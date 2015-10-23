Westminster as it happened: 23 October 2015
Summary
- MPs spent the day on private members bills.
- They debated a plan to put into law a target to spend 2% of national income on defence.
- Peers debated bills on equality, palliative care and banning the advertising of prostitution.
End of business.
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord McColl's bill makes it a clean sweep. Three out of three bills receive an unopposed second reading, and all three fail to get government support. It means they are unlikely to get through the legislative process.
And that brings business in the House of Lords to a close.
Peers will be back at 14:30 GMT on Monday, when the government will be expecting trouble over planned cuts to tax credits.
Impossible to 'apply or enforce'
House of Lords
Parliament
Home Office Minister Lord Bates says the government will not be able to support the bill as it will be nearly impossible to "apply or enforce."
Advertising for prostitution is often "not explicit but rather coached in euphemism" he says.
The government remains committed to "tackling the harm that can be caused by prostitution" and he offers to discuss the best way to reduce harm with peers outside the chamber.
Labour support
Advertising of Prostitution (Prohibition) Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Responding for Labour Lord Kennedy of Southwark give the Bill Labour's support.
Labour's former deputy leader Harriet Harman once put forward a "similar approach" he tells the House, and implores the government to give a "positive response" and allow the bill to make some progress,.
'Important step'
House of Lords
Parliament
DUP peer Lord Morrow uses his speech to call for the rest of the UK to copy Northern Ireland in criminalising the purchase of sex.
"We must make it illegal to buy sex to reduce prostitution, which in turn is the most effective way to reduce exploitation" he adds.
Lord McColl's bill is "an important step in the right direction" he says.
'False prospectus'
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour peer, Lord Davies of Stamford accuses Lord McColl of bringing forward a "false prospectus" with his bill, when his real intention is banning prostitution.
Lord Davies says he was suspicious of the intention of the bill when he read it "if you abolish the right to advertise, then you try to kill the economic activity underlying it" he says.
Lord McColl's "introductory speech was all about criminalising prostitution".
Criminalising prostitution would only seek to drive it further underground and out of the reach of the authorities, he argues.
Organised crime
House of Lords
Parliament
The Bishop of Derby, the Rt Rev, Alastair Redfern backs the bill.
He says the question is "What kind of marker should the state put down to say how we value people?."
He adds that a lot of the advertising is allowing organised crime "to flourish".
Not so 'Naive'
Advertising of Prostitution ( Prohibition) Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord McColl says he "isn't naive enough to think this bill will lead to an end in advertising for prostitution".
"That is not the point" he says.
The bill will lead to a decrease in advertising and send out a message that this country "rejects" the practice, he says.
Prostitution and addiction
House of Lords
Parliament
Quoting from a report byvulnearble women's chairty Eaves, Lord McColl tells the House that 83% of people involved in prostitution had current or former problems with drug or alcohol addiction and frequently reported that they worked to support their drug habit or that of their pimp
The same study also found that 61% of women reported "violence from clients".
Violence in prostitution
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord McColl of Dulwhich argues that most don't realise how much violence is involved in prostitution.
Quoting from several studies, Lord McColl says "the majority, some 55-90% of prostitutes, were subject to sexual abuse as children."
Responsibility a 'major issue'
House of Commons
Parliament
Environment and rural affairs minister Rory Stewart says the government expresses its "deep sympathy" to those families affected by the flooding.
He says that whilst allocating responsibility is a "major issue", the "simple answer" to Kwasi Kwarteng's question is that Thames Water is "wholly responsible" for managing the gate.
However, he says it is not possible to assign "complete responsibility" for the flooding of homes to what happened at the sluice gate.
He adds that a government flood risk management plan will provide better flood protection to 15,000 homes and businesses in the area.
He concludes that the government is determined to use the case to press for greater clarity on this issue for the future, to avoid "falling between two stools".
House adjourns
House of Commons
Parliament
And with that, business in the House comes to an end.
MPs will be back on Monday.
Advertising of Prostitution Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
This Bill passes without contest, but has failed to gain government support, so once again looks unlikely to progress much further.
Peers move to the final bill of the day, Conservative Lord McColl of Dulwich's Advertising of Prostitution (Prohibition) Bill.
The Bill seeks to make it illegal to advertise prostitution services.
At the moment, it is illegal to run a brothel or solicit sex, but it is legal to advertise prostitution in newspapers or magazines.
No Government support
House of Lords
Parliament
Responding to the debate, Health Minister Lord Prior of Brampton says the government "cannot support the bill."
"Not that we disagree with the underlying intention" he tells peers, but argues that primary legislation is "not the right way of tackling the issues that are raised."
Along with arguing against a top-down centrist approach to changing behaviour, he says this bill would "go against the whole principle of local autonomy established in Health and Social Care Act 2012."
Adjournment debate on flooding begins
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Kwasi Kwarteng says he has decided to bring the debate in response to flooding last year near the river Ash in his Surrey constituency.
Residents blame the floods on a delay by Thames Water in closing a sluice gate which would have diverted the water.
Residents said the council should help recover costs, but the council said Thames Water was the responsibility of Ofwat.
He says he has called the debate to "raise the question" of who bears responsibility for the maintenance of key infrastructure.
He says that at the moment, those affected "don't know who turn to" when deciding on "ultimate responsibility".
Labour support
Access to Palliative Care Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Shadow health minister Lord Hunt of Kings Heath gives the bill Labour's support.
"We wish this bill well" he says, adding that he hopes that the bill will be given enough time by the government to pass through the House.
Legislation not 'appropriate'
Higher Education ( Information) Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Universities minister Jo Johnson says he agrees that providing good information to prospective students is "crucial" in allowing them to make well-informed decisions.
He says a "healthy market" in the university sector requires "well-informed consumers".
He tells Ms Allen that although he supports the "spirit" of the bill, he does not believe legislation on the matter is the "most appropriate" way to support its objectives.
He adds that the government's plans for a Teaching Excellence Framework will achieve many of the same goals.
However, time for debate on private members' bills runs out, MPs will now move on to today's adjournment debate, which is on flooding.
Playing 'baldrick'
Access to Palliative Care Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat peer Lord Carlisle gets to his feet to support the bill and, as he describes it, once again rejoin Baroness Finlay of Llandaff "side by side on legislative battle field".
Training doctors in end of life care is about "much more than lectures", it is about "creating standards and creating knowledge, the bill will achieve those high standards" he argues.
Which is why in these circumstances he is always willing to serve "as [Baroness Finlay's] Baldrick" referring to the dim-witted side kick from the TV series Blackadder.
Student information bill
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs now move on to the next private member’s bill – Conservative MP Heidi Allen’s bill on improving information for undergraduate students.
The bill would require undergraduate students to have access to more information on how money from their tuition fees is being spent, in a bid to provide a “more informed marketplace” in the university sector.
The information would be provided in one place by a designated public body.
Ms Allen hit the headlines earlier this week when she used her maiden speech to criticise the government’s plans to change the tax credits system.
Outlining her reasons for bringing the bill forward, she tells MPs it will "help universities become compliant" with their obligation to inform students.
Not Quorate
Defence Expenditure Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs decide to give the bill a second reading by 16 votes to 1, but with fewer than 40 members having voted, the vote is not considered quorate.
Lord Warner speech
House of Lords
Parliament
Former Labour health minister Lord Warner makes his first speech in the House of Lords since leaving the Labour party.
"Despite speaking form over here, I have not had a personality transplant", he assures peers.
He tells peers that despite speaking from the benches usually reserved for crossbench peers, he has not joined the crossbench ranks but instead remains a "non-affiliated" peer.
Lord Warner resigned the whip in protest of the direction Labour is taking under Jeremy Corbyn, saying the party doesn't have a "hope in hell" of winning power under their new leader.
'Affront to our creator'
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative peer Lord Suri uses the debate to explain his decision to vote against Lord Falconer's Assisted Suicide Bill, a decision he calls "the most difficult decision of my life."
He says he voted against it because he "believed it was an absolute affront to our creator to take our own lives and as such a crime against nature."
Division
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Gerald thanks MPs for their contributions during the debate, adding that he is "disappointed" the government will not be supporting it.
Summing up his arguments, he says it would not "send out the right signal" if the government did not enshrine defence spending into law, having already done for for overseas aid spending.
MPs divide to vote on whether or not the bill should be given a second reading - the result is expected shortly.
Call for clarity on defence spending
House of Commons
Parliament
Sir Gerald Howarth intervenes to press for clarity on what can and cannot be classified as defence spending.
He implies that the government's 2% target may have only been met because it included "a number of items" as defence expenditure "when previously they were not".
In reply, defence minister Philip Dunne defends what he calls the "legitimate" inclusion of a number of items, adding that they are "not some sleight of hand".
Former Tory leader on hospice care
House of Lords
Parliament
Former Conservative party leader Michael Howard says that if hospices in the UK were given just £250,000 a year, they could help transfer the estimated 15,000 people a year who needlessly spend their final days in hospital to hospices.
Mr Howard, who is also chair of Hospices UK, says "most people don't want to die in hospital, don't need to die in hospital and shouldn't have to die in hospital."
He tells peers that care provided by UK hospices is "second to none", adding that the move could also save the NHS money.
Hospital beds
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative peer Lord Mackay of Clashfern exposes a hidden problem of palliative care.
Many people are "kept in a hospital bed at great expense when they want to be at home and are fit to go home, simply because a care plan hasn't been made", he says.
The practical steps included in this bill "will go some way" to solve this issue, he adds.
Palliative care
House of Lords
Parliament
The Bishop of Carlisle, the Rt Rev James Scobie says in his experience correct training in the care of the dying and communication with families are the areas that palliative care providers, whether they be in hospitals, prisons or refugee camps, most frequently fall down.
This bill addresses these "key areas head on" and his only wish is that the scope of the bill is extended to cover end of life care that takes place outside of healthcare, he says.
Marathon response
Defence Expenditure ( NATO Target) Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative, Julian Lewis says passing the legislation would make it harder for any future government to resile from the 2% spending target. He urges the minister to finish his speech so MPs can vote on the bill.
Defence minister, Philip Dunne who has been speaking for over an hour says he's beginning to come to the end of his remarks.
Migrants in Cyprus
House of Commons
Parliament
Philip Dunne, updates MPs on the more than one hundred migrants who landed at anRAF base in Cyprusyesterday.
He says there are 114 migrants who have been accommodated within the base overnight.
The group is made up of 67 men, 19 women and 28 children, they have been assessed and found to be fit and well.
It is thought they are a mix of Syrian, Palestinian and Lebanese nationals
Family ties
House of Lords
Parliament
Conservative peer Baroness Byford tells the chamber about the death of her husband, Barry who survived the IRA bombing of Brighton's Grand Hotel and reminds peers of the importance of keeping family members "in the loop" with any palliative care decisions.
While her husband's final days were treated with care and respect she says she is aware "my experiences are not the same as everyone's".
Missing measure
Access to Palliative Care Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Walmsley gives her party's support to the bill but says there is just one measure missing.
There needs to be a "senior named clinician" in each NHS trust "given responsibility for monitoring the provision of end of life care".
A concise argument
No SNP
Defence Expenditure (NATO Target) Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
The defence minister says he "regrets" the fact that there are no SNP members in the chamber. He says it shows a "lack of interest".
Bill provisions
Access to Palliative Care Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
Baroness Finlay tells peers her bill will ensure all clinical commissioning groups, which design local health services in England, "commission a level of service to meet need" ending patchy access.
It will also ensure "core education and training" for NHS staff across the UK and improve the level of research into palliative care.
'Patchy' care
House of Lords
Parliament
Baroness Finlay says evidence points to the conclusion that "inadequate care is not a few isolated incidents".
National audits on health care "all say the same thing" she says, "many places provide excellent care but provision is patchy and variable in reliability and accessibility".
Palliative Care Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
The Lords now moves on to crossbench peer Baroness Finlay of Llandaff's Access to Palliative Care Bill.
Opening the debate Baroness Finlay tells the chamber "the only certainty is we will all die."
"Nothing else in healthcare applies to 100% of our population."
"And when dying, at least three quarters of us will need access to palliative care of some kind".
Dangers ahead
Defence Expenditure ( NATO Target) Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Replying to the debate, the defence minister, Philip Dunne, says the government is delivering the 2% defence target.
He says it will give the UK the capability it needs to face the dangers ahead.
The minister tells MPs that other nations have upped their spending, Russia has continued to modernise its capability and "our friends from China are already the world's second highest military spender with the world's largest standing army".
Bill passes
Arbitration and Mediation (Equality) Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
The bill is given an unopposed second reading.
But without government support it is unlikely to go much further.
Government intitiatives
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Faulks lists a series of initiatives he says the government is undertaking in order to address many of the problems raised today including: increasing funding for women's refuges, targeting English courses at Muslim women whose language skills may be vulnerable to abuse and creating a new offence for coercive or controlling behaviour with a maximum sentence of five years.
Government response
House of Lords
Parliament
Responding to the debate Justice minister Lord Faulks says that whilst the government agrees with the "spirit" of the bill they do not think the law needs changing as there are already "relevant protections in common law and existing legislation".
Though he admits there "a lack of awareness of the law" everyone in the UK is protected from being "pressured or coerced into resolving an issue or accepting a deal".