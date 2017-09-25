Labour conference - Brexit debate

Darryl Telles from Hove says he backed Remain ahead of last year's referendum but urges delegates to accept the result - and to back the leadership now.

He attacks yesterday's pro-EU protest outside the conference venue.

"The real purpose of that campaign was to undermine Jeremy Corbyn's leadership," he says.

"You have as much chance of stopping Brexit as [Arsenal supporter] Jeremy Corbyn has of wearing my Tottenham shirt.

"Get real!"