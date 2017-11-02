Williamson is new defence secretary
Sir Michael Fallon quits
- Gavin Williamson is named as new defence secretary
- Julian Smith promoted to be new chief whip
- Sir Michael Fallon resigned on Wednesday evening
By Brian Wheeler and Alex Hunt
Williamson appointment not 'without risk'
BBC political editor tweets...
Tory MP 'deeply unhappy' at Williamson appointment
BBC political editor tweets...
Who is Julian Smith?
A previously low profile figure, Julian Smith now has one of the toughest jobs at Westminster, maintaining discipline amid ongoing allegations about sexual misconduct - all at a time when the government is tackling Brexit while lacking a majority of MPs.
The Scottish-born MP for Skipton and Rippon, in North Yorkshire was educated at a comprehensive school, then won a scholarship at a private school for sixth form.
The 46-year-old studied English & History at Birmingham University and became an MP in 2010.
Like Gavin Williamson, he is an ally of Prime Minister Theresa May, and was one of six MPs who led her leadership campaign effort in Parliament.
Who is Esther McVey?
The 50-year-old former GMTV presenter was a rising star in David Cameron's government, when she was made employment minister.
But she suffered a setback when she lost her Wirral West seat at the 2015 general election.
However she made a Commons comeback earlier this year, when she was elected MP for Tatton, George Osborne's former constituency in Cheshire.
'Odd' May didn't appoint woman as chief whip
ITV political editor tweets...
Not all Tory MPs impressed by Williamson appointment
Conservative MP for Totnes tweets...
May 'let Williamson appoint himself'
BBC political editor tweets...
New chief whip not so well known?
The Times columnist tweets...
BreakingEsther McVey is new deputy chief whip
Tatton MP and former TV presenter Esther McVey is the government's new deputy chief whip, Downing Street has announced.
May maintains cabinet Brexit balance
Political editor of New Statesman tweets...
Listen: A profile of Gavin Williamson
Here's one the BBC prepared earlier...
BreakingJulian Smith is new chief whip
Deputy chief whip Julian Smith has been promoted to chief whip to replace Gavin Williamson, Downing Street has announced
Williamson famed for his pet tarantula
Gavin Williamson has had a career free from controversy, although he reportedly got on the wrong side of the Parliamentary authorities over his pet tarantula Cronus, which he keeps in a glass box on his desk. MPs are not encouraged to keep pets on the premises.
“Cronus is a perfect example of an incredibly clean, ruthless killer... absolutely fascinating to rear,” Mr Williamson told The Daily Telegraph last year.
It is not known if Cronus will move with Mr Williamson to the Ministry of Defence.
Tip for next PM?
BBC Radio 4 Today presenter tweets...
Edwina Currie's verdict on the switch
BBC Radio 5 live tweets...
Williamson is an ally of the PM
Gavin Williamson is a close ally of prime minister Theresa May. He offered to be her campaign manager when she entered the race to be Conservative leader after David Cameron's resignation, a position that was not needed in the end as there was no contest.
Like Mrs May, he also voted remain in last year's EU referendum.
A logical move?
Political correspondent for ITV news tweets...
Woman as new chief whip?
Political editor for The Times tweets...
New chief whip for government
BBC chief political correspondent tweets...
Who is Gavin Williamson?
Gavin Williamson is a surprise choice to be the new defence secretary. The 41-year-old has been the MP for South Staffordshire since 2010 and is a former Parliamentary aide to David Cameron.
He has been chief whip - in charge of party discipline - since July last year.
BreakingGavin Williamson is new defence secretary
Conservative chief whip Gavin Williamson has been appointed defence secretary to replace Sir Michael Fallon.
Watch: Did Fallon jump or was he pushed?
BBC assistant political editor
Watch: Cabinet reshuffle will bring 'further instability'
Deputy political editor of The Times
Victoria Derbyshire
Tory MP: 'I feel like a victim after being named in dossier'
BBC 5 live tweets...
More revelations to come?
Victoria Derbyshire
Sam Coates, deputy political editor at The Times, said Sir Michael Fallon appears to have decided "it was better to go now, rather than face the prospect that somebody else might come out and go public".
He suggested the bar for resigning from government had now been lowered, meaning others could follow.
A change in the culture at Westminster?
Senior figures from all parties have been saying the sexual misconduct allegations engulfing Westminster could mark a change in long-held attitudes.
Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith told the BBC: "The culture of casual tolerance of this is what really is now being brought an end to.
"And I think that is critical - and the ability of people who feel like they're being put into a situation they shouldn't have to be in.
"I think that has to also be arranged, so that they can make that clear themselves. So, this is the change I think that's coming. It affects all political parties."
Listen again: Ruth Davidson says change needed
Watch: Sir Michael's resignation statement
Tips for new defence secretary
Defence and Transport Correspondent for The Sunday Times tweets...
Hard act to follow?
Lord Dannatt, who was the Chief of the General Staff - the head of the Army - from 2006 to 2009, has told the BBC defence is a huge job, and Sir Michael Fallon's replacement may struggle to match his approach to the job.
Possible candidates for new defence secretary
BBC political editor tweets...
May considers Fallon replacement
The ex-defence secretary resigned saying his past behaviour is "not acceptable now".Read more
Announcement coming soon
BBC political editor tweets...
Widespread reshuffle not expected
The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg says the prime minister is not expected to carry out the widespread cabinet reshuffle some have been demanding.
Sir Michael Fallon's replacement is likely to come from the ranks of junior ministers or as a result of a sideways move for an existing cabinet member, she says.
It is not just a question of finding a suitable defence secretary, Theresa May has to try to preserve the delicate political balance of the cabinet to avoid undermining her own position.
Awaiting the new defence secretary
Welcome to our rolling text and video coverage of events at Westminster as the prime minister prepares to announce a new defence secretary to replace Sir Michael Fallon.
Sir Michael quit on Wednesday evening, saying his conduct had "fallen short" of the required standards after allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.