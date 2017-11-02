Gavin Williamson

Williamson is new defence secretary

Main story: Gavin Williamson is new defence secretary: The resignation: Sir Michael Fallon quits; Profile: Sir Michael Fallon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Gavin Williamson is named as new defence secretary
  2. Julian Smith promoted to be new chief whip
  3. Sir Michael Fallon resigned on Wednesday evening

Live Reporting

By Brian Wheeler and Alex Hunt

All times stated are UK

Williamson appointment not 'without risk'

BBC political editor tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tory MP 'deeply unhappy' at Williamson appointment

BBC political editor tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Who is Julian Smith?

Julian Smith
Conservative Party

A previously low profile figure, Julian Smith now has one of the toughest jobs at Westminster, maintaining discipline amid ongoing allegations about sexual misconduct - all at a time when the government is tackling Brexit while lacking a majority of MPs.

The Scottish-born MP for Skipton and Rippon, in North Yorkshire was educated at a comprehensive school, then won a scholarship at a private school for sixth form.

The 46-year-old studied English & History at Birmingham University and became an MP in 2010.

Like Gavin Williamson, he is an ally of Prime Minister Theresa May, and was one of six MPs who led her leadership campaign effort in Parliament.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Who is Esther McVey?

Esther McVey
PA

The 50-year-old former GMTV presenter was a rising star in David Cameron's government, when she was made employment minister.

But she suffered a setback when she lost her Wirral West seat at the 2015 general election.

However she made a Commons comeback earlier this year, when she was elected MP for Tatton, George Osborne's former constituency in Cheshire.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Odd' May didn't appoint woman as chief whip

ITV political editor tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Not all Tory MPs impressed by Williamson appointment

Conservative MP for Totnes tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

May 'let Williamson appoint himself'

BBC political editor tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New chief whip not so well known?

The Times columnist tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingEsther McVey is new deputy chief whip

Tatton MP and former TV presenter Esther McVey is the government's new deputy chief whip, Downing Street has announced.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

May maintains cabinet Brexit balance

Political editor of New Statesman tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Listen: A profile of Gavin Williamson

Here's one the BBC prepared earlier...

Mark Coles on the life and career of Gavin Williamson, chief whip of the House of Commons. It was broadcast before his promotion today.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingJulian Smith is new chief whip

Deputy chief whip Julian Smith has been promoted to chief whip to replace Gavin Williamson, Downing Street has announced

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Williamson famed for his pet tarantula

Gavin Williamson has had a career free from controversy, although he reportedly got on the wrong side of the Parliamentary authorities over his pet tarantula Cronus, which he keeps in a glass box on his desk. MPs are not encouraged to keep pets on the premises.

“Cronus is a perfect example of an incredibly clean, ruthless killer... absolutely fascinating to rear,” Mr Williamson told The Daily Telegraph last year.

It is not known if Cronus will move with Mr Williamson to the Ministry of Defence.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tip for next PM?

BBC Radio 4 Today presenter tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Edwina Currie's verdict on the switch

BBC Radio 5 live tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Williamson is an ally of the PM

Gavin Williamson is a close ally of prime minister Theresa May. He offered to be her campaign manager when she entered the race to be Conservative leader after David Cameron's resignation, a position that was not needed in the end as there was no contest.

Like Mrs May, he also voted remain in last year's EU referendum.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A logical move?

Political correspondent for ITV news tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Woman as new chief whip?

Political editor for The Times tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

New chief whip for government

BBC chief political correspondent tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Who is Gavin Williamson?

Gavin Williamson
PA

Gavin Williamson is a surprise choice to be the new defence secretary. The 41-year-old has been the MP for South Staffordshire since 2010 and is a former Parliamentary aide to David Cameron.

He has been chief whip - in charge of party discipline - since July last year.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

BreakingGavin Williamson is new defence secretary

Conservative chief whip Gavin Williamson has been appointed defence secretary to replace Sir Michael Fallon.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Did Fallon jump or was he pushed?

BBC assistant political editor

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Cabinet reshuffle will bring 'further instability'

Deputy political editor of The Times

Victoria Derbyshire

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tory MP: 'I feel like a victim after being named in dossier'

BBC 5 live tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

More revelations to come?

Victoria Derbyshire

Sam Coates, deputy political editor at The Times, said Sir Michael Fallon appears to have decided "it was better to go now, rather than face the prospect that somebody else might come out and go public".

He suggested the bar for resigning from government had now been lowered, meaning others could follow.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

A change in the culture at Westminster?

Senior figures from all parties have been saying the sexual misconduct allegations engulfing Westminster could mark a change in long-held attitudes.

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith told the BBC: "The culture of casual tolerance of this is what really is now being brought an end to.

"And I think that is critical - and the ability of people who feel like they're being put into a situation they shouldn't have to be in.

"I think that has to also be arranged, so that they can make that clear themselves. So, this is the change I think that's coming. It affects all political parties."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Listen again: Ruth Davidson says change needed

The Scottish Tory leader has said "the dam has broken" on Westminster sexual assault and harassment cases.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Watch: Sir Michael's resignation statement

Michael Fallon: 'I may have fallen below high standards'

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tips for new defence secretary

Defence and Transport Correspondent for The Sunday Times tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Hard act to follow?

Lord Dannatt, who was the Chief of the General Staff - the head of the Army - from 2006 to 2009, has told the BBC defence is a huge job, and Sir Michael Fallon's replacement may struggle to match his approach to the job.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Possible candidates for new defence secretary

BBC political editor tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Announcement coming soon

BBC political editor tweets...

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Widespread reshuffle not expected

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg says the prime minister is not expected to carry out the widespread cabinet reshuffle some have been demanding.

Sir Michael Fallon's replacement is likely to come from the ranks of junior ministers or as a result of a sideways move for an existing cabinet member, she says.

It is not just a question of finding a suitable defence secretary, Theresa May has to try to preserve the delicate political balance of the cabinet to avoid undermining her own position.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Awaiting the new defence secretary

Welcome to our rolling text and video coverage of events at Westminster as the prime minister prepares to announce a new defence secretary to replace Sir Michael Fallon.

Sir Michael quit on Wednesday evening, saying his conduct had "fallen short" of the required standards after allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top