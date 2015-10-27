European Parliament as it happened: 27 October 2015

That’s the debate on data roaming and “net neutrality” rules finished – MEPs will vote at lunchtime on whether to give their final approval to the deal at “second reading”.

MEPs will effectively decide whether to give their final approval to the deal they reached in June, or whether to back a series of amendments backed by the Green and left-wing GUE groups.

The amendments are seeking to strengthen the "net neutrality" principles in the legislation, but would mean MEPs would not be able to back give their final backing to the package today, potentially delaying the ban on roaming charges.

Next, MEPs are going to be joined by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council chief Donald Tusk to debate the results of this month’s EU leaders’ summit in Brussels and the upcoming Valletta summit on migration next month.

They will also discuss results of this weekend's emergency mini-summit on migration from the Western Balkans.

At the meeting, leaders backed an “action plan” with Turkey for dealing with migration.

They also discussed further changes to EU scrutiny of Eurozone countries’ budgets and the current state of progress on the UK’s renegotiation of EU membership.