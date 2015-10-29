Westminster as it happened: 29 October 2015
Summary
- MPs began the day with transport questions.
- They then moved on to another debate on proposed tax credit cuts.
- In the Lords, after questions, there were debates on climate change, Syria and deaths in custody.
By Aiden James and Kate Whannel
All times stated are UK
Goodnight
House of Lords
Parliament
The House of Lords adjourns for the day and indeed the week, as peers will next meet on Monday from 14:30 GMT.
MPs will meet tomorrow from 09:30 GMT to debate private members' bills.
Government 'prefers self-regulation'
House of Lords
Parliament
"This government prefers effective self-regulation over statutory regulation," says government spokesman the Earl of Courtown, closing the debate.
Online challenges
Labour spokesman Lord Stevenson of Balmacara says challenges to advertising regulation are posed by online information sources, "not only by the dark web but also new forms of social media".
'Perfectly legitimate form of marketing'
House of Lords
Parliament
"Advertising is often blamed for the ills of this society, whereas in fact it is a perfectly legitimate form of marketing," argues Lib Dem peer Lord Clement-Jones.
'Misleading' Boots eye advert banned
From the BBC News website
An advert for Boots Opticians has been banned for "misleading" claims that blue light, emitted from smartphones and other gadgets, damages eyesight.
The Advertising Standards Authority said there was insufficient evidence to prove a direct link between blue light and retinal damage.
It ruled the ad, which promoted blue light filters, "must not appear again in its current form".
Boots said it was disappointed by the decision.
Read more.
'We act without fear or favour'
House of Lords
Parliament
TheAdvertising Standards Authorityregulates "advertising across all media".
Its current chairman, non-affiliated peer Lord Smith of Finsbury, says the regulator "dealt with other 17,000 complaints relating to 17,300 advertisements" last year.
Last year, he adds, "3,384 ads were banned, removed or amended".
"If anyone thinks the ASA is toothless just look at this past week, when we banned ads by some of the major companies in this country, including Boots, Bet 365 and Coral."
'Faults are in fact strengths'
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour peer Lord Lipsey says he is a "serial complainer against ads" which offend against the Advertising Codes.
He disagrees with Baroness Deech's criticisms of the Advertising Standards Authority.
"What she identifies as the faults of the present system are in fact its strengths," he argues.
The ASA priovides "a remedy open to all, not just those who can bring money to bear", he adds.
Advertising Standards Authority debate
House of Lords
Parliament
The final debate in the Lords today asks the government "what plans they have to review the governance of the Advertising Standards Authority".
Crossbench peer Baroness Deech, who says what she calls "the insufficiencies of self-regulation" in the press identified by the Leveson report, also apply to the ASA.
'Possible reasons for longer sentences'
House of Lords
Parliament
Justice Minister Lord Faulks says "there are a number of reasons" why sentences "seem to be getting longer".
Some this is down to "media pressure" as well as political parties, he suggests.
He says it would be a good thing if there were "not to be an undue escalation of prison sentences not to respond to some perceived political imperative".
He insists the government attaches importance to rehabilitation.
'Sentencing policy should reflect reality'
House of Lords
Parliament
Shadow justice spokesman Lord Beecham welcomes the report into young people in the prison system, by his fellow Labour peer Lord Harris.
Lord Beecham says the report identified "the need to recognise that sentencing policy and custodial practice should reflect the reality that 18-21-year-olds are not all of a piece in their developmental maturity".
Sentencing policy should be "tailor-made, not handed down from the judicial shelf", he argues.
PCC expected to act "reasonably and fairly"
Chief Constable dismissal procedures
House of Commons
Parliament
Home Office minister, John Hayes, asserts that "the truth is that there will be strong views held on all sides of the debate".
He notes that the PCC is expected to "act reasonably and fairly" but brings news that the police minister is happy to meet with concerned members of the house and other parties on this issue.
That wraps up the day in the Commons.
MPs will be back tomorrow from 9:30 GMT for a day chock-full of private members bills on subjects including hospital parking charges and local government finance.
BAME ex-offenders 'face discrimination'
Criminal Justice debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbencher Baroness Young of Hornsey says black and minority ethnic former offenders face more difficulty finding employment.
She also says Muslim defendants have been advised by lawyers "to cut off their beards so they don't look too much like extremists when they're facing trial".
'Scandalous circle of cover up
Chief Constable dismissal procedures
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative, Charlotte Leslie says it is hard not to see the evidence surrounding the case as a "serious indictment" of the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).
She warns against repeating the "NHS mid-Staffs and CQC scandalous circle of cover up".
She urges the government to take "any actions necessary to ensure that the need to question the IPCC's competence never arises again".
Wise advice
Criminal Justice debate
Lord McNally says the Harris report, Changing prisons, Saving Lives, is a "landmark report".
He quotes Churchill who said:
Lord McNally adds: "that becomes doubly so when it comes to the treatment of the young".
He concludes that it is "Incumbent on all of us, who have an interest in this area" to heed the report's "wise advice".
Adjournment Debate
Chief Constable dismissal procedures
House of Commons
Parliament
The adjournment debate today is led by Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg and address the role of the Independent Police Complaints Commission and Police and Crime Commissioners in chief constable dismissal procedures.
The MP’s local constabulary of Avon and Somerset has been without a Chief Constable for over a year following the suspension of Nick Gargan in May 2014.
Nick Gargan was found guilty of eight counts of misconduct relating to “inappropriate disclosure of information” and using his work iPhone to store intimate images, however other serious charges were dismissed.
Jacob Rees-Mogg has equated the situation to “the police obtaining a warrant to search someone’s house for people trafficking discovered that the homeowner’s television licence was out of date and to save face prosecuting him for that.”
Tax credit motion passed
Tax Credits
House of Commons
Parliament
The (non-binding) motion, calling on the government to reconsider the effect of the changes on the lowest paid workers is passed by 215 votes to 0. A majority of 215.
Division!
Tax Credits debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Frank Field winds up the debate noting that "nobody has spoken in favour of the changes" and express the hope that the house will divide on the motion.
A few moments later his hopes are fulfilled as MPs vote on the issue.
'Now is the time for reform'
Tax Credits debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Exchequer secretary Damian Hinds, responding on behalf of the government, sets out a choice in how people should be paid.
"Either people should be paid low wages, topped up by high state benefits, or they should have high wages topped up less by benefits."
He asserts that by 2020 the national living wage will mean £5,000 more for someone on today's minimum wage.
"With rising standards of living this is the time to make structural reform."
'Arithmetically impossible'
Tax Credits debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow treasury minister Rebecca Long Bailey asserts that cuts to tax credits will not be compensated by the living wage.
She quotes the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) who she says made it clear that such compensation was "arithmetically impossible".
Chaotic lives
Criminal Justice debate
Liberal Democrat, Lord Carlile of Berriew tells peers
"Young people who find themselves in court have almost always had chaotic lives".
'It is a modern day slavery'
Tax Credits debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Marie Rimmer expresses concern about employment figures, she accepts the rise in employment but asks MPs if they knew that "one hour in a month counts as being in employment".
She also attacks the actions of agencies describing the dilemma of one of her constituents who was offered a job interview only if he first completed two weeks of work without pay.
She calls on the chancellor to give due consideration to the agencies who exploit unemployed people, describing it as "is modern day slavery".
Justice system 'used as care resource'
Criminal Justice debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Crossbench peer Lord Adebowale, director of the health and social care provider Turning Point, says that, in many cases, "the criminal justice system, just like the police system [is] used as a care resource, rather than a resource of last resort".
He adds that this is "not the care that these young people should be getting."
Government is 'betraying the people'
Tax Credits debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Kate Osamor says she is so upset about the proposed tax credit cuts that she can barely get her words out.
She accuses the government of "betraying the very people it claims to represent".
"If you go ahead with these cuts" she warns "you are only going to show those people who want to go out and work that it does not pay".
How do we fund this?
Tax Credits debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The DUP's Sammy Wilson wants to see a mitigation of tax credit changes but asks "how do we fund this?"
"No one can tell me that, with planning, that is not possible to do. It is doable, if there is the will."
He expresses a fear that "a cocky government" will use the "disarray of the opposition" to push its policies through.
Prisoner deaths: Warning over young inmates
From BBC Radio 4's Today programme:
Sima Kotecha
Today programme
Young people will "continue to die unnecessarily" in jail unless ministers act on recommendations in a report into self-inflicted deaths, its author says.
Lord Harris said he was "frustrated" by the lack of action after his review of self-inflicted deaths among 18-24-year-olds, submitted over six months ago.
undefinedThe report said rehabilitation was failing and recommended more help for young inmates, including from family.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said the report was being considered.
Read more.
'None of us will have to sit in the cold'
Tax Credits debate
BBC Parliament
Freeview channel 131
Inequality damages growth
Tax Credits debate
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Jeremy Lefroy quotes a statement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF): "excessive inequality damages growth".
He argues that tax credits have been a "means of reducing inequality" which is why he has urged the government to rethink their policy.
He welcomes the chancellor's statement and encourages him to look at all the points made in the debate "in a very great spirit of co-operation".
Oldham West and Royton by-election
Harris report
Criminal Justice debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Lord Harris produced a report for the government Changing Prisons, Saving Lives. It was submitted to the Ministry of Justice in April then published in July.
The report focused on "self-inflicted deaths in custody of 18-24-year olds".
It said a combination of overcrowding, escalating violence and fewer staff and resources had contributed to creating unsafe environments.
The Labour peer says he and his review team were struck that the National Offender Management Service (NOMS) "does not have a discreet policy on bullying or a policy on the management of gangs".
Incomes must rise as tax credits are cut
Tax credits debate
House of Commons
Parliament
SNP MP Richard Arkless welcomes the Chancellor's announcement on Tuesday that he would bring forward measures to mitigate the changes to tax credits.
However he wonders "how far these inclinations will extend, will the changes mitigate some or all?"
He insists that the package of changes must increase incomes "at the same rate as which tax credits are tapered off".
Prisons debate begins
Criminal Justice debate
House of Lords
Parliament
Labour peer Lord Harris of Haringey opens the third debate in the Lords today.
His motion is on:
"the case for taking action to address the problems of young people before they enter the criminal justice system, in order to reduce the prison population, improve conditions within prison, and focus on the rehabilitation of prisoners".
He tells peers:
Cart before the horse
Tax credits debate
House of Commons
Parliament
The SNPs Richard Arkless accuses the government of wanting to "put the cart firmly before the horse" with its tax credit plans.
UK is 'second-largest donor'
Debate on Syria
House of Lords
Parliament
"The UK has a proud record of leadership in its response to the Syrian crisis" says International Development Minister Baroness Verma.
"We are the second-largest bilateral donor after the US."
She adds: "A negotiated transition in Syria is the only way to end the conflict."
'Bizarre' decision
Tax credits debate
House of Commons
Parliament
"It is in many respects bizarre that the introduction of universal credit and the withdrawal of working tax credits are being carried out at the same time by different departments," Conservative Peter Aldous tells MPs.
"This might explain why the government is in the position it finds itself today, with policies being not properly co-ordinated."
He goes on to call working tax credits a "fatal flaw" at the heart of government that should have been addressed a long time ago, and says that universal credit will make it easier for people to understand why they are better off in work. However, he argues, it "should be made more flexible".
'What plans to rebuild Syria?'
House of Lords
Parliament
Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne says the United Nations' record at post-conflict reconstruction is not "a good one".
Likewise, coalitions of nations are also often "not equipped" to rebuild societies, she argues.
"What plans have we got for rebuilding Syria?" she asks.
'Unusual statement'
Tax credits debate
House of Commons
Parliament
"I'm going to make an unusual statement," Deputy Speaker Eleanor Laing tells MPs.
"We have more time than I had anticipated."
The limit for backbench speeches is increased to eight minutes.
'Not thoroughly assessed'
Tax credits debate
House of Commons
Parliament