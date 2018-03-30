May statement on Russian spy case

Russian spy case: What we know so far

Summary

  1. Theresa May statement on Russian spy case
  2. UK to expel 23 Russian diplomatic staff
  3. A UN security council meeting to be held
  4. Russian ambassador criticises 'provocation'
  5. Prime Minister's Questions focused on the NHS
  6. Scroll down this page to see key clips and text commentary

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Russian spy: What we know so far

Police in hazmat suits near The Maltings

Russia is behind the attempted murder of an ex-spy and his daughter in Salisbury, the PM believes.

Read more

UK to expel 23 Russian diplomats

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia

Britain gives them a week to leave and tells the UN Russia was to blame for a nerve agent attack on UK soil.

Read more

Sturgeon condemns Russia over spy attack

soldiers in salisbury

Scotland's first minister says Russia's actions cannot be tolerated as she backs the decision to expel 23 diplomats.

Read more

Brexit deal 'can be done' - Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon

First minister says differences with UK government are "not insignificant, but neither are they insurmountable".

Read more

Recap: Theresa May statement on Russian spy

The UK will expel 23 Russian diplomats after Moscow refused to explain how a Russian-made nerve agent was used on a former spy in Salisbury, the PM says.

Theresa May said the diplomats, who have a week to leave, were identified as "undeclared intelligence officers".

She also revoked an invitation to Russia's foreign minister, and said the Royal Family would not attend the Fifa World Cup later this year.

Russia denies being involved in the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal.

The Russian Embassy said the expulsion of 23 diplomats was "unacceptable, unjustified and short-sighted".

Former spy Mr Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, 33, remain critically ill in hospital after being found slumped on a bench on 4 March.

Det Sgt Nick Bailey also fell ill responding to the incident, and is in a serious but stable condition, but is thought to be improving.

The statement has finished and we are now ending this live coverage - you can watch the statement back at the top of this page, or scroll down for key clips and text commentary. You can keep across continuing developments with BBC News here

Here are the key clips:

PM 'surprised and shocked'

House of Commons

Parliament

Conservative Alec Shelbrooke earlier raised the suggestion that Jeremy Corbyn's spokesman had said there remained questions about whether Russia was behind the poisoning.

Mr Shelbrooke asked the PM if she could repeat to MPs her faith in the intelligence services "to be absolutely certain in the evidence" she has received.

Mrs May said she was "surprised and shocked at the statement that's been put out" and "it's very clear from the remarks that have been made by backbenchers from the Labour Party, that they will be equally concerned by that remark".

Here is the full text of the briefing as published by the Press Association:

Mr Corbyn's spokesman said the history of information from UK intelligence agencies is "problematic" and refused to say that the Labour leader accepted the Russian state was at fault.

He told reporters: "The government has access to information and intelligence on this matter which others don't.

"However, also there is a history in relation to weapons of mass destruction and intelligence which is problematic, to put it mildly.

"So, I think the right approach is to seek the evidence to follow international treaties, particularly in relation to prohibitive chemical weapons."

The Labour leader has been given security briefings on the incident. Asked if Mr Corbyn believed Russia was responsible for the attack, the spokesman said Mrs May continued to leave open the possibility that Russia lost control of the nerve agent.

Labour MP on his backing for PM's stance

View more on twitter

PM: All our police forces are aware of threats they may face

House of Commons

Parliament

Former Conservative security minister John Hayes asked if local police forces were equipped and informed adequately with threats like the one that took place Salisbury.

Theresa May said the ability to bring in the capabilities of the counter terrorism police, who have regional bases, was part of the layered structure of British police.

PM is asked about export of nuclear substances

House of Commons

Parliament

Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts asks the PM whether the UK is still exporting nuclear substances to Russia and asks if stopping this should be among the first sanctions imposed.

Mrs May side-steps the question and says she has been talking about the use of a nerve agent and a chemical weapon on UK soil and "the blatant flouting" of the international rules based order.

Call to postpone the World Cup

Salisbury incident statement

House of Commons

Parliament

Labour MP Stephen Kinnock offers his "full support" for the prime minister's "robust response".

He asks whether holding this year's World Cup in Russia could be seen as a "global vindication" of Russia.

He suggests exploring the possibility of postponing the event until 2019 so that it can be held in a "more appropriate" country.

Theresa May replies that it's a matter for the sporting authorities.

UK Foreign Office updates travel advice

View more on twitter

Anna Soubry says Labour frontbench responsible for 'shameful moment'

House of Commons

Parliament

Former Conservative minister Anna Soubry said "the length and breadth of this place" has supported the PM's wise words, with the "notable exception of the frontbench of the opposition and that's a shameful moment".

She asked whether, if it is proved that Russia has been trying to undermine democracy, Theresa May will take robust action.

Mrs May says she's happy to give that assurance and says the Kremlin supplies "disinformation to destabilise perceived enemies", adding that managing this "is a long term priority for the UK".

Labour leader's spokesman 'wants more evidence'

Political editor of the The Sun tweets...

View more on twitter

Watch: 'Worst facets of communism and capitalism'

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant condemns the Russian state

Tory MP labels Corbyn 'a CND badge wearing apologist'

Salisbury incident statement

House of Commons

Parliament

Conservative MP Mark Francois says Theresa May's response today "had flashes of the Iron Lady about it".

He accuses Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of being "a CND badge wearing apologist for the Russian state".

Theresa May says people "will take their own conclusions" from Mr Corbyn's comments earlier but welcomes "the positive messages of support that have come from the Labour back benches".

Labour MP opposes Russia Today ban

Salisbury incident statement

House of Commons

Parliament

Labour MP Vernon Coaker says the UK should not ban broadcasts by Russia's RT news channel.

Mr Coaker says he supports a free media and there should be a message from the UK to RT that "we're not frightened of it".

Theresa May says a decision on RT is a matter for regulator Ofcom, not for the government.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ofcom said:

We have today written to ANO TV Novosti, holder of RT’s UK broadcast licences, which is financed from the budget of the Russian Federation. This letter explained that, should the UK investigating authorities determine that there was an unlawful use of force by the Russian State against the UK, we would consider this relevant to our ongoing duty to be satisfied that RT is fit and proper."

Roll call of Labour MPs back PM on Russia

House of Commons

Parliament

During the exchanges, it's been notable how many Labour MPs have given their support to the Prime Minister's statement - with some seeing implied criticism of their own frontbench.

Having said that, it has to be said that many of these have never been big fans of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

A history of World Cup boycotts

Uruguay celebrate winning the 1930 World Cup

With some English media urging that the national team be withdrawn from Russia 2018, BBC Sport takes a look at other World Cup boycotts in history.

Read more

Met Police spotted removing vehicles in North Dorset seat

House of Commons

Parliament

Conservative Simon Hoare asked if the government and security services were doing all they could to keep his North Dorset residents safe after the Met Police and Army were spotted in the area removing vehicles and items connected to the Salisbury incident.

Mrs May replied that the police investigation was continuing but she could not say where it will take the police.

Ben Bradshaw says most Labour MPs back the PM on Russia

House of Commons

Parliament

Labour's Ben Bradshaw tells the PM, to cheers, that "most of us on these benches fully support the measures you have set out today".

He asks that the intelligence and security services look at Putin's influence on UK universities, think-tanks, financial institutions and political parties.

Mrs May says she will "certainly look" at the suggestions he has made.

Soames presses for further Russia sanctions

House of Commons

Parliament

Conservative Sir Nicholas Soames welcomed the PM's decision to refer evidence of this "grotesque attack" to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. He asked whether their conclusions would be shared widely and whether she would consider further action - including on individuals - in the light of that finding.

Mrs May said the government suggests that the OPCW will be able to see what has happened and added that the UK would use "unexplained wealth orders" - but based on evidence and according to the rule of international law.

Nicky Morgan urges select committee intervention

House of Commons

Parliament

Former Conservative education secretary Nicky Morgan says she "100%" supports the PM's statement, and asks that Commons select committees have a role in tackling "dirty" money brought into the UK.

Mrs May says she recognises the role select committees can play and believes Mrs Morgan has set up a stream of work for her treasury committee, which she chairs.

Margaret Hodge urges register of property ownership

House of Commons

Parliament

Labour's Dame Margaret Hodge lent her support to the PM's "clear statement, her condemnation of the Russians and the actions she's taken".

But Dame Margaret said "too much money is being laundered out of Russia and finding its way into the British system".

She urges the UK to bring forward a public register of ownership of properties to tackle this and increase transparency in corporate structures so it's known who forms companies and if they are founded on illicit money.

Mrs May says the government has been discussing the timing for a registry of ownership.

MP launches attack on Russian ambassador

Salisbury incident statement

House of Commons

Parliament

Chris Bryant
HoC

Labour MP Chris Bryant says Russia under President Putin "manages to combine all the worst facets of communism and all the worst facets of rampant capitalism, all wrapped up inside a national security state".

He accuses Russia's ambassador to the UK, Alexander Yakovenko, of trying to prevent Commons debates on Russia, and says he should now be told to "go home".

Theresa May says "it's a brave man" who tries to tell Speaker John Bercow what to do.

The Speaker insists: "For the avoidance of doubt, he got absolutely nowhere with me."

Watch: Labour reaction to Russian diplomatic expulsions

Watch: Theresa May announces plan to expel 23 Russian diplomats

Labour MP calls for inspections of chemical weapons sites

Salisbury incident statement

House of Commons

Parliament

Labour MP and former shadow foreign secretary Hilary Benn calls for international inspections of sites in Russia "where this nerve agent, in all probability, was produced".

Theresa May says the government is working with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

PM: This could happening to our allies too

House of Commons

Parliament

Former Conservative attorney general Dominic Grieve says the UK's difficulty is how it is going to craft a sustained strategy so the right pressure can be placed on Russia. He fears the level of violence from Russia against the UK and its allies will only increase.

Theresa May says Russia is acting with impunity and "flouting the international rules-based order" and allies need to come together with a collective approach to challenge this. She added that "this may have happened in the United Kingdom, but actually it's something that could be happening in any of these states".

Watch: UK to strengthen sanction powers

View more on twitter

DUP MP accuses Labour frontbench of advocating 'policy of appeasement'

House of Commons

Parliament

Northern Ireland MP, Democratic Unionist Sammy Wilson says his party welcomes the PM's statement, adding that it sits in contrast to the "policy of appeasement" from the Labour frontbench.

He asks, apart from words of support, what actions have the UK's allies committed to against Russia.

Theresa May says international allies were waiting to hear what the UK planned to do.

Watch: Andrew Neil sums up statement

View more on twitter

PM: Russia responsible for attempts to interfere in elections

House of Commons

Parliament

Conservative Andrew Mitchell says Russia has possibly "indirectly" authorised the use in Syria of chemical weapons against its own people.

The PM says: "This isn't simply one action in Russia, it's a pattern of actions by Russia....We see their use of propaganda, their attempt to interfere in elections across the continent of Europe."

Lib Dems back PM statement

House of Commons

Parliament

Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable says to cheers that his party supports the PM's statement.

He says the Russian opposition say the most effective measure would be to take financial action against named individuals "who are critical to the Putin operation".

Theresa May thanks him and adds that the government is looking at issues around corrupt elites.

Conservative Tom Tugendhat, chair of the foreign affairs committee, says the wealth of Vladimir Putin should be exposed.

Duncan Smith urges PM to hail consistent message with allies

House of Commons

Parliament

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith praises the PM's leadership. He said if Russia was a rogue state, could the PM persuade allies "not to treat with them" and make them better off.

Mrs May says she will be discussing with the UK's allies a robust and consistent message to be given to Russia. She said the case of a pipeline deal between Germany and Russia was frequently discussed.

'Russians would have responded if they were innocent'

House of Commons

Parliament

Conservative chairman of the Commons defence committee, Julian Lewis, said the Russians would have responded to the PM's deadline following the Salisbury attack if they were innocent.

He said the time has come to recognise that 2% of GDP is not enough to spend on defence when the UK is reverting to this sort of adversarial relationship.

The PM says there are other measures the UK stands ready to deploy at any time should it face further Russian provocation. She said the UK was ensuring it had the capability needed to deal with threats.

PM thanks Labour backbencher for her support

House of Commons

Parliament

Former Labour leadership challenger Yvette Cooper says it's important to expose Russia and what it is doing within the UN.

Mrs May thanks Ms Cooper for her support which she says she knows is representative of views from the Labour benches.

View more on twitter

PM thanks SNP for tone of response to Russian attack

House of Commons

Parliament

The PM thanked the Scottish National Party's leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford, for the tone of his response, the comments made and for his offer to work with the government.

She added that Canada and Australia had made it clear they also backed the UK's response.

SNP backs 'robust response' to Kremlin

House of Commons

Parliament

The SNP's Ian Blackford says "our friends globally" must join the UK in standing up to this abuse by the Russian state.

He welcomed the expulsion of undeclared intelligence officers and financial sanctions.

"It must be clear to the Russian authorities that we will not tolerate actions that infringe international law," he said.

May: No stone un-turned in response to Salisbury attack

House of Commons

Parliament

Former Conservative chancellor Kenneth Clarke says the recent attack poses a "serious threat to the safety of the Western world unless we all work together to start getting the Russians to do something, as opposed to simply ignoring it".

Theresa May says the UK will leave no stone unturned to respond appropriately to the illegal development of chemical weapons.

