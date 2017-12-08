Brexit deal: Latest updates

During her speech after the Brussels talks, the prime minister set out her six commitments to Northern Ireland for Brexit.

1. Britain will uphold NI's status as "integral" within the UK

2. The UK will protect Northern Ireland's position in the British single market

3. There will be no new borders in the UK and no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland

4. The UK including NI will leave the customs union and the EU single market

5. The Good Friday agreement will be upheld

6. Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK will no longer be subject to the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice