First outing for education secretary

Summary

  1. Commons starts at 230pm with education question-time
  2. Brexit Secretary David Davis speaks to the Lords European Union Committee from 2.30pm
  3. Three urgent questions from 3.30pm
  4. * government policy on leaving the EU
  5. * Taliban and ISIS attacks on civilians in Afghanistan
  6. * contaminated blood scandal
  7. Armed Forces (Flexible Working) Bill
  8. Automated and Electric Vehicles Bill
  9. Debate on same sex marriage in Bermuda
  10. Lords starts at 2.30pm with question-time
  11. Debate: government's 25 year environment plan
  12. Debate: government strategy on relations with Russia