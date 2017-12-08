Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker

Brexit deal: Latest updates

Read more: Deal agreed in Brexit talks

Summary

  1. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says "sufficient progress" has been made in Brexit talks
  2. The Prime Minister says the deal would ensure "no hard border" in Ireland.
  3. UK PM Theresa May arrived in Brussels following overnight talks on Irish border
  4. PM and Brexit Secretary met EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Michel Barnier, chief negotiator

May now meeting Tusk

Theresa May has now arrived at the European Council for her meeting with Council President Donald Tusk

Theresa May and Donald Tusk
EPA

May's commitments to Northern Ireland

During her speech after the Brussels talks, the prime minister set out her six commitments to Northern Ireland for Brexit.

1. Britain will uphold NI's status as "integral" within the UK

2. The UK will protect Northern Ireland's position in the British single market

3. There will be no new borders in the UK and no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland

4. The UK including NI will leave the customs union and the EU single market

5. The Good Friday agreement will be upheld

6. Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK will no longer be subject to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice

No red line down the Irish Sea - DUP

So what has changed between Monday and today to make the DUP back the agreement?

DUP leader Arlene Foster said the changes made throughout the text "means for me there’s no red line down the Irish Sea."

She said the DUP have been negotiating directly with Prime Minister Theresa May and have had clear confirmation that the entire UK is leaveing the EU, the single market and the customs union.

There were "still matters we would have liked to see clarified," she said, but ran out of time.

Watch: Theresa May on Brexit deal talks

The Prime Minister said the settlement is 'fair to the British taxpayer'

Irish media reaction

Kevin Doyle is the Group Political Editor for the largest group of newspapers in the Republic of Ireland.

View more on twitter

Text says full alignment on EU rules

There will be full alignment between Northern Ireland and the EU on rules which "support North-South cooperation".

But the crucial thing, says BBC Brussels correspondent Adam Fleming, is that Stormont and the Northern Ireland assembly will get a say.

Here is the relevant section of the agreement:

The United Kingdom remains committed to protecting North-South cooperation and to its guarantee of avoiding a hard border. Any future arrangements must be compatible with these overarching requirements. The United Kingdom's intention is to achieve these objectives through the overall EU-UK relationship. Should this not be possible, the United Kingdom will propose specific solutions to address the unique circumstances of the island of Ireland. In the absence of agreed solutions, the United Kingdom will maintain full alignment with those rules of the Internal Market and the Customs Union which, now or in the future, support North-South cooperation, the allisland economy and the protection of the 1998 Agreement.

Watch: Moment Juncker signs off progress

'Sufficient progress' will see Brexit trade talks begin

Compromise for breakfast?

The UK and EU teams chew over the final details of the deal.

UK/EU negotiators
Reuters

What next? A positive and ambitious relationship, says PM

The prime minister tweets her reaction...

View more on twitter

Transition relies on EU 27

President Juncker says he is "confident" EU leaders will decide when they meet at a European Council summit next Thursday to move forward with trade talks to make Brexit happen.

He said: "I will always be sad about this development, but now we must start looking to the future, a future in which the UK will remain a close friend and ally."

Shake on it?

Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker seal the deal.

May/Juncker handsake
EPA

EU-UK relationship at heart of progress

In the joint report, published on behalf of the UK and EU negotiators, on the question of the border the UK remains committed to its "guarantee of avoiding a hard border".

"Any future arrangements must be compatible with these overarching requirements."

To achieve this, the report states the UK wants an "overall EU-UK relationship".

DUP 'needed assurance' from paper

Sky News

DUP leader Arlene Foster told Sky News there had been "substantial changes" made to the Irish border paper since Monday.

The party had expressed concern over the details citing not enough clarity "particularly round the very important issue of access to the GB market".

She said there had been six changes and amendments had been made throughout the text.

BBC political correspondent Chris Mason said in essence it meant there would be no hard line down the Irish Sea.

Arlene Foster
Getty Images

Irish Foreign Minister - 'Very good outcome'

View more on twitter

The crucial paragraphs for Northern Ireland

Mark Devonport is the BBC's Political Editor in Northern Ireland

View more on twitter

Irish Government and DUP onside

BBC's Nick Robinson on key details

View more on twitter

Economic integrity of UK guaranteed

More from Laura Kuenssberg

View more on twitter

Juncker - "Lot of talks" since Monday

BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg tweets

View more on twitter

PM - Northern Ireland status guaranteed

"In Northern Ireland I will guarantee there will be no hard border and I guarantee the constitutional integrity of the European Union"

Move to trade talks - PM

Theresa May - "Getting to this point has required give and take on both sides... I very much welcome the prospect of moving ahead to the next phase of talks about trade"

PM: Give and take from both sides

Theresa May says the deal struck is a "significant improvement" which required a compromise from both EU negotiators and the UK.

'Sufficient progress made' in Brexit talks

In the last few minutes the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said "sufficient progress" has been made in a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May to move on to the next phase of Brexit talks.

In the early hours, Mrs May met with her EU counterparts including the union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier to discuss the issue of the Irish border.

