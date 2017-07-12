Politics Live: Prime Minister's Questions

Labour MP John Mann asks about the effectiveness of UK aid programmes in Africa.
International Development Secretary Priti Patel says that UK aid plays a vital role in helping the world's poorest and tackling global challenges, and that since 2015 the UK has given humanitarian assistance to 13.7 million people in Africa.
Immigration report highlights Brexit impact
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's Customs and Immigration Service's annual report has highlighted the "significant" impact the UK's withdrawal from the EU is likely to have on its service.
It said a number of key areas need looking at, including: immigration, the movement of goods, financial services, agriculture and fisheries, and transport and communications.
Two officers are working on Brexit-related projects, which involve planning for different scenarios.
Senior managers are also working with UK departments such as the Home Office, HM Revenue & Customs and the Department for Exiting the EU to look at what issues and needs Jersey may have when it comes to people moving in and out of the Common Travel Area, and also the movement of goods between the UK, the EU and the rest of the world.
It's also liaising with the UK Passport Office about the future format of Jersey's passport. There are about 80,000 currently in circulation.
Invited by a reporter to "whistle us a tune", Mr Barnier says: "I am not hearing any whistling, just the clock ticking."
EU Brexit negotiator to meet Labour leader and devolved administrations
EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is holding a news conference in Brussels and calling for "clarification from the British side" on a number of matters.
"I want to listen to the different points of view in the British debate," he says, announcing he will meet a delegation from the House of Lords, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the first ministers of Scotland and Wales.
"Of course, I will only negotiate with the UK government," he adds.
Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke and shadow business minister Jack Dromey will join Andrew Neil and Jo Coburn throughout the programme from 11:30 to 13:00 BST.
As well
as full coverage and analysis of Prime Minister's Questions, with Damian Green and Emily Thornberry, they will look at
the increasing problem of abuse aimed towards MPs on all sides ahead of a
Westminster debate on the subject later today.
And Labour's Chris Bryant, who
came top of the ballot for Private Members' Bills, will reveal on-air what
legislation he has chosen to put forward. You can watch his previous Daily Politics interview talking about his options below.
And in a rare move for the weekly contest to win a mug, the former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, who is swapping politics for comedy this summer when he will host his own show at the Edinburgh Fringe, will introduce the quiz.
Events in the Commons chamber start at 11.30 BST with questions to international development ministers.
It's PMQs at noon of course, which will be followed by a statement by International Development Secretary Priti Patel on the humanitarian situation in the Iraqi city of Mosul.
The Iraqi government has declared victory against so-called Islamic State in the city, though sporadic clashes have continued. The UN's humanitarian co-ordinator said hundreds of civilians were probably still trapped in the area.
The main business in the Commons is a debate on the Grenfell Tower fire inquiry, while in Westminster Hall MPs will hold a debate on abuse and intimidation of candidates and the public in elections.
Co-founder of Momentum: 'We have zero tolerance policy on abuse'
Shadow first secretary of state and shadow foreign secretary
Before entering politics, she practised as a barrister
She is married to the High Court judge Sir Christopher Nugee and has three children
She quit the frontbench in 2014 after row about tweeted picture of a white van outside a house decked with St George Cross flags
Returned to the frontbench after Jeremy Corbyn became leader and played high profile role in election campaign
Battle of the first secretaries: Damian Green
Age: 61
MP for Ashford since 1997
First Secretary of State and Cabinet Office minister
Before entering politics, he was a journalist at the BBC, Channel 4 and The Times
He is married to barrister Alicia Collinson and has two children
His arrest in Parliament in 2008 over allegations relating to the leaking of sensitive documents sparked a political row
He was not charged with any offences and a civil servant who passed him information was subsequently sacked
When is a breach not a breach?
From the Information Commissioner's Office blog
The ICO has ruled that Virgin Trains East Coast did not break data protection law when it published CCTV footage of Jeremy Corbyn looking for a seat on a service from London.
But the company did breach the law when it published images of other passengers on the same service. The ICO found that Virgin should have taken better care to obscure the faces of other people on the train. Publication of their images was unfair and a breach of the first principle of the Data Protection Act.
Virgin Trains did not break data protection law with Corbyn footage
Press Association
Virgin Trains East Coast did not break data
protection law when it released CCTV footage of Jeremy Corbyn looking for a
seat on a train in August last year but the operator "should have taken
better care" to obscure other passengers' faces, the Information
Commissioner's Office has ruled.
UK unemployment fell by 64,000 to 1.49 million in the three months to May, official figures show.
It meant the unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1975, at 4.5%, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) added.
But wage increases continued to fall further behind inflation.
Excluding bonuses, earnings rose by 2.0% year-on-year. However, inflation had hit an almost four-year high of 2.9% in May.
"Despite the strong jobs picture... there has been another real-terms fall in total earnings, with the growth in weekly wages low and inflation still rising," said Matt Hughes, senior statistician at the Office for National Statistics.
Wednesday's papers: Different takes on abuse of MPs and campaigners
Labour has accused the Conservatives of putting "vitriolic personal attacks" at the heart of their election campaign, while Theresa May suggested Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had not done enough to condemn abuse.
The PM has called for parties to unite against "bullying and harassment".
Since last month's general election, attention has focused on abuse suffered by MPs from across the political spectrum, including Tory Sheryll Murray who said she had faced social media comments like "burn the witch".
On Saturday, Labour MP Yvette Cooper said some of her party's supporters had targeted female Conservative MPs - as well as Labour members - with "vitriolic abuse".
Conservative Simon Hart has secured the debate on "the abuse and intimidation of candidates and the public in UK elections". It will take place away from the main Commons chamber, in Westminster Hall at 16:30 BST.
Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin UK state visit
The Queen is to formally welcome the king and queen of Spain to the UK as they begin a three-day state visit.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia will be greeted by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Horse Guards Parade later.
The trip is the first state visit by a Spanish king to the UK since Felipe's father, Juan Carlos, came 31 years ago.
The visit is beginning one day later than usual for such trips, meaning Theresa May will miss Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons to attend the Horse Guards welcome.
Cabinet minister on 'disrupting' human trafficking
EU naval mission has failed to end people smuggling - peers
An EU naval mission has failed to achieve its main objective of disrupting people smuggling, a Lords committee report has concluded.
Operation Sophia, which the UK supports, appears to have done little to deter migration and its mandate should not be renewed, peers said.
However, they said search and rescue work in the Mediterranean had saved many lives and should continue.
The government said UK ships had led to "fewer children drowning".
Read more.
Michel Barnier on Brexit and the NI peace process
Michel Barnier says he is "very attached" to the Good Friday Agreement and "trying to maintain conditions of peace and stability in Northern Ireland".
Last year Virgin Trains questioned footage showing Jeremy Corbyn sitting on the floor of a "ram-packed" service.
In a film shown on The Guardian, the Labour leader said he was experiencing a problem "many passengers face every day" on the London to Newcastle train.
But Virgin said CCTV showed Mr Corbyn and his team walking past available seating before starting filming.
According to The Guardian's report, the footage of the Labour leader was taken by Yannis Mendez, a freelance filmmaker who volunteers for his campaign.
The Labour leader chose the spot on the floor instead of upgrading to first class, it said.
UK unemployment drops to 1.49m
