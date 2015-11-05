Politics Live: Question Time

Andrew Neil rounds up the political week with Alan Johnson and Michael Portillo. They are later joined by Miranda Green on the big red sofas.

Shami Chakrabarti gives her take on why she thinks the public should be scared about the new powers in the Investigatory Powers Bill and why this level of government intrusion is not acceptable in a modern democracy.

Journalist and broadcaster Jane Moore (below) reviews the political week in a film, before actress Maureen Lipman looks at claims of politics being style over substance.Watch the programme live on BBC1 from 23:35, or on the Live Coverage tab above.