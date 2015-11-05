Politics Live: Question Time
Summary
- Rolling coverage of all the day's political developments and key clips from BBC output
- Downing Street confirms flights to return from Sharm el-Sheikh to the UK tomorrow
- Further details emerge of government's plans to monitor online activity
- Some of Jeremy Corbyn's critics in the Parliamentary Labour Party seize key positions
- Justine Greening and Chuka Umunna among the BBC Question Time panel
By Tom Moseley and Trevor Timpson
All times stated are UK
Thursday summary
That's it for Question Time - This Week is coming up on BBC One.
Earlier today, Downing Street said airlines would start to bring back Britons from Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh on Friday. Some of Jeremy Corbyn's critics in the Parliamentary Labour Party seized key policy-making positions, and there have been anti-capitalist protests in central London.
Final question on school tests
Are schools becoming "joyless exam factories" is the last question, following the debate about tests for seven-year-olds in primary schools in England.
Londoners 'dominate' housing debate
'Challenging' police cuts: Greening
Police forces are running more effectively, says Justine Greening. Cuts are "challenging and difficult" she says but adds that "sustainable" and "affordable" funding levels are needed. Crime overall has fallen, she says.
Coming up on This Week
Andrew Neil rounds up the political week with Alan Johnson and Michael Portillo. They are later joined by Miranda Green on the big red sofas.
Shami Chakrabarti gives her take on why she thinks the public should be scared about the new powers in the Investigatory Powers Bill and why this level of government intrusion is not acceptable in a modern democracy.
Journalist and broadcaster Jane Moore reviews the political week in a film, before actress Maureen Lipman looks at claims of politics being style over substance.
Housing policy has been a 'catastrophe'
"It's quite plain that our housing policy in this country has been a catastrophe for many years", says Peter Hitchens. Successive governments have tried to cover up their failure by "pumping up housing bubbles", he says.
'Unexpected' backing
Umunna backs rent controls
Chuka Umunna says he would vote in favour of rent controls. Would Jeremy Corbyn be with you on that, he is asked - "I think so, yes". A man in the audience who works in the London property market says the government's Help to Buy scheme is a "failure".
'Crocodile tears' on housing
Spare us the "crocodile tears" on housing costs, a man in the audience tells Chuka Umunna, accusing Labour and the Conservatives of selling off council houses. Mr Umunna doesn't accept that. Justine Greening says it's important for young people to be able to get on the property ladder, and is met with murmurs of discontent. She sets out what the government is doing to help people get onto the property ladder, including building more houses. She and Mr Umunna then trade stats about the number of new homes being built.
Intervention: The 'key question'
Chuka Umunna says he doesn't have any principle objection to military intervention: "But I think the key question is whether it can saves and make a positive difference,"
On the whole, he says, you would want a UN resolution backing the intervention.
'Half a strategy' in Syria
Justine Greening says the government has "half a strategy" in tackling so-called Islamic State as it is able to carry out air strikes in Iraq but not in Syria. That is why the government is looking for a consensus in the House of Commons to intervene in Syria, she says.
This week a Commons committee urged ministers not to press ahead with air strikes.
'Everyone's right, nobody's wrong'
Junior doctors row
Chuka Umunna says he doesn't support strike action but is certainly not going to condemn doctors for doing it. This leads to a clash with Victoria Coren Mitchell, who accuses him of an "I love everyone, everyone's right, nobody's wrong" attitude. Doctors have to go on strike, she says. The Labour MP says people in his constituency depend on medical treatment, saying her comment "sounds good - it will get a clap but in the end it's not going to do anything".
'Get round the table'
Justine Greening says the government is trying to provide a seven-day NHS service and prevent doctors from being overworked. Clearly an agreement has not yet been reached she says, urging them to "get round the table".
Labour by-election candidate chosen
Doctors' row background
Question Time under way
We're up and running in Tottenham. On the panel are International Development Secretary Justine Greening, Labour's Chuka Umunna, journalist Peter Hitchens, broadcaster Victoria Coren Mitchell, and Green Party peer Jenny Jones.
MPs condemn dog meat trade
Conservative MP Simon Hoare expressed sympathy for Mr Flello's motion but but warned against telling other countries what to do.
"If we go down a cultural imperialist route, as desirable as the outcome might be, I am tempted to think that there would be a very fierce backlash against that," he added.
MPs condemn 'barbaric' dog meat trade
Commons debated the issue earlier
The government is to write to British embassies in countries where dog meat is consumed urging them to suggest ways to improve animal welfare in the trade.
Foreign Office Minister James Duddridge made the commitment in a Commons debate as MPs described the industry as "inhumane" and "disgusting".
Labour MP Rob Flello said other countries' traditions could not be a "smokescreen" for "barbaric" practices.
He called for action to stop an annual dog meat festival in south-west China.
London protest latest
Protesters clash with police at anti-capitalist demo
Police have clashed with protesters at an anti-capitalist rally in central London.
Thousands gathered at Parliament Square for the Million Mask March, many wearing the "Guido" masks of the Anonymous hacking group.
A police car was set alight and its windscreen smashed near Green Park.
Mounted officers formed a barrier against a densely packed crowd on The Mall with people chanting anti-inequality slogans.
Some protesters were treated for bloody injuries and were given first aid at the scene.
BreakingFlights from Sharm el-Sheikh to resume tomorrow
Downing Street statement
Number 10 has just said:
The government advised Britons to check with flight operators and said extra security measures would be in place, with hold luggage transported separately. Outbound flights from the UK to Sharm remain suspended, the government said, with the Foreign Office advising against all but essential air travel to or from the destination.
Protest march at Westminster
Anti-capitalist protesters are marching through central London this evening. Telegraph journalist Kate McCann has been tweeting updates:
Conservatives choose by-election candidate
The Conservatives have chosen their candidate for the Oldham West and Royton by-election triggered by the death of long-serving Labour MP Michael Meacher. James Daly is a 39-year-old criminal defence solicitor. He said he hoped to follow in the footsteps of Mr Meacher, describing him as a "dedicated Parliamentarian".
Labour, which is defending a large majority on 3 December, is expected to choose its candidate later this evening.
Spectator awards list
Flights from Sharm to be running 'as soon as possible'
A spokesperson for Downing Street has said they expect flights from Sharm to the UK to be running "as soon as possible". They added the priority was to ensure people returned to the UK safely.
Government 'prepared to speak' on Asia dog meat trade
House of Commons
Parliament
James Duddridge, a foreign office minister wound up the debate saying it should be kept in mind that eating dogs throughout Asia is a tradition, but the UK should tackle these cultural norms.
Mr Duddridge said "it's difficult to get clear action plans" but he said he will write to all ambassadors in the area to review what they are doing about the trade.
He said he was unaware that Yulin province had the highest rate of rabies, adding that using health concerns were a powerful way to talk about the issue.
Dog meat trade debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Alex Cunningham shadow environment, food and rural affairs minister said
Mr Cunningham said in China the majority of people do not eat dog meat but it is still "socially acceptable" and "has a particular cultural significance" in some areas. Other countries such as the Philippines and Taiwan ban eating and trading of dog meat but these are largely ignored.
He added the Yulin dog meat festival's primary aim was to boost the local economy. It has been strongly opposed by people using social media.
He said dogs are treated so badly they become weak, susceptible to disease and some resort to cannibalism. Humans eating dog meat is invariably linked to cholera and rabies, he added.
UK carried out Sharm el-Sheikh security assessment 10 months ago
'Dog meat industry in Asia needs stronger laws'
House of Commons
Parliament
Steve Reed, a Labour MP, said "misinformation, abuse and illegality is rife in almost every stage of the industry supply chain."
He said: "There is an overwhelming need for stronger enforcement of such laws and again it is entirely legitimate for the UK government to raise such issues in bilateral meetings as they have already done with China, the Philippines and South Korea."
Dog meat: 'Need global standards on animal welfare'
House of Commons
Parliament
'I'm a Celebrity is repugnant for eating parts of animals'
House of Commons
Parliament
Matthew Offord, a Conservative MP, highlighted other places that engaged in similar practices. He said the Cayman Islands turtles are bred for human consumption despite them being an endangered species.
He called popular TV shows like "I'm Celebrity..." where people eat fish eyes, turkey testicles and other parts of animals Mr Offord said he didn't want "to mention" in the Commons "repugnant",
He followed this with a quote from the film Pulp Fiction, which he said summed up the UK's relationship with dogs.
Dog meat: 'Avoid cultural imperialism'
House of Commons
Parliament
Oliver Colvile, Conservative MP, warns against "cultural imperialism" in telling people in other countries what they can eat. He said success would be more likely through highlighting the dangers to human health and promoting animal welfare. Otherwise they could face a "fierce backlash".
Government seizes slimming pills stash worth £30,000
Officers from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) seized 23,000 pills from an address in Waterlooville, Hampshire, according to a government press release.
Although the tablets were labelled 'herbal', some of them contained a banned pharmaceutical substance called sibutramine.
The substance was banned across Europe and the US in 2010, because it led to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.
The MHRA Head of Operations, Danny Lee-Frost warned:
Dog meat: 'Tradition can't be used as smokescreen'
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Robert Flello said: "We can not allow for tradition to be used as a smokescreen for practices that are barbaric, cruel, inhumane, disgusting"
He said he wasn't "entirely unsympathetic" to the argument eating dog meat was a tradition in Asian cultures. He didn't believe it was the role of the Commons to tell societies abroad what they should do "based on Western sensibilities".
He said the government should put pressure on countries that still practised the trade such as South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia.
'Eating dog meat can spread rabies'
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Robert Flello said the dog meat trade is "big business" with many dogs stolen from people's homes.
He said the industry is unregulated which causes "a huge risk" to humans and one of the biggest factors in the spread of rabies in the world.
Labour MP warns debate on dog meat will be "disturbing"
Labour MP Robert Flello tabled a debate of dog meat. He began with a warning to people listening the debate may be "deeply upsetting" and "disturbing".
He said he was not a vegetarian but found the thought of eating a dog "revolting" calling the practice "cruel" and "barbaric". He said his desire to ban it came from the way the dogs are killed.
He went on to say the belief the meat of dogs will be tastier if there is a higher level of adrenaline in its blood leads to awful deaths.
Sharm airport security 'previously assessed by UK experts'
MP 'looks like an extra in a 70s Mexican porn film'
Tom Barton
BBC Look East political reporter
Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly has been accused of looking like “an extra in a 1970s Mexican porn movie” after growing a moustache for Movember.
Labour’s Chris Bryant joked in the House of Commons that the Conservative MP’s moustache looked “pretty nasty”.
Movember is a charity campaign to raise awareness of prostate cancer.
