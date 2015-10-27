Houses of Parliament

Westminster as it happened: 26 October 2015

Summary

  1. MPs began the day with education questions.
  2. They then moved on to the finance bill.
  3. The Lords began their day with questions on topics including housing and slavery.
  4. The main event was a series of motions on tax credit cuts, where peers voted on proposals to delay or entirely block the plans.

Live Reporting

By Kate Whannel and Aiden James

All times stated are UK

'Order, order!'

MPs adjourn for the night

House of Commons

Parliament

House of Commons adjourns
BBC
The House of Commons adjourns.

And that brings to an end a hectic day in Westminster.

Join us tomorrow when George Osborne and John McDonnell will face each other over the dispatch box for Treasury Questions.

Business kicks off at 11:30 GMT.

Goodnight from the Lords

House of Lords

Parliament

The Bank of England and Financial Services Bill passes second reading and business in the House of Lords concludes.

Peers will meet again tomorrow from 14:30 GMT for oral questions.

They will also consider Liberal Democrat motions to reject regulations ending the transition to individual electoral registration and regulations on support for asylum seekers.

Labour will table a motion to regret the Asylum Support (Amendment No. 3) Regulations 2015.

The chamber might be the scene of more constitutional wrangling tomorrow.

Government dealing with 'unscrupulous companies'

House of Commons

Parliament

Labour's Rachael Maskell asks if calls could be restricted to a limited window in the evening.

Ed Vaizey accepts the validity of the suggestion but points out that the government is dealing with "very unscrupulous companies based both here and abroad who will stop at nothing to bombard consumers with calls".

'A balance needs to be struck'

House of Commons

Parliament

Culture, Media and Sport Minister Ed Vaizey welcomes the debate and says a balance needs to be struck between nuisance calls and genuine marketing calls.

He identifies an excess of regulators as one of the difficulties when dealing with nuisance calls and names the Claims Management Regulator and the Financial Conduct Authority as examples.

Ed Vaizey
BBC
Government response

House of Lords

Parliament

Replying to the debate for the government, Cabinet Office Minister Lord Bridges of Headley attempts to reassure peers about governance and oversight of the Bank of England.

"The balance of non-executive and external members will ensure external challenge," while the abolition of the oversight committee means the whole of the Court of Directors takes responsibility, he says,

Nuisance calls a 'huge problem'

House of Commons

Parliament

Patricia Gibson says the scale of the problem is "huge".

She quotes the statistic that over one million British adults say they have been tempted to take out a payday loan as a result of an unsolicited call or text.

The public, she argues, need more control over their personal data.

Conservative David Nuttall proposes a rule whereby companies making unsolicited calls are required to state where they have got a number from.

Patricia Gibson
BBC
'Contradiction in government thinking'

House of Lords

Parliament

Labour treasury spokesman Lord Davies of Oldham is another peer to raise concerns over the Bank of England's oversight during the debate on the Bank's structure in the Lords.

He says the Bank of England Bill transfers the function of the oversight committee to the Court of Directors, yet allows the court to set up a sub-committee to take on some functions.

"How on earth can they be removing a layer of governance if the legislation gives enabling powers for another committee to be formed?" he asks.

There is a "contradiction in government thinking", he suggests.

Adjournment Debate: Nuisance Calls

House of Commons

Parliament

Finally tonight, SNP MP Patricia Gibson is leading the adjournment debate on nuisance calls.

The government has announced plans to make it easier to fine companies which make unsolicited calls that cause “substantial damage”.

It is illegal for companies to call domestic numbers registered with the Telephone Preference Services (TPS).

The Telephone Preference Service runs a register that allows people to opt out of any unsolicited calls. 

Telephone
VT Freeze Frame
Finance Bill passes

House of Commons

Parliament

MPs vote for the Finance Bill at third reading by 316 votes to 278, producing a majority of 38. 

Division

MPs vote on the Finance Bill at third reading

House of Commons

Parliament

Following a short debate, MPs are now voting on the Finance Bill at third reading.

If it passes, the Finance Bill will proceed to Royal Assent before becoming law.

The result is expected at 22:15 GMT. 

Speaker's plea for 'pithy' context

House of Commons

Parliament

Rob Marris is responding to the Finance Bill at third reading, when Conservative Philip Davies makes a point of order to complain that Mr Marris is using his speech to make a broad comment about the economy rather than the provisions in the bill.

Rob Marris insists he is merely providing context.

John Bercow asks that he does so "pithily". 

Rob Marris
BBC
Bank 'engaged in groupthink'

House of Lords

Parliament

Baroness Kramer
BBC

Lib Dem spokeswoman Baroness Kramer says she "shares the concerns" of peers on all sides of the House over the Bank of England's oversight.

The Bank "was just as guilty as any other party of engaging in groupthink" before the financial crisis, she argues. 

George Osborne in the chamber

House of Commons

Parliament

George Osborne and Mark Harper
BBC
George Osborne and Chief Whip Mark Harper in conversation during the Finance Bill debate
Point(s) of Order

House of Commons

Parliament

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell makes a point of order criticising George Osborne for informing the media before Parliament that he will be bringing forward measures to respond to the government's defeat on tax credits. 

He asks the Chancellor to make an oral statement tomorrow. 

Speaker John Bercow says the House will understand that it is not a matter for the chair.

The SNP's Kirsty Blackman also makes a point of order, to seek assurances that the Prime Minister won't flood the House of Lords with "cronies and donors".

John Bercow responds with a quote from Lord Whitelaw: "On the whole I tend to prefer to cross bridges only when I come to them", insisting that the issue is "a matter for the government". 

John Bercow
BBC
House of Commons Speaker John Bercow
Tampon clause defeated

House of Commons

Parliament

Cries of "shame" and "disgraceful" greet the result announcement.

MPs have voted 305 to 287 against the motion, a majority of 18. 

Osborne: Vote raises 'constitutional issues'

View more on twitter
New Clause 1 rejected

House of Commons

Parliament

Another clause rejected, another majority of 40 with 277 voting for and 317 voting against the clause.

The Common's appetite for voting not yet sated, MPs divide for a third time.

They are now voting on New Clause 7, which calls for a VAT exemption for women's sanitary protection products.

The result is expected at 21:43. 

Tampax
BBC
MPs reject New Clause 9

House of Commons

Parliament

MPs reject the proposal for a comprehensive review of inheritance tax by 318 to 278 producing a majority of 40.

MPs speedily divide again, this time on New Clause 1, which calls for a review of the VAT treatment of the Scottish Police Authority and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. 

House of Commons Division
BBC
Peer hits out over PPI

House of Lords

Parliament

Lord McFall
BBC

Labour peer Lord McFall, who chaired the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee as an MP, criticises the record of financial regulators over holding companies to account for mis-selling payment protection insurance (PPI).

He is concerned about plans which he says will shift the burden of proof from company directors to the Financial Conduct Authority.

Speaking during a debate on the Bank Of England Bill, he says "the only senior manager who has been disciplined" is the boss of Land of Leather.

The retailer and its chief executive were fined in 2008 because staff selling PPI on loans were not properly trained.

What is the moral in that, my Lords? It is that if you mis-sell in a sofa shop, they're coming after you but if you mis-sell in a financial system that's systemically important, then you're safe. What a condemnation."

Division

MPs vote on inheritance tax review

House of Commons

Parliament

MPs divide on Labour's New Clause 9, which calls for a "comprehensive review" of the inheritance tax regime.

The result is expected at 21:15 GMT. 

Sanitary products issue has 'cross-party support'

House of Commons

Parliament

Turning to VAT on sanitary products, David Gauke says the debate has highlighted the ongoing debate which "has cross-party support".

The minister insists that the government sympathises with its aims, but repeats the point made earlier - that the UK does not have the ability to act due to EU law. 

He does, however, promise to raise the issue with the EU Commission. 

David Gauke
BBC
'Descendants over taxman'

House of Commons

Parliament

Financial Secretary to the Treasury David Gauke responds to the various points made in the debate. 

He defends the inheritance tax changes, arguing that "it is right that people can hand their homes to their descendants rather than the taxman." 

'Big climbdown'

BBC political editor tweets...

View more on twitter
'Transitional arrangements' for tax credit cuts

BBC political editor tweets...

View more on twitter
Government reacts to Lords' vote

BBC Political Editor tweets:

View more on twitter
Oversight of the Bank questioned

House of Lords

Parliament

Lib Dem Lord Sharkey says the abolition of the Bank of England's oversight committee, which will be replaced by the court, "seems certain to reduce the independence of oversight", before adding: 

The government has presented no convincing reason why this committee should be abolished."

'No greater contrast' between Commons and Lords

House of Commons

Parliament

Wes Streeting turns to the government's proposed changes to inheritance tax.

He regrets the contrast between the Lords and the Commons: "Here we are debating a cut to inheritance tax whilst the unelected chamber are standing up for interests of working people." 

Stiff upper lips?

Buzzfeed Politics Reporter tweets:

View more on twitter
Call for MP to 'name the products'

House of Commons

Parliament

Conservative MP Bill Cash wishes to intervene, but Stella Creasy refuses to do so unless he is willing to name the products under debate.  

She gives way, and to a hushed chamber he begins his intervention:

"With respect to the question of sanitary towels and tampons..."

Delighted Labour MPs cheer.

"What I would like to know", he continues, is whether this is a problem outside the European Union". 

Stella Creasy agrees that it is, and quotes the statistic that 10% of girls in Africa do not go to school when they have their period due to lack of access to sanitary products.

Stella Creasy
BBC
'Opaque' not transparent

House of Lords

Parliament

Lord Eatwell
BBC

"This bill renders the governance structure of the Bank of England opaque," claims Labour's Lord Eatwell, a former Treasury spokesman for his party.

"We don't know what the Bank is," he continues, asking whether authority rests with the governor, the Bank's court, which is responsible for overseeing internal audit, or the executive.

Are Jaffa Cakes a necessity?

House of Commons

Parliament

Stella Creasy has fun listing products that are currently described as necessities including Jaffa Cakes, raisins, razors and pitta bread.

"What is the kebab without a pitta bread?", she asks, "It is a necessity." 

Changes to the law 'prohibited' by the EU

House of Commons

Parliament

Steve Baker says the issue quite rightly excites anger and suggest that everyone is agreed that the tax should be abolished.

The problem, he suggests, is that the House of Commons is prohibited from doing so by EU law.

Labour's Stella Creasy intervenes to point out that the purchase tax responsible predated Britain's membership of the EU.

Conservative Anne Main further intervenes to say if the UK was not in the EU "we would have the ability to alter it". 

Anne Main
BBC
Anne Main argues that the EU prevents Parliament from altering the law
About the Bank of England Bill

House of Lords

Parliament

This bill is intended to build on the changes made in the Financial Services Act 2012 and "further strengthen the governance and accountability" of the Bank of England.

Cabinet Office Minister Lord Bridges of Headley is opening this debate on the general principles of the bill, which applies to the whole of the UK.

He tells the House that the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee, which sets interest rates, will hold "at least eight meetings a year" in line with a review recommending greater transparency. 

Lord Bridges of Headley
BBC
Call for statement on MPs' rights

House of Commons

Parliament

Conservative Edward Leigh interrupts the debate to make a point of order concerning the government defeats in the House of Lords.

He asks for an urgent statement on protecting the rights of elected representatives. 

Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle believes the issue will come back to the Commons and that the Lords' vote will not be an end to the matter. 

Bank of England and Financial Services Bill

House of Lords

Parliament

The House's approval of the two delaying amendments to the motion on tax credits means that the Bishop of Portsmouth's "regret" motion is not moved.

So, peers move on to the last business of the day, which is the second reading of the Bank of England and Financial Services Bill. 

'A bleeding scandal'

House of Commons

Parliament

Labour MP Jess Phillips calls the tax a "tax on women". 

"I started my period when I was ten years old, and have been paying the tax for 23 years", she says, before adding: 

If members will excuse the pun, it's a bleeding scandal."

Bernad Jenkin recalls old memory

House of Commons

Parliament

Bernard Jenkin
BBC

Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin takes a trip down memory lane, recalling the time he was first made aware of the issue of VAT on sanitary products.

"It was the representative for Walthamstow when she was an A-Level student in my constituency who berated me for the inequality of this tax. I have forever since been convinced that this is an unjust tax." 

Stella Creasy
BBC
As an A-Level student Stella Creasy "berated" her MP over VAT on sanitary products
BreakingLabour amendment passed

House of Lords

Parliament

The amendment requiring protection for current low-income recipients of tax credits is passed by 289 votes to 272.

The government suffers its second defeat of the day, this time by just 17 votes.

Division number three

House of Lords

Parliament

Peers are now voting on the amendment from Labour's Baroness Hollis of Heigham, which would require "transitional protection for a minimum of three years for all low-income families and individuals currently receiving tax credits before 5 April 2016".

BreakingGovernment defeated on tax credits

House of Lords

Parliament

Baroness Meacher's amendment to delay tax credit cuts pending a report and mitigating measures is passed by 307 to 277.

The government is defeated by 30 votes. 

