European Parliament as it happened: 26 October 2015
You can read about event at this week's Strasbourg plenary session here.
Summary
- The sitting opened at 16.00 GMT, when MEPs debated points of order and approved the week's agenda.
- MEPs then debated new EU tax transparency rules for multinational companies.
- After that, they debated changes to EU legal protections for those booking package holidays online.
- In the evening, MEPs discussed the EU's e-petition initiative, and whether or not to sign off for the accounts for the European Council and EU Council of Ministers for spending in 2013.
Live Reporting
By Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Goodnight
And with that, proceedings from the European Parliament come to a close.
MEPs will be back tomorrow from 07.30 GMT, when they will be discussing last weekend's summit on migration, vote on new EU net neutrality rules and debate the Commission's legislative programme for next year.
Short speeches begin
That’s the debate on budgetary “discharge” finished – voting will take place tomorrow.
Finally tonight, there will be a round of short one-minute speeches from backbench MEPs.
This item of business, traditionally held during the Monday plenary sitting, is normally used by MEPs to make points about topical issues or stories of interest to their country or region.
Council 'ignoring' MEPs
UKIP MEP Jonathan Arnott says he would like to praise what he calls the rapporteur's "unusual courage" in criticising another EU institution.
However, referring to previous decisions not to sign off spending in previous years, he says problems with the Council are no longer unusual.
Stating that the organisation "simply isn't responding to questions", he says it must be an embarrassment to those who believe in EU institutions that "Parliament is being ignored in this way".
MEP calls for 'political will' on spending
Polish Conservative Ryszard Czarnecki - who is also one of the Parliament's 14 vice-presidents - begins his intervention by criticising the late timetabling of tonight's debate.
He notes ironically that their debate about scrutinising the spending of public money has been scheduled at a time in the evening when many people are "watching movies about robberies".
He criticises the Council for not releasing more information to MEPs.
He tells MEPs that the discharge process with the body has become an unhappy one, adding:
Budget debate begins
That’s the debate on the Ebola response finished – the vote on the resolution will take place tomorrow.
Next, MEPs are debating whether to sign off the accounts for the European Council and EU Council of Ministers for spending in 2013 – a process known as granting budgetary “discharge”.
They will also be discussing whether to approve 2013 spending by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) and two public/private electronics research undertakings, called Artemis and ENIAC.
The research agencies are likely to have their accounts approved at the vote tomorrow – but the European Council and EU Council of Ministers are likely to be failed again, for the fifth year in a row.
MEPs’ draft assessment also again criticises both bodies for withholding information and documents from the European Parliament
Commissioner: SDGs can improve future response
Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Christos Stylianides says he would like to thank MEPs for their suggestions, noting that they are all "part of the learning process" on improving future responses to crises.
He says he agrees with the need to help developing countries improve their own healthcare systems, and cites "health-related" sustainable development goals - targets recently agreed at UN level - as a means of achieving this.
Improving health systems
Labour MEP Linda McAvan, who chairs the Parliament's development committee, says the crisis underlined the need to help poorer countries improve their healthcare systems.
However, she questions the EU's commitment to follow through on the commitments it made at the time, telling MEPs that last week she met a healthcare worker from an affected country who said some services there are are being dismantled.
'Passivity' on Ebola
Spanish left-wing MEP Josu Juaristi says the devastating spread of the virus was partially caused by the "passivity" of developed nations.
French centre-right MEP Maurice Ponga adds that the crisis underlines the need for rich nations to stick to their international aid commitments so that developing countries can put in place decent health systems of their own.
'Systemic' problems with response
Luxembourgish liberal Charles Goerens, the author of the resolution, says the response to the Ebola crisis was slowed considerably by "systemic lacks" in world governance.
However, he says the appointment of Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Christos Stylianides as the EU's specific "Ebola co-ordinator" did improve the Europe-wide response.
In particular, he says future responses should engage with the question of who is responsible for research and development for finding vaccines in countries where the country itself lacks the resources to do so.
Debate on Ebola response begins
That’s the debate on the European Citizens’ Initiative over – MEPs will vote on their resolution tomorrow.
Next, MEPs are debating another advisory resolution, on lessons that can be learnt from the EU’s handling of the Ebola crisis.
The draft resolution criticises what it calls a “slow international response” to the crisis, noting that humanitarian agencies were the “more effective” organisations in the early stages of the crisis.
It also calls for a permanent “European rapid response capability” to be set up to deal with future epidemics.
Debate on EU e-petition scheme begins
That’s the debate on EU controls on torture tools finished. MEPs will adopt their “first reading” position tomorrow lunchtime.
Next up, MEPs are debating an advisory resolution on the European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI), which is likely to be reviewed next year by the European Commission.
Under the ECI, petitions that get over one million signatures have to be looked at by the Commission – although the EU executive still has the right to reject any ideas for new laws.
There have been 51 requests to launch an initiative, of which only three – the "Right2Water", "One of Us" and "Stop Vivisection" initiatives – have been deemed admissible.
The MEPs’ draft resolution says the ECI has not met the criteria to define it as a success, given that “not a single initiative has yet been followed by legislation”.
What changes are being proposed?
The Commission’s proposals aim to extend the definition of torture to include “pain and suffering caused by conditions of detention”.
It also grants the Commission the power to quickly update the list of controlled goods using delegated legislation.
In addition, MEPs have added amendments that would ban prohibited good from being marketed and promoted online, and force the Commission to regularly review the authorisation decisions made by member states.
Another amendment calls for an EU anti-torture “co-ordination” group to be set up to promote co-operation between the different national authorities.
View from the Commission
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom says the Commission is committed to support the abolition of the death penalty worldwide, including in non-EU countries.
She adds that trade policy is a vital tool for allowing the EU to achieve its wider policy objectives.
She adds that the Commission accepts a number of amendments on extending access to some of the information to rights groups.
She also says she agrees with the desire for member states to have the ability to share information, but that "an appropriate formula" on a legal level would need to be found to allow this happen.
Call for exchange of information
Dutch Liberal Marietje Schaake, who has acted as Parliament's rapporteur - or lead negotiator - on the legislation, says MEPs are recommending a number of "concrete proposals for improvement" on the draft text.
In particular, she calls on her colleagues to support changes in the amended text to establish a "secure, encrypted system" for EU countries to exchange information on banned products.
EU monitoring of potential torture equipment
Amnesty International has claimed that the trade in torture tools, such as electrical shock batons and neck cuffs, is "booming" internationally.
As of 2006, the EU has banned trade in products that can only be used as torture devices or in carrying out the death penalty.
In addition, goods that might be used in this way have been subject to trade authorisation by national authorities.
The list of controlled goods was updated in 2011 to include execution drugs, leading to reports that some prisons in the United States were facing shortages as a result.
However, it has also been argued that the effect of the ban has been counterproductive, by forcing prison authorities to try new drug mixtures that may cause greater pain and take longer to take effect.
Debate on 'torture tools' begins
That's the debate on EU package holiday rules finished.
Next, MEPs are debating an EU regulation that would change the rules surrounding the trade of goods that might be used for torture or carrying out the death penalty.
These products have been subject to trade controls at an EU level since 2006, but human rights organisations have repeatedly pointed out that they contain a number of loopholes.
New legislation was proposed by the European Commission last year. MEPs have proposed a number of alterations to the text at committee stage.
Tomorrow, they will vote on their “first reading” position to set out their position before formal negotiations on the changes can begin with national ministers.
Support for compromise
Daniel Dalton, however, says the UK delegation of Conservative MEPs will be supporting the changes at the vote tomorrow.
He adds that the changes should lead to an increase in business for tourism companies, by giving customers "more confidence to book in the first place".
Summing up for the Commission, Pierre Moscovici says the Commission is also happy with the compromise that has been struck, particularly given the need to balance so many interests.
A 'ridiculous level of harmonisation'
Czech Liberal Dita Charanzova gives her particular support to provisions in the law which, she says, will allow customers to "transfer" their package holiday if they can no longer go because of family circumstances.
She adds that the new law should be "good for the tourist and good for the companies".
However, the changes have not found favour with UKIP's Margot Parker, who says the new directive will allow "little to no scope" for member states to vary its provisions to their own individual circumstances.
She says that although she supports strengthened consumer rights, the "ridiculous level of harmonisation" on offer is "not entirely suitable" for the UK.
Backing for changes
German Christian democrat Andreas Schwab outlines his support for the changes, saying that they are needed so that EU law "faces up to the digital age".
Italian social democrat Sergio Gaetano Cofferati also lends his backing, adding that the "lack of legal certainty" in this area has damaged consumer confidence in the past.
Updates to law "essential"
German Christian Democrat Birgit Collin-Langen, who has acted as the Parliament's "rapporteur" or lead negotiator on the file, says updating the law is "essential" to make sure EU rules are capable of covering the new ways in which people are booking holidays online.
She says they will agree to the compromise reached on "click-through" holidays, but only on condition that it is reviewed in three years' time.
Package holiday protection debate begins
That’s the debate on tax transparency finished.
Next, MEPs are debating a draft EU law that would give people buying a package holiday online the same legal protection as those buying from traditional travel agents.
The changes are intended to update EU rules in this area, which date back to 1990, for the digital age, reflecting the fact that many package holidays are now booked over the internet.
MEPs have added amendments to entitle travellers to cancel a package deal if its price rises by more than 8% before they leave.
MEPs will vote tomorrow to endorse at “second reading” the deal they originally reached on the new rules with national ministers in May.
Access to documents
German social democrat Peter Simon says he is happy to "work with" the Commission, but must "point the finger" at those areas where not enough is being done.
On a separate but related point, he adds that he is very concerned about reports that research organisations have been given greater access to tax documents than MEPs on the Parliament's tax committee.
Moscovici: don't 'battle' Commission
Summing up for the Commission, Pierre Moscovici defends the record of the EU executive in this area, adding that he has "full confidence" in Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker's commitment to improving the situation.
Mr Juncker was personally criticised during the debate because he was prime minister of Luxembourg at a time when the country was allegedly striking favorable tax rulings for multinationals, something disclosed in the "Luxleaks" scandal last November.
He says the challenge in front of MEPs is a "battle against tax fraud rather than a battle against the Commission".
Commission should prevent tax 'distortions'
German Conservative MEP Bernd Lucke says tax deals struck by multinationals present "massive breaches" in the principle of a fair tax system for all companies.
He says that stopping what have effectively become "state subsidies" for large companies requires the Commission to act to prevent "distortions in competition".
He adds, however, that action in this area would require the Commission to get hold of more information than it would do under the current arrangements.
A 'good quality' compromise
Representing the Commission, taxation affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici says he agrees with MEPs on the need to change the current system, which he says is being "exploited by businesses" to effectively lower their tax bills.
He says it is true that national ministers did alter the Commission's proposals, but says MEP know "how Council works".
However, he says that the Commission's "major proposals" have been maintained.
He thus calls on MEPs to lend their support to the changes as they stand, given that taxation law requires unanimity and agreement is difficult to find.
"It's a compromise...but a good quality compromise", he adds.
Green MEP: rulings should be public
British Green MEP Molly Scott Cato says a lack of information in the public domain was one of the reasons that favourable tax deals were able to be struck with national authorities.
One of the member's of the Parliament's special investigatory committee on tax rulings, she says they have been unable to get hold of "a great many vital documents".
She adds that information about tax rulings should not just be available to national tax authorities, but to "European Citizens as well".
She says that the Green group will thus be proposing to call for the "full publication of tax information" at the resolution vote tomorrow.
Deal 'falls far short'
German Christian Democrat Markus Ferber says the Commission's tax package is a "good first attempt", but says the Parliament's economic affairs committee has a number of additional recommendations.
He accuses the agreement between member states of "falling far short" of the Commission's initial plans, and what is required.
In particular, he says the rulings should be exchanged "immediately" instead of every three months.
He says he calls on member states to work with MEPs to bring improvements in the future.
What are the new transparency rules?
The changes mean that from June 2017, tax authorities will have to report to authorities in other EU countries the advance “cross-border” tax rulings they have struck with multinationals.
The rulings will not be made public.
Advance tax rulings give clarity to multinationals on how much tax they will pay on their operations in the country, but are accused of encouraging tax avoidance.
Under the deal struck by national ministers, the European Commission will have access to the information but only for “monitoring the correct implementation of the directive”.
The Commission had originally wanted to have the same access as the national authorities.
MEPs say they are disappointed that the rules will only apply to advance “cross-border” rulings rather than all national tax rulings, arguing that even these can have a cross-border effect.
Tax transparency debate begins
With the agenda for the week having been decided, MEPs move on to their first item of business, which is on tax transparency and multinationals.
Tomorrow, MEPs will vote on the Commission’s tax transparency package, which would force national tax authorities to share their tax rulings for multinational companies every three months.
The new measures aim to clamp down on “aggressive tax planning” by multinationals by giving national tax authorities a better idea of the tax rulings being struck in other EU countries.
National ministers reached an agreement on the changes earlier this month. MEPs will vote tomorrow on the measures although their opinion is only advisory.
MEPs will also vote on whether or not to give their approval to a tax transparency deal the EU struck with Switzerland in May, although again, this is only advisory.
Green March
Of behalf of the left-wing GUE group, Spanish MEP Lola Sanchez Caldentey asks for a debate this week about the Green March of 1975, when hundreds of thousands of Moroccans marched into Western Sahara to claim it as their country from Spain.
The anniversary of the march is November 1.
MEPs agree to discuss it, but not immediately, adding it to the "mini plenary" to be held next month.
Call to bring forward TV station debate rejected
On behalf of the centre-right group EPP, German MEP Elmar Brok calls for a debate this week about an ongoing court case involving the Georgian television channel Rustavi 2.
This debate was originally scheduled for a "mini plenary" sitting next month.
Rustavi 2 has been locked in an ongoing ownership tussle since August, sparking fears that the ruling Georgian Dream coalition could compromise the independence of the channel by interfering.
Over the summer, a court froze the broadcaster's assets after a businessman close to the coalition filed a lawsuit to claim control.
Government critics and the channel's owners say the planned closure of the station is part of a campaign to silence the press ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.
However, his request is rejected.
Subjects to be debated
President Schulz proposes that Wednesday afternoon's debates on the situation on Israel and Palestine and in South Sudan are moved forward to tomorrow afternoon, switching with two debates on reform of EU securities rules and the EU's 2020 strategy.
The change is approved on a show of hands.
Tribute to bus crash victims
Parliament President Martin Schulz leads a tribute to the victims oflast week's bus crashnear Bordeaux.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to BBC online coverage of today’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, which will shortly be opened by Parliament President Martin Schulz.
The sitting will begin with administrative announcements, after which MEPs will have the chance to request additions or changes to this week’s agenda or make points of order.
Proposals to add a debate to the agenda have to be made to the President at least one hour before the sitting opens, and can be tabled by one of the Parliament’s committees, one of its political groups, or a group of 40 MEPs.
In order to be formally added, an item must be approved by a simple majority and can be done on a show of hands.