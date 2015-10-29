Westminster as it happened: 29 October 2015

Thinkstock Smartphones are a source of "blue light"

An advert for Boots Opticians has been banned for "misleading" claims that blue light, emitted from smartphones and other gadgets, damages eyesight.

The Advertising Standards Authority said there was insufficient evidence to prove a direct link between blue light and retinal damage.

It ruled the ad, which promoted blue light filters, "must not appear again in its current form".

Boots said it was disappointed by the decision.

