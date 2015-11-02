Labour would consult the Stop the War coalition about any proposal to bomb Syria, a shadow foreign minister has revealed.

The announcement was made during a Westminster meeting of the campaign group that repeatedly descended into angry shouting matches.

The Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West said if the government brought forward a proposal for air strikes in Syria, Labour would ask Stop the War for their views.

The event was hosted by shadow development secretary Diane Abbott who has made clear her opposition to future strikes.

Labour's shadow foreign secretary Hilary Benn has left open the possibility that he would support military action. Stop the War is opposed to any military action and believes the US is to blame for the lack of a ceasefire in Syria.

Ms West - a member of Mr Benn's team - said:

In terms of Britain's role as the opposition we haven't seen a proposal. Obviously in the summer before Russia was involved we were thinking the government might bring forward a proposal and we were preparing mentally for that. However since September 30 I think that's more remote and obviously if that proposal does come forward then we will need to speak to you and talk to you about what your view on that is."

Ms Abbott opened the meeting in a House of Commons committee room saying its purpose was to spell out a conclusive case against military action. There were frequent interruptions as members of the audience shouted at each other, and those on the stand. At one point Stop the War's Andrew Murray shouted at the veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell: "Sit down you poser." Police officers stood at the door as the room was cleared when the event ended.