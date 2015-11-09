CBI

As the CBI panel discussion rounds off, lawyer Miriam González says teachers are unaware of the resources and research available on understanding how children learn.

"We are still focused on spotting talent and measuring that talent. We should be focusing on creating talent."

She goes on to say children from middle and upper class backgrounds were being trained for exams but that "year six is wasted" because children learn how to pass exams rather than actually learning.

Great careers advice is needed in schools and the situation at the moment is "atrocious". In her experience, pupils are unable to see the opportunities out there for them and that, sometimes, girls need more encouragement.

She makes a plea to the government to organise people who wanted to offer their expertise. "Please organise us because some of us we are doing this in our free time. Frankly in the education department, this is your job."