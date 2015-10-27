Westminster as it happened: 26 October 2015
Summary
- MPs began the day with education questions.
- They then moved on to the finance bill.
- The Lords began their day with questions on topics including housing and slavery.
- The main event was a series of motions on tax credit cuts, where peers voted on proposals to delay or entirely block the plans.
By Kate Whannel and Aiden James
All times stated are UK
MPs adjourn for the night
House of Commons
Parliament
And that brings to an end a hectic day in Westminster.
Join us tomorrow when George Osborne and John McDonnell will face each other over the dispatch box for Treasury Questions.
Business kicks off at 11:30 GMT.
Goodnight from the Lords
House of Lords
Parliament
The Bank of England and Financial Services Bill passes second reading and business in the House of Lords concludes.
Peers will meet again tomorrow from 14:30 GMT for oral questions.
They will also consider Liberal Democrat motions to reject regulations ending the transition to individual electoral registration and regulations on support for asylum seekers.
Labour will table a motion to regret the Asylum Support (Amendment No. 3) Regulations 2015.
The chamber might be the scene of more constitutional wrangling tomorrow.
Government dealing with 'unscrupulous companies'
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Rachael Maskell asks if calls could be restricted to a limited window in the evening.
Ed Vaizey accepts the validity of the suggestion but points out that the government is dealing with "very unscrupulous companies based both here and abroad who will stop at nothing to bombard consumers with calls".
'A balance needs to be struck'
House of Commons
Parliament
Culture, Media and Sport Minister Ed Vaizey welcomes the debate and says a balance needs to be struck between nuisance calls and genuine marketing calls.
He identifies an excess of regulators as one of the difficulties when dealing with nuisance calls and names the Claims Management Regulator and the Financial Conduct Authority as examples.
Government response
House of Lords
Parliament
Replying to the debate for the government, Cabinet Office Minister Lord Bridges of Headley attempts to reassure peers about governance and oversight of the Bank of England.
"The balance of non-executive and external members will ensure external challenge," while the abolition of the oversight committee means the whole of the Court of Directors takes responsibility, he says,
Nuisance calls a 'huge problem'
House of Commons
Parliament
Patricia Gibson says the scale of the problem is "huge".
She quotes the statistic that over one million British adults say they have been tempted to take out a payday loan as a result of an unsolicited call or text.
The public, she argues, need more control over their personal data.
Conservative David Nuttall proposes a rule whereby companies making unsolicited calls are required to state where they have got a number from.
'Contradiction in government thinking'
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour treasury spokesman Lord Davies of Oldham is another peer to raise concerns over the Bank of England's oversight during the debate on the Bank's structure in the Lords.
He says the Bank of England Bill transfers the function of the oversight committee to the Court of Directors, yet allows the court to set up a sub-committee to take on some functions.
"How on earth can they be removing a layer of governance if the legislation gives enabling powers for another committee to be formed?" he asks.
There is a "contradiction in government thinking", he suggests.
Adjournment Debate: Nuisance Calls
House of Commons
Parliament
Finally tonight, SNP MP Patricia Gibson is leading the adjournment debate on nuisance calls.
The government has announced plans to make it easier to fine companies which make unsolicited calls that cause “substantial damage”.
It is illegal for companies to call domestic numbers registered with the Telephone Preference Services (TPS).
The Telephone Preference Service runs a register that allows people to opt out of any unsolicited calls.
Finance Bill passes
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs vote for the Finance Bill at third reading by 316 votes to 278, producing a majority of 38.
Division
MPs vote on the Finance Bill at third reading
House of Commons
Parliament
Following a short debate, MPs are now voting on the Finance Bill at third reading.
If it passes, the Finance Bill will proceed to Royal Assent before becoming law.
The result is expected at 22:15 GMT.
Speaker's plea for 'pithy' context
House of Commons
Parliament
Rob Marris is responding to the Finance Bill at third reading, when Conservative Philip Davies makes a point of order to complain that Mr Marris is using his speech to make a broad comment about the economy rather than the provisions in the bill.
Rob Marris insists he is merely providing context.
John Bercow asks that he does so "pithily".
Bank 'engaged in groupthink'
House of Lords
Parliament
Lib Dem spokeswoman Baroness Kramer says she "shares the concerns" of peers on all sides of the House over the Bank of England's oversight.
The Bank "was just as guilty as any other party of engaging in groupthink" before the financial crisis, she argues.
George Osborne in the chamber
House of Commons
Parliament
Point(s) of Order
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell makes a point of order criticising George Osborne for informing the media before Parliament that he will be bringing forward measures to respond to the government's defeat on tax credits.
He asks the Chancellor to make an oral statement tomorrow.
Speaker John Bercow says the House will understand that it is not a matter for the chair.
The SNP's Kirsty Blackman also makes a point of order, to seek assurances that the Prime Minister won't flood the House of Lords with "cronies and donors".
John Bercow responds with a quote from Lord Whitelaw: "On the whole I tend to prefer to cross bridges only when I come to them", insisting that the issue is "a matter for the government".
Tampon clause defeated
House of Commons
Parliament
Cries of "shame" and "disgraceful" greet the result announcement.
MPs have voted 305 to 287 against the motion, a majority of 18.
Osborne: Vote raises 'constitutional issues'
New Clause 1 rejected
House of Commons
Parliament
Another clause rejected, another majority of 40 with 277 voting for and 317 voting against the clause.
The Common's appetite for voting not yet sated, MPs divide for a third time.
They are now voting on New Clause 7, which calls for a VAT exemption for women's sanitary protection products.
The result is expected at 21:43.
MPs reject New Clause 9
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs reject the proposal for a comprehensive review of inheritance tax by 318 to 278 producing a majority of 40.
MPs speedily divide again, this time on New Clause 1, which calls for a review of the VAT treatment of the Scottish Police Authority and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
Peer hits out over PPI
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour peer Lord McFall, who chaired the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee as an MP, criticises the record of financial regulators over holding companies to account for mis-selling payment protection insurance (PPI).
He is concerned about plans which he says will shift the burden of proof from company directors to the Financial Conduct Authority.
Speaking during a debate on the Bank Of England Bill, he says "the only senior manager who has been disciplined" is the boss of Land of Leather.
The retailer and its chief executive were fined in 2008 because staff selling PPI on loans were not properly trained.
Division
MPs vote on inheritance tax review
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs divide on Labour's New Clause 9, which calls for a "comprehensive review" of the inheritance tax regime.
The result is expected at 21:15 GMT.
Sanitary products issue has 'cross-party support'
House of Commons
Parliament
Turning to VAT on sanitary products, David Gauke says the debate has highlighted the ongoing debate which "has cross-party support".
The minister insists that the government sympathises with its aims, but repeats the point made earlier - that the UK does not have the ability to act due to EU law.
He does, however, promise to raise the issue with the EU Commission.
'Descendants over taxman'
House of Commons
Parliament
Financial Secretary to the Treasury David Gauke responds to the various points made in the debate.
He defends the inheritance tax changes, arguing that "it is right that people can hand their homes to their descendants rather than the taxman."
'Big climbdown'
'Transitional arrangements' for tax credit cuts
Government reacts to Lords' vote
Oversight of the Bank questioned
House of Lords
Parliament
Lib Dem Lord Sharkey says the abolition of the Bank of England's oversight committee, which will be replaced by the court, "seems certain to reduce the independence of oversight", before adding:
'No greater contrast' between Commons and Lords
House of Commons
Parliament
Wes Streeting turns to the government's proposed changes to inheritance tax.
He regrets the contrast between the Lords and the Commons: "Here we are debating a cut to inheritance tax whilst the unelected chamber are standing up for interests of working people."
Stiff upper lips?
Call for MP to 'name the products'
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Bill Cash wishes to intervene, but Stella Creasy refuses to do so unless he is willing to name the products under debate.
She gives way, and to a hushed chamber he begins his intervention:
"With respect to the question of sanitary towels and tampons..."
Delighted Labour MPs cheer.
"What I would like to know", he continues, is whether this is a problem outside the European Union".
Stella Creasy agrees that it is, and quotes the statistic that 10% of girls in Africa do not go to school when they have their period due to lack of access to sanitary products.
'Opaque' not transparent
House of Lords
Parliament
"This bill renders the governance structure of the Bank of England opaque," claims Labour's Lord Eatwell, a former Treasury spokesman for his party.
"We don't know what the Bank is," he continues, asking whether authority rests with the governor, the Bank's court, which is responsible for overseeing internal audit, or the executive.
Are Jaffa Cakes a necessity?
House of Commons
Parliament
Stella Creasy has fun listing products that are currently described as necessities including Jaffa Cakes, raisins, razors and pitta bread.
"What is the kebab without a pitta bread?", she asks, "It is a necessity."
Changes to the law 'prohibited' by the EU
House of Commons
Parliament
Steve Baker says the issue quite rightly excites anger and suggest that everyone is agreed that the tax should be abolished.
The problem, he suggests, is that the House of Commons is prohibited from doing so by EU law.
Labour's Stella Creasy intervenes to point out that the purchase tax responsible predated Britain's membership of the EU.
Conservative Anne Main further intervenes to say if the UK was not in the EU "we would have the ability to alter it".
About the Bank of England Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
This bill is intended to build on the changes made in the Financial Services Act 2012 and "further strengthen the governance and accountability" of the Bank of England.
Cabinet Office Minister Lord Bridges of Headley is opening this debate on the general principles of the bill, which applies to the whole of the UK.
He tells the House that the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee, which sets interest rates, will hold "at least eight meetings a year" in line with a review recommending greater transparency.
Call for statement on MPs' rights
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Edward Leigh interrupts the debate to make a point of order concerning the government defeats in the House of Lords.
He asks for an urgent statement on protecting the rights of elected representatives.
Deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle believes the issue will come back to the Commons and that the Lords' vote will not be an end to the matter.
Bank of England and Financial Services Bill
House of Lords
Parliament
The House's approval of the two delaying amendments to the motion on tax credits means that the Bishop of Portsmouth's "regret" motion is not moved.
So, peers move on to the last business of the day, which is the second reading of the Bank of England and Financial Services Bill.
'A bleeding scandal'
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Jess Phillips calls the tax a "tax on women".
"I started my period when I was ten years old, and have been paying the tax for 23 years", she says, before adding:
Bernad Jenkin recalls old memory
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP Bernard Jenkin takes a trip down memory lane, recalling the time he was first made aware of the issue of VAT on sanitary products.
"It was the representative for Walthamstow when she was an A-Level student in my constituency who berated me for the inequality of this tax. I have forever since been convinced that this is an unjust tax."
BreakingLabour amendment passed
House of Lords
Parliament
The amendment requiring protection for current low-income recipients of tax credits is passed by 289 votes to 272.
The government suffers its second defeat of the day, this time by just 17 votes.
Division number three
House of Lords
Parliament
Peers are now voting on the amendment from Labour's Baroness Hollis of Heigham, which would require "transitional protection for a minimum of three years for all low-income families and individuals currently receiving tax credits before 5 April 2016".
BreakingGovernment defeated on tax credits
House of Lords
Parliament
Baroness Meacher's amendment to delay tax credit cuts pending a report and mitigating measures is passed by 307 to 277.
The government is defeated by 30 votes.