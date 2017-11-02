Williamson is new defence secretary

Conservative Party

A previously low profile figure, Julian Smith now has one of the toughest jobs at Westminster, maintaining discipline amid ongoing allegations about sexual misconduct - all at a time when the government is tackling Brexit while lacking a majority of MPs.

The Scottish-born MP for Skipton and Rippon, in North Yorkshire was educated at a comprehensive school, then won a scholarship at a private school for sixth form.

The 46-year-old studied English & History at Birmingham University and became an MP in 2010.

Like Gavin Williamson, he is an ally of Prime Minister Theresa May, and was one of six MPs who led her leadership campaign effort in Parliament.