Westminster as it happened: 22 October 2015
- The day in the Commons began with culture, media and sport questions.
- After that a Conservative MP asked an urgent question on human rights in China.
- Later there was a debate on English votes for English laws.
- In the Lords there were questions on HS2 and nominations to the House of Lords.
- The day in the Lords ended with a short debate on the Chilcot inquiry.
By Aiden James, Kate Whannel and Sam Francis
All times stated are UK
Lords adjourns
House of Lords
Parliament
And not long after MPs, peers also finish for the day.
The House of Lords will be back tomorrow at 10:00 BST to debate private members' bills on palliative care, advertising prostitution and mediation services.
Commons adjourns
House of Commons
Parliament
That's it from the House of Commons for today.
MPs will meet tomorrow from 09:30 to debate private members' bills, including one from Conservative MP Sir Gerald Howarth to set a target for defence expenditure.
Chilcot Inquiry must be allowed to complete its job
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Bridges of Headley wraps up the debate expressing the hope that the report will be "fair, impartial and above all rigorous".
He insists that the report must be "independent of government" and therefore "however frustrating it is that the inquiry has not yet published, it must be allowed to complete its job."
Minister's response
Debate on Myanmar
House of Commons
Parliament
Foreign Office Minister Hugo Swire says the UK government has major concerns about candidates who have been barred from standing in the election, and the disenfranchised, though a number of political prisoners have been released.
He says the UK will be "supporting the EU observation mission" for the elections.
Dismissing Chilcot 'would not make sense'
House of Lords
Parliament
Speaking on behalf of the Labour Party, Baroness Morgan of Ely, tells the house it would not make sense "after all the money spent and all the time committed" to dismiss the Chilcot committee.
"I cannot emphasize enough that Labour would like to see the report published as soon as possible without compromising the thoroughness of the inquiry."
Burma in transition
Read news, features and analysis from BBC News as Myanmar approaches its election on 8 November 2015.
'Await the timetable'
Chilcot debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Lord Marks of Henley on Thames agrees strongly that an interim report with interim conclusion would be "unsatisfactory".
He argues that if a final report's conclusions were different to that of the interim report there would be accusations of political interference.
Equally he says if the conclusions weren't changed critics would say the authors were entrenched in their position from the beginning.
He therefore calls on the house to await the timetable and expresses the hope that this debate will underline the importance of concluding reports to the full.
Forthcoming election
Debate on Myanmar
House of Commons
Parliament
Myanmar, also known as Burma, is approaching its first open general election, with the potential widest participation of opposition parties, for 25 years, following decades of isolation.
However, Valerie Vaz tells MPs there are "growing concerns that these elections are free and fair".
She says the country still has political prisoners, "disenfranchised" ethnic Rohingya people and "breaches of election law".
Chilcot 'undeservedly' criticised
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative Lord Cormack is happy to defend Sir John Chilcot against "undeserved criticism".
"He should know he has the confidence of this house to produce a report that is serious, far-reaching and which makes conclusions that are entirely fair."
Adjournment debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Valerie Vaz opens the final item of business today: an adjournment debate on "human rights, democracy and elections in Burma".
Ministers 'unfairly pilloried'
Chilcot inquiry
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative Earl Atlee is unequivocal: "The inquiry will be a complete waste of time."
He says the report is "too late and too wide and does not hold anyone to account".
In addition to this he tells the house that "it does not exonerate any ministers or officials, some of whom have been unfairly pilloried by senior politicians in my own party who should know better."
What have MPs voted for?
English votes for English laws
House of Commons
Parliament
The government's plans would affect a bill, or parts of a bill, applying to England in a policy area which is devolved in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
They would also affect bills applying to England and Wales in a policy area which is devolved in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The Commons Speaker would determine if the criteria apply to particular bills.
Following a second reading on the general principles of a bill, it will be considered by a committee of English, or English and Welsh, MPs.
If only part of a bill applies to England or England and Wales only, a "grand committee" would consider those clauses only.
The changes affect the Commons only the Lords is unaffected.
'The end is in sight'
Chilcot debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher and former Cabinet Secretary Lord Butler of Brockwell says the debate will have given "deserved comfort to Sir John Chilcot and his team".
He is confident that although the timing has not been specified the "end is in sight".
He argues that to discharge the Chilcot committee now would produce a report that is "only 90% baked" and waste the efforts and resources so far used.
BreakingEnglish votes motion passes
House of Commons
Parliament
The change in standing orders is approved by 312 votes to 270 - a government majority of 42.
Division on main motion
English votes for English laws
House of Commons
Parliament
The second Labour amendment is defeated again by 312 votes to 269.
The House now divides on the main motion: to amend the standing orders of the Commons to give effect to the government's plans on English votes for English laws.
Maxwellisation
House of Lords
Parliament
The "maxwellisation" term takes its name from the late newspaper owner Robert Maxwell who was criticised in a government report.
Maxwell later took the government to court to challenge the report's findings. Consequently those criticised in a report are allowed to contest an inquiry's findings pre-publication.
Maxwellisation has been blamed for the delay in publication.
UK needs 'truest possible account' of Iraq War
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat Baroness Williams agrees with Lord Finkelstein on the grounds that the country needs "desperately" to have "the truest possible account" of the Iraq War.
She disagrees with Lord Morris' proposal that the Cabinet Secretary should produce an interim report from the evidence given to the Chilcot Inquiry.
Baroness Williams argues that this would lead to a "very dangerous" situation of "maxwellisation and counter-maxwellisation".
Labour amendment defeated
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs reject a Labour amendment to the plans concerning their effect in this session of Parliament by 312 votes to 269 a majority of 43.
The House immediately divides again on another Labour amendment which makes a slight change to the wording of the motion.
Chilcot Inquiry actually 'quite quick'
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative peer, Lord Finkelstein calls for calm telling the house that proper accounts of history "take a long time".
He says peers need to stop behaving like children on a car journey shouting '"are we nearly there yet?".
He points out that the inquiry into Hillsborough, an event of an afternoon, took between 2009-12 and the Savile Inquiry took 11 years to look into the events of a single day ( bloody Sunday).
Lord Finkelstein calculates that if John Chilcot preceded at the same pace as the Savile Inquiry, his inquiry should take 32,000 years.
Given this, he suggests, John Chilcot is actually going quite quickly.
Delays are 'scandalous'
Chilcot debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Morris says he has been very critical of the "scandalous" delays in publication.
He accepts that it may turn out that the committee are "knights in shining armour and produce an authoritative report that justifies its delay".
However he says the families of soldiers who died in the Iraq war have been "badly let down"
"Justice delayed, is justice denied" he says.
MPs reject committee
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs reject setting up a committee to consider the implications of English votes for English laws by 312 votes to 215, a majority of 97.
Chilcot Inquiry debate
House of Lords
Parliament
We now come to the last debate of the day where Labour peer Lord Morris of Aberavon is asking if there is a case for discharging the Chairman and members of the Chilcot Inquiry.
The Chilcot Inquiry was launched in 2009 and at the time was expected to report after one year.
The length of time the inquiry has taken to produce a report has attracted much criticism.
Sir John Chilcot has said he wholeheartedly shares the wish for the report be made available as soon as possible.
Voting begins
House of Commons
Parliament
Deputy Leader of the House Therese Coffey finishes her response on behalf of the government.
She accuses Labour of wanting to deny people in England "an effective voice". The government wants "the explicit consent" of MPs for England, or England and Wales, for matters affecting those nations, she adds.
The house then divides for the first of a series of votes, beginning with Graham Allen's backbench amendment, calling for a joint committee of MPs and peers to consider the proposals to change Commons standing orders.
The committee would report in March 2016.
The government's social justice vision
Education and employment debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Baroness Evans concludes:
"It is high levels of employment and educational excellence that drive opportunity and that is at the heart of this government's social justice vision."
Labour response
English votes for English laws
House of Commons
Parliament
Responding to the debate for Labour shadow deputy leader of the house Melanie Onn says today's proposals fail on many counts, but the largest is that they "fail to give English people a truly stronger voice in Parliament."
Instead of lecturing Labour on the unintended consequences of their devolution policies the Conservatives should consider their own "unintended consequences."
She re-iterates that if Labour amendments fall. "Labour will be voting against the changes".
Marathon voting session
Government to win the day?
From earlier today...
A larger separation than Independence
English votes for English laws
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP MP Tommy Sheppard warns that the EVEL proposals will drive a "larger wedge between our two countries" than Scottish Independence.
The proposals will necessarily "create two classes of MP" and prevent Mr Sheppard from "voting on behalf of people who elected me on matters that may affect them".
He tells the Conservative party that "just because its in the manifesto doesn't make it right".
Inadequate schools will be turned into academies
House of Lords
Parliament
Baroness Evans then turns to the government's education policy.
She says the government will not hesitate to intervene when schools are coasting:
"Every inadequate school will turn into an academy with new leadership."
Universal credit 'makes sure work pays'
Education and employment debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Government spokeswoman Baroness Evans of Bowers Park uses her speech to defend universal credit which she assures peers will "make sure work always pays".
Compared to the jobseekers' allowance Baroness Evans says universal credit helps people get into work quicker and earn more when they do.
Debate on Myanmar
Three tests
English votes for English laws
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Christopher Pincher says the proposals meet the "three tests" that matter for legislation.
"Because the proposals are modest, because they are testable and because they are changeable then they are reasonable" and I think we should back them tonight he says.
'Quality not quantity' on apprenticeships
Education and employment debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour's Lord McKenzie of Luton tells the House that more quality apprenticeships are essential, but whilst he welcomes the governments desire to create 3m new apprentices by 2020 he warns that "the track record had not been inspiring."
Quoting from Ofsted head Sir Michael Wilshaw, Lord McKenzie says that only "5% of young people took up apprenticeships at 18".
When building up the number of apprenticeships the focus needs to be on "quality not quantity".
"Too many low skilled roles are being classed as apprenticeships" he says.
SNP MP gets lyrical
English votes for English laws
House of Commons
Parliament
We go from GK Chesterton to They Might Be Giants, as the SNP's Patrick Grady quotes lyrics from the US bands' song Dr Evil:
"When your name is Evil, that is good
Or so you think
But you're so very wrong, It's Evil
But being wrong is right
So then you're good again
Which is the evilest thing of all"
Labour response
Education and employment debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Shadow work and pensions spokesman Lord McKenzie of Luton is now responding to the debate for Labour.
'England deserves better than this'
English votes for English laws
House of Commons
Parliament
Lib Dem MP and former Scottish Secretary Alistair Carmichael says English constituents "deserve to have devolution in the same way that mine have had since 1999".
However, he feels the proposals before the house do not constitute "devolution for England".
He also is concerned about the Speaker having a role in determining which bills will be considered in part by a committee of English-only or English and Welsh-only MPs.
"England deserves better than this," he says, arguing that standing orders "can be turned over in an afternoon by a future government".
Training the current workforce
Education and employment debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative peer Baroness Jenkin of Kennington stands up to argue that educational opportunities must be aimed "not just at those wanting to join the workforce, but those already in the workforce".
Retraining the current workforce would ease the "demographic shift the country is experiencing and significantly boost the economy.
Adding just one year to the working life of workers would add an average 1% to GDP every year, or roughly £17bn in 2014 money she says.
'Time that the English speak'
House of Commons
Parliament
Michelle Donelan, Conservative MP for Chippenham, quotes from CK Chesterton's poem "the Secret People" in her speech supporting EVEL.
Work for victims
Employment and education debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Victims' Commissioner Baroness Newlove argues that victims of crime are not given the same opportunity to re-find self worth through work as prisoners.
She accepts that is "not good for prisoners to sit idly in their cells" but what is harder to accept is that victims of crime "are not given the same support".
"The time has come for the government to really think for the victims who have suffered at the hands of others."