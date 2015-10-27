Westminster as it happened: 27 October 2015
Summary
- The day began with questions to the chancellor, George Osborne.
- MPs moved on to the Welfare Reform Bill, where there was more opposition to tax credits.
- Peers began their day with questions on topics including on cyber security.
- The main debate in the Lords was on changes to electoral registration, with some peers hoping to throw out a transitional system.
Live Reporting
By Aiden James, Kate Whannel and Gary Connor
All times stated are UK
Lords adjourns
Labour's Lord Rosser welcomes a government undertaking to review support for asylum seekers and does not push his motion protesting about the regulations to a vote.
That ends business in the Lords. Peers return at 15.00 GMT tomorrow for questions, followed by committee stage scrutiny of the European Union Referendum Bill.
'Motion to annul' defeated
Peers reject Baroness Hamwee's motion to throw out the regulations on payments to asylum seekers by 195 votes to 68 - a government majority of 127.
Commons adjourns
Jane Ellison concludes her speech and the Deputy Speaker adjourns the House for the day.
Join us tomorrow when Jeremy Corbyn and David Cameron will face each other over the despatch box for PMQs.
MPs will also be debating the steel industry and junior doctors' contracts.
Business kicks off at 11:30 GMT.
House divides over asylum seeker payments
Baroness Hamwee says she wishes "to test the opinion of the House" and puts her motion to annul the regulations on payments to asylum seekers to the vote.
The government regulations slightly increase payments to single people but reduce payments to families with children.
In an explanatory note, the government says it made the change because "in addition to the payments for the parents, a sum of £52.96 is usually paid for every child in the household (£39.80 if the child is between 16 or 17 years of age)".
'If it was easy we would do it'
Health Minister, Jane Ellison, warns MPs in advance that they will not be satisfied by her response to the debate but hopes they understand it is "a clinical, not political decision."
She tells the House that if making cardiac screening widely available were "easy and obvious, we would to it".
She cites the UK NSC's finding that there is no evidence that such screening would be effective.
Call for government action
Mims Davies sets out what she would like the government to do:
Unexplained heart failure
'Difficult debate to listen to'
Home Office Minister Lord Bates replies to the debate on changes to payments to asylum seekers, which he says has been a "difficult debate to listen to from the front bench".
He says he accepts that peers have been discussing help for some of the "most vulnerable people" but argues that support is available, in addition to the cash payments in the regulations being considered.
"They will get access to the education system. They will get access to free school meals."
There is also access to a £400m migrant help fund and to legal aid "and legal advice to help prepare their case", he adds.
Adjournment Debate: Cardiac Screening
Conservative MP Mims Davies starts the adjournment debate on cardiac screening for young people.
The UK National Screening Committee (NSC) does not currently recommended screening for 12 to 39 year olds.
The UK NSC has said that SCD is so rare and its causes so uncertain that any screening would cause more harm than good.
Welfare Reform and Work Bill passes
MPs vote to pass the Welfare Reform and Work Bill at third reading by 317 votes to 285, giving the government a majority of 32.
'We are talking about children'
Liberal Democrat Baroness Janke says the regulations reducing payments to asylum seekers are being debated "against a background of continuous cuts to services".
Division
The bill is put to a vote, and as promised, opposition MPs oppose it.
The Deputy Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, therefore calls a division.
The result is expected at 19:15 GMT.
Disadvantaged made to 'carry the can'
The SNP's spokeswoman for social justice and welfare, Dr Eilidh Whiteford, tells MPs her party will be voting against the bill at third reading, adding:
'Behind facts and figures are human beings'
Crossbencher Lord Eames says he supports Baroness Hamwee's motion to annul the regulations.
He notes that Labour's Lord Rosser said he doubts the "legality" of a motion to throw out the regulations but that does not concern him.
"Behind facts and figures are human beings," says the former Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland.
If support for asylum seekers is cut, he argues, they will turn to charities and churches but "there is a limit" to what they can do.
'Great progress on economy'
Conservative Peter Heaton-Jones fails to recognise Owen Smith's description of the bill.
He asks MPs to look at the facts: "We've made great progress on the economy. Employment is at a record high,and in my constituency the jobseekers' allowance claimant rate is at 0.9% - an all time low."
Regulations 'will increase poverty'
Labour peer Baroness Lister of Burtersett reminds peers that David Cameron promised "an all-out assault on poverty" in his speech to the Conservative conference.
"Yet for two days running we are debating statutory instruments that will increase and intensify poverty," she says.
Bill 'undermines any concept of a safety net'
Shadow work and pensions secretary Owen Smith says the bill attacks everyone: "Disabled, older, younger, workers - everyone will be worse off under the Tories."
He describes the bill as "a naked bid to turn people against each other in order to undermine any concept of a safety net".
Labour's record on welfare
Priti Patel admonishes the Labour government for presiding over an increase in welfare spending of "60% in real terms".
Parliament review after Lords defeat
From the BBC News website
The government has announced a review into the workings of Parliament after its Lords defeats over tax credit cuts.
Downing Street said it would examine "how to protect the ability of elected governments to secure their business".
It will consider "how to secure the decisive role of the elected Commons in relation to its primacy on financial matters and secondary legislation".
David Cameron has said the Lords' decision to defy the Commons over tax credits raises "constitutional issues".
'Forcing people into extreme poverty'
Crossbench peer Lord Alton argues that the government's policy seems to be informed by an assumption that "by forcing people into extreme poverty they will choose to return to countries they have fled in fear of their lives".
He claims that research in Liverpool showed that, in most cases, asylum seekers will survive on "handouts" and sleep on people's floors before returning to their countries of origin.
He says people are being "forced into destitution" by government policy and gives his backing to Baroness Hamwee's motion to reject the regulations.
The joy of work
Work and Pensions Minister Priti Patel uses her speech to extol the virtues of work.
She reasons that being employed provides stability, creates good role models for children, helps people to be healthy and allows someone who has fallen ill to recover faster.
Amendment 20 defeated
Amendment 20 is also defeated by 315 votes to 284. The majority is 31.
That concludes the report stage and MPs move on to the third reading of the bill.
'Regret' motion
Lord Rosser moves Labour's amendment, which "regrets" - or protests against -the changes to cash payments to asylum seekers.
He tells peers that individual asylum seekers receive a flat rate of £36.95 per week under the order being debated, but previously children under 16 received £53.96 per week.
Amendment 56 defeated
Amendment 56 is defeated by 315 votes to 287 creating a majority of 28.
MPs now divide on Labour's amendment 20.
The amendment removes the clause which relates to the limited capability for work element of the universal credit.
The result is expected at 18:30 GMT.
Support for asylum seekers
Tonight's final debate concerns financial support for asylum seekers.
Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Hamwee has tabled an amendment to annul the Asylum Support (Amendment No. 3) Regulations 2015.
She tells peers that, following a review, "a single parent with one child receives £76.90, a reduction of £26 each week".
A couple with two children will lose £30 per week, she adds, while acknowledging that "accommodation and the payment of utility bills are of course provided".
Division
Work and Pensions Minister Priti Patel sums up, arguing that the bill brings forward the right changes and urging MPs to withdraw their amendments.
Despite her pleas, MPs push amendment 56 to a vote and a division is called.
Amendment 56 removes a clause from the bill which cuts benefits for claimants in the work-related activity group.
The work-related activity group was set up to help those with disabilities get back into work.
Government wins on voter registration
The government escapes defeat as the House of Lords votes in favour of moves to bring forward full switchover to individual voter registration by a year.
Liberal Democrat Lord Tyler's motion to annul the ministerial order is rejected by 257 votes to 246.
The government wins by 11 votes.
Benefit cap produces 'greater fairness'
Priti Patel rises to speak for the government, defending the benefit cap which she believes will produce "greater fairness when it comes to work and employment".
She argues that it is the "duty of government to support those who want to work - particularly those in receipt of disability benefit".
'Work must pay'
Conservative Victoria Atkins focuses her speech on the principle of "making work pay".
She says the benefits cap is a "very popular policy" in her constituency where the median salary is £480 a week less than the benefits caps in place of £26,000 per year.
Next division
Peers now divide again to vote on the Lib Dem motion, as amended.
Lord Tyler's motion seeks to block moves to bring forward by a year the full switchover to individual voter registration (IER).
Under IER, all those in a household must register individually rather than relying on a single member to do so. To ease the transition to the new IER system, which was first agreed in 2013, nobody has so far been taken off existing electoral registers, but anyone who has not individually registered by 1 December will be removed.
As amended, the motion states that peers should reject the accelerated timetable as the Electoral Commission has advised against it.
Labour amendment passes
Labour's amendment passes by 267 votes to 257.
The government is defeated by 10 votes.
House divides on Labour amendment
Electoral registration
Peers are voting on a Labour amendment to the motion to reject the timetable for bringing forward individual voter registration.
Lord Kennedy of Southwark's amendment says the House should reject the timetable as it goes against the advice of the Electoral Commission.
Is self employment real employment?
Helen Goodman expresses her doubts about the validity of employment figures citing the number of people who have gone into self employment "because they couldn't find proper jobs"
Conservative MP Paul Scully takes offence at this characterisation and wonders if she stands by her statement.
Ms Goodman recalls taking evidence from the Bank of England at a Treasury Select Committee who she says thought "a lot of the increase in self employment was not real employment and a sign that people couldn't get the job they wanted."
Which benefits to cap?
Labour's Helen Goodman agrees that the public take the view that it is fair to limit the benefits.
She believes the issue is whether or not benefits are at the right level and which benefits are included in the cap.
If, she wonders, the aim of the benefits cap is to get people into work "why have they included the carers allowance and maternity benefits in the cap?"
"Carers are busy caring and those on maternity benefits have small children."
The public support a benefits cap
Conservative Amamnda Milling focuses her attention on the amendments relating to the benefits cap.
She supported the introduction of the benefits cap and agrees with current moves to review the cap level which is why she does not support the amendments that seek to keep the cap at the current level
"Why" she asks "Should someone get more money by claiming benefits than going out to work?"
She feels the public are supportive of the government on this issue citing a You Gov poll which said three quarters of the public supported the cap.
Minister: Debate about accuracy of the register
Electoral registration
Cabinet Office Minister Lord Bridges of Headley replies for the government.
"Those who are not on the register today will clearly not be affected by the measure we are discussing, which is the removal of ghost entries," he says.
Such "ghost entries" in the register could be people "who may have moved house, died or may never even have existed in the first place", he says.
The issue at hand is the accuracy of the register, he argues.
'No proven case of registration fraud'
Electoral registration
Labour peer Baroness McDonagh claims there is no problem of fraudulent registration for the regulations to deal with.
"I have been knocking on doors since 1978 and I have never come across somebody who has fraudulently completed a registration form," she tells the House.
"Neither have I spoken to a registration officer where this has taken place. I think the Lordships are getting confused with postal vote fraud."
She goes on to claim that "there never has been a proven case of registration fraud in this country".
Benefit sanctions
Welfare Reform and Benefits Bill
Conservative Graham Evans says he sat on the Work and Pensions committee on sanctions.
He says the idea of sanctions is nothing new, dating back to the 1980s and survived even under 13 years of Labour government.
The Conservative MP argues claimants are more likely to follow the rules if they know they may be sanctioned