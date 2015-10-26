European Parliament as it happened: 26 October 2015

With the agenda for the week having been decided, MEPs move on to their first item of business, which is on tax transparency and multinationals.

Tomorrow, MEPs will vote on the Commission’s tax transparency package , which would force national tax authorities to share their tax rulings for multinational companies every three months.

The new measures aim to clamp down on “aggressive tax planning” by multinationals by giving national tax authorities a better idea of the tax rulings being struck in other EU countries.

National ministers reached an agreement on the changes earlier this month. MEPs will vote tomorrow on the measures although their opinion is only advisory.

MEPs will also vote on whether or not to give their approval to a tax transparency deal the EU struck with Switzerland in May, although again, this is only advisory.