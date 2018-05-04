Local elections 2018 latest

It's been a topsy-turvy night for political parties contesting the local elections in England, with both Labour and the Conservatives gaining in some parts of the country and losing out in others.

The Conservatives have taken Peterborough and Basildon, losing control of Trafford, while Labour has gained Plymouth and the Lib Dems have taken charge of previously Tory-held Richmond.

The collapse of UKIP has influenced results, with the Conservatives tending to pick up votes in areas where a majority voted Leave in the EU referendum and Labour performing better in areas where more of the electorate voted Remain.

See how events unfolded overnight.