Westminster as it happened: 26 October 2015

The Bank of England and Financial Services Bill passes second reading and business in the House of Lords concludes.

Peers will meet again tomorrow from 14:30 GMT for oral questions.

They will also consider Liberal Democrat motions to reject regulations ending the transition to individual electoral registration and regulations on support for asylum seekers.

Labour will table a motion to regret the Asylum Support (Amendment No. 3) Regulations 2015.

The chamber might be the scene of more constitutional wrangling tomorrow.