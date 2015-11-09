Spending review and Cameron on EU
By Gavin Stamp and Rajdeep Sandhu
All times stated are UK
Monday recap
A brief round-up of today's political stories, including David Cameron's speech to the CBI conference in which he said he's "deadly serious" about the need for EU reform.
Probe urged over Vote Leave protest
Vote Leave, the group campaigning for an EU exit, has been referred to Companies House following today's protest during David Cameron's speech to the CBI, the PoliticsHome website reports.
It says businessman Charlie Mullins, the head of Pimlico Plumbers, has written to the body over whether the campaign "acted inappropriately and unethically".
Britain Stronger In Europe - which backs continued EU membership - said Vote Leave "clearly have questions to answer" about their tactics.
Heated exchanges over Scotland Bill
As we reported earlier, tensions have been rising as MPs debate the Scotland Bill for the last time before it goes to the House of Lords. Here's a flavour of the latest exchanges from BBC political correspondent Tim Reid.
UKIP: Police priorities wrong
Tusk speaks to Cameron over EU negotiations
Boris barks as he 'becomes a dog'
Boris Johnson experiences what it feels like to be a dog and gets into his part complete with barking noises at a technology event in Israel.
The London mayor is on a visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories to boost trade, including technology partnerships.
At the Google Campus in Tel Aviv - a hub for entrepreneurs and developers - he had the chance to demonstrate a dog simulation.
Watch the video here.
Careers advice in schools 'is atrocious'
As the CBI panel discussion rounds off, lawyer Miriam González says teachers are unaware of the resources and research available on understanding how children learn.
"We are still focused on spotting talent and measuring that talent. We should be focusing on creating talent."
She goes on to say children from middle and upper class backgrounds were being trained for exams but that "year six is wasted" because children learn how to pass exams rather than actually learning.
Great careers advice is needed in schools and the situation at the moment is "atrocious". In her experience, pupils are unable to see the opportunities out there for them and that, sometimes, girls need more encouragement.
She makes a plea to the government to organise people who wanted to offer their expertise. "Please organise us because some of us we are doing this in our free time. Frankly in the education department, this is your job."
Speaker: Don't 'jump gun' on WC changes
Pauline Latham, Conservative MP for Mid-Derbyshire, has complained about a lack of female toilets on the parliamentary estate.
Her point of order in the Commons comes after reports that Speaker John Bercow was looking at installing gender-neutral toilets for transgender people.
Ms Latham said there were no transgender MPs and asked the Speaker to "make sure we have sufficient toilets for women before we look at people who are not even here yet".
In response, the Speaker confirmed it was “absolutely true” that Professor Sarah Childs from the University of Bristol has been appointed to look at steps to make Parliament "a more gender-sensitive" place.
However, he warned against “jumping the gun” at what this might mean for the local toilet facilities.
Labour MP urges SNP to 'stop whingeing'
SNP complain about lack of debate time
Scotland Bill debate under way
Morgan: No return for grammar schools
On the subject of grammar schools, Nicky Morgan tells the panel at the CBI conference that "we're not going to return to a selective system", adding that she didn't "want to fight the battles of the past".
Morgan on 'soft bigotry' of low expectations
Nicky Morgan says she does not accept the British education system lets down children from disadvantaged backgrounds but goes on to draw attention to the "soft bigotry" of low expectations - what she describes as the "assumptions that sometimes are made in schools that kids from areas like these aren't going to go to university".
Morgan: Vocational, technical or professional
Education Secretary Nicky Morgan says she wants schools to be more aware of where students end up - whether that is in work or in further education.
She says she wants to get away from the word "vocational" and move on to "technical and professional because that's what it is". Parents and families also need to change their views on "vocational" courses, she adds.
Morgan discussing education budget with Chancellor
Asked about how the spending review will affect her department, Education Secretary Nicky Morgan says that although the schools budget is protected, the department would have "to play our part" in re-balancing the economy. In that context, she also says she disagrees with the idea of fining schools which are under performing.
When was the minister aware of funding calculation error?
BBC home affairs correspondent tweets...
Miriam González: State schools are in my DNA
Lawyer Miriam González said she went to a state school in Spain and then to the nearest public university to her village. She says state schools were "in my DNA", which is why she sent her own children to a state school as well, rather than it being a political decision.
'There need to be more good schools across UK'
At the CBI conference Juergen Maier, CEO of Siemens said he doesn't think the British education system is world class but has "pockets of excellence". He adds there needs to be more improvement in vocational training, which he says has an image issue and needs to be celebrated instead.
Lawyer Miriam González - whose husband is Nick Clegg - said teachers needed to be engaged in making the education system better, rather than having things imposed on them, because the teachers will bring enthusiasm.
To these criticisms Education Secretary Nicky Morgan said the UK has great teachers and great schools, but we just don't have them everywhere - agreeing with comments made by Mr Maier. She says there is indeed a need to engage with teachers and headteachers.
Nicky Morgan appeals to businesses to get involved in academies
Nicky Morgan, education secretary, speaking at the CBI conference says ambitions should be global to allow children to compete with their peers.
She says the government was able to protect schools budget in real terms and have made improvements in children's education but they "need to go further". She says every child should master the basics so they can get on in life. She adds they have "put an end to hollow low value qualifications".
Mrs Morgan says academies give greater freedom to those best placed to make decisions about schools. She says businesses can help to deliver a world-class education system and encourages business to write to her to get involved in a variety of ways.
Minister told to 'get a grip' over police funding formula
House of Commons
Parliament
Policing minister Mike Penning tells MPs the police funding formula for 2016-17 will be based on the existing formula, with an announcement due in December.
Labour shadow policing minister Jack Dromey says it's been an "omnishambles process" and says the minister's first apology should have been to the police forces affected. He calls for an "independent third party" to oversee the new process, and also calls on the minister to apologise to the public.
Responding, Mr Penning says he thinks the House would be "disappointed" in the shadow minister's "tone".
Minister: This is an embarrassing situation
House of Commons
Parliament
Keith Vaz calls for an independent panel of experts who "are able to count and understand mathematics, unlike some officials in the Home Office", to ensure the formula is "fair, just and workable".
Minister Mike Penning says the government will "listen carefully" and "get it right... so that I'm not in this embarrassing situation again".
'To call it a shambles would be charitable'
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Keith Vaz, whose urgent question prompted the minister's statement, commends the minster for tackling "the problem of police funding, which desperately needs to be addressed". But he criticises the process which led to the calculation error, and says:
He says there's a real prospect a number of police forces could take the government to court.
Minister apologises for police funding formula error
House of Commons
Parliament
The question comes after the Home Office admitted a proposed new funding formula for police forces in England and Wales was based on flawed calculations.
A letter from a senior official says the way it estimated changes in the central government grant was wrong. Police and crime commissioners said the process was a "shambles" and called for it to be abandoned.
Policing minister Mike Penning says it has caused "a great deal of concern" to police forces, and adds:
He says the funding formula changes for 2016-17 will be delayed but promises that reform of the police funding formula "is something we should all support".
Urgent question on police funding
House of Commons
Parliament
Business in the Commons has moved on to the urgent question - by Home Affairs Committee chairman Keith Vaz - on the police funding formula calculation errors. Responding on behalf of Home Secretary Theresa May, who is in Brussels on business, is Home Office minister Mike Penning.
Conservative London mayoral candidate tweets...
MPs 'could sit late' on Scotland Bill
Youth Parliament to take over Commons on Friday
The UK Youth Parliament will debate five issues as they take over the House of Commons on Friday for a sixth time.
The five areas debated will be mental health services, racial and religious discrimination, living wage for over 16s, the relevance of the Magna Carta and a curriculum that will prepare them for life.
Tetchy exchanges over housing stats
House of Commons
Parliament
Communities and Local Government Secretary Greg Clark and shadow minister John Healey clashed over house building, during question time in the Commons.
Mr Healey said the government hasn't lived up to its promise on house building, saying its "best year" in terms of new homes built during the last Parliament was "still lower than the worst year under 13 years of the last Labour government".
But Mr Clark says the shadow minister has had "his characteristic bout of amenesia", telling MPs the worst year for housing starts since the 1920s was when Mr Healey was a minister in the department. "He's got form on this," he adds.
"Never mind the bluster about starts... its the new homes build that counts", Mr Healy replies and accuses the government of "failure".
Chuka Umunna: Vote Leave campaign 'like bunch of gangsters'
Labour: NHS care 'will go backwards' without more money
Following NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens' warning about NHS funding, Labour shadow health secretary Heidi Alexander said:
She said NHS "pressures" are of the government's own making, and urged ministers to stop "burying their heads in the sand and ensure the NHS "has the money it needs".
MP's bid for more women on new passport design
President Philip Hammond
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond is addressing the United Nations Security Council and seems to have been promoted to President of the United Kingdom.
Actually there is a simple explanation for the title - the post of president of the Security Council revolves among member countries and it is currently the UK's turn.
216 Syrian refugees resettled in UK since June
What to expect from the Scotland Bill debate
By BBC parliamentary analyst Jack Evans
It’s going to be a long evening in the House of Commons as the Scotland Bill is debated for the final time before it hits the Lords.
The debate will kick off at 16:30 GMT. The government will be looking for cross-party support on making the Scottish Parliament a permanent part of the UK’s constitutional furniture.
From about 19:00, the debate will turn to welfare provision, abortion law, broadcasting and the Crown estate. There are more than 200 amendments, and there won’t be time to debate them all.
Expect more tension over whether certain amendments will have time to be debated, rather than on the amendments themselves.
NHS boss warns Chancellor 'more progress needed'
Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, has told HSJ the upcoming spending review may not produce a "workable" solution for the NHS's spending needs.
Pic: Michael Gove makes an entrance to George Osborne's speech
