Brexit deal: Latest updates
Summary
- European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says "sufficient progress" has been made in Brexit talks
- The Prime Minister says the deal would ensure "no hard border" in Ireland.
- UK PM Theresa May arrived in Brussels following overnight talks on Irish border
- PM and Brexit Secretary met EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Michel Barnier, chief negotiator
May now meeting Tusk
Theresa May has now arrived at the European Council for her meeting with Council President Donald Tusk
May's commitments to Northern Ireland
During her speech after the Brussels talks, the prime minister set out her six commitments to Northern Ireland for Brexit.
1. Britain will uphold NI's status as "integral" within the UK
2. The UK will protect Northern Ireland's position in the British single market
3. There will be no new borders in the UK and no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland
4. The UK including NI will leave the customs union and the EU single market
5. The Good Friday agreement will be upheld
6. Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK will no longer be subject to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice
No red line down the Irish Sea - DUP
So what has changed between Monday and today to make the DUP back the agreement?
DUP leader Arlene Foster said the changes made throughout the text "means for me there’s no red line down the Irish Sea."
She said the DUP have been negotiating directly with Prime Minister Theresa May and have had clear confirmation that the entire UK is leaveing the EU, the single market and the customs union.
There were "still matters we would have liked to see clarified," she said, but ran out of time.
Irish media reaction
Kevin Doyle is the Group Political Editor for the largest group of newspapers in the Republic of Ireland.
Text says full alignment on EU rules
There will be full alignment between Northern Ireland and the EU on rules which "support North-South cooperation".
But the crucial thing, says BBC Brussels correspondent Adam Fleming, is that Stormont and the Northern Ireland assembly will get a say.
Here is the relevant section of the agreement:
Compromise for breakfast?
The UK and EU teams chew over the final details of the deal.
What next? A positive and ambitious relationship, says PM
The prime minister tweets her reaction...
Transition relies on EU 27
President Juncker says he is "confident" EU leaders will decide when they meet at a European Council summit next Thursday to move forward with trade talks to make Brexit happen.
He said: "I will always be sad about this development, but now we must start looking to the future, a future in which the UK will remain a close friend and ally."
Shake on it?
Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker seal the deal.
EU-UK relationship at heart of progress
In the joint report, published on behalf of the UK and EU negotiators, on the question of the border the UK remains committed to its "guarantee of avoiding a hard border".
"Any future arrangements must be compatible with these overarching requirements."
To achieve this, the report states the UK wants an "overall EU-UK relationship".
DUP 'needed assurance' from paper
DUP leader Arlene Foster told Sky News there had been "substantial changes" made to the Irish border paper since Monday.
The party had expressed concern over the details citing not enough clarity "particularly round the very important issue of access to the GB market".
She said there had been six changes and amendments had been made throughout the text.
BBC political correspondent Chris Mason said in essence it meant there would be no hard line down the Irish Sea.
Irish Foreign Minister - 'Very good outcome'
The crucial paragraphs for Northern Ireland
Mark Devonport is the BBC's Political Editor in Northern Ireland
Irish Government and DUP onside
BBC's Nick Robinson on key details
Economic integrity of UK guaranteed
More from Laura Kuenssberg
Juncker - "Lot of talks" since Monday
BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg tweets
PM - Northern Ireland status guaranteed
"In Northern Ireland I will guarantee there will be no hard border and I guarantee the constitutional integrity of the European Union"
Move to trade talks - PM
Theresa May - "Getting to this point has required give and take on both sides... I very much welcome the prospect of moving ahead to the next phase of talks about trade"
PM: Give and take from both sides
Theresa May says the deal struck is a "significant improvement" which required a compromise from both EU negotiators and the UK.
'Sufficient progress made' in Brexit talks
In the last few minutes the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said "sufficient progress" has been made in a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May to move on to the next phase of Brexit talks.
In the early hours, Mrs May met with her EU counterparts including the union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier to discuss the issue of the Irish border.