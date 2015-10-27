European Parliament as it happened: 27 October 2015
Summary
- The sitting began at 07.30 GMT, when MEPs debated EU plans to ban mobile roaming data charges from mid-2017 and enshrine the principle of "net neutrality" in EU law.
- At around 09.00 GMT, they were joined by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council chief Donald Tusk to debate the results of this weekend's mini-summit on migration.
- At lunchtime, they gave a final vote of approval to the deal on data charges they reached in June, as well as on extending EU legal protections to those who book package holidays online.
- In the afternoon, they debated the Commission's legislative programme for next year, the situation in South Sudan and whether to increase the number of judges at the European Court of Justice.
Goodnight
That's it for tonight. MEPs will be back tomorrow, when they will be debating proposals from the European Commission to allow EU countries to ban imports of GM products, even if they have been deemed safe.
At lunchtime, they will vote on Parliament's position on the 2016 EU budget negotiations.
In the afternoon, MEPs will debate electronic surveillance in the EU and future changes to the way the Eurozone is managed.
Debate on new ECJ judges begins
That’s the debate on laws relating to European Parliament elections finished – MEPs will vote on the advisory resolution tomorrow.
Finally tonight, MEPs are going to be debating proposals to appoint an extra 28 members to the General Court of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).
The controversial changes – which would double the current number of judges – are intended to help the ECJ get to grips with an ever-increasing backlog of cases.
The judges would be paid €220,000 a year, plus allowances.
The ECJ had initially only asked for an extra 12, but this was upped to an additional 28 – one for each EU country – after leaders failed to agree on how they should be appointed.
MEPs will vote on a deal struck with member states at “second reading” tomorrow.
Changes about 'control'
The proposals do not have the approval of UKIP's Diane James, however, who says the recommendations form a list of which "Orwell would have been proud", and that they seem designed to give the European Parliament authorities "more control of the electoral outcome".
Support for 'timely' proposals
Regional Commissioner Corina Cretu says the Commission broadly supports the recommendations in the resolution, which she calls "timely and ambitious".
She highlights the suggestion for gender-balanced electoral lists for particular praise, adding that representation of women MPs at national and regional level in many European countries is a "catastrophe" that the European Parliament could offset.
Rules should reflect 'new reality'
Polish centre-right MEP Danuta Maria Hubner, who has prepared the resolution that will be put to the vote tomorrow, says the rules regarding elections need to be updated to reflect the "new reality" of the Parliament's extended powers.
He tells MEPs that the assembly has seen "unimaginable changes" since the current rules were originally drafted.
She adds that the campaigning surrounding European Parliament elections continues to have an "extremely national" character, despite these changes.
She gives particular support to the idea of having the logos of the different political groups appear next to the names of the parties on the ballot paper, adding that voters "should know" to which political group they belong.
What’s in the resolution?
The draft resolution calls for:
It also says it “emphasises the importance” of gender-balanced electoral lists as a way of promoting the election of a greater number of female MEPs
It also calls for the “lead candidates” for Commission President designated by the political groups to stands in the elections themselves.
Debate on electoral rules begins
That’s the debate on cohesion policy and the Europe 2020 strategy finished.
Next, MEPs are debating an advisory resolution calling for changes to EU law on European Parliament elections.
At the moment, the conduct of elections in different member states is governed to a great extent by national rules, with EU law offering only basic common principles.
The draft resolution, prepared by the constitutional affairs committee, calls for the rules to be harmonised to increase the democratic legitimacy of the Parliament and give them a more “European” character.
Some of these changes would require unanimous approval to change EU law in this area, but some would require member states to change their own electoral law.
Cohesion policy 'like Curate's egg'
German social democrat Constanze Krehl says that reform of cohesion policy should be used to press for greater investment in jobs, particularly in future growth sectors such as telecommunications.
UK Conservative MEP Andrew Lewer, however, argues that EU cohesion policy is like the Curate's egg from Punch magazine - something that is partly good, but mostly bad.
He says that the policy should be used for boosting sustainable economic growth rather than "shuffling money around from one country to another".
He tells MEPs that investment in poorer countries should be "on a limited basis - but not forever", adding that the upcoming referendum on UK EU membership is an ideal opportunity to "push for big changes" in the policy.
2020 vision 'still relevant'
Regional Policy Commissioner Corina Cretu, who used to be an MEP herself, reiterates that the Commission is committed to simplifying cohesion policy, and pledges to work with the Parliament to achieve this.
She also adds that a Commission team is already conducting a review into how this might be achieved for the current period for programmes.
She tells MEPs that although many of the Europe 2020 targets are off-course due to the consequences of the economic crisis, they are "still relevant".
Joint debate
The Commission has promised a review of the 2020 strategy by the end of this year – with possible implications for how cohesion funds are spent.
This afternoon, MEPs are debating three separate but related resolutions, setting out MEPs’ recommendations on:
The third resolution relates to a controversial provision in the rules governing investment spending, which allows the Commission to withdraw funding from a member state that is failing to meet its EU budget and deficit targets.
The draft resolution expresses concern that this could “hinder” the benefits of investments, and calls for the provision only to be used as a “last resort”.
Cohesion policy debate begins
Next, MEPs are going to be debating the EU’s cohesion policy – an assortment of various investment schemes designed to reduce economic differences between different regions in the EU.
It is made up of three main funds, and accounts for around a third of the EU’s budget.
Although funding is available for all of the EU’s 276 different regions, more money is directed at the poorer areas.
For the 2014-2020 period, the Commission has been trying to align the way cohesion funds are spent with its wider “Europe 2020” economic strategy.
Debate on South Sudan begins
That’s the debate on the situation in Israel and Palestine finished.
MEPs will now hear a statement on the situation in South Sudan – where both the government and rebel forces have accused each other of breaching a peace agreement signed in August.
Two years of civil war have left nearly 4m people - particularly young children - facing severe hunger, according to the UN.
South Sudan was plunged into crisis in late 2013, just over two years after gaining independence from Sudan in mid-2011.
Middle East debate begins
That’s the debate on the EU budget finished, MEPs will vote on their position tomorrow.
MEPs will shortly be joined by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini to debate the recent upsurge of violence in the Middle East.
Eight Israelis have been killed and dozens wounded in attacks by Palestinians and an Israeli Arab since the start of this month.
More than 40 Palestinians, including several of the attackers, have also been killed in the spiralling violence.
How is the EU budget set?
The EU budget for each year must be within the limits specified by the long-term budget, the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), which runs over a seven year period.
The European Parliament must approve the annual budgets before they can come into force.
The long process of setting the budget normally begins each spring, when the European Commission publishes its initial draft proposals.
The national governments then take an initial position, normally in the summer, before the Parliament adopts its stance in the autumn.
If there is a difference between the positions, then “conciliation” talks begin, where the various participants can thrash out their differences behind closed doors.
2016 budget debate begins
That’s the debate on the Commission’s legislative programme for next year finished.
MEPs are moving on to debate the EU’s budget for next year, which should be finalised in December.
MEPs are currently negotiating the 2016 budget with national governments and the European Commission.
National governments said last July that, in an effort to trim the EU budget, they wanted to cut €563.6 million in commitments and €1.4 billion in payments from the Commission’s original proposals.
MEPs on the budgets committee have proposed to reverse these cuts, and add extra spending for projects to boost employment and deal with the migration crisis.
MEPs will put this proposition to the vote tomorrow, before “conciliation” talks with member states and the Commission can begin.
Debate on next year's legislation begins
Hello and welcome back to coverage of this afternoon’s plenary sitting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
First this afternoon, MEPs are going to be joined by Commission deputy chief Frans Timmermans, who is making a statement about the Commission’s legislative programme for next year.
The statement will be followed by speeches from MEPs representing the Parliament’s eight political groups, as well as an MEP speaking on behalf of the non-attached members.
Voting ends
And with that, today's voting comes to an end. MEPs will now get the chance to make short speeches to explain how they voted.
The sitting will resume at 14.00 GMT, when MEPs will be joined by Commission deputy chief Frans Timmermans to debate the Commission's legislative plans for next year.
Refusal to sign off spending
MEPs have refused to sign off spending in 2013 by the European Council and the EU Council of Ministers, the fifth year in a row.
Support for amendments
MEPs give final approval to EU data charges ban
MEPs have given their final approval to new EU rules to ban mobile roaming charges from mid-2017 and enshrine the principle of “net neutrality” into EU law.
A number of amendments from the Green and left-wing GUE groups, which they claim would have strengthened the neutrality provisions, were rejected.
Earlier in the day, EU Digital Single Market Commissioner Andrus Ansip had called on MEPs to reject the "last minute" changes to the law, to avoid a delay in its implementation.
Thus, MEPs have effectively given final backing to the political agreement on the deal they reached with national ministers back in June.
MEPs debated the changes this morning, scroll down the page to read more.
MEPs back changes to EU package holiday law
MEPs back proposals to give people buying a package holiday online the same legal protection as those buying from traditional travel agents.
This endorses a political deal on the new rules they reached with national ministers in May.
The changes are intended to update EU rules in this area, which date back to 1990, to reflect the fact that many package holidays are now booked over the internet.
Under the new rules, travellers will be able to cancel a package deal if its price rises by more than 8% before they leave.
MEPs back tax transparency with Switzerland
MEPs give their backing to a tax transparency deal the EU reached with Switzerland last May, although their opinion is only advisory and not required to formally approve the deal.
From 2018, EU residents will be prevented from hiding undeclared income in Swiss banks.
The EU and Switzerland will exchange information on the bank accounts which their respective citizens hold.
Votes begin
That’s the debate on the EU leaders’ summit finished, MEPs are now taking their seats for today’s voting session.
Migration a 'catalyst for more Europe'
Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos stands in for President Juncker to sum up the debate on behalf of the Commission.
He thanks MEPs for their support, but admits that "there is not a full European spirit of co-operation" on the issue at the moment.
He says there is a need to explain "the need for a common approach at different levels", adding that the crisis is a "catalyst for more Europe".
Call for co-operation
Glenis Willmott, who leads the UK Labour MEPs in the Parliament, says she welcomes co-operation with non-EU countries to find solutions to the crisis, including Turkey.
She adds that the "continuing nightmare" of the crisis cannot be allowed to become a tool used for "party political gain".
End open borders
Hungarian MEP Kinga Gal, from the Fidesz party of Victor Orban, says a long-term response to the crisis needs to "put an end to the policy of open borders" in Europe.
She adds that it is right that people are not able to pick and choose "where they can claim asylum".
However, Croatian centre-right MEP Dubravka Suica, who sits in the same EPP group, calls for member states to implement the decisions proposed by the Commission.
She tells MEPs they need to "understand the gravity of the destabilisation of the European project".
A fair system?
German Green MEP Ska Keller says the weekend's mini-summit "failed to address" the question of how to find a "new and fair" permanent system for distributing refugees among EU countries.
From the other end of the Parliament's political spectrum, however, French Front National MEP Steeve Briois calls for the passport-free Schengen zone to be abolished, and for migrants to be placed in detention centres, from where they can "immediately sent home" to their home countries.
Portugal court decision 'modern-day Brezhnev doctrine'
UKIP leader Nigel Farage says the Commission response to the crisis is evidence of an "increasingly authoritarian" EU state wishing to crush the wishes of national government.
He adds that national democracy seems to lose "every time there is a crisis".
He says a recent decision by the constitutional president in Portugal forbidding a Eurosceptic party from entering into coalition government should come as a "warning" about the future direction of the EU.
He says it is clear the party is being fought against "on the grounds that they represent anti-European forces", something he calls a "modern-day application of the Brezhnev doctrine".
'I like your blue cards'
Liberal group leader and former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt calls for unity among the main pro-EU groups in the Parliament on this issue, insisting that division amongst them is only useful to those who want to "attack the European project" by making anti-EU speeches using the Parliament's "blue card" procedure.
This draws a (blue card) intervention from UKIP MEP Bill Etheridge, who defends the use of the procedure as evidence of a "pro-debate, pro-democracy and pro-freedom" spirit within his party.
Replying, Mr Verhofstadt says that he doesn't mind his use of the cards, noting that blue is the colour of the logo of his own political group as well as the EU flag.
"Continue for me, I like your blue cards", he jokes.
Call for response from 'all countries'
Conservative ECR group leader Syed Kamall says the EU must find a happy medium between satisfying those who "want to do nothing" and those who "think we can do everything".
Although he says EU nations have a "moral obligation" to take the neediest refugees from the camps, there is a need to stop "sending out a signal" that "everyone is welcome".
He notes that the obligation from "all countries" to respond to the crisis should not just concern countries inside the EU, adding:
Juncker 'talking up' Turkey EU accession
Eurosceptics 'against everything'
Socialist group leader and Italian MEP Gianni Pitella also has harsh words for the Eurosceptics, accusing them of being "against everything".
Adding that a "return to national borders" is "not the way forward", he says the best way to stop what he calls "vociferous movements" in Europe is for the EU to show that it is actually capable of action.
EPP leader accuses Eurosceptics of 'failing' to deliver solutions
German Christian Democrat Manfred Weber, who leads the centre-right EPP group, outlines his broad support for the Commission's plans, telling MEPs that welcoming refugees should go hand in hand with reinforcing the EU's external borders.
Namechecking Nigel Farage and Marine Le Pen specifically, he blames the Eurosceptic right of "selfishness" and "failing to deliver solutions" to Europe's problems.
Both have been allocated speaking time later in the debate, so will have the chance to respond.
The EU, Turkey and migration
Turkey’s position as a gateway for Syrian refugees attempting to make the journey to Europe has turned it into a key potential ally for the EU in its attempts to solve the crisis.
Turkey is hosting some two million migrants, most of them fleeing the war in neighbouring Syria.
The EU has proposed an “action plan” with the country, which it is hoped will ease the flow of migrants to Europe.
In return for its help in stemming the flow of migrants to Europe, the EU has proposed to speed up visa liberalisation talks for Turks and "re-energise" the country’s EU membership negotiations.
However, some MEPs have been critical of increasing membership talks with Turkey due to concerns about press freedom and judicial independence in the country.
Juncker to refugees: 'no registration, no rights'
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker insists on the need to find speedy solutions to the migration crisis, adding that "every day counts" given that winter is fast approaching.
He defends his decision to call the emergency "mini-summit" between 11 EU states and three non-EU countries, saying that "in the normal course of events" countries in the Western Balkans would have met together to discuss common challenges they are facing, but that this was not forthcoming.
He outlines commitments secured at the summit, including extra commitments on providing food and healthcare, as well as for another 100,000 spaces in refugee reception centres.
To some applause, he adds that there is also a need to impress upon arriving refugees that they "have obligations too" when it comes to correctly complying with EU registration programmes.
"No registration, no rights", he adds, before telling MEPs that refugees "have to know this".
Tusk: EU agencies have 'less than half' of cash they need
European Council chief Donald Tusk tells MEPs that the crisis "has the potential to change the European Union we have built", and may lead to changes in the European political landscape that are "not for the better".
He adds that they are living in "extraordinary times" that require "extraordinary solidarity" between EU countries.
He tells MEPs that they are working towards getting the 11 EU hotspots - or registration areas - "fully operational" by the end of November.
Acknowledging that this is an "ambitious" deadline, he calls for more financial support for EU agencies that are tackling the crisis, adding that they currently have "less than half" of that they need.
Migration debate begins
That’s the debate on data roaming and “net neutrality” rules finished – MEPs will vote at lunchtime on whether to give their final approval to the deal at “second reading”.
MEPs will effectively decide whether to give their final approval to the deal they reached in June, or whether to back a series of amendments backed by the Green and left-wing GUE groups.
The amendments are seeking to strengthen the "net neutrality" principles in the legislation, but would mean MEPs would not be able to back give their final backing to the package today, potentially delaying the ban on roaming charges.
Next, MEPs are going to be joined by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council chief Donald Tusk to debate the results of this month’s EU leaders’ summit in Brussels and the upcoming Valletta summit on migration next month.
They will also discuss results of this weekend's emergency mini-summit on migration from the Western Balkans.
At the meeting, leaders backed an “action plan” with Turkey for dealing with migration.
They also discussed further changes to EU scrutiny of Eurozone countries’ budgets and the current state of progress on the UK’s renegotiation of EU membership.
Commissioner: amendments could delay legislation 'by years'
Summing up for the Commission, Commissioner Ansip calls on MEPs to give their final consent to the package today, giving second-reading support to both the new net neutrality rules and the roaming ban.
He says they should not allow the "political understanding" they have negotiated with member states to become undone by "last-minute amendments".
He adds that this would potentially delay the passage of the bill, not just by months, but potentially years.
"If you do not approve the deal today, there is no date at all", he adds.
Roaming ban 'profoundly regressive'
There's a bit of a contretemps between two British MEPs, with UKIP's Roger Helmer claiming the roaming ban will in fact be "profoundly regressive" by leading to higher charges for domestic users.
He says that although the changes will benefit the "jetsetters" of the European Parliament, users who stay at home are likely to pick up the bill because companies will seek to make back the profits by other means.
Referencing the earlier speech by Vicky Ford, he adds that those who think this won't happen "don't understand how markets work".
Intervening using the Parliament's "blue card" procedure, Ms Ford replies that there are "safeguards" in the legislation to ensure that doesn't happen.
She also also accuses him of "never bothering" to turn up to negotiations throughout the two years when the law has been passing through Parliament.
Amendments required to 'keep internet open'
World wide web inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee has been name-checked a number of times during the debate, he's written a blog urging MEPs to support amendments to the text at the vote this lunchtime.
The amendments make an attempt to highlight the significance of net neutrality principles, such as applying the same scrutiny across networks regardless of their market share.
He has said the deal as it stands "will threaten innovation, free speech and privacy" in the EU.
However, if amendments are adopted, MEPs will not be able to give their final approval today to the deal they reached in June.
This could mean the ban on data roaming might be delayed.
German Pirate Party MEP Julia Reda, however, outlines her support for the amendments, telling the chamber they are necessary for the Parliament to "deliver on its promise" to "keep the internet open".