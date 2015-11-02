Westminster as it happened: 30 October 2015

That's the end of today's coverage in the House of Commons. MPs will return on Monday, when Iain Duncan Smith takes questions and there's the first big debate on the Housing and Planning Bill.
Assurances from minister
Police investigations into child abuse
House of Commons
Parliament
Home Office Minister James Brokenshire thanks Helen Hayes for highlighting the issue, assures her that the government takes the ongoing investigations into child abuse allegations seriously and will continue to keep MPs updated.
Call for 'proper resources'
Police investigations into child abuse
House of Commons
Parliament
I hope that the home secretary and the minister will agree with me that we owe it to the survivors of child abuse to ensure the investigation into the dreadful crimes committed against them is properly resourced"
Adjournment debate
Police investigations into child abuse
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Helen Hayes is now leading an adjournment debate on the resourcing of police investigations into historical allegations of child abuse.
Out of time
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
The debate on the second reading of the Hospital Parking Charges Bill ends, as MPs run out of debating time.
MPs have the chance to continue debate on another Friday sitting day, but the measure is now unlikely to become law.
Government minister listening to 'marathon debate'
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
'Get into the bill'
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative David Nuttall is now speaking on the bill, after being warned by the deputy speaker not to use up time by congratulating Labour's Julie Cooper on her success in the private members' bill ballot.
"I know that you want to get into the bill, rather than running commentary before it," says Mr Hoyle.
'Important issue'
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Khalid Mahmood begins to speak in support of the bill, after Mr Davies concludes his 90 minute speech.
I will certainly not be taking the time taken by the gentleman opposite to say that this is an important issue"
After Philip Davies has been speaking for over an hour, Labour's Barbara Keeley raises a point of order with the deputy speaker Lindsay Hoyle.
"What we're getting now is a lot of repetition, he's repeating himself and many others want to speak," she says.
"I certainly don't need any advice," responds Mr Hoyle.
"I don't think you should be questioning the chair's ability to hold the chamber to account."
How would the scheme work?
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
Conservative Philip Davies continues his speech by wondering how any exemption scheme would work.
Did Julie Cooper expect all carers to be issued with a badge, if so what would be the cost of developing, creating and distributing such badges?
Or would she favour automatic number plate recognition, a system that would be extremely expensive.
Mr Davies offers other alternatives, a designated number of spaces for carers, on a first come first served basis or a system of reimbursement, although that would require 24 hour reimbursement desks to operate..
'The whim of a worthy sentiment'
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP, Philip Davies, is on his feet, speaking against the bill. He congratulates Julie Cooper on securing one of the coveted Friday morning debate slots so early in her parliamentary career.
He tells MPs you shouldn't just pass legislation on "the whim of a worthy sentiment" and Ms Cooper's bill is an example of that..
MPs have voted to reject the motion to sit in private, with two voting in favour and 42 members voting against.
MPs now move on to debating bills on today's order paper.
'Division'
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs are voting on a motion on whether to sit in private. These divisions are frequently used to test to quorum of the House, to see if more than 40 members are present.
What else is on the order paper?
House of Commons
Parliament
If MPs conclude that debate, they will then take part in a second reading debate on the Local Government Finance (Tenure Information) Bill, which has been introduced by Conservative Dame Angela Watkinson.
Other bills on today’s order paper are the Department of Energy and Climate Change (Abolition) Bill and the continuation of debate on Defence Expenditure (NATO Target) Bill, which was adjourned last Friday.
MPs will end the day with an adjournment debate on the resourcing of police investigations into historic allegations of child abuse, tabled by Labour’s Helen Hayes.
Friday in the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of Friday in the House of Commons.
MPs are due to debate a range of private members’ bills, starting with the second reading of the Hospital Parking Charges (Exemption for Carers) Bill, which has been introduced by Labour’s Julie Cooper.
Live Reporting
By Gary Connor
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Commons adjourns
House of Commons
Parliament
That's the end of today's coverage in the House of Commons. MPs will return on Monday, when Iain Duncan Smith takes questions and there's the first big debate on the Housing and Planning Bill.
Assurances from minister
Police investigations into child abuse
House of Commons
Parliament
Home Office Minister James Brokenshire thanks Helen Hayes for highlighting the issue, assures her that the government takes the ongoing investigations into child abuse allegations seriously and will continue to keep MPs updated.
Call for 'proper resources'
Police investigations into child abuse
House of Commons
Parliament
Adjournment debate
Police investigations into child abuse
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Helen Hayes is now leading an adjournment debate on the resourcing of police investigations into historical allegations of child abuse.
Out of time
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
The debate on the second reading of the Hospital Parking Charges Bill ends, as MPs run out of debating time.
MPs have the chance to continue debate on another Friday sitting day, but the measure is now unlikely to become law.
Labour MP tweets:
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
Conservative MP tweets:
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
'Lengthy attempts to kill off the bill'
BBC Politics website
BBC Politics
Backbench Conservative MPs have made lengthy speeches in an attempt to kill a bill aimed at exempting carers from hospital parking charges.
Philip Davies, who spoke for 90 minutes, said Labour MP Julie Cooper's bill was "unnecessary" as hospitals could make their own decisions locally.
His colleague, David Nuttall, warned it could divert money away from frontline NHS services.
Read more here.
'Can't be done'
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Health Minister Alistair Burt is continuing to close the debate on the bill on behalf of the government.
No government support
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
The debate draws to a close with a speech from the health minister, Alistair Burt.
He says Julie Cooper's bill is not one that the government is going to be able to support.
No way to reward carers
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Shadow health minister, Barbara Keeley sums up the debate for Labour.
She says 4 in 10 carers are cutting back on food or dipping into their savings.
"In my view its no way to reward those vital family carers for the contribution they make to the NHS."
A new burden
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative, Christopher Chope says he's always been concerned about new bureaucratic burdens being placed on organisations.
He advises Ms Cooper to bring her bill back in the next session of parliament, taking on board the concerns that have been raised on the Conservative benches.
'A slap in the face'
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour MP Rupa Huq says hospital parking charges for carers are "verging on a slap in the face".
She argues that scrapping them is the least we can do as a decent society in recognition of the contribution that they make.
Ms Huq describes carers as the unsung heroes of the system.
'You means the chair'
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative Julian Knight gets a telling off from deputy speaker Eleanor Laing, after he refers to Labour's Liz McInnes as "you".
"You refers to the chair. The honourable lady opposite is the honourable lady opposite," she reminds him.
Press Association reporter tweets:
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
Press Association
'Intriguing discussion'
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
"I'm not often here on Fridays and I am quite intrigued about how the discussion has gone on", says Labour's Liz McInnes, as she rises to support the bill.
Plenty to talk about
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
BBC Parliament
Freeview channel 131
Government minister listening to 'marathon debate'
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
'Get into the bill'
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative David Nuttall is now speaking on the bill, after being warned by the deputy speaker not to use up time by congratulating Labour's Julie Cooper on her success in the private members' bill ballot.
"I know that you want to get into the bill, rather than running commentary before it," says Mr Hoyle.
'Important issue'
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Khalid Mahmood begins to speak in support of the bill, after Mr Davies concludes his 90 minute speech.
BBC Parliament tweets:
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
BBC Parliament
Freeview channel 131
Press Association political editor tweets
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
Press Association
BBC parliamentary correspondent tweets:
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
Today in Parliament
Today in Parliament
Point of Order
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
After Philip Davies has been speaking for over an hour, Labour's Barbara Keeley raises a point of order with the deputy speaker Lindsay Hoyle.
"What we're getting now is a lot of repetition, he's repeating himself and many others want to speak," she says.
"I certainly don't need any advice," responds Mr Hoyle.
"I don't think you should be questioning the chair's ability to hold the chamber to account."
How would the scheme work?
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
Conservative Philip Davies continues his speech by wondering how any exemption scheme would work.
Did Julie Cooper expect all carers to be issued with a badge, if so what would be the cost of developing, creating and distributing such badges?
Or would she favour automatic number plate recognition, a system that would be extremely expensive.
Mr Davies offers other alternatives, a designated number of spaces for carers, on a first come first served basis or a system of reimbursement, although that would require 24 hour reimbursement desks to operate..
'The whim of a worthy sentiment'
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Conservative MP, Philip Davies, is on his feet, speaking against the bill. He congratulates Julie Cooper on securing one of the coveted Friday morning debate slots so early in her parliamentary career.
He tells MPs you shouldn't just pass legislation on "the whim of a worthy sentiment" and Ms Cooper's bill is an example of that..
Press Association political editor tweets
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
Press Association
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons tweet:
What's happening today
House of Commons tweets:
Labour MP tweets
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
Debate begins
Hospital Parking Charges Bill
House of Commons
Parliament
Labour's Julie Cooper is on her feet, opening the second reading debate on her bill.
Background: Hospital parking charges
BBC News website
BBC News UK
The level of charges varies between hospital NHS trusts, but the average cost in England is £39 per week and in London it can be about £130 per week.
Labour MP Julie Cooper, who introduced the bill, says the charges are an "unfair burden" on carers.
She says she has cross-party support, but the government has not yet said whether it will back it.
Read more here.
Division result
MPs have voted to reject the motion to sit in private, with two voting in favour and 42 members voting against.
MPs now move on to debating bills on today's order paper.
'Division'
House of Commons
Parliament
MPs are voting on a motion on whether to sit in private. These divisions are frequently used to test to quorum of the House, to see if more than 40 members are present.
What else is on the order paper?
House of Commons
Parliament
If MPs conclude that debate, they will then take part in a second reading debate on the Local Government Finance (Tenure Information) Bill, which has been introduced by Conservative Dame Angela Watkinson.
Other bills on today’s order paper are the Department of Energy and Climate Change (Abolition) Bill and the continuation of debate on Defence Expenditure (NATO Target) Bill, which was adjourned last Friday.
MPs will end the day with an adjournment debate on the resourcing of police investigations into historic allegations of child abuse, tabled by Labour’s Helen Hayes.
Friday in the Commons
House of Commons
Parliament
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of Friday in the House of Commons.
MPs are due to debate a range of private members’ bills, starting with the second reading of the Hospital Parking Charges (Exemption for Carers) Bill, which has been introduced by Labour’s Julie Cooper.