Women and Equalities Committee chairwoman Maria Miller has highlighted concerns about among the transgender community about overly stereotypical representation on screen, saying they didn't raise these complaints due to fears of "discrimination and publicity".

Culture minister Ed Vaizey conceded such complaints made up a "very small" fraction of Ofcom's workload - but assured MPs the regulator takes them "very seriously" and is in the process of updating its code by Spring 2016.

Labour MP Jess Philips raised concerns over the scale of online abuse received by transgender people.

The culture minister responded that he had tried to engage with online media organisations about these issues in the past, but had not found them "particularly forthcoming".

He said there should be "a clear code of conduct", and an easier way for social media users to make legitimate complaints.

He pointed out progress being made in the sector such as Ofcom's work with the industry to develop Best Practice Guidance, and said "government weight" was behind such work.

Conservative Party