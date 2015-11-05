Thinkstock

After weeks of conflicting reports, the draft Investigatory Powers Bill has been revealed.

It represents the UK government's attempt to update and tidy up the powers the authorities have to delve into the public's data to combat crime.

It is a huge document - but at its heart is the argument it is illogical officials can scan through itemised lists of the phone calls people make but not the websites and chat apps they use.

So, the bill proposes the authorities be given the right to retrospectively check people's "internet connection records" without having to obtain a warrant.

