Westminster as it happened: 28 October 2015
- On the committee corridor the work and pensions secretary, Iain Duncan Smith appeared before MPs at 09:30 ( GMT).
- MPs began their day in the chamber with international development questions.
- Then at midday it was prime minister's questions with David Cameron and Jeremy Corbyn.
- The main debates were proposed by the opposition and focused on the NHS in England and the steel industry.
- In the Lords, peers spent the day debating the European Union Referendum Bill.
By Kate Whannel, Aiden James and Gary Connor
All times stated are UK
Goodnight from the Lords
Lord Green withdraws his amendment and the House of Lords adjourns for the night.
Peers will meet again at 11:00 GMT tomorrow for questions, followed by debates on topics including climate change and the refugee crisis in Syria.
The House of Commons sits from 09:30 GMT and the session begins with transport questions.
MPs will also hold backbench debates including one on the effect of proposed reforms to tax credits.
'We will use parliamentary election franchise'
"This referendum will use the franchise for parliamentary elections," says Justice Minister Lord Faulks.
This includes some Commonwealth citizens as well as Irish citizens resident in the UK.
Allowing resident Irish citizens to vote has its roots "in the historic ties we share", he adds.
'Breach' of the Good Friday Agreement?
Labour peer Lord Davies of Stamford says removing the vote from Irish citizens in an EU referendum would be a breach of the Belfast Agreement, also known as the Good Friday Agreement, adding:
People 'will look for scapegoats'
Conservative peer Lord Blencathra has put his name to Lord Green's amendment, although he says his support is "tentative" at this stage.
He adds:
'Nothing to do with xenophobia'
Lord Green of Deddington introduces an amendment which would remove the vote in the referendum from Commonwealth and Irish citizens.
The former ambassador and current chairman of Migration Watch UK says his amendment is about "who is a British citizen", adding:
'Parallels don't stack up'
Lord Hannay of Chiswick, who tabled the amendment to extend the referendum franchise to EU citizens, says "some of the parallels that are being drawn with other member states simply don't stack up".
He argues that referendums in countries outside the EU on whether they join are different to an existing member state "deciding to leave after 40 years".
However, he withdraws his amendment, as is customary at committee stage.
'Standard practice across Europe'
"We are following the standard practice across Europe," says Justice Minister Lord Faulks, opposing an amendment to give voting rights in the referendum to EU citizens resident for five years.
As far as he is aware, he says, no other EU state allows such rights.
'No longer will he have that common bond'
"I'm married to a Spanish citizen who came here to work and has lived here for 20 years," says Labour foreign affairs spokesman Lord Collins of Highbury.
"He considers himself an EU citizen."
Lord Collins adds that if there is a vote for the UK to leave the EU, "no longer will he have that common bond", adding:
Support and opposition
Lord Hannay's amendment has support from Labour peer Baroness Royall, who says EU citizens in the UK stand to lose rights if there is a vote to leave the EU.
However, UKIP peer Lord Willoughby de Broke declares: "It is completely wrong to enfranchise foreign nationals."
'Attempt to swing the vote'
Another crossbencher, Lord Green of Deddington, says no other country allows foreign residents to vote in a referendum.
He claims a move to allow EU citizens to vote is based on an assumption that they will vote in favour of continued EU membership, adding:
EU debate resumes
Debate on the EU Referendum Bill resumes.
This committee stage allows detailed consideration of the bill, and the opportunity for peers to table amendments.
Crossbench peer and former ambassador to the EU Lord Hannay of Chiswick is introducing an amendment to enable citizens of other EU states to vote in the referendum, if they have lived in the UK for at least five years.
He argues that such people's "status in this country is going to be radically affected by the outcome of this referendum" if the result is in favour of leaving the EU.
Cameron in EU exit plot warning
From the BBC News website:
David Cameron has told some Eurosceptics campaigning for an EU exit they are wrong, in the Commons.
The prime minister insists all options are on the table as he battles to recast Britain's relationship with Brussels - including leaving the EU.
But he would "guard very strongly against" wanting to emulate Norway, as some Eurosceptics have suggested.
UKIP leader Nigel Farage has said Norway thrives outside the EU as it saves on membership fees and red tape.
Read more here.
Short break
The House adjourns the debate on the European Union Referendum Bill for a 30 minute break.
Debate will resume at 20.35 GMT.
Amendment withdrawn
Lord Tyler dismisses constitutional arguments against votes at 16, raising the government's planned review into the Commons and the Lords.
"This government is about to change the relationship between the two Houses, if it can get away with it."
The Lib Dem peer tabled the amendment to set the minimum voting age in the EU referendum at 16.
He withdraws it, as is customary at committee stage, but peers may return to the matter at a later stage of the bill's progress.
'Political engagement alone not enough'
"Only Austria in the EU allows voting at 16," says Justice Minister Lord Foulkes.
He argues that "political engagement" alone among the young is not a strong enough argument to allow them a vote.
'Sorry if I sound a bit wet'
Conservative Michelle Donelan asks the minister if she believes that "quotas are demeaning".
Anna Soubry agrees: "I am not a fan of targets or quotas. I am a fan of ambition."
She apologises if "I sound a bit wet" but asks if she can take the issue away to look at it.
And with that the House adjourns.
Join us tomorrow when MPs will be debating tax credits - business kicks off at 9:30 GMT.
Minister in 'listening moment'
Business Minister Anna Soubry opens her response by expressing gratitude to her team who provide her with a speech.
However, this evening she suggests her speech may not be of much relevance as she says she is "in listening mode".
She suggest that companies shouldn't feel "We want more women, we need more people from ethnic backgrounds."
Instead,she says companies need to think "We've got to have the very best on our board and there should be no barriers."
'They are part of that generation'
Labour spokeswoman Baroness Morgan of Ely speaks in support of lowering the EU referendum voting age.
She claims the government "opened the door" to this move when they allowed it in Scotland and in Wales.
She says there are many examples of this kind of "piecemeal" approach in the UK but allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in an EU referendum is particularly significant.
Call for no all-white boards by 2020
Chuka Umunna expresses concern that the number of all-white boards is increasing at "a time when 14% of the population comes from black and minority ethnic backgrounds".
Conservative MP Michelle Donelan suggest the figures are a symptom rather than cause.
"Shouldn't we be targeting education and the beginning of the process to help people reach higher levels?"
Chuka Umunna responds that "there are too many people already out there who are not being appointed."
He calls on the government to set a target of no all-white boards in the FTSE 100 by 2020.
Adjournment Debate on board diversity
With the opposition debates concluded we come to the adjournment debate.
One time Labour leader contender Chuka Umunna is leading the debate on diversity on corporate boards.
A study by Kings College London in 2013 found that over half of FTSE 100 firms had no non-whites at board level.
Earlier this year, figures revealed that women accounted for 23.5% of FTSE 100 board members - an increase from 12.5% in 2011.
'I thought I was a socialist'
Lord Forsyth intervenes on his fellow Conservative peer to suggest the issue of lowering the referendum voting age is one of maturity.
"At 16 I thought I was a socialist but I grew out of it," he says.
Lord Dobbs, a former Conservative party deputy chairman, responds: "I have a 20-year-old who is a devout Corbynista and I would love to take the vote from him but I don't think I have the right to do so."
Junior doctors' contract motion rejected
The motion is rejected 301 votes to 260, a majority of 41 and the government amendment with alternative wording is accepted.
'Judgement which crosses all parties'
"I do not believe this is a matter of party politics," says Conservative peer Lord Dobbs of allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in an EU referendum.
"It is a matter of judgement which crosses all parties."
He suggests older voters might "learn a lot" from the engagement of under-18s in last year's referendum on Scottish independence, and asks how it can be right to prevent them from voting in another referendum on the EU.
He says if this means he is "in bed" with Labour peer Lord Foulkes on the matter, then:
Division!
Health Minister Ben Gummer says the contract ensures that doctors are not permitted to work unsafe hours and expresses frustration at assertions that junior doctors will see their pay reduced.
Time has run out, and the speaker puts the question to the house.
MPs divide on the original wording of the motion.
The result is expected at 19:15 GMT.
Health Secretary should 'learn some arithmetic'
Shadow health minister Andrew Gwynne urges the health secretary to listen to junior doctors "who are shouting loudly and clearly that they cannot give any more".
He suggests that if Jeremy Hunt believes junior doctor's pay will not be affected, "then he should go back to night school and learn some basic arithmetic".
He concludes: "Junior doctors deserve better than this government."
'The facts are clear'
Conservative MP Maggie Throup tells the House that Conservative MPs promised to deliver seven day a week NHS and this is what the contract will create.
On pay she asserts that "the facts are clear" and expresses delight that the health secretary has made it clear that no junior doctor will be worse off as a result of the contracts.
She also welcomes changes in the contract that would see career progression linked to "merit rather than seniority".
'They can't buy kitchen knives at 16'
We treat 16 and 17-year-olds as children, explains Conservative Lord Blencathra.
They can marry at 16, but can't buy a kitchen knife until they are 18, he tells peers.
If our law considers them too young to buy a violent or pornographic film, how can we consider them able to exercise judgement on major political issues, he says, to murmurs of discontent on the opposition benches.
Changes 'blatantly ideological'
Jim Shannon acknowledges that MPs "can't be closed-minded to reform".
However he views the changes as being "blatantly ideological" and therefore feels scrutiny must be applied.
He accuses the health secretary of trying to make improvements which "cannot be made in a safe manner without providing more funding."
Contract will protect junior doctors
Conservative David Morris argues that the new contract will "improve patient care and protect junior doctors" by ensuring higher staff numbers.
He objects to the BMA refusing to meet with the health secretary to discuss the proposals and draws attention to a calculator that was on their website which led junior doctors to believe that "their pay would be cut by 30%".
"This has never been part of any proposal."
'Votes at 16'
Peers are continuing to debate amendment eight, introduced by Lib Dem Lord Tyler, which would allow those aged 16 to vote in the forthcoming EU referendum.
Labour's Lord Foulkes of Cumnock argues that young people understand the situation in Europe and the advantages of EU membership.
He dismisses those who use the argument that some have made, that the age for buying alcohol is 18, so the vote should not be extended to those under that age. He argues that at 16, a person can work, pay taxes, join the armed forces and marry:
"Those are far more responsible things than drinking a pint of beer. There is every reason why we should do this. I hope we will do it enthusiastically on all sides of the house."
'In medicine mistakes cost lives.'
Mary Creagh describes the three puncture marks she has on her hand made by a junior doctor when she had been admitted to A&E.
The doctor explained to her that he "had been working for 24 hours without a break and just couldn't see straight".
She tells the house that "in medicine, mistakes cost lives".
Doctors have been insulted
Former health minister and Lib Dem MP Norman Lamb is not convinced by the government's arguments
He says doctors have been insulted by suggestions that they have been misled by doctors.
He criticises the health secretary of seeking to "extract too much from a limited pot of money".
Strike could damage doctors' reputation
Conservative Andrew Murrison notifies the House of his interest as a doctor and "a veteran of working hours in 80s".
He argues that the issue needs to be tackled if "we are serious about reducing weekend deaths".
He regrets the actions of the BMA and recalls that the last time strike action was taken the only outcome was "a reduction in the esteem in which the public held doctors".
Doctor quotes
Labour MP for West Ham Lyn Brown uses her speech to quote doctors in her own constituency.
A doctor called Simi says "The mood is grim in hospitals. We feel undervalued. We are not being misled by the BMA. We can analyse the facts for ourselves."
She also reads out the comments of a West Ham anesthetist called Sophia: "Come August 2016, I have no idea how much I will be paid. I have no idea if I will be able to afford my bills."
'Start again'
Health committee chair Sarah Wollaston opens by telling the House that she will abstain on the opposition motion.
"Young people do not go into medicine because they are motivated by pay" she tells MPs.
She urges junior doctors not to strike, and asks that the government start the process again over the issue of contracts.
Amendments withdrawn
Conservative peer Lord Hamilton says he is pleased "there is almost complete unanimity" about his amendment to require ministers to give at least 10 weeks notice of the date of the EU referendum.
He withdraws the amendment, with the matter to be returned to when peers debate the bill again at report stage.
Unlike in the House of Commons, divisions at committee stage in the Lords are rare. Peers table amendments to enable debate.
If they believe an amendment is still necessary, they will introduce another at report stage and push it to a vote.
Likewise, Labour's Lord Liddle does not move his amendment to allow for the referendum to be held as late 2019, rather than 2017.
Must not exploit junior doctors
Opposition debate on junior doctors
The SNP's Philippa Whitford who is a hospital surgeon says doctors have a vocation but adds "we have a duty not to exploit them".
Ms Whitford says the NHS is a hierarchical structure and there is bullying.
She adds that the current safeguards have been in place for some time and have worked very well.
Ten weeks' notice of poll date
Another amendment under discussion would require at least 10 weeks notice of the date of the referendum vote, tabled by Conservatives Lord Hamilton of Epsom and Lord Spicer.
It receives support from former Labour politician Lord Stoddart of Swindon, now an "independent Labour" peer and a staunch opponent of EU membership.
"The Labour party has changed its view, but they may come back to reality" he says.
Labour's foreign affairs spokesman, Lord Collins of Highbury, reveals he was one of those who changed his view, having once been chairman of the "Spelthorne 'Get Britain Out' campaign".
MPs end evidence session
Committee chair Jesse Norman thanks the witnesses for attending, and asks them to see the Fifa reform process through.
He says that the committee will want to see the sponsor representatives again in 2016.
Honest about the problems
Opposition debate on junior doctors
Jeremy Hunt says it is wrong for Labour to pit doctors against the government.
He tells MPs this government has been honest about the problems facing the NHS. "It is not acceptable that twice a week we operate on the wrong part of someone's body"
We want the NHS to be the first in the world to adopt the standards of safety in the airline or oil industries.