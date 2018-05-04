Local elections 2018 latest
Summary
- Results from 150 English council elections continue to come in
- In mixed results for the main parties so far, Labour gains Plymouth, while the Conservatives take Peterborough and Basildon, and the Lib Dems win Richmond
- Trafford, Derby and Nuneaton & Bedworth move to no overall control
- The Conservatives see off Labour challenges in the London boroughs of Wandsworth and Westminster
- Sinn Fein holds West Tyrone in a parliamentary by-election
Labour holds Enfield
Labour holds Enfield, increasing its majority from 17 to 19.
Labour holds Ealing
Labour holds Ealing, increasing its majority from 37 to 41.
Labour holds Camden
Labour holds Camden, increasing its majority from 24 to 28.
Views on Wandsworth
Laura Kuenssberg
BBC political editor
It's a big disappointment for the Labour Party. It was definitely within its sights. In the last few months it's poured in significant resources. It's also somewhere where a high-profile Westminster constituency - Battersea - went from Tory to Labour in the general election.
It's been Tory for four decades so, on the other side, the Tories will be very relieved.
BreakingTories hold Westminster
The Conservatives have seen off Labour's challenge in the London borough of Westminster, retaining control of the council.
Labour increase majority in Hammersmith and Fulham
Labour have increased their majority on the Hammersmith and Fulham Council, taking nine seats form the Conservatives.
They now have 35 seats to the Conservatives 11.
Labour holds Merton
Labour holds Merton increasing its majority from 12 to 16.
Tories retain Wandsworth
BreakingConservatives hold Wandsworth
It was close but council leader Ravi Govindia says the Tories have just held on to Wandsworth.
Labour holds Ipswich Borough Council
Nic Rigby
BBC News, East
The Labour Party hold on to Ipswich Borough Council, winning one seat from the Conservative Party.Read more
Is UKIP history?
UKIP former deputy chairwoman Suzanne Evans admits it's not been a good night for the party, which has lost 84 seats so far.
But reflecting on the success of its campaign to leave the EU, she adds: "If UKIP does crumble, I think you could still arguably make the case that it's been one of the most successful political parties in history."
Wandsworth almost done?
Laura Kuenssberg, BBC political editor
Labour retains Reading majority
The Conservatives gain two wards and a Labour candidate becomes the youngest woman to win a seat.Read more
Labour clean sweep Barking and Dagenham
Labour have held control of Barking and Dagenham council with their second clean sweep in as many elections.
The party went into the election controlling only 48 of the 51 seats, following two defections and the recent death of Cllr John White.
Conservative joy
Laura Kuenssberg, BBC political editor
A contrasting scoreboard
This is how the seat scoreboard currently looks in London, in comparison to the rest of England:
Tory losses in West Oxfordshire
Labour retains Oxford while the Tories keep West Oxfordshire, despite losing five seats.Read more
Tories on track to hold Wandsworth?
It's never dull in Hull
Southampton Labour leader on election defeat
Tristan Pascoe
BBC Radio Solent political reporter
The leader of Southampton City Council Simon Letts said he was "immensely disappointed" to have lost his seat after 18 years on the council.
Labour kept control of the city council, but Mr Letts lost his seat in Bitterne. Conservative group leader Jeremy Moulton also lost his seat.
Good night for Labour in Portsmouth
Peter Henley
Political editor, South of England
Labour are doing well here in Portsmouth. Libs Dem hopes of winning control back from Conservative minority control have been dashed.
It seems that Labour took votes in 'Remain' areas in the south of the city while in the north, Conservatives picked up the more pro-Brexit vote.
Lab may be feeling revilatised but they still only have a small number of councillors
The UKIP vote is down 23%
Greens could be the official opposition in Richmond
Mixed night of election results
It's been a topsy-turvy night for political parties contesting the local elections in England, with both Labour and the Conservatives gaining in some parts of the country and losing out in others.
The Conservatives have taken Peterborough and Basildon, losing control of Trafford, while Labour has gained Plymouth and the Lib Dems have taken charge of previously Tory-held Richmond.
The collapse of UKIP has influenced results, with the Conservatives tending to pick up votes in areas where a majority voted Leave in the EU referendum and Labour performing better in areas where more of the electorate voted Remain.
See how events unfolded overnight.