Westminster as it happened: 27 October 2015

Home Office Minister Lord Bates replies to the debate on changes to payments to asylum seekers, which he says has been a "difficult debate to listen to from the front bench".

He says he accepts that peers have been discussing help for some of the "most vulnerable people" but argues that support is available, in addition to the cash payments in the regulations being considered.

"They will get access to the education system. They will get access to free school meals."

There is also access to a £400m migrant help fund and to legal aid "and legal advice to help prepare their case", he adds.