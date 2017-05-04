Generic polling station

Local elections 2017: Polling day

Summary

  1. Voting is taking place in local elections
  2. Seats in 34 councils in England up for grabs
  3. Elections in all 32 councils in Scotland
  4. Voting in Wales for all 22 councils
  5. The general election takes place on 8 June

Live Reporting

By Esther Webber, Martha Buckley and Marie Jackson

All times stated are UK

French election: Macron takes action over secret bank account claims

TV debate
AFP

While the BBC is not able to report campaign news in the UK while large parts of the country go to the polls, we can bring you news from overseas. 

And the French election - taking place on Sunday - is certainly making headlines. 

In the latest twist, frontrunner Emmanuel Macron has filed a lawsuit over claims that he has a secret bank account in the Caribbean.

His far-right adversary, Marine Le Pen, referred to the claim in Wednesday's televised debate.

"I hope that we will not find out that you have an offshore account in the Bahamas," she said to Mr Macron, the centrist, pro-EU candidate.

"That is slander," he replied. 

And an aide to Mr Macron told AFP news agency: "We will not hesitate to prosecute for defamation anyone who repeats this false information."

Read more here

Libraries, churches and village halls open their doors to voters

Polling station sign
AFP
Voters can cast their ballot and borrow a book at the colourful Newton Heath Library, a polling station for the Manchester mayoral election
People sitting outside polling station in Manchester
Getty Images
People eat their lunch al fresco in the May sunshine outside Manchester Central Library, another polling station for the mayoral election.
Voters coming out of polling station in Cambridge
PA
Voters at Trumpington village hall in Cambridgeshire cast their ballots in the council elections
Two women leave a polling station at the Arat Baptist Church during the local council elections in Whitchurch, Cardiff
Getty Images
Arat Baptist Church in Whitchurch, Cardiff, transforms into a polling station for today's council election
French election: Obama gives Macron his public backing

Spokesperson for Emmanuel Macron's En Marche tweets:

View more on twitter

Barack Obama, former US president, has come out on the side of centrist Emmanuel Macron, who, he says, is "committed to a better future for French people".

In the video, he says he's not planning to get involved in many elections, but the "success of France matters to the entire world".

Apaws for #dogsatpollingstations

Dog at polling station
Milo Noblet

Confused by all the dog photos? 

The hashtag #dogsatpollingstations has reappeared on social media today as people across England, Scotland and Wales vote in local and mayoral elections. Why?

Find out more.   

How a car opened its doors to voters

A Scottish council election polling station was set up in a car after the presiding officer could not get into the right building.

The officer set up the improvised Moray Council polling station in her car, outside a branch of the Royal British Legion in Buckie.

Two of the early arrivals voted in the car before the building opened.

Read more.

car
The Moray Council
US set for crucial vote on repeal of Obamacare

Protest
Getty Images
Protests have been held against Obamacare repeal

As people continue to vote in Britain, across the Atlantic, in the US, the House of Representatives are voting on a revised healthcare bill that Republicans hope will replace Obamacare.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says the party's leadership believes it has enough votes for the bill to pass, despite opposition from Democrats.

It would then go to the Senate where it could run into more difficulties.

President Donald Trump made the repeal of Obamacare a central campaign promise.

This week, he's played a personal role in persuading wavering Republicans to come on board the legislation, known as the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

See what's in the revised bill.

French politics: Macron v Le Pen on the big issues

Macron v Le Pen: Some say the contest amounts to free markets v protectionism
AFP

National renewal is what both the rival French presidential candidates are promising, but they offer very different paths to get there.

Liberal centrist Emmanuel Macron - winner of the first round - and nationalist Marine Le Pen are already revolutionising French politics.

They have delivered a big blow to the long-dominant Socialists and conservative Republicans.

Mr Macron leads a new movement called En Marche (On the Move), while Ms Le Pen is backed by the National Front (FN). They disagree on many issues, especially Europe and immigration.

The decisive second round is on Sunday - and polls show Mr Macron with a firm lead. So what are the main differences between the Macron and Le Pen visions?

Read how their visions for France differ

Australian MP's comedy injury

We may have tight restrictions on what we can write about UK politics today, but there's no restriction on reporting on politics in other parts of the world... 

An Australian MP has found to his cost that an outburst of laughter does not sit well with a mouthful of food.

Graham Perrett laughed so hard while watching an episode of the US political satire Veep that he choked on his sushi, knocked himself out and fell against a kitchen top.

The federal Labor MP, who represents Moreton in Queensland, was left with a black eye and three stitches. He was later consoled on Twitter by the stars of the TV show.

Mr Perrett's mishap last Sunday was first reported in the Strewth column of The Australian newspaper.

Watch: New Parliament summoned for 13 June

Proclamation took place in Edinburgh

View more on twitter
Why today is quiet for election news

View more on twitter
An election-day reminder to register to vote

View more on twitter
A guide to why MPs are no longer MPs

View more on twitter
Lunchtime recap: What elections are there today?

Just a reminder that voters are going to the polls for local and mayoral elections in England, Wales and Scotland.

A total of 4,851 council seats are up for grabs in 88 councils - all of those in Scotland and Wales, plus 34 in England, including 27 counties.

Six new "metro mayors" will be elected, covering areas including Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and the West of England.

Voting will continue until 10pm, with the first results expected at about 2.30am - but with many counts taking place in the morning, we don't expect all the results to be known much before tea time on Friday.

Picture gallery: Dogs at polling stations in Wales

Penny the spaniel at a polling station in Cardiff
BBC

A selection of pictures of pets at polling stations across Wales. See the full picture gallery.

Prince Philip to step down from carrying out royal engagements

Prince Philip
Reuters

As polling continues across Britain, the big story of the day so far is that it has been announced that the Duke of Edinburgh is retiring from royal duties this autumn.

The decision was made by Prince Philip himself and is supported by the Queen, a palace spokesman said.

The duke, who turns 96 next month, will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August but will not accept new invitations.

The Queen "will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements", the palace said.

Follow our live coverage of reaction

Sneak preview of today's Daily Politics...

It's on BBC Two at noon

View more on twitter
The Scottish difference at local election time

In Scotland, anyone aged 16 or over can vote and the election uses the single transferable vote system (STV), with voters ranking candidates in order of preference.

The system makes it harder for parties to win outright control of local authorities,

Read more.

Scottish polling place
BBC
BBC gallery
BBC

The BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.

The BBC is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice, ensuring fairness between candidates.

The basic principle behind due impartiality in political coverage is set out in the agreement accompanying the BBC Charter.

This requires the BBC over time to give due weight and prominence to the main strands of argument and main parties.

There are detailed guidelines on how the BBC covers elections, including on polling day, here.

A 'politics-free day' for the local elections

A Today presenter tweets...

View more on twitter
Caravans and village halls

A few of the places where polling stations have been set up today... 

Polling station, Cambs
PA
Polling station, Essex
PA
Polling station, Kent
PA
Will you need umbrellas or sunglasses to vote?

Voters in Scotland look to have the best of the weather for the local elections, with sunshine on the cards. But it does not look like umbrellas will be needed elsewhere. 

Read more.

Weather map
BBC
Feline fightback?

One cat owner tweets...

View more on twitter
Who's standing for mayor in the West Midlands?

W Mids
Getty Images

James Burn - Green Party

Pete Durnell - UKIP

Beverley Nielsen - Liberal Democrat

Sion Simon - Labour

Graham Stevenson - Communist

Andy Street - Conservative

Local authorities included in the mayoral region: Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull and Walsall

Who's standing for mayor in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough?

Candidates
BBC

Paul Bullen - UKIP

Rod Cantrill - Liberal Democrat

Peter Dawe - Independent

Stephen Goldspink - English Democrats

Julie Howell - Green Party

James Palmer - Conservative

Kevin Price - Labour

Local authorities included in the mayoral region: Cambridge City Council, Cambridgeshire County Council, East Cambridge District Council, Fenland District Council, Huntingdonshire District Council, Peterborough City Council and South Cambridgeshire District Council

Who's standing for mayor in Tees Valley?

Tees Valley areas
Duncan Leatherdale

Chris Foote Wood - Liberal Democrat

Ben Houchen - Conservative

Sue Jeffrey - Labour

John Tennant - UKIP

Local authorities included in the mayoral region: Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland and Stockton-On-Tees.

Who's standing for mayor in Greater Manchester?

Manchester
Getty Images

Greater Manchester's Mayoral Election Candidates (listed in alphabetical order)

Sean Anstee - Conservative  

Mohammad Aslam - Independent

Jane Brophy - Liberal Democrats

Andy Burnham - Labour

Marcus Farmer - Independent

Stephen Morris - English Democrats

Shneur Odze - UKIP

Will Patterson - Green Party

Local authorities included in the mayoral region: Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford and Wigan  

Who's standing for mayor in Liverpool City Region?

Liverpool
Edward Sumner

Liverpool City Region's Mayoral Election Candidates (listed in alphabetical order)

Roger Bannister - Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition

Paul Breen - Get the Coppers off the Jury

Tony Caldeira - Conservative

Carl Cashman - Liberal Democrat

Tom Crone - Green Party

Tabitha Morton - Women's Equality Party

Steve Rotheram - Labour

Paula Walters - UKIP

Find out more about the candidates

Local authorities included in the mayoral region: Halton, Knowsley, Liverpool, St Helens, Sefton, and Wirral

Who's standing for mayor in the West of England?

From left to right: Stephen Williams (Lib Dems), Lesley Ann Mansell (Labour), John Christopher Savage (Independent), Darren Edward Hall (Green Party), Aaron Warren Foot (UKIP), Tim Bowles (Conservative)
BBC
From left to right: Stephen Williams (Lib Dems), Lesley Ann Mansell (Labour), John Christopher Savage (Independent), Darren Edward Hall (Green Party), Aaron Warren Foot (UKIP), Tim Bowles (Conservative)

Six candidates have put their names forward for the upcoming West of England metro mayor elections in May.

The metro mayor role covers Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Bath and North East Somerset council areas.

The £62,000 salaried post is part of government efforts to devolve more power to the regions over key issues such as planning and roads.

There is one independent and candidates from the Conservatives, UKIP, Green Party, Labour and Liberal Democrats.

Read more.

First canine contribution of the day

It's become something of a tradition for voters to post pictures of pets accompanying them to the polling station - and the canine snaps have begun already. 

View more on twitter
And we're off!

Polls are now open around the country and will close at 22:00 BST. 

A total of 4,851 council seats are up for grabs in 88 councils - all of those in Scotland and Wales, plus 34 in England, including 27 counties.

Six new "metro mayors" will be elected, covering areas including Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and the West of England.

The seat where no-one wanted to stand

Yscir
BBC

It is picturesque, with stunning views of Pen y Fan and a charming rural setting, but Yscir has a unique problem.

The Powys community, near Brecon, which has about 1,000 residents, is the only ward in Wales where no-one wants to stand as a councillor.

It is set to go unrepresented on Thursday as voters across Wales go to the polls for the local elections.

But why does nobody want to represent Yscir?

How are Scottish councillors elected?

Jamie McIvor

BBC Scotland

Man in kilt
PA

A system of proportional representation called the Single Transferable Vote - or STV - is used for Scottish council elections.

In each part of Scotland, there are three or four councillors - the number depends on the size of the ward and its population.

This is decided by the national Boundaries Commission and not the local authority.

Voting is straightforward - counting the votes is complex.

A voter numbers their candidates in order of preference and can vote for as many or as few as they wish - they should mark a 1 against their favourite, a 2 against their second favourite and so on.

Read more.

Council seats and count timings in Wales

Polling sign in Welsh
BBC

Polling stations are set to open for elections to all 22 county and county borough councils in Wales.

A total of 1,161 seats are being fought as 92 candidates have already been returned unopposed, while one ward in Powys has attracted no candidates.

Elections are also taking place for town and community councils.

Most councils will count the votes overnight but nine areas will not start full counts until Friday.  

Read more.

Who is standing?

Polling station
PA

A total of 4,851 council seats are up for grabs across England, Wales and Scotland.

  • Labour are defending 1,535 seats
  • The Conservatives are defending 1,136 seats
  • The Lib Dems are defending 484 seats
  • The SNP are defending 438 seats
  • Plaid Cymru are defending 170 seats
  • UKIP are defending 146 seats
  • The Green Party are defending 34 seats

These figures are estimates because there have been boundary changes since they were last contested.

There are also 687 independent councillors, with no party allegiances, whose seats are being contested. The rest of the total is made up of residents' association councillors and parties with a handful of representatives, including Cornish separatists Mebyon Kernow, who have four councillors.

Why will some people have a metro mayor?

Six areas of England will choose new kinds of mayor - metro mayors - on 4 May

As well as electing local councillors in next month's local elections, six areas of England will also be choosing so-called metro new kinds of local leadership.  

Which areas are electing mayors today?

Mayor map
BBC

On 4 May 2017 six regions of England will hold elections for newly created combined authority mayors.

These new mayors' remits will cover multiple local authorities, in mostly urban areas.

Their main responsibility will be to decide their region's economic strategy, and many will have powers covering other areas such as transport and housing. However, their exact powers will vary according to the terms of the agreements each region has made with the government.

In addition, Doncaster and North Tyneside councils are holding elections for directly-elected mayors. The mayors act as executive leaders of these local authorities.

You can check who is running for election in each area.

Why do we vote on a Thursday?

Why are elections in the UK held on Thursdays?

How the BBC reports polling day

Polling station
BBC

Strict rules mean the BBC, like other broadcasters, isn't allowed to report details of campaigning while the polls are open.

In all national elections, the BBC is required by electoral law to adopt a code of practice, ensuring fairness between candidates.

The basic principle behind due impartiality in political coverage is set out in the agreement accompanying the BBC Charter.

This requires the BBC over time to "give due weight and prominence to all the main strands of argument and to all the main parties".

So, on polling day specifically, the BBC doesn't report on any of the election campaigns from 00:30 BST until polls close at 22:00 BST on TV, radio or bbc.co.uk.

