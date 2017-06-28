The SNP has weighed into the debate over the public sector pay cap, accusing the government of being in "total chaos".

The party's economy spokesman Kirsty Blackman says: “Another day, another shambles from the Tory government – it is totally unacceptable for millions of public sector workers across the UK to be messed around like this.

“This whole sorry episode reveals that, behind the scenes, the Tories agree with us that the public sector pay cap is increasingly unsustainable."

She adds that the Conservatives "found a magic money tree to buy support from the DUP – so they cannot claim there isn’t money available for fair pay for workers".

“If the UK Government proceed with this pay rise, then there must be absolutely no attempt to get round the Barnett formula and avoid giving Scotland its fair share of any spending increases - as they have so shamefully done with their DUP deal.”