Local elections 2017: Polling day

AFP

While the BBC is not able to report campaign news in the UK while large parts of the country go to the polls, we can bring you news from overseas.

And the French election - taking place on Sunday - is certainly making headlines.

In the latest twist, frontrunner Emmanuel Macron has filed a lawsuit over claims that he has a secret bank account in the Caribbean.

His far-right adversary, Marine Le Pen, referred to the claim in Wednesday's televised debate.

"I hope that we will not find out that you have an offshore account in the Bahamas," she said to Mr Macron, the centrist, pro-EU candidate.

"That is slander," he replied.

And an aide to Mr Macron told AFP news agency: "We will not hesitate to prosecute for defamation anyone who repeats this false information."

