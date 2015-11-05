Politics Live: Wednesday 4 November 2015
- David Cameron and Jeremy Corbyn clash over tax credits at Prime Minister's Questions
- Home Secretary sets out details of the draft Investigatory Powers Bill
- The government says Sinai plane crash may have been caused by a bomb
- UK-bound flights from Sharm el-Sheikh have been delayed amid the concerns
McCloughlin on Egypt flights delay
Safety our priority, says UK transport secretary
Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin says the safety of British citizens "will always be the priority" for the government and the delay to flights from Sharm to the UK will "allow us time to ensure that the right security measures are in place" at the airport. When the review is completed to the UK's satisfaction, flights will be allowed to depart, he tells the BBC.
Travel advice not changed
Downing Street says the Foreign Office's advice for travel to Egypt has not changed as a result of tonight's developments. While it advises against all travel to North Sinai and all but essential travel to large parts of South Sinai, it points out that more than 900,000 British nationals visit Egypt every year and most of these trips are trouble-free.
Will UK spy bill risk exposing people's porn habits?
After weeks of conflicting reports, the draft Investigatory Powers Bill has been revealed.
It represents the UK government's attempt to update and tidy up the powers the authorities have to delve into the public's data to combat crime.
It is a huge document - but at its heart is the argument it is illogical officials can scan through itemised lists of the phone calls people make but not the websites and chat apps they use.
So, the bill proposes the authorities be given the right to retrospectively check people's "internet connection records" without having to obtain a warrant.
More here.
Flight halt 'right action', says Keith Vaz
Home Affairs Committee chairman Keith Vaz says the prime minister has taken "the right course of action" in delaying flights from Sharm el-Sheikh to the UK but adds that the resort is one of the most popular destinations for British holidaymakers in the world and the situation must be kept under constant review.
The Labour MP says the developments are "deeply concerning" and "very serious". He suggests that British security experts could use their expertise to advise their counterparts in Egypt as they did in Tunisia after the terrorist attacks in Sousse earlier this year.
BA response to Egyptian statement
British Airways, whose next flight to Sharm is due to depart tomorrow morning, has issued a statement: "Things are moving fast and we are waiting for the government to update later in the evening," it said.
Norman Smith: No intelligence of specific threat
The statement comes on the day that Egyptian president President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi arrived in London for a visit.
The BBC's Christian Fraser says he understands that the statement may have been delayed to ensure the language was appropriate, mindful of the potential damage to the Egyptian tourist industry.
About 2,000 British holidaymakers are currently in the Egyptian resort and two flights are scheduled to leave for Sharm from Gatwick tomorrow morning.
BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith says he understands that the decision to halt flights was not based on any intelligence of a specific threat but amid growing conviction that the Russian airliner was "brought down by a bomb" and awareness that security at Sharm airport needs to be beefed up.
More on Egyptian flights statement
The government says the delay on flights from Sharm el-Sheikh to the UK is "temporary" and will remain in place pending an assessment by British aviation security experts who are currently travelling to Egypt. That review is expected to be concluded tonight. It says there are no UK flights leaving for the Egyptian resort this evening.
Terror watchdog reacts to surveillance plans
David Anderson QC, the independent reviewer of terror laws, says the new draft Investigatory Power Bill "puts Parliament in charge". Writing on his website, he said:
Mr Anderson, who called for a new law in a report in June, says not everyone will be happy at the powers given to the authorities, and that "opinions will differ" over whether the safeguards are enough. There should be "no question" of the judges "operating as rubber stamps", he says. He's now speaking on BBC Radio 4's PM programme.
BreakingFlights from Egyptian resort to UK 'delayed'
The government has said that flights from Egyptian resort Sharm-el-Sheikh to Britain due to leave this evening will be delayed as a security precaution in the aftermath of the fatal crash of a Russian airliner last weekend. In a statement, Downing Street said:
Call for 'urgency procedure' to be clarified
Here's a legal viewpoint on the government's plans from Marc Dautlich, a partner at solicitors Pinsent Masons. He says:
Is data retention legal?
Reaction to data retention and surveillance plans
New surveillance law 'should be unthinkable in a modern democracy'
Responding to the draft Investigatory Powers Bill, the Web Foundation, set up by World Wide Web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee, says the government has failed on its promise that the bill would be "clear, comprehensible, and included "world leading" oversight. Anne Jellema, CEO, said:
'No change' on UK's EU benefits aims
Huffington Post political editor tweets...
Earlier we reported that the Cabinet Secretary Sir Jeremy Heywood is understood to have advised ministers that any attempt to ban EU migrants from claiming tax credits for four years - as part of negotiations on the UK's membership of the EU - could be deemed illegal. It appears that Downing Street has now responded.
Labour seeking 'further safeguards' on bulk collection of data
Andy Burnham, Labour's shadow home secretary, has welcomed the government's new proposals on surveillance. He told BBC News the "safety of our constituents" was more important than "party politics".
He backed the continued involvement of the home secretary in the authorisation of warrants, saying Theresa May had "got the balance right" between politicians and the judiciary.
But he said "further safeguards" were needed on the bulk collection of data and that he would be pushing for changes to be made to the legislation as it progressed through parliament.
How much power will the judges have?
BBC deputy political editor tweets...
US data whistleblower Edward Snowden's view
Chakrabarti: Surveillance plans 'not acceptable'
Shami Chakrabarti, from the campaign group Liberty, is scathing of the government's data retention and web surveillance plans, saying she totally disagrees with Labour, who are arguing they strike the right balance. She says the new powers would effectively legitimise "hacking" by the state and "turn us all into suspects". The proposals, as they stand, envisage a "very limited role" for judges which she characterises as a "rubber-stamping exercise" rather than proper judicial authorisation.
Cameron eighth in global influence league
David Cameron is the eighth most powerful person in the world, according to Forbes magazine's annual league table. The prime minister moves up two places after his general election victory, having dropped out of the top ten totally two years ago. Russian President Vladimir Putin remains top of the tree but German Chancellor Angela Merkel moves into second, relegating US President Barack Obama into third. Chinese President Xi Jinping is ranked fifth, behind Pope Francis in fourth. According to the magazine, the rankings are based on the degree of influence that people have "in more than one sphere" and "how actively they wield their power to change the world" as well as the financial resources at their disposal.
Lords review panel announced
Last week a government-commissioned review into the powers of the House of Lords was announced, after peers voted down the government's tax credit proposals. It will be led by former Lords leader Lord Strathclyde.
In a written ministerial statement, the current leader of the Lords, Baroness Stowell, announced the make-up of the panel of experts that will work alongside him. They include:
The review is expected to conclude by Christmas.
Labour: Channel 4 sale would be 'reckless'
Labour has accused the government of misleading the public over whether it intends to privatise Channel 4 after David Cameron told MPs that "all options" - including some form of private investment - should be considered to safeguard the broadcaster's future. Shadow culture secretary Michael Dugher said.
Paterson's concerns over surveillance plans
Former Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Paterson says he wants to have a "very close look" at what the home secretary is proposing about the role of judges in authorising access to suspected criminals' online communications and internet activity. The MP, who says he had to consider similar requests during his time in Belfast, says the whole point of a warrant-based system is to protect the public and he is worried that making unelected and accountable judges, rather than politicians, the ultimate arbiter of this will "spoil a system that works".
PMQs: PM's pun 'airbrushed'
PMQs reaction: 'Pooterish and pointless'
Some more reaction to Prime Minister's Questions. Writing for ConservativeHome, Andrew Gimson suggests Jeremy Corbyn is more and more starting to resemble Mr Pooter - the fictional character from the comic novel Diary of a Nobody teased for his sense of self-importance. While the Labour leader's desire to stay true to his principles and rise above the political fray is "admirable and amiable", he says by "renouncing wit", the Labour leader has had the effect of putting the prime minister under no real pressure. Meanwhile, in the Spectator, Isabel Hardman suggests the session was "pointless" with nothing new learnt about tax credits or much else besides. While Jeremy Corbyn has become adept at staring down boisterous Conservative backbenchers in the manner of a primary school teacher and "has largely taken control of the management of the Chamber’s behaviour", she says he has made little inroads in terms of policy breakthroughs or discomfiting David Cameron.
Salmond criticises lack of Iraq Inquiry statement
As the statement concludes, former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond raises a point of order with the Commons Speaker to criticise the government for not making a Commons statement on the Iraq Inquiry delays.
He suggests the decision not to do so is a "offence, which I believe to be considerable" to the families of British service personnel who died in the war.
Meanwhile, the DUP's Ian Paisley complains there has been "not a squeak", "naff all" from the government about yesterday's announcement that the Michelin tyre factory in Ballymena, County Antrim, is to close in 2018 with the loss of 860 jobs.
He says a convention appears to be arising in the Commons that Northern Ireland "has become once again, a place apart".
Analysis, by BBC home affairs correspondent
Surveillance bill includes internet records storage
To recap, Theresa May has announced that internet firms will have to store data on what people access online for a year, under new surveillance law plans.
At the same time, ministers are proposing senior judges will have unprecedented powers to block operations to intercept communications.
The draft Investigatory Powers Bill aims to completely overhaul how police and security agencies use covert powers to detect and stop crime.
Local councils will not have power to see Internet connection records under the new surveillance powers
Here's our story
Vaz's concerns over communications data collection
Home Affairs Committee chairman Keith Vaz told Theresa May that while he welcomed additional judicial scrutiny on surveillance warrants, "who will train the judges to deal with this very, very complex area?". He also raised concerns about what data would be collected under the new plans. Noting Mrs May likened it to an itemised phone bill, the Labour MP said:
"Speak for yourself", someone could be heard shouting from the green benches - which Mrs May quipped was the "right response".
'No substantial new powers', insists May
Labour MP David Winnick says he's worried about “excessive powers” being given to the security and intelligence agencies, and adds that the bill could be "a bitter blow" for civil liberties.
Mrs May tells him there are "no substantial new powers" in the bill, which largely brings together existing powers in a "much clearer, more comprehensible" form.
She says the only new power is with regards to retention of internet connection records (which Mrs May earlier explained is "a record of the communications service that a person has used, not a record of every web page they have accessed"), and the "limited access" to them.
Yvette Cooper welcomes surveillance warrant process
House of Commons
Parliament
Former shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper, who was a Labour leadership contender, welcomes the plans for judicial authorisation of surveillance warrants and Mrs May's statements on transparency. But she seeks clarity over the proposed new Investigatory Powers Commissioner, and who it will be accountable to.
Mrs May says the appointment will be made by the prime minister. She says existing commissioners report annually and adds that she would expect the new post holder to "make recommendations... and make public their views on the processes they see".
Reviewing Prime Minister's Questions, BBC political correspondent Ben Wright says Jeremy Corbyn doesn't look like he enjoys the weekly clash "one bit".
Grant Shapps defends the noisy barracking during the session, suggesting it is one of the reasons PMQs is so popular.