it was a "bill that needs to be changed big-style" when he spoke to Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics
No government spokesman was available, but Jacob Rees-Mogg backed the idea of selling off council houses.
MSPs vote against Trident renewal
The Scottish Parliament has voted by 96 to 17 to oppose renewal of Britain's nuclear weapons programme.
For the first time, most Labour MSPs voted with SNP, Green and independent members against Trident.
It follows Scottish Labour's decision to adopt an anti-Trident position at their conference over the weekend - putting it at odds with the UK Labour leadership.
The vote is advisory, as defence is not a devolved matter.
More from equalities committee
Conservative MP Flick Drummond discussed discrimination against transgender people in non professional sport at universities.
Culture Minister Ed Vaizey suggested there may be confusion in universities over what Section 19 of the Equalities Act meant.
He suggested that sporting authorities such as Sport England should produce guides so that universities knew that informal sport does not have to be segregated by gender as professional sport does.
Call to curb transgender 'stereortyping'
Women and Equalities Committee chairwoman Maria Miller has highlighted concerns about among the transgender community about overly stereotypical representation on screen, saying they didn't raise these complaints due to fears of "discrimination and publicity".
Culture minister Ed Vaizey conceded such complaints made up a "very small" fraction of Ofcom's workload - but assured MPs the regulator takes them "very seriously" and is in the process of updating its code by Spring 2016.
Labour MP Jess Philips raised concerns over the scale of online abuse received by transgender people.
The culture minister responded that he had tried to engage with online media organisations about these issues in the past, but had not found them "particularly forthcoming".
He said there should be "a clear code of conduct", and an easier way for social media users to make legitimate complaints.
He pointed out progress being made in the sector such as Ofcom's work with the industry to develop Best Practice Guidance, and said "government weight" was behind such work.
'I hope that more and more we will see people from the transgender community, as with other communities that are underrepresented on our screens cast in mainstream roles'
The activities of Guy Fawkes and fellow conspirators in the Gunpowder Plot had to be celebrated under an order from King James.
But “now we celebrate it because it's a good laugh" says actor Neal Foster, the manager of the Birmingham Stage Company, and director of Horrible Histories on tour.
Dressed as Guy Fawkes, he was speaking to Jo Coburn and Conservative MP Jacob Rees Mogg about the historical context to celebrating 5 November.
Hard to see 'optimist' Osborne campaigning for an EU exit
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
"I'm an optimist".
Even on the day that George Osborne wants to sound tough, demanding that the rest of the EU rejects closer and closer political union and gives legal guarantees to the UK that our businesses will never suffer because they are not in the eurozone, it is almost impossible, observing the chancellor here, to imagine that one day he might stand on a platform and call for the UK to leave.
He is positive about the chances of a deal, and doesn't want to countenance the idea that the negotiations might not achieve very much.
Telegraph sketchwriter Michael Deacon has likened the UK government's EU renegotiations to the "world’s longest and least promising strip-tease".
He says all the European leaders want is for David Cameron and George Osborne to "to tell them, frankly and clearly, what it is they want. And yet, to continental bemusement, all the two of them offer is the occasional hint or glimpse."
The whole renegotiation process is beginning to feel like a kind of game show, in which the British Government reveals one letter of its demands at a time, and EU leaders have to guess what they are.
Police Commissioner warns reserves are diminishing
Debating the changes to stamp duty, and the taxes it raises for Whitehall, with Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg and Guardian journalist Owen Jones.
They spoke to Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics about how it could affect the housing market, property prices, and home ownership figures.
Corbyn condemns Kaufman's 'unacceptable' remarks
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has condemned MP Gerald Kaufman's reported remarks "Jewish money" influencing the Conservatives' policy on Israel. The Labour leader said the comments were "completely unacceptable and deeply regrettable".
Such remarks are damaging to community relations, and also do nothing to benefit the Palestinian cause. I have always implacably opposed all forms of racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia and will continue to do so. At my request, the chief whip [Rosie Winterton] has met Sir Gerald and expressed my deep concern."
Watch: Return of school tests for seven-year-olds?
Labour's economic policy under Jeremy Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell is undergoing a re-write from its principles in the Ed Miliband era.
Liam Byrne, who was Chief Secretary to the Treasury under Gordon Brown, has been speaking about "entrepreneurial socialism", why the party's Clause IV needs to changed, and despite their differences why both he and Mr Corbyn are at home in the same party.
He also told Jo Coburn on the Daily Politics that he was not worried about a deselection challenge under boundary changes.
The government will come forward and ask for backing for military action in Syria at some point in the future, the Commons foreign affairs select committee chairman has told the BBC.
On the day his committee published a report about the legal and military justification for extending air strikes from Iraq into Syria, Crispin Blunt said the Syria position was "much more complicated".
He was speaking on the Daily Politics with presenter Jo Coburn and fellow Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Listen: MP explains why he backs Syria air strikes
The World at One
BBC Radio 4
Conservative MP and former army commando Johnny Mercer says there is "a clear case" for UK military intervention in Syria.
Conservative MP Conor Burns says he's "disappointed" at the museum's decision.
The World at One
BBC Radio 4
Conservative MP Conor Burns says he's "disappointed" at the museum's decision.
Action Aid has welcomed the government's announcement that a new ship will be sent to support efforts to rescue refugees from the Mediterranean.
Mike Noyes, the charity's head of humanitarian response, said the UK had been a leading donor of Syrian humanitarian aid but called on the government to accept more refugees.
With over 500,000 refugees having arrived in Greece this year, the UK's pledge to resettle 20,000 Syrian refugees is simply not ambitious enough and ignores those who have already arrived in Europe. Action Aid is calling on the UK government to show leadership in the EU and commit to resettling a greater number of refugees."
The Treasury may be losing out on revenue because of the changes to stamp duty the chancellor introduced last year.
One industry expert told me people buying houses at the top end of the market - properties that cost £1m or more - are being put off by the 12% stamp duty they have to fork out on top.
The result is the market is slowing, and the Treasury’s coffers are not quite as full as they might be.
An academic I spoke to said it could have been a miscalculation by the chancellor. Or maybe political expediency, the chance to show ‘One-Nation Conservativism’ does make the richest shoulder a higher burden, even if it does cost a few quid in tax receipts.
IMHO Real test of Labour left strength won't be who is on/off the #Oldham longlist, but whether v strong Jim McMahon, seen as moderate, wins
Teenager on Scottish Labour's Trident vote
BBC 5Live
Crispin Blunt: No coherent plan for air strikes
BBC Radio 4's The World at one
However, Conservative MP Crispin Blunt who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee says the international coalition carrying out air strikes against IS targets has been "unable to put together a coherent plan".
We need and owe it to our servicemen not to ask them to put their lives at risk if there isn't the prospect of their service being used effectively."
UK should launch air strikes in Syria, says Tory MP
BBC Radio 4's The World at One
Should the UK extend air strikes to Syria? Conservative MP and Defence Committee member Johnny Mercer, who served as an army captain in Afghanistan, thinks so. He argues that it doesn't make any sense to observe the border between Syria and Iraq when IS fighters don't. "It's naive to suggest there is no military role to play in a multi-faceted approach," he says, adding that it would be targeted strikes to try to bring stability to the region.
EU poll 'may be pushed back' if 16 and 17-year olds get vote
Allegra Stratton
Newsnight Political Editor
The government may be forced to delay the EU referendum until 2017 if it loses a parliamentary vote on the electoral franchise later this month.
David Cameron has said the in-out vote will take place by the end of 2017 but is thought to prefer a date in 2016.
But the Electoral Commission told the BBC if 16 and 17 year-olds are given the vote, the poll should be delayed by as much as 12 months to register them.
The PM has said Parliament should decide the issue of the franchise.
Former Labour minister Liam Byrne has said Jeremy Corbyn MP should have accepted an invitation to speak at the CBI conference. He told the Daily Politics it was a "good idea to engage with business".
I think it would have been better to go to the CBI personally. But I don't think it's a massive deal. Our economic policy is still a work in progress. There's lots of people in the business community who want to reconnect wealth creation with social justice. We need to embrace them and build a common cause with them."
Farage attacks Osborne 'sycophancy'
UKIP leader Nigel Farage has accused the UK of "sycophancy" towards Germany as he criticised George Osborne's speech, saying the chancellor made no mention of curbing benefits for migrants, restoring powers to national Parliaments and reducing UK financial contributions to the EU.
It is quite apparent that the Conservative government are not just for 'in', they are actually for 'more'. From Osborne calling for deeper single market integration to reform of the EU's treaty framework to strengthening the euro, it sounded more like a speech from an EU Commissioner. As far as I can tell all he actually asked is for Britain to not be forced to bail out the Euro, but for further treaties to be written and for a stronger EU constitution. Who is he actually working for?"
UK policy on Syria unchanged, says Osborne
Chancellor George Osborne says reports the government dropped plans to hold a vote on UK air strikes in Syria are not true. Speaking to the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg in Germany, where he has just addressed business leaders, he said.
I've seen these stories today and the truth is nothing has changed and there has been no decision in Downing Street as has been reported. Our position is very clear - we take the fight to IS wherever we can - British pilots are doing that above the skies of Iraq."
Mr Osborne adds that the government would need MPs' approval to extend the action to Syria but ministers wouldn't seek a vote unless they knew the government would win it.
"At the moment it's not clear there is a majority for it, so as I say we continue to make that argument and when the time comes we'll put the vote to the people in the House of Commons," he adds.
Osborne coy on leadership ambitions
Asked about his own leadership ambitions, George Osborne tells BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg he's "100% focused on the job in hand" - which is "delivering the best possible deal" for Britain in Europe. Asked what's wrong with being ambitious, he replies: "I'm ambitious for Britain."
If you look at my job in the next couple of weeks, I've got to deliver a spending review so that Britain has investment in our great public services like the NHS; I've got to make sure we work with Germany on the best possible deal for the European Union; I've got to make sure with my colleagues we have the right national security strategy for our country. You know, that's what I'm focused on. That is a huge task. I'm extremely honoured that I've been asked to undertake it, but it's all-consuming."
Osborne focused on 'EU essentials'
George Osborne is in Germany toset out UK demandsfor a new deal with the EU to protect the UK economy as the eurozone becomes more closely integrated.
Put to him by BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg that the government's demands have reduced a lot in ambition, the chancellor contends that it is "focused on the essentials for Britain's national interests".
He says the government wants "the best of both worlds" which, he says, is to stay in the EU but without the "costs and burdens" of the eurozone imposed on the UK; to benefit from free movement of people but preventing migrants coming to Britain to claim benefits; to co-operate without other EU states but for the House of Commons to be sovereign and for Europe to be "a source of jobs and growth" in Europe.
This is absolutely consistent with what David Cameron spelt out when he announced the referendum. It is absolute consistent with the manifesto we put to the British people earlier this year and on which we were elected. We have said we are going to go and get the best deal for Britain."
