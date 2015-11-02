BBC Politics Live - 2 November
Follow live coverage of the Commons and Lords
Summary
- David Cameron defends proposed new web surveillance powers
- George Osborne holds talks with his German counterpart over the UK's EU reform agenda
- Plans are announced to speed up the adoption process in England
- Senior civil servants give evidence to MPs about government support for Kids Company
- Plans to extend right to buy to housing association tenants become the first test of "English votes for English laws" as they are debated by MPs
- The Oldham West and Royton by-election, triggered by the death of Michael Meacher, will take place on 3 December - Labour says
- The government says it has lived up to its vow on Scottish devolution as it announces amendments to the Scotland Bill
Monday summary
George Osborne is to address German business leaders on Tuesday - this evening he set out some more detail on the UK's EU referendum renegotiation demands. Also tonight, a Labour minister said her party would consult the Stop the War Coalition on any vote on military action in Syria. Expect more on this on Tuesday, with the Foreign Affairs Select Committee due to give its verdict. Earlier, senior civil servants denied the collapsed Kids Company charity was given "special treatment", David Cameron defended proposed new web surveillance powers and the date for the Oldham West and Royton by-election was confirmed.
Labour 'would consult Stop the War'
Ross Hawkins
Political correspondent
Labour would consult the Stop the War coalition about any proposal to bomb Syria, a shadow foreign minister has revealed.
The announcement was made during a Westminster meeting of the campaign group that repeatedly descended into angry shouting matches.
The Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West said if the government brought forward a proposal for air strikes in Syria, Labour would ask Stop the War for their views.
The event was hosted by shadow development secretary Diane Abbott who has made clear her opposition to future strikes.
Labour's shadow foreign secretary Hilary Benn has left open the possibility that he would support military action. Stop the War is opposed to any military action and believes the US is to blame for the lack of a ceasefire in Syria.
Ms West - a member of Mr Benn's team - said:
Ms Abbott opened the meeting in a House of Commons committee room saying its purpose was to spell out a conclusive case against military action. There were frequent interruptions as members of the audience shouted at each other, and those on the stand. At one point Stop the War's Andrew Murray shouted at the veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell: "Sit down you poser." Police officers stood at the door as the room was cleared when the event ended.
Stop the War Coalition's Syria debate
BBC political correspondent tweets from the event:
'Oversight' blamed for Cameron poppy pic
Downing Street has blamed an “oversight” after a Remembrance poppy appeared to have been added to an old photo of David Cameron on the 10 Downing Street Facebook profile picture. The photo has since been deleted, but Twitter users including the Huffington Post's Paul Waugh have been highlighting the change.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said there was “an oversight on the picture” and pointed out the photo had now been changed, but would not confirm it had been digitally altered in the first place.
Monday recap
Here's a summary of the day’s main political stories.
PM's 'Photoshopped' poppy
Gordon Brown supports new Scottish Bill
BBC political correspondent tweets...
Goldsmith will seek Housing Bill amendments
BBC political correspondent tweets...
Same-sex marriage vote fails in NI assembly
A majority of Northern Ireland Assembly members have voted in favour of same-sex marriage for the first time.
But the motion has fallen due to a DUP petition of concern which requires the proposal to achieve a cross-community majority.
It is the fifth time the issue has been considered by the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that has not passed a law to introduce same-sex marriage.
Full story here
Corbyn: Trade Union Bill an 'assault on democracy'
“The Trade Union Bill is not only an attack on working people and rights at work, but on democracy itself," says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. He claims the measures in the bill will make it harder for people to stand up for themselves and pledges that Labour would reverse it if it won power.
Greens: Trade Union Bill 'a threat to society'
The Trade Union Bill, which proposes changes to the laws governing strike ballots, returns to the Commons next week. Green Party leader Natalie Bennett claims the bill "represents a threat to our society and our economy".
In a speech at a rally outside Parliament tonight in protests at the plans, which include a new threshold for strike ballots, she will say:
Caroline Lucas, the party's only MP, has said that if the bill becomes law, she is prepared to take “non-violent direct action to resist it”
Watch: Does trade union movement need a makeover?
The Daily Politics
Workers have gathered in Westminster to protest against the government's proposed changes to laws governing strikes and trade unions
In an attempt to win people round to their cause, the TUC launched a advertising campaign. After watching a clip from the film, TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady explained there were “old stereotypes” that needed to be addressed.
She was speaking to Jo Coburn and guests, Conservative Suella Fernandes and Labour’s Keir Starmer, about union powers and rules, on Monday’s Daily Politics.
Kids Company 'unusual jewel in our funding crown'
Spectator political journalist tweets...
Heavily-subscribed Housing Bill debate
BBC Parliament tweets...
Labour candidates for Oldham West and Royton by-election
Arif Ansari
Politics correspondent, BBC North West Tonight
Ex-minister regrets lack of house building
Speaking in the Commons, former Labour housing minister John Healey has said he regretted not building enough houses during his years in government.
Speaking in the Housing Bill debate in his current role as shadow housing minister, he said the lack of house building was also a flaw in the current bill being debated.
He was then asked whether he regretted the economic crisis in 2008. He said: "There were failings in the banking regulations in this country and every other country. What I do regret is that perhaps our ministers listened too hard to the party opposite that were urging us to cut the regulation of the banking sector."
Field: 'True picture' on tax credit changes needed
Work and Pensions Committee chairman Frank Field has written to George Osborne asking him to publish analysis of the impact of tax credit cuts.
The Labour MP is seeking a "detailed breakdown" of the effect on family incomes over the first five years of the policy being enacted.
Watch: Housing debate clips
Sadiq Khan questions Local Government Secretary Greg Clarke on housing stock in London:
London Mayor questions Local Government Secretary Greg Clarke on Right to Buy
Shadow Housing Minister John Healey attacks the Conservative record on house building
Watch: Emily Thornberry v Iain Duncan Smith on tax credits
'We made a judgement call' on Kids Co funding
Former Cabinet Office permanent secretary Richard Heaton is challenged further over the £4m grant to Kids Company.
Watch: Priti Patel says 'we'll take no lectures from Labour on supporting young workers'
'We were optimistic Kids Company could improve'
Former Cabinet Office permanent secretary Richard Heaton explains that when the department took responsibility for government funding for the charity, it was aware it was an "unusual charity" - in that it was "well-liked, politically", "well-connected" but had "controversial and unorthodox methods - with an "unusual" funding situation.
"We were really keen to make progress" on financial sustainability and governance, Mr Heaton says, to make sure Kids Company didn't become an "endless receiver" of government funds.
He says the £4m grant signed off in early 2015 was a "collective decision" taken in government based on achieving those criteria.
'Value for money' funding
In hindsight was your funding criteria not as tough as it should have been, the DfE permanent secretary is asked. "That is a question with hindsight we might look at", Chris Wormald replies, but he adds that at the time there was a "very thorough process" in place.
He says the funding was "value for money" at the time, as the charity was carrying out "some highly innovative work with highly vulnerable people".
Kids Company grant
BBC Newsnight's policy editor tweets...
'Public interest case' for Kids Company grant
Pressed on Kids Company funding, Chris Wormald, Department for Education permanent secretary, says there was a "reasonable public interest case" to give Kids Company a grant, despite a failed bid. He says there was a ministerial wish to do this and tells MPs "it was not a case of funding a bid that failed". It was ,he adds, "not unusual" for the government to fund a charity directly rather than through a competitive process.
Scotland Bill amendments not received yet
Tim Reid
BBC Scotland Westminster Correspondent
What went wrong at Kids Company?
High-profile charity Kids Company closed amid a row about funding and with its performance and management under close scrutiny.
Its founder, Camila Batmanghelidjh, has said there was a "malicious discrediting campaign" against the charity, while Prime Minister David Cameron said he was "sad" it had closed.
Here's a rundown of what went wrong.
Kids Company 'wasn't given special treatment'
The National Audit Office found that collapsed charity Kids Company received at least £46m of public money despite repeated concerns about how it was run.
Asked whether the charity was given special treatment, Chris Wormald says it wasn't. But he says there were "learning points" about the government's dealings with the charity, which he indicates he'll touch on later.
Also rejecting the notion of special treatment, Richard Heaton says the fact ministers chose the charity is on public record.
Civil servants quizzed over Kids Company funding
The Commons Public Accounts Committee is hearing evidence from senior civil servants about charity Kids Company, which closed amid a row about funding and with its performance and management under close scrutiny.
Up before MPs are former Cabinet Office permanent secretary Richard Heaton and Chris Wormald, Department for Education permanent secretary.
The inquiry is drawing on a forthcoming National Audit Office (NAO) report on government funding of the charity.
Meg Hillier, the Labour MP who heads the committee, starts by saying that Kids Company was "passed around Whitehall like a hot potato with tough decisions being avoided" and she wants to know whether civil servants did their job properly in assessing its viability.
Trouble brewing over council home sell-off plans?
BBC political correspondent tweets...
London mayoral candidates at housing debate
Press Association political editor tweets...
Housing Bill debate under way
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs now turn their attention to the government's Housing Bill - which is being debated at second reading in the Commons.
Communities and Local Government Minister Greg Clark sets out the bill's proposals on behalf of the government.
He tells MPs homes are more than bricks and mortar, "they shape the lives of generation after generation".
He says successive governments have failed to build enough homes and argues that the government's intent is to increase the number of homes, insisting "that is our absolute objective".
IDS: I support all Osborne proposes
Is the work and pensions secretary, Iain Duncan Smith, pleased that "sustained parliamentary and public pressure" has "forced" Chancellor George Osborne to reconsider his plans to cut tax credits, asks Labour MP David Winnick.
"Everything the chancellor proposes meets with my approval," responds Mr Duncan Smith to cheers from the Tory backbenches.
IDS on the EU exit campaign
Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith says the campaign to leave the European Union "may yet carry the day".
Mr Duncan Smith, who was once an EU rebel against the Maastricht treaty, was responding to Tory backbencher Philip Davies. Mr Davies said the only way to restrict benefits for European migrants was to leave the EU.
The minister encouraged Mr Davies to make such "powerful arguments" when the UK holds its in-out referendum, adding:
Minister: Releasing details of benefit suicides would be 'unlawful'
Priti Patel, the employment minister , has said it would be "unlawful" to publish information on the number of suicides that have occurred after benefits have been reduced. The question was asked by Callum McCaig from the SNP.
Watch: David Cameron defends web surveillance powers
Watch: Is security or privacy more important?
The Daily Politics
The Investigatory Powers Bill is due before Parliament on Wednesday in a bid to update the law to allow police and security services to access communications data.
It replaces the Communications Data Bill, dubbed the ‘snoopers charter' by critics, that failed through opposition from the Liberal Democrats in the coalition era.
Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price lacks the tools of James Bond, but took the mood box – an unscientific test with a plastic bin and balls - to see what voters decide when asked if privacy or security was the most important factor.
By-election date confirmed
GMB attacks Labour Trident vote
Norman Smith
Assistant political editor
The Scottish Labour Party has been accused of "Alice in Wonderland" politics over its vote to scrap Trident.
The GMB union in Scotland said Scottish Labour needed to "get real" over the 40,000 defence jobs that would be at risk.
In a statement the union described the decision as "Alice in Wonderland politics promising pie in the sky alternative jobs for workers who are vital to our national security".
The GMB said it would not "play politics" with defence workers' jobs.
Meanwhile the Unite union played down the prospect of reversing its support for Trident in the wake of the Scottish vote.
Scottish members of Unite backed the motion to scrap Trident.
However a spokesman for Unite said the union's policy could only be altered at annual conference in the summer.
Watch: Women and men debate - Phillips v Davies
The Daily Politics
Clips of Labour's Jess Phillips and the Conservatives' Philip Davies debating equality days for men and women have been in the news for several days.
The pair continued their debate on the Daily Politics when they spoke to Jo Coburn about the merits of special days and debates for issues and services that affect each half of the population.