Ballot counting

Local elections 2018 latest

Summary

  1. Results from 150 English council elections continue to come in
  2. In mixed results for the main parties so far, Labour gains Plymouth, while the Conservatives take Peterborough and Basildon, and the Lib Dems win Richmond
  3. Trafford, Derby and Nuneaton & Bedworth move to no overall control
  4. The Conservatives see off Labour challenges in the London boroughs of Wandsworth and Westminster
  5. Sinn Fein holds West Tyrone in a parliamentary by-election

Live Reporting

By Andy McFarlane, Justin Parkinson and Sam Francis

All times stated are UK

Labour holds Enfield

Labour holds Enfield, increasing its majority from 17 to 19.

Proud dad moment

Writer, broadcaster and former Conservative MP Gyles Brandreth has been expressing his pleasure after his daughter was elected for the party in Richmond upon Thames' Barnes ward. No suggestions here that the new councillor shares her father's taste in loud knitware.

Labour holds Ealing

Labour holds Ealing, increasing its majority from 37 to 41.

Labour holds Camden

Labour holds Camden, increasing its majority from 24 to 28.

Views on Wandsworth

Laura Kuenssberg

BBC political editor

It's a big disappointment for the Labour Party. It was definitely within its sights. In the last few months it's poured in significant resources. It's also somewhere where a high-profile Westminster constituency - Battersea - went from Tory to Labour in the general election.

It's been Tory for four decades so, on the other side, the Tories will be very relieved.

BreakingTories hold Westminster

The Conservatives have seen off Labour's challenge in the London borough of Westminster, retaining control of the council.

Labour increase majority in Hammersmith and Fulham

Labour have increased their majority on the Hammersmith and Fulham Council, taking nine seats form the Conservatives.

They now have 35 seats to the Conservatives 11.

Labour holds Merton

Labour holds Merton increasing its majority from 12 to 16.

Tories retain Wandsworth

BreakingConservatives hold Wandsworth

It was close but council leader Ravi Govindia says the Tories have just held on to Wandsworth.

Labour holds Ipswich Borough Council

Corn Exchange in Ipswich

Nic Rigby

BBC News, East

The Labour Party hold on to Ipswich Borough Council, winning one seat from the Conservative Party.

Is UKIP history?

UKIP former deputy chairwoman Suzanne Evans admits it's not been a good night for the party, which has lost 84 seats so far.

But reflecting on the success of its campaign to leave the EU, she adds: "If UKIP does crumble, I think you could still arguably make the case that it's been one of the most successful political parties in history."

Wandsworth almost done?

Laura Kuenssberg, BBC political editor

Labour retains Reading majority

Reading count

The Conservatives gain two wards and a Labour candidate becomes the youngest woman to win a seat.

Labour clean sweep Barking and Dagenham

Labour have held control of Barking and Dagenham council with their second clean sweep in as many elections.

The party went into the election controlling only 48 of the 51 seats, following two defections and the recent death of Cllr John White.

Conservative joy

Laura Kuenssberg, BBC political editor

A contrasting scoreboard

This is how the seat scoreboard currently looks in London, in comparison to the rest of England:

  • Labour: Up 19 in London, down 11 elsewhere
  • Conservatives: Down 35 in London, up 61 elsewhere
  • Lib Dems: Up eight in London, up 25 elsewhere

Tory losses in West Oxfordshire

Oxford count

Labour retains Oxford while the Tories keep West Oxfordshire, despite losing five seats.

Tories on track to hold Wandsworth?

It's never dull in Hull

Southampton Labour leader on election defeat

Tristan Pascoe

BBC Radio Solent political reporter

Southampton Labour leader Simon Letts on losing seat on city council

The leader of Southampton City Council Simon Letts said he was "immensely disappointed" to have lost his seat after 18 years on the council.

Labour kept control of the city council, but Mr Letts lost his seat in Bitterne. Conservative group leader Jeremy Moulton also lost his seat.

Good night for Labour in Portsmouth

Peter Henley

Political editor, South of England

Labour are doing well here in Portsmouth. Libs Dem hopes of winning control back from Conservative minority control have been dashed.

It seems that Labour took votes in 'Remain' areas in the south of the city while in the north, Conservatives picked up the more pro-Brexit vote.

Lab may be feeling revilatised but they still only have a small number of councillors

The UKIP vote is down 23%

Greens could be the official opposition in Richmond

Mixed night of election results

It's been a topsy-turvy night for political parties contesting the local elections in England, with both Labour and the Conservatives gaining in some parts of the country and losing out in others.

The Conservatives have taken Peterborough and Basildon, losing control of Trafford, while Labour has gained Plymouth and the Lib Dems have taken charge of previously Tory-held Richmond.

The collapse of UKIP has influenced results, with the Conservatives tending to pick up votes in areas where a majority voted Leave in the EU referendum and Labour performing better in areas where more of the electorate voted Remain.

See how events unfolded overnight.

