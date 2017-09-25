Labour conference - Brexit debate
Labour Brexit vote decision sparks anger; Labour pledges law to cut credit card debt; Fresh Brexit talks to take place
Summary
- Labour members meeting in Brighton
- Shadow chancellor John McDonnell to speak
- Shadow Brexit secretary to address conference
- Pro-EU Labour MPs angry at no Brexit vote
Live Reporting
By Aiden James
All times stated are UK
Delegates vying for selection
BBC political reporter tweets...
Quite a queue to get in
BBC political reporter tweets...
Delegate says pro-EU protest was intended to undermine Corbyn
Darryl Telles from Hove says he backed Remain ahead of last year's referendum but urges delegates to accept the result - and to back the leadership now.
He attacks yesterday's pro-EU protest outside the conference venue.
"The real purpose of that campaign was to undermine Jeremy Corbyn's leadership," he says.
"You have as much chance of stopping Brexit as [Arsenal supporter] Jeremy Corbyn has of wearing my Tottenham shirt.
"Get real!"
'Don't demonise those of us who voted for Brexit'
Jean Roberts from Brent Central argues that the result of last year's EU referendum must be respected.
"Don't demonise those of us who voted for Brexit," she says, adding that Labour should work to "build a more socialist country after Brexit".
Labour 'letting the Tories do what they want' on Brexit
Cameron Clack from Grantham and Stamford attacks the leadership position on Brexit and backs continuing EU membership, saying the party "voted away your chance to stop this disastrous Brexit".
There's a mix of applause and boos as he declares: "We will be remembered as the opposition that let the Tories do what they want with Brexit."
He adds: "We're supposed to be a party of outward-looking, internationalist, democratic socialists."
Conference Brexit vote decision defended
The Labour conference decision not to have a vote on a Brexit motion is defended by Owen Dickinson from Sedgefield - a constituency once represented in Parliament by a certain Tony Blair.
The conference is discussing the matter today, Mr Dickinson argues, adding: "We do not need to take up more time to discuss Brexit when we can use it to discuss other thing like our NHS."
But Heather Peto, from Nottingham South, follows with a call for the UK to "remain in the customs union and the European Economic Area".
The European Economic Area currently comprises the 27 EU member states plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Members have to accept EU single market rules, including freedom of movement.
NEC agrees what - but not when
BBC assistant political editor tweets...
MEP sets out conditions for Labour backing Brexit deal
Glenis Willmott closes her speech, saying there should be "no backing for a [Brexit] deal that undermines the peace process in Northern Ireland".
Nor would Labour support a deal that undermines the rights of EU citizens and "Brits abroad" or one that reduces workers rights, she adds, to applause.
Norwich MP criticises lack of vote on Brexit policy
The Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has criticised the organisers of the Labour Party conference for refusing to hold a vote on the party's Brexit policy.
Mr Lewis, who was elected as a Labour MP in 2015, is trying to persuade his party to itself to membership of the free market after we leave the EU.
But the organisers decided last night to hold votes on a number of other subjects, and said there'd be no time for a vote on Brexit policy.
Mr Lewis said it's an attempt to stifle debate: "This is the quintissential issue of our generation.
"To not be discussing that elephant in the room, the issue of Brexit, the single market, freedom of movement, I think is wrong and I think it's a mistake, and I think we should be discussing it."
National executive 'can't agree' Brexit statement
BBC assistant political editor tweets...
Labour MEP says EU has 'made Britain a better place'
The morning session of conference begins with a debate on international matters.
The first speaker is Glenis Willmott, who leads Labour in the European Parliament. She is retiring as an MEP next week - and begins by recalling "a simpler time, before the Tory EU referendum divided our country".
She adds: "It's not that long ago but it feels like a different world than today."
There's some applause when she says that changes achieved through EU membership have "made Britain a better place".
Starmer: A form of customs union is possible
The Times
Writing in the Times, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer says: "Subject, of course, to negotiations, remaining in a form of customs union with the EU is a possible end destination for Labour.
"We are also flexible as to whether the benefits of the single market are best retained by negotiating a new single market relationship or by working up from a bespoke trade deal."
Sir Keir attacks Theresa May's speech in Florence on Friday, in which she proposed a transition period of around two years after the UK leaves the EU in 2019.
"Her speech promised much and delivered very little," he writes.
"The only area of substance came in the apparent acceptance of Labour’s agreed position on a transitional arrangement.
"But let’s not be fooled by what the prime minister said in Florence. All she has done is to delay the cliff edge. All her ideological red lines remain."
Labour MPs condemn 'ridiculous' Brexit vote decision
The eight subjects which will be voted on were chosen by local members and trade union members.
The Jeremy Corbyn-supporting Momentum group had urged its members not to support a motion on Brexit, emailing them with an alternative list of subjects to choose.
Several Labour MPs tweeted their displeasure at the selection over the weekend, including former shadow chancellor Chris Leslie, former culture secretary Ben Bradshaw and Chuka Umunna, of the pro-EU Open Britain campaign.
Jeremy Corbyn urges caution on single market
Jeremy Corbyn has promised to listen to Labour members' calls to keep the UK in the EU single market - but warned it could hamper the government's ability to protect jobs and invest in industry.
The Labour leader said EU restrictions on state aid and pressure to privatise sectors like rail could cause problems.
He also predicted "a lot" of people would continue to come from the EU to work in the UK after Brexit.
Mr Corbyn was speaking on day one of the Labour conference in Brighton.
Read more.
Brexit speeches - but no vote
Welcome to our live coverage of the second day of Labour's annual conference.
The morning session will feature speeches from shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry and shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer.
However, while there will be speeches on Brexit, some pro-EU Labour MPs are angry that there will not be votes on any Brexit motions at conference.
Instead, delegates chose Grenfell Tower, rail, growth and investment, public sector pay, workers' rights, the NHS, housing and social care as the contemporary debate topics.
Pro-EU Labour MPs had called for a debate on whether Labour should back continued UK membership of the single market.