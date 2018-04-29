Amber Rudd resigns - live reaction

Those arriving in the UK between 1948 and 1971 from Caribbean countries have been labelled the Windrush generation.

Many of the arrivals became manual workers, cleaners, drivers and nurses - and some broke new ground in representing black Britons in society.

The Home Office did not keep a record of those granted leave to remain or issue any paperwork confirming it - meaning it is difficult for Windrush arrivals to prove they are in the UK legally.

But those who lack documents are now being told they need evidence to continue working, get treatment from the NHS - or even to remain in the UK.

Earlier this month, Amber Rudd apologised for their treatment, saying it was "wrong" and "appalling".

