BBC Politics Live - 2 November

Follow live coverage of the Commons and Lords with Westminster Live

Summary

  1. David Cameron defends proposed new web surveillance powers
  2. George Osborne holds talks with his German counterpart over the UK's EU reform agenda
  3. Plans are announced to speed up the adoption process in England
  4. Senior civil servants give evidence to MPs about government support for Kids Company
  5. Plans to extend right to buy to housing association tenants become the first test of "English votes for English laws" as they are debated by MPs
  6. The Oldham West and Royton by-election, triggered by the death of Michael Meacher, will take place on 3 December - Labour says
  7. The government says it has lived up to its vow on Scottish devolution as it announces amendments to the Scotland Bill

Live Reporting

By Pippa Simm, Rajdeep Sandhu and Izin Akhabau

All times stated are UK

Monday summary

George Osborne is to address German business leaders on Tuesday - this evening he set out some more detail on the UK's EU referendum renegotiation demands. Also tonight, a Labour minister said her party would consult the Stop the War Coalition on any vote on military action in Syria. Expect more on this on Tuesday, with the Foreign Affairs Select Committee due to give its verdict. Earlier, senior civil servants denied the collapsed Kids Company charity was given "special treatment", David Cameron defended proposed new web surveillance powers and the date for the Oldham West and Royton by-election was confirmed.

Labour 'would consult Stop the War'

Ross Hawkins

Political correspondent

View more on twitter

Labour would consult the Stop the War coalition about any proposal to bomb Syria, a shadow foreign minister has revealed.

The announcement was made during a Westminster meeting of the campaign group that repeatedly descended into angry shouting matches.

The Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West said if the government brought forward a proposal for air strikes in Syria, Labour would ask Stop the War for their views.

The event was hosted by shadow development secretary Diane Abbott who has made clear her opposition to future strikes.

Labour's shadow foreign secretary Hilary Benn has left open the possibility that he would support military action. Stop the War is opposed to any military action and believes the US is to blame for the lack of a ceasefire in Syria.

Ms West - a member of Mr Benn's team - said:

In terms of Britain's role as the opposition we haven't seen a proposal. Obviously in the summer before Russia was involved we were thinking the government might bring forward a proposal and we were preparing mentally for that. However since September 30 I think that's more remote and obviously if that proposal does come forward then we will need to speak to you and talk to you about what your view on that is."

Ms Abbott opened the meeting in a House of Commons committee room saying its purpose was to spell out a conclusive case against military action. There were frequent interruptions as members of the audience shouted at each other, and those on the stand. At one point Stop the War's Andrew Murray shouted at the veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell: "Sit down you poser." Police officers stood at the door as the room was cleared when the event ended.

Stop the War Coalition's Syria debate

BBC political correspondent tweets from the event:

Ross Hawkins

rosschawkins

Diane Abbott due to speak at Stop the War event in parl. Briefing here blames US for lack of Syria ceasefire.

Shad DFID sec Diane Abbott tells meeting UK shdn't bomb Syria. Shad foreign sec Hilary Benn hasn't ruled it out. theguardian.com/commentisfree/…

Ross Hawkins

rosschawkins

Shad DFID sec Diane Abbott tells meeting UK shdn't bomb Syria. Shad foreign sec Hilary Benn hasn't ruled it out. theguardian.com/commentisfree/…

Woman matches out shouting: It makes me sick the patronising arrogance of the Stop the War coalition

Ross Hawkins

rosschawkins

Woman matches out shouting: It makes me sick the patronising arrogance of the Stop the War coalition

View more on twitter
'Oversight' blamed for Cameron poppy pic

Downing Street has blamed an “oversight” after a Remembrance poppy appeared to have been added to an old photo of David Cameron on the 10 Downing Street Facebook profile picture. The photo has since been deleted, but Twitter users including the Huffington Post's Paul Waugh have been highlighting the change.

Tweet by Paul Waugh
Twitter @paulwaugh

A Downing Street spokeswoman said there was “an oversight on the picture” and pointed out the photo had now been changed, but would not confirm it had been digitally altered in the first place.

Monday recap

Here's a summary of the day’s main political stories.

  • David Cameron defends proposed new web surveillance powers, saying the internet cannot become a "safe space" for terrorists and criminals
  • British and German economies are the "beating heart" of Europe, George Osborne has said as he heads to Berlin for talks on reforming the EU
  • Plans to give housing association tenants the right to buy their homes are the first test of "English votes for English laws", as MPs debate the Housing Bill in the Commons
  • MPs are questioning Department for Education secretary Chris Wormald and former Cabinet Office permanent secretary Richard Heaton over government funding for collapsed charity Kids Company
  • The government says it wants to speed up the adoption process "so children are placed in a loving home as soon as possible"
  • A majority of Northern Ireland Assembly members have voted in favour of same-sex marriage for the first time but the motion fell due to a DUP petition of concern which requires the proposal to achieve a cross-community majority
  • Senior Labour figures at Westminster have sought to play down the significance of a vote by the Scottish party to scrap Trident
  • Scotland Office Secretary David Mundell has said changes to the Scotland Bill will make it clear "beyond any reasonable doubt" that the UK government has delivered on the vow of more powers for Holyrood

PM's 'Photoshopped' poppy

No.10 photoshop a poppy onto old pic of David Cameron. (h/t @dylanhm) Imagine if Lab had done this to Corbyn pic..?
No.10 photoshop a poppy onto old pic of David Cameron. (h/t @dylanhm) Imagine if Lab had done this to Corbyn pic..?
No.10 photoshop a poppy onto old pic of David Cameron. (h/t @dylanhm) Imagine if Lab had done this to Corbyn pic..?

Paul Waugh

paulwaugh

No.10 photoshop a poppy onto old pic of David Cameron. (h/t @dylanhm) Imagine if Lab had done this to Corbyn pic..?

Gordon Brown supports new Scottish Bill

BBC political correspondent tweets...

Goldsmith will seek Housing Bill amendments

BBC political correspondent tweets...

Same-sex marriage vote fails in NI assembly

Gay marriage
Getty Images

A majority of Northern Ireland Assembly members have voted in favour of same-sex marriage for the first time.

But the motion has fallen due to a DUP petition of concern which requires the proposal to achieve a cross-community majority.

It is the fifth time the issue has been considered by the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that has not passed a law to introduce same-sex marriage.

Full story here

Corbyn: Trade Union Bill an 'assault on democracy'

“The Trade Union Bill is not only an attack on working people and rights at work, but on democracy itself," says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. He claims the measures in the bill will make it harder for people to stand up for themselves and pledges that Labour would reverse it if it won power.

It is not only an assault on the basic right to strike, a cornerstone of democratic rights around the world, but on the fabric of democracy, including the Labour Party and political opposition. I urge all MPs to listen to their constituents and oppose this damaging and punitive bill.

Greens: Trade Union Bill 'a threat to society'

Union members demonstrating in London
Getty Images

The Trade Union Bill, which proposes changes to the laws governing strike ballots, returns to the Commons next week. Green Party leader Natalie Bennett claims the bill "represents a threat to our society and our economy".

In a speech at a rally outside Parliament tonight in protests at the plans, which include a new threshold for strike ballots, she will say:

Caroline Lucas, the party's only MP, has said that if the bill becomes law, she is prepared to take “non-violent direct action to resist it”

It is a savage and vindictive assault on UK employment rights and attempts to remove protections enshrined in international conventions.

Watch: Does trade union movement need a makeover?

The Daily Politics

TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady on union powers

Workers have gathered in Westminster to protest against the government's proposed changes to laws governing strikes and trade unions

In an attempt to win people round to their cause, the TUC launched a advertising campaign. After watching a clip from the film, TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady explained there were “old stereotypes” that needed to be addressed.

She was speaking to Jo Coburn and guests, Conservative Suella Fernandes and Labour’s Keir Starmer, about union powers and rules, on Monday’s Daily Politics.

Kids Company 'unusual jewel in our funding crown'

Spectator political journalist tweets...

Heavily-subscribed Housing Bill debate

BBC Parliament tweets...

Labour candidates for Oldham West and Royton by-election

Arif Ansari

Politics correspondent, BBC North West Tonight

Ex-minister regrets lack of house building

John Healey
BBC

Speaking in the Commons, former Labour housing minister John Healey has said he regretted not building enough houses during his years in government.

Speaking in the Housing Bill debate in his current role as shadow housing minister, he said the lack of house building was also a flaw in the current bill being debated.

I regret that we didn't do enough, just like the last five years of this government, to make sure where homes were sold, council homes were sold, there was enough funding to make sure they could be fully replaced, one for one, like for like, in the local area in which they were lost."

John HealeyFormer Labour housing minister

He was then asked whether he regretted the economic crisis in 2008. He said: "There were failings in the banking regulations in this country and every other country. What I do regret is that perhaps our ministers listened too hard to the party opposite that were urging us to cut the regulation of the banking sector."

Field: 'True picture' on tax credit changes needed

Work and Pensions Committee chairman Frank Field has written to George Osborne asking him to publish analysis of the impact of tax credit cuts.

The Labour MP is seeking a "detailed breakdown" of the effect on family incomes over the first five years of the policy being enacted.

The high level of cross-party concern on this issue has become very clear over the past couple of weeks, yet we still have no clear picture of what the net effect of these combined changes will be on the 3.2 million families, many on low incomes, who will be affected. It is impossible for members to represent the interests of their constituents without this information, and we call on the government to provide the true picture urgently."

Frank FieldWork and pensions committee chairman
Watch: Housing debate clips

Sadiq Khan questions Local Government Secretary Greg Clarke on housing stock in London:

Sadiq Khan questions Local Government Secretary Greg Clarke on housing stock in London

London Mayor questions Local Government Secretary Greg Clarke on Right to Buy

London Mayor questions Local Government Secretary on Right to Buy

Shadow Housing Minister John Healey attacks the Conservative record on house building

Shadow Housing Minister John Healey attacks the Conservative record on house building
Watch: Emily Thornberry v Iain Duncan Smith on tax credits

Emily Thornberry questions Employment Minister on 'considerable disquiet' over tax credits
'We made a judgement call' on Kids Co funding

Richard Heaton
BBC

Former Cabinet Office permanent secretary Richard Heaton is challenged further over the £4m grant to Kids Company.

We thought that if we funded them the entire sum up front we could get out of this a sustainable organisation which would be free of government funding and would have a decent outcomes measurement at heart."

We went into that with our eyes open. We made a judgement, I made a judgement call, that that was an acceptable use of public money. In hindsight would we have made a different choice? It's hard to say but it wasn't an overly optimistic case we were making, it was a properly-measured decision."

Watch: Priti Patel says 'we'll take no lectures from Labour on supporting young workers'

Tories say 'no lectures or lessons' needed from Labour on supporting young workers
'We were optimistic Kids Company could improve'

Former Cabinet Office permanent secretary Richard Heaton explains that when the department took responsibility for government funding for the charity, it was aware it was an "unusual charity" - in that it was "well-liked, politically", "well-connected" but had "controversial and unorthodox methods - with an "unusual" funding situation.

"We were really keen to make progress" on financial sustainability and governance, Mr Heaton says, to make sure Kids Company didn't become an "endless receiver" of government funds.

He says the £4m grant signed off in early 2015 was a "collective decision" taken in government based on achieving those criteria.

We were more optimistic at the beginning of 2015 than we have been six months later."

'Value for money' funding

Chris Wormald
BBC

In hindsight was your funding criteria not as tough as it should have been, the DfE permanent secretary is asked. "That is a question with hindsight we might look at", Chris Wormald replies, but he adds that at the time there was a "very thorough process" in place.

He says the funding was "value for money" at the time, as the charity was carrying out "some highly innovative work with highly vulnerable people".

Kids Company grant

BBC Newsnight's policy editor tweets...

'Public interest case' for Kids Company grant

Chris Wormald and Richard Heaton
BBC

Pressed on Kids Company funding, Chris Wormald, Department for Education permanent secretary, says there was a "reasonable public interest case" to give Kids Company a grant, despite a failed bid. He says there was a ministerial wish to do this and tells MPs "it was not a case of funding a bid that failed". It was ,he adds, "not unusual" for the government to fund a charity directly rather than through a competitive process. 

Scotland Bill amendments not received yet

Tim Reid

BBC Scotland Westminster Correspondent

What went wrong at Kids Company?

Kids Company closed
PA

High-profile charity Kids Company closed amid a row about funding and with its performance and management under close scrutiny.

Its founder, Camila Batmanghelidjh, has said there was a "malicious discrediting campaign" against the charity, while Prime Minister David Cameron said he was "sad" it had closed.

Here's a rundown of what went wrong.

Kids Company 'wasn't given special treatment'

Chris Wormald, permanent secretary at the Department of Education
BBC

The National Audit Office found that collapsed charity Kids Company received at least £46m of public money despite repeated concerns about how it was run.

Asked whether the charity was given special treatment, Chris Wormald says it wasn't. But he says there were "learning points" about the government's dealings with the charity, which he indicates he'll touch on later.

Also rejecting the notion of special treatment, Richard Heaton says the fact ministers chose the charity is on public record.

Civil servants quizzed over Kids Company funding

Chris Wormald (left) and Richard Heaton (right)
BBC

The Commons Public Accounts Committee is hearing evidence from senior civil servants about charity Kids Company, which closed amid a row about funding and with its performance and management under close scrutiny.

Up before MPs are former Cabinet Office permanent secretary Richard Heaton and Chris Wormald, Department for Education permanent secretary.

The inquiry is drawing on a forthcoming National Audit Office (NAO) report on government funding of the charity.  

Meg Hillier, the Labour MP who heads the committee, starts by saying that Kids Company was "passed around Whitehall like a hot potato with tough decisions being avoided" and she wants to know whether civil servants did their job properly in assessing its viability.

Trouble brewing over council home sell-off plans?

BBC political correspondent tweets...

London mayoral candidates at housing debate

Press Association political editor tweets...

Housing Bill debate under way

House of Commons

Parliament

Greg Clark
BBC

MPs now turn their attention to the government's Housing Bill - which is being debated at second reading in the Commons.

Communities and Local Government Minister Greg Clark sets out the bill's proposals on behalf of the government. 

He tells MPs homes are more than bricks and mortar, "they shape the lives of generation after generation".

He says successive governments have failed to build enough homes and argues that the government's intent is to increase the number of homes, insisting "that is our absolute objective".

IDS: I support all Osborne proposes

Iain Duncan Smith
BBC

Is the work and pensions secretary, Iain Duncan Smith, pleased that "sustained parliamentary and public pressure" has "forced" Chancellor George Osborne to reconsider his plans to cut tax credits, asks Labour MP David Winnick.

"Everything the chancellor proposes meets with my approval," responds Mr Duncan Smith to cheers from the Tory backbenches.

IDS on the EU exit campaign

Iain Duncan Smith
BBC

Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith says the campaign to leave the European Union "may yet carry the day".

Mr Duncan Smith, who was once an EU rebel against the Maastricht treaty, was responding to Tory backbencher Philip Davies. Mr Davies said the only way to restrict benefits for European migrants was to leave the EU.

The minister encouraged Mr Davies to make such "powerful arguments" when the UK holds its in-out referendum, adding:

I am sure, no doubt under his rhetoric he may yet carry the day."

Minister: Releasing details of benefit suicides would be 'unlawful'

Priti Patel, the employment minister , has said it would be "unlawful" to publish information on the number of suicides that have occurred after benefits have been reduced. The question was asked by Callum McCaig from the SNP.

Priti Patel
BBC

The information commissioner has considered this very issue and has upheld the department's decision not to publish these because of the level of personal information that is contained, and for that reason it would be unlawful to release this information."

Watch: David Cameron defends web surveillance powers

David Cameron defends proposed new web surveillance powers during his interview on ITV's This Morning

Watch: Is security or privacy more important?

The Daily Politics

The Investigatory Powers Bill is due before Parliament on Wednesday in a bid to update the law to allow police and security services to access communications data. 

It replaces the Communications Data Bill, dubbed the ‘snoopers charter' by critics, that failed through opposition from the Liberal Democrats in the coalition era.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price lacks the tools of James Bond, but took the mood box – an unscientific test with a plastic bin and balls - to see what voters decide when asked if privacy or security was the most important factor.

Daily Politics mood box: security or privacy choice
By-election date confirmed

Rosie Winterton, Opposition Chief Whip has moved the writ for the Oldham West and Royton by-election which will take place on Thursday 3 Dec

Labour Whips

labourwhips

Rosie Winterton, Opposition Chief Whip has moved the writ for the Oldham West and Royton by-election which will take place on Thursday 3 Dec

GMB attacks Labour Trident vote

Norman Smith

Assistant political editor

Trident
PA

The Scottish Labour Party has been accused of "Alice in Wonderland" politics over its vote to scrap Trident.

The GMB union in Scotland said Scottish Labour needed to "get real" over the 40,000 defence jobs that would be at risk.

In a statement the union described the decision as "Alice in Wonderland politics promising pie in the sky alternative jobs for workers who are vital to our national security".

The GMB said it would not "play politics" with defence workers' jobs.

Meanwhile the Unite union played down the prospect of reversing its support for Trident in the wake of the Scottish vote.

Scottish members of Unite backed the motion to scrap Trident.

However a spokesman for Unite said the union's policy could only be altered at annual conference in the summer.

Watch: Women and men debate - Phillips v Davies

The Daily Politics

Clips of Labour's Jess Phillips and the Conservatives' Philip Davies debating equality days for men and women have been in the news for several days.

The pair continued their debate on the Daily Politics when they spoke to Jo Coburn about the merits of special days and debates for issues and services that affect each half of the population.

Equality: Jess Phillips and Philip Davies on men and women's days
